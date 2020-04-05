Trade Cear Protector

Hello, I am Trade Care.

You focus on finding trading opportunities — I focus on protecting them.

Trade Care is an intelligent hybrid trade management system designed to monitor and manage your manually opened trades with precision and discipline. Once your trade is active, I continuously work in the background to help protect it through advanced risk-management techniques and automated trade care functions.

I am Trade Care.

I monitor your trades.

I provide timely stop-loss protection.

I manage break-even transitions when conditions allow.

I trail profits intelligently as the market moves in your favor.

I help reduce exposure to unnecessary risk.

I continuously evaluate trade conditions to support disciplined trade management.

My purpose is simple:

To help protect your positions from excessive losses while giving profitable trades room to develop.

You make the trading decision.

You choose the entry.

You control the strategy.

I focus on trade protection, risk control, and position management.

Trade Care is not a signal provider and does not decide when to buy or sell. Instead, it acts as a dedicated trade guardian, working alongside your trading approach to help maintain structure, discipline, and risk awareness throughout the life cycle of every trade.

Because every market condition is different, no software can guarantee profits or eliminate risk. However, Trade Care is built to apply consistent and intelligent trade management principles designed to support safer and more organized trading.

Trade Smart.

Trade Disciplined.

Trade with Care.

Trade Care — Protecting Your Trades, One Position at a Time.