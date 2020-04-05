Trade Cear Protector

Hello, I am Trade Care.

You focus on finding trading opportunities — I focus on protecting them.

Trade Care is an intelligent hybrid trade management system designed to monitor and manage your manually opened trades with precision and discipline. Once your trade is active, I continuously work in the background to help protect it through advanced risk-management techniques and automated trade care functions.

I am Trade Care.

I monitor your trades.
I provide timely stop-loss protection.
I manage break-even transitions when conditions allow.
I trail profits intelligently as the market moves in your favor.
I help reduce exposure to unnecessary risk.
I continuously evaluate trade conditions to support disciplined trade management.

My purpose is simple:

To help protect your positions from excessive losses while giving profitable trades room to develop.

You make the trading decision.
You choose the entry.
You control the strategy.

I focus on trade protection, risk control, and position management.

Trade Care is not a signal provider and does not decide when to buy or sell. Instead, it acts as a dedicated trade guardian, working alongside your trading approach to help maintain structure, discipline, and risk awareness throughout the life cycle of every trade.

Because every market condition is different, no software can guarantee profits or eliminate risk. However, Trade Care is built to apply consistent and intelligent trade management principles designed to support safer and more organized trading.

Trade Smart.
Trade Disciplined.
Trade with Care.

Trade Care — Protecting Your Trades, One Position at a Time.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/wKE5KA1w7PQ
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4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
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4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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5 (3)
Эксперты
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
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Chen Jia Qi
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
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5 (4)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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4.89 (46)
Эксперты
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Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
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5 (7)
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HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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// ===================== INPUTS ===================== input bool InpValidationPatch = true; // FALSE FOR USE EA input group "---- GENERAL SETTINGS ----" input double LotSize = 0.01; input int MagicNumber = 5555; input int MaxSpread = 500; input int Slippage = 1000; input int TradeLockMinutes = 0; input int BE_Profit_Points = 500; // FIX #8: Separate grid step tolerance from order slippage // On XAUUSD Daily, EntryStep is large so a tight tolerance is needed. // This replaces the old Slippage-as-
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