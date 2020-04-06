Market Structure Expert
- Lakshya Pandey
- Версия: 1.2
Market Structure EA is a free, fully automated trading robot designed to identify and trade based on classic price action principles. It avoids complex indicators and instead focuses on the core of price movement: Market Structure.
The strategy works by analyzing a specific number of past candles (Lookback Period) to detect Higher Highs (HH) and Lower Lows (LL). By identifying these structural pivot points, the EA determines the current trend direction and executes trades to align with the market momentum.
Key Features
- Price Action Logic: Trades based on pure market structure (Highs and Lows) rather than lagging indicators.
- Simple Configuration: Easy to set up with a focus on the "Lookback Period" to tune sensitivity.
- Optimized Pairs: The logic has been tuned for major currency pairs.
Strategy Logic
The EA scans the chart to find the highest high and lowest low within the user-defined Lookback Period:
- Buy Signal: Generated when the market structure confirms a bullish sequence (breaking structure to the upside).
- Sell Signal: Generated when the market structure confirms a bearish sequence (breaking structure to the downside).
Recommendations
To replicate the optimized performance, please use the following settings:
- Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour)
- Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY
- VPS: A Virtual Private Server (VPS) is recommended for 24/7 continuous operation.
Parameters
- Lookback Period: The number of bars to check for Highs and Lows (Key identifying parameter).
- Magic Number: Unique identifier for the EA's trades.
- Stop Loss / Take Profit: Risk management settings (in points).
- Lot Size: Fixed trading volume.
Optimized Parameters
EURUSD
1. Swing & Market Structure Settings
-
Swing Lookback: 10
-
Liquidity Zone Percent: 4.5
-
Trade Break of Structure: false
-
Trade Change of Character: true
-
Minimum Swing Strength: 5
2. Risk Management
-
Risk Per Trade: 5.2
-
Risk-to-Reward Ratio: 2.4
-
Maximum Spread (pips): 3
-
Maximum Daily Trades: 25
-
Maximum Daily Loss (%): 27.9
3. Trailing Stop Settings
-
Use Trailing Stop: true
-
Trailing Stop Pips: 88
-
Trailing Step Pips: 5.5
4. Breakeven Settings
-
Use Breakeven: false
-
Breakeven Trigger (pips): 37.5
-
Breakeven Lock Pips: 9
5. Time Filter
-
Use Time Filter: false
-
Start Hour: 32
-
End Hour: 18
6. Trading Days
-
Trade Monday: true
-
Trade Tuesday: true
-
Trade Wednesday: true
-
Trade Thursday: true
-
Trade Friday: true
7. Miscellaneous
-
Magic Number: 308638
-
Show Info: true
GBPUSD
1. Swing & Market Structure Settings
-
Swing Lookback: 18
-
Liquidity Zone Percent: 2.4
-
Trade Break of Structure: true
-
Trade Change of Character: true
-
Minimum Swing Strength: 4
2. Risk Management
-
Risk Per Trade: 8.7
-
Risk-to-Reward Ratio: 14.8
-
Maximum Spread (pips): 27.9
-
Maximum Daily Trades: 36
-
Maximum Daily Loss (%): 21.6
3. Trailing Stop Settings
-
Use Trailing Stop: false
-
Trailing Stop Pips: 76
-
Trailing Step Pips: 17
4. Breakeven Settings
-
Use Breakeven: true
-
Breakeven Trigger (pips): 40.5
-
Breakeven Lock Pips: 28.5
5. Time Filter
-
Use Time Filter: false
-
Start Hour: 46
-
End Hour: 161
6. Trading Days
-
Trade Monday: false
-
Trade Tuesday: false
-
Trade Wednesday: false
-
Trade Thursday: true
-
Trade Friday: true
7. Miscellaneous
-
Magic Number: 624447
-
Show Info: true
NZDUSD
1. Swing & Market Structure Settings
-
Swing Lookback: 20
-
Liquidity Zone Percent: 0.75
-
Trade Break of Structure: true
-
Trade Change of Character: false
-
Minimum Swing Strength: 5
2. Risk Management
-
Risk Per Trade: 6.5
-
Risk-to-Reward Ratio: 16.2
-
Maximum Spread (pips): 4.5
-
Maximum Daily Trades: 36
-
Maximum Daily Loss (%): 29.1
3. Trailing Stop Settings
-
Use Trailing Stop: true
-
Trailing Stop Pips: 140
-
Trailing Step Pips: 33.5
4. Breakeven Settings
-
Use Breakeven: true
-
Breakeven Trigger (pips): 16.5
-
Breakeven Lock Pips: 27.5
5. Time Filter
-
Use Time Filter: false
-
Start Hour: 66
-
End Hour: 84
6. Trading Days
-
Trade Monday: true
-
Trade Tuesday: true
-
Trade Wednesday: true
-
Trade Thursday: false
-
Trade Friday: true
7. Miscellaneous
-
Magic Number: 594288
-
Show Info: false
USDJPY
1. Swing & Market Structure Settings
-
Swing Lookback: 57
-
Liquidity Zone Percent: 1.95
-
Trade Break of Structure: true
-
Trade Change of Character: true
-
Minimum Swing Strength: 14
2. Risk Management
-
Risk Per Trade: 3.4
-
Risk-to-Reward Ratio: 17.4
-
Maximum Spread (pips): 29.4
-
Maximum Daily Trades: 10
-
Maximum Daily Loss (%): 19.2
3. Trailing Stop Settings
-
Use Trailing Stop: true
-
Trailing Stop Pips: 24
-
Trailing Step Pips: 43.5
4. Breakeven Settings
-
Use Breakeven: false
-
Breakeven Trigger (pips): 57
-
Breakeven Lock Pips: 26
5. Time Filter
-
Use Time Filter: true
-
Start Hour: 12
-
End Hour: 49
6. Trading Days
-
Trade Monday: false
-
Trade Tuesday: false
-
Trade Wednesday: false
-
Trade Thursday: true
-
Trade Friday: true
7. Miscellaneous
-
Magic Number: 484028
-
Show Info: true
AUDUSD
1. Swing & Market Structure Settings
-
Swing Lookback: 23
-
Liquidity Zone Percent: 3.25
-
Trade Break of Structure: true
-
Trade Change of Character: false
-
Minimum Swing Strength: 6
2. Risk Management
-
Risk Per Trade: 10
-
Risk-to-Reward Ratio: 11.8
-
Maximum Spread (pips): 4.2
-
Maximum Daily Trades: 5
-
Maximum Daily Loss (%): 6.6
3. Trailing Stop Settings
-
Use Trailing Stop: true
-
Trailing Stop Pips: 48
-
Trailing Step Pips: 34
4. Breakeven Settings
-
Use Breakeven: true
-
Breakeven Trigger (pips): 51
-
Breakeven Lock Pips: 19
5. Time Filter
-
Use Time Filter: false
-
Start Hour: 60
-
End Hour: 70
6. Trading Days
-
Trade Monday: true
-
Trade Tuesday: false
-
Trade Wednesday: true
-
Trade Thursday: true
-
Trade Friday: false
7. Miscellaneous
-
Magic Number: 638604
-
Show Info: true
Disclaimer: This is a free tool provided for educational and trading purposes. Past performance, including optimization results, does not guarantee future profitability. Please test on a demo account before using real funds.