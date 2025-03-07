Delete All Drawing and Objects on Chart MT4

The UZFX™ - Delete All Drawing and Objects on Chart Instantly is a simple yet powerful MetaTrader 4 (MT4) script designed to instantly remove all drawing objects from the active chart. This script is useful for traders who need to quickly clear their charts from technical analysis drawings, trend lines, Fibonacci tools, text labels, and other objects without manually deleting them one by one.

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Features:

  • Deletes all objects and drawings on the active chart.
  • Works instantly with a single execution.
  • Displays confirmation messages for successful and failed deletions.
  • Helps traders maintain a clean and clutter-free chart for better analysis.

Usage:

  1. Attach the script to the chart where you want to remove all objects.
  2. The script will automatically loop through all objects and delete them.
  3. A message in the Experts tab will confirm the successful removal of objects.

Note: This script does not affect open orders, indicators, or expert advisors running on the chart—only graphical objects are removed.

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实盘交易盈利，回测年化125%，回撤25%，交易量少，不是经常下单，挂起后要有耐心。没有多牛的技术，只是一套简单的交易策略，贵在长期坚持，长期执行。我们有时候就是把自己高复杂，想想我们交易的历程，你就会发现，小白好赚钱，当你懂得越多的时候也是亏损的开始，总是今天用这个技术，明天用那个指标，到头来发现，没有一个指标适合你。其实每个技术指标都是概率性的，没有100%的胜率。很多技术指标你要融合一套交易策略，资金仓位控制，止损止盈比例，一套策略下来下一步你做的就是执行力了，必须要坚决执行你的交易策略，如果不能坚持的话最终还是在亏损。说实话不是每个人都有好的心态和执行力，所以我们做出来这款ea自己来用，发现时间久了扭亏为盈了，那现在就拿出来给大家分享，让更多的人来达到自己的盈利目标。购买后留下邮箱或添加软件里的qq，我们会根据你的资金来调整软件参数。 经测试过的柱数 14794 用于复盘的即时价数量 51321985 复盘模型的质量 n/a 输入图表错误 213935 起始资金 10000.00 点差 当前 (54) 总净盈利 12583.42 总获利 37630.02 总亏损 -25046.
Trend broker killer
Mansour Rahkhofteh
Библиотеки
Available with multi time frame choice to see quickly the TREND! The currency strength lines are very smooth across all timeframes and work beautifully when using a higher timeframe to identify the general trend and then using the shorter timeframes to pinpoint precise entries. You can choose any time frame as you wish. Every time frame is optimized by its own. Built on new underlying algorithms it makes it even easier to identify and confirm potential trades. This is because it graphically show
CLicensePP
ADRIANA SAMPAIO RODRIGUES
Библиотеки
MT4 library destined to LICENSING Client accounts from your MQ4 file Valid for: 1.- License MT4 account number 2.- License BROKER 3.- License the EA VALIDITY DATE 4.- License TYPE of MT4 ACCOUNT (Real and / or Demo) + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ ++++++ +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ ++++++
K Trade Lib Pro 4
Kaijun Wang
Библиотеки
MT4/5通用交易库(  一份代码通用4和5 ) #ifdef __MQL5__      #define KOD_TICKET ulong      #define KOD_MAGIC   long #else        #define KOD_TICKET long      #define KOD_MAGIC   int #endif class ODLIST; #import "K Trade Lib Pro 4.ex4"       //祝有个美好开始,运行首行加入    void StartGood() ;    //简单开单    long OrderOpen( int type, double volume, int magic, string symbol= "" , string comment= "" , double opprice= 0 , double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 , int expiration= 0 , bool slsetmode= false , bool tpsetmode= false );    //复杂开单
MQL4 Expert and Script base code
Tat Dat Nguyen
Библиотеки
Thư viện này bao gồm: * Mã nguồn struct của 5 cấu trúc cơ bản của MQL4: + SYMBOL INFO + TICK INFO + ACCOUNT INFO * Các hàm cơ bản của một robot + OrderSend + OrderModify + OrderClose * String Error Runtime Return * Hàm kiểm tra bản quyền của robot, indicator, script * Hàm init dùng để khởi động một robot chuẩn * Hàm định dạng chart để không bị các lỗi nghẽn bộ nhớ của chart khi chạy trên VPS * Hàm ghi dữ liệu ra file CSV, TXT * Hỗ trợ (mã nguồn, *.mqh): dat.ngtat@gmail.com
Statistics Functions
Tat Dat Nguyen
Библиотеки
Thư viện các hàm thống kê dùng trong Backtest và phân tích dữ liệu * Hàm trung bình * Hàm độ lệch chuẩn * Hàm mật độ phân phối * Hàm mode * Hàm trung vị * 3 hàm đo độ tương quan - Tương quan Pearson - Tương quan thông thường - Tương quan tròn # các hàm này được đóng gói để hỗ trợ lập trình, thống kê là một phần quan trọng trong phân tích định lượng # các hàm này hỗ trợ trên MQL4 # File MQH liên hệ: dat.ngtat@gmail.com
Windows Shell32 library for MQL4
Tat Dat Nguyen
Библиотеки
MQL4 và MQL5 không hỗ trợ việc tương tác trực tiếp với các thư mục trong Windows Thông qua thư viện này ta có một phương pháp sử dụng MQL4 để tương tác với các file và thư mục trong hệ thống Windows. xem thêm tại đây: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dwia-qJAc4M&amp ; nhận file .mqh vui lòng email đến: dat.ngtat@gmail.com #property strict #import   "LShell32MQL.ex4" // MQL4\Library\LShell32.ex4 void Shell32_poweroff( int exitcode); void Shell32_copyfile( string src_file, string dst_file); void S
Richestcousin
Vicent Osman Kiboye
Библиотеки
INSTAGRAM Billionaire: @richestcousin PIONEER OF ZOOM BILLIONAIRES EA THE ONLY PROFITABLE TRADING ROBOT. To trade without withdrawals is Scamming. Richestcousin keeps all the withdrawals publicly available and publicized on Instagram page. The trades are fr His very own Robot software. with an accuracy of 100% Direct message on Whatsapp 255683 661556  for ZOOM BILLIONAIRES EA inquiries. ABOUT Richestcousin is a self made Acclaimed forex Billionaire with an unmatched abilities in discerni
RedeeCash 4XLOTS
Patrick Odonnell Ingle
Библиотеки
Библиотека RedeeCash 4XLOTS — это локализованная библиотека управления рисками, основанная на алгоритме WEB API 4xlots.com. Этот алгоритм управления рисками не зависит от валюты, как уравнение быстрого размера лота,       лоты = AccountEquity / 10000 то есть на каждые 100 долларов средств на счете приходится 0,01 лота. Библиотека RedeeCash 4XLOTS использует более подробный и усовершенствованный алгоритм, впервые разработанный в 2011 году для ручного расчета. RedeeCash 4XLOTS имеет единствен
Python Proxy Live
Cheung Ka Ho
Библиотеки
[ Introduction ] . [ Installation ] Introduction This version can be used for live trading. If you want to try a free version for backtesting only, you can go to here . Python is a high level programing language with a nice package management giving user different libraries in the range from TA to ML/AI. Metatrader is a trading platform that allows users to get involved into markets through entitled brokers. Combining python with MT4 would give user an unprecedented convienance over the connect
AutoClose Expert
Josue Fernando Servellon Fuentes
Библиотеки
MQT AutoClose Expert closes your orders automatically once they reach the profit target you set — in real pips (with a separate target for gold) or in account money. Open your trades as you always do; the EA watches every position on every symbol and locks the profit in for you. It never opens trades. How it works (logic summary): Every tick and every 500 ms it scans all open market orders. Pending orders are never touched. Pips mode: profit distance is computed from prices — Bid for buys, Ask f
Close Orders By Equity Increasing
Ayman Magdy
Библиотеки
Expert Description: Equity Profits Overview: "Equity Profits" is an efficient and user-friendly Forex expert advisor designed to manage trades based on equity profits rather than balance. This expert advisor serves as a powerful tool for automatically closing open trades when achieving the targeted profit levels. Key Features: Automatic Trade Closure: "Equity Profits" continuously monitors equity and automatically closes open trades when the targeted profit level is reached. Customizable Profit
GetFFEvents MT4 I tester capability
Hans Alexander Nolawon Djurberg
5 (2)
Библиотеки
Want to get all events like Previous/Forecast/Actual values for each news to analyze/predict it? By this simple library you can do it easily,Just import/integrate the library into your system,then get all possible values for each news Even In Strategy Tester . Note: Please add the address " https://www.forexfactory.com/ " of news feed at your MT4 tab > Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > Check Allow web request for listed URL. Since the WebRequest() function can't be called from indicator based
TG Risk Service Manager MT4
Daciana Elena Chirica
Библиотеки
Introducing "TG Risk Service Manager" — your comprehensive toolkit for swift and precise risk management and lot size calculations in the dynamic world of trading. Designed to streamline development processes and enhance trading strategies, this indispensable library equips developers with essential tools for optimizing risk assessment and trade profitability. Metatrader5 Version   | All Products | Contact Key Features: Efficient Lot Size Calculation : Harness the power of precise lot size comp
TG Trade Service Manager MT4
Daciana Elena Chirica
Библиотеки
Introducing "TG Trade Service Manager" — your all-in-one solution for seamless trade management in both MQL4 and MQL5 environments. With a focus on speed, reliability, and convenience, this powerful library simplifies the complexities of trade execution and management, empowering developers with a single interface for enhanced efficiency. Metatrader5 Version |  All Products  |  Contact Key Features: Unified Interface : TG Trade Service Manager" provides a unified interface for   MQL4   and   MQ
Niguru Automatic Batch Trailing Stop for MT4
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Библиотеки
This trailing stop application will helping trader to set the trailing stop value for many open positions, that apply a grid or martingale strategy as a solution. So if you apply a grid or martingale strategy (either using an EA or trading manually), and you don't have an application to set a trailing stop, then this application is the solution. For EAs with a single shot strategy, just use the FREE trailing stop application which I have also shared on this forum.
Binance EA Connection Library MT4
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Библиотеки
Эта библиотека позволит вам управлять сделками с использованием любого вашего советника, и ее очень легко интегрировать в любой советник, что вы можете сделать самостоятельно с помощью кода сценария, упомянутого в описании, а также демонстрационных примеров на видео, которые показывают весь процесс. Этот продукт позволяет осуществлять торговые операции через API и не включает графики. Пользователи могут использовать графики брокеров, предоставляющих графики криптовалют, и отправлять заказы на Bi
The Easiest License
Dario Pedruzzi
Библиотеки
Use a plain google sheet to license your product After years of developing trading software, I noticed the lack of a simple and cheap system to license the software to your customer.  Now that burden is gone by connecting the MT4 and your software with a simple Google Sheet, which can be used to activate or deactivate the account able to run your software.  With a minimum setup you'll be able to compile your software and distributing it without the fear of being spoiled by hackers or bad people
Niguru Amazing Gold
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Библиотеки
"Niguru Amazing Gold" is an EA specifically for Gold. This EA works in single shot, and does not use martingale or grid. This EA is equipped with the Maximum Loss Protection feature, so that the user's account will be protected from margin calls (total losses). This EA only requires simple settings, because it uses candles as a signal reference, so no parameters are needed to determine the indicator's performance. Although equipped with input parameters for TP (take profit) and SL (stop loss),
EA Assistant
Supol Polkun
Библиотеки
Advanced Trading Tools for Smarter Decision Making Our cutting-edge trading tools allow traders to seamlessly execute buy and sell orders, while providing robust planning capabilities to optimize their trading strategies. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting out, this tool is designed to enhance your trading experience with precision and ease. Key Features: Real-time Buy and Sell Execution: Easily place orders instantly and take advantage of market opportunities without del
Ai Prediction MT4
Mochamad Alwy Fauzi
Библиотеки
A free indicator for those who purchase the full version This indicator is created by this Ai, with your desired settings Artificial Intelligence at your service Have a complete artificial intelligence and use it in your codes This artificial intelligence is trained to tell you on each candle whether the market is moving up or down. In general, artificial intelligence can be used in all markets, all timeframes and all symbols However, due to the increasing complexity and decreasing accuracy of
Niguru Bollinger Pro for MT4
Nino Guevara Ruwano
1 (1)
Библиотеки
Introducing Your New Go-To Trading EA! Boost your trading performance with this Bollinger Bands-based Expert Advisor, specially designed for XAU (Gold) and various Forex pairs. Why this EA is a must-have: Clean, user-friendly interface – perfect for all trader levels Built-in Hidden Take Profit & Stop Loss for added strategy security Ideal for both beginners and experienced traders Ready to use out of the box – no complex setup required. Trade smarter, not harder!
Niguru XGold
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Библиотеки
Introducing the Smart Moving Average-Based EA! Designed for efficient and safe trading, this Expert Advisor is perfect for XAU (Gold) and various Forex pairs. Key Benefits: Simple, user-friendly interface – great for beginners and experienced traders alike No need for TP or SL – each trade automatically closes based on the opposite price signal Single Shot Mode – for better control Safer strategy – no Martingale, no Grid Ready to run with no complicated setup – the ideal choi
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4.33 (3)
Библиотеки
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Muhammad Usman Siddique
Библиотеки
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5 (1)
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5 (2)
Индикаторы
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2 (2)
Библиотеки
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Muhammad Usman Siddique
Индикаторы
Live Trades and History Visualizer — это мощный индикатор MetaTrader 5, разработанный для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам отслеживать свои открытые и закрытые позиции с помощью четких визуальных подсказок. Независимо от того, отслеживаете ли вы текущие сделки или анализируете прошлые результаты, этот инструмент обеспечивает интуитивно понятное и настраиваемое отображение точек входа/выхода, прибыли/убытка и статистики торговли — прямо на вашем графике. Ключевые особенности: Визуализация активных
FREE
Check Your EA Performance PRO indicator MT5
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Check Your EA Performance v1.0 — премиум-панель аналитики для MT5 институционального уровня > > > > > УЗНАЙТЕ ПРАВДУ О РЕЗУЛЬТАТАХ ВАШЕГО СОВЕТА < < < < < Превратите необработанную историю торговли в понятный отчет о результатах, готовый к принятию решений. Check Your EA Performance v1.0 — это профессиональный индикатор для MetaTrader 5, созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, ясность и аналитика, на основе которой можно принимать решения. Вместо того чтобы гадать, является ли советник
FREE
Professional Trader Panel PTP Indicator MT5
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Индикаторы
UZFX Professional Trader Panel v1.0 – Your Complete Trade Monitoring Solution Stop juggling between multiple charts and terminal tabs. Get a complete bird's-eye view of your entire trading portfolio in one elegant, real-time dashboard.  Transform your chart into a professional trading command center. Monitor all open positions, account health, and floating P&L at a single glance. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator Scalpi
FREE
Daily Trade Guard MT4 EA
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Эксперты
UZFX Daily Trade Guard EA — это простой и мощный инструмент для управления счетом и рисками в MetaTrader 4 (MT4), предназначенный для защиты вашего торгового счета путем мониторинга ежедневных лимитов прибыли и убытков. Созданный (UZFX LABS), надежным экспертом в области форекс, этот советник (EA) не открывает сделок, а сосредоточен на обеспечении соблюдения ваших правил управления рисками, чтобы остановить торговлю при достижении лимитов. Он помогает трейдерам всех уровней профессионально управ
FREE
UZFX All Trades and Pending Orders Monitor
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Индикаторы
UZFX All Running Trades & Pending Orders Monitor v1.0 Transform your MetaTrader 5 trading experience with a modern, ultra-fast, and fully customizable professional dashboard designed for serious traders. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator Scalping Winning Signals Pro SWS LTL Long Trend Locator The UZFX All Running Trades & Pending Orders Monitor gives you a complete real-time overview of all active trades and pending
FREE
CCCC Capital Control Command Center Panel UZFX
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Утилиты
Панель UZFX Capital Control Command Center v1.1 — это комплексная панель управления торговлей и рисками, разработанная для серьезных трейдеров на рынке Форекс, которым необходим полный контроль над своими торговыми операциями. Это универсальное решение превращает вашу платформу MetaTrader 5 в профессиональный командный центр с мониторингом в режиме реального времени, расширенным управлением позициями и автоматической защитой от просадки. На самом деле эта панель более полезна, чем многие инстру
FREE
Local Currency Converter Indicator MT5
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Индикаторы
UzFx-Local Currency Converter-MT5 — это мощный и простой в использовании индикатор, разработанный для трейдеров, которые хотят отслеживать свои плавающие и ежедневные прибыли и убытки (P&L) как в долларах США, так и в своей местной валюте. Этот инструмент обеспечивает конвертацию в режиме реального времени с использованием заданного пользователем обменного курса, помогая трейдерам более эффективно визуализировать свои торговые результаты. Ключевые особенности Отображает текущую прибыль и убыт
FREE
Local Currency Converter Indicator MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Индикаторы
UzFx-Local Currency Converter-MT4 — это мощный и простой в использовании индикатор, разработанный для трейдеров, которые хотят отслеживать свои плавающие и ежедневные прибыли и убытки (P&L) как в долларах США, так и в своей местной валюте. Этот инструмент обеспечивает конвертацию в режиме реального времени с использованием заданного пользователем обменного курса, помогая трейдерам более эффективно визуализировать свои торговые результаты. Ключевые особенности Отображает текущую прибыль и убыт
FREE
Delete Only Pending Orders Script MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Библиотеки
Скрипт UZFX - Delete Only Pending Orders для MetaTrader 4 (MT4) - это простой, но эффективный инструмент, который автоматически удаляет все отложенные ордера (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop) с торгового счета. Этот скрипт идеально подходит для трейдеров, которые хотят мгновенно удалить свои отложенные ордера, не затрагивая активные позиции на рынке. Ознакомьтесь с другими моими индикаторами и советниками для MT4/MT5 >> ЗДЕСЬ Особенности: Удаляет все отложенные ордера (Buy Limit, S
FREE
Funded Next Account Saver
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Индикаторы
Never Lose Your FundedNext Challenge Again UZFX FundedNext Guardian PRO is an advanced MT5 account monitoring indicator built exclusively for FundedNext traders . It is a professional account monitoring and risk management dashboard specifically designed for FundedNext traders. This powerful dashboard continuously monitors your trading account in real time and calculates every important FundedNext challenge rule, helping you avoid accidental rule violations. Whether you're trading a Stellar 1-St
Funding Pips Account Saver
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Индикаторы
The Ultimate Rule Protection Dashboard for FundingPips Traders Never Fail Another FundingPips Challenge Because of Rule Violations Most traders don't lose FundingPips challenges because they can't trade. They fail because they accidentally violate one of the firm's rules. A single mistake... One oversized loss... One overlooked drawdown... ...and weeks of hard work can disappear instantly. UZFX FundingPips Guardian PRO was created to solve exactly that problem. This intelligent MT5 dashboard con
The5ers Account Saver
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Индикаторы
UZFX The5ers Guardian PRO – The Ultimate Challenge Protection Dashboard for MT5 Pass your The5ers Challenge with confidence using the most advanced account monitoring dashboard designed specifically for The5ers traders . UZFX The5ers Guardian PRO is a professional MT5 indicator that continuously monitors your trading account, calculates every important The5ers challenge rule in real time, and alerts you before you accidentally violate drawdown limits or challenge requirements. Unlike Expert Advi
Goat Funded Trader GFT Pro
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Индикаторы
The Ultimate Challenge Protection Dashboard for Goat Funded Trader (MT5) Pass your Goat Funded Trader (GFT) challenge with confidence using a professional MT5 dashboard designed specifically to help traders stay within the firm's trading rules. UZFX Goat Funded Trader Guardian PRO is an advanced account monitoring indicator that continuously tracks your account statistics, calculates challenge rules in real time, and warns you before you violate important risk limits. It is designed exclusively
Fxify Funded Account Protector
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Индикаторы
The Ultimate FXIFY Challenge Protection Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 Trade with Confidence. Stay Within the Rules. Pass Your FXIFY Challenge. Passing an FXIFY challenge requires more than profitable trading—it requires strict compliance with the firm's risk management rules. Many traders lose their funded opportunity not because of poor market analysis, but because they accidentally violate daily drawdown, maximum drawdown, or other account restrictions. UZFX FXIFY Guardian PRO is a professional M
F T M O Funded Account Saver
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Индикаторы
UZFX FTMO Guardian PRO — это профессиональный индикатор для мониторинга счетов в MetaTrader 5, разработанный для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам безопасно проходить FTMO-челленджи и уверенно управлять финансируемыми счетами. В отличие от советников, этот инструмент не открывает, не изменяет и не закрывает сделки. Он работает как торговый помощник в режиме реального времени, который постоянно отслеживает ваш счет и рассчитывает все важные показатели FTMO, пока вы торгуете вручную. На панели инстру
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