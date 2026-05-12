Hyperion Apex Sovereign

 HYPERION APEX SOVEREIGN — The 6-Engine Gold Dominator

"Where Titans Fear to Trade. The Ultimate XAUUSD Specialist."

Tired of simple moving average crossovers or grid systems that blow up your account? Hyperion Apex Sovereign is not just an Expert Advisor; it's a Master Brain- powered by a 6-Engine architecture. We fused the logic of elite machine learning models with battle-tested MQL5 stability to bring you the safest, most precise Gold trading system on the market.

 The 6-Engine Architecture

1. - Ensemble Decision Matrix (The Brain)
  Hyperion doesn't rely on a single indicator. It uses an Ensemble Voting System- combining H4 Macro Trends, H1 Momentum Scoring, and M15 Breakout Traps. Trades are executed ONLY when all timeframes achieve a consensus score of 3/3.

2. - Triple Shield Defense (The Armor)
  - Aegis Shield:- Hard-coded Max Daily Drawdown Circuit Breaker.
  - ATH Guard:- Automatically blocks BUY orders when XAUUSD is near its All-Time High to prevent buying the top.
  - Flash Crash Detector:- Monitors M1 tick volume. If a flash crash occurs, it engages the Panic Close and halts trading for 30 minutes.

3. - Ghost Protection (The Cloak)
  - Stealth SL/TP:- Brokers cannot see your Stop Loss or Take Profit. Hyperion stores them in its virtual memory and executes them lightning-fast, protecting you from broker stop-hunting.

4. - Adaptive Exit Matrix (The Blade)
  - MagicTrail (Fractal SL):- Trails profits behind market fractals, not fixed points, ensuring maximum trend riding.
  - Dynamic Reversal TP:- Detects massive sudden reversal candles and secures your profit instantly before the market turns.
  - ATR Break-Even:- Locks in your entry price dynamically based on current market volatility.

5. - Sovereign Mode (No Grid, 1-Shot)
  - Built specifically for Prop Firms and institutional accounts. Strictly NO grid, NO martingale. One precise shot, protected by strict risk management.

6. - Premium Quantum Dashboard
  - Monitor all 6 engines in real-time right on your chart with our stunning 7-panel HUD.

---

 How to Setup (User Manual)

 1. Account & Chart Requirements
- Symbol:- XAUUSD (Gold) ONLY
- Timeframe:- Attach to the M15- chart (Hyperion reads H4, H1, M15, M1 automatically).
- Minimum Deposit:- $500 (Standard) or $50 (Cent account).
- Broker:- Any low spread ECN broker.

 2. Parameter Settings

 === Hyperion Core System ===
-  Initial Risk %:- Set between 1.0 - 5.0. (Recommended: 1.0 for Prop Firms, 2.0 for personal).
-  Virtual Stop Loss (ATR Mult):- 2.0 (Dynamic SL based on ATR).
-  Virtual Take Profit (ATR Mult):- 4.0 (Aims for 1:2 Risk-Reward).

 === Triple Shield Defense ===
-  Max Daily DD %:- 5.0 (If equity drops 5%, trading halts for the day).
-  ATH Buy-Block Buffer:- 1000 (Prevents buying within 100 pips of All-Time High).
-  Auto-Close on Flash Crash:- true (Highly recommended for Gold).

 === Adaptive Exit Matrix ===
-  Enable MagicTrail:- true (Let winners run).
-  Enable Break-Even:- true (Moves SL to entry once in profit).
-  Enable Dynamic Reversal TP:- true (Closes trade if a 150-pip sudden reversal candle hits).

 === System Setup ===
-  Stealth Mode:- true (Keeps your SL/TP hidden from the broker).

---

 Top 3 Preset Strategies

1. Prop Firm Sovereign (Ultra-Safe)
- Risk Percent: 1.0
- Stealth Mode: TRUE
- Max Daily DD: 4.0%
- Flash Crash Detector: TRUE

2. Personal Growth (Balanced)
- Risk Percent: 2.0
- Stealth Mode: TRUE
- MagicTrail: TRUE
- Break-Even Trigger: 1.0 ATR

3. Titan Aggressive (High Reward)
- Risk Percent: 4.0
- Virtual TP (ATR Mult): 6.0
- Dynamic Reversal TP: FALSE (Hold for massive swings)

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