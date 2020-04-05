CasperIT Gold Matrix Pro

  • Эксперты
  • Imad Saadeh
    Imad Saadeh

    Imad Saadeh

    5 (7)
    🔹 Professional gold & crypto trader (GMT+2)
    🔹 Developer of robust MT5 Expert Advisors & dashboards
    🔹 Focused on risk management, equity protection & automation
    🔹 Global community leader, sharing transparent trading solutions
    18 продуктов
  • Версия: 1.941
  • Обновлено: 10 июля 2026
  • Активации: 10
CasperIT Gold Matrix Pro MT5 Institutional Hybrid Recovery EA for XAUUSD

CasperIT Gold Matrix Pro MT5 is a professional XAUUSD trading system built for MetaTrader 5, designed around controlled recovery logic, adaptive basket management, intelligent execution filtering, and institutional-style risk compression.

The EA was specifically optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe and focuses on maintaining controlled drawdown behavior while allowing consistent structured recovery during volatile market conditions.

Unlike traditional aggressive martingale systems, CasperIT Gold Matrix Pro MT5 integrates multiple layers of protection, spread intelligence, trend alignment, and execution pacing to create a more stable and commercially viable trading architecture.

Main Features

Institutional Hybrid Recovery Engine

Adaptive recovery logic designed to manage difficult market phases while maintaining controlled basket exposure.

Smart Execution Control

The EA filters entries using trend alignment and execution pacing logic to avoid poor-quality market conditions.

Adaptive Basket Management

Dynamic basket handling with:

  • basket TP logic

  • recovery compression

  • selective averaging

  • controlled order sequencing

Controlled Drawdown Architecture

Integrated protection layers help reduce uncontrolled basket expansion and excessive exposure.

Spread Intelligence System

Adaptive spread filtering designed specifically for XAUUSD volatility and broker spread fluctuations.

Session-Based Trading

Optimized for:

  • London Session

  • New York Session

with optional session filtering.

Smart Daily Protection

Includes:

  • Daily target protection

  • Equity drawdown protection

  • Daily range awareness

  • Trading pause controls

Institutional Dashboard

Professional real-time dashboard displaying:

  • market status

  • trend condition

  • spread status

  • daily performance

  • DD monitoring

  • basket information

  • session information

Manual Pause Control

Users can manually pause trading directly from the chart panel while keeping basket management active.

Commercial Input Lockdown

Only essential user settings remain visible to protect the optimized internal trading architecture.

Recommended Settings
Parameter Recommendation
Symbol XAUUSD
Timeframe M5
Account Type Any
Leverage 1:500 or higher
Recommended Account 50k cent or equivalent
Initial Lot 0.10
Max Orders 2
Recommended Broker Conditions

For best performance:

  • Low latency execution

  • Stable spreads

  • Hedging-enabled accounts

  • ECN or Raw spread accounts preferred

Trading Logic Overview

The EA combines:

  • trend participation

  • controlled recovery

  • adaptive basket handling

  • spread-aware execution

  • market condition filtering

to build a more stable gold trading environment compared to traditional unrestricted recovery systems.

The system is optimized to avoid excessive overtrading while maintaining the ability to recover efficiently during temporary adverse price movement.

Risk Notice

Trading leveraged products carries significant risk.

Although the EA includes multiple protection layers and controlled recovery logic, no trading system can guarantee profits or eliminate market risk.

Users should:

  • use proper risk management

  • test on demo accounts first

  • understand recovery-system behavior before live deployment

Recommended Usage

CasperIT Gold Matrix Pro MT5 is best suited for traders looking for:

  • structured XAUUSD automation

  • controlled recovery logic

  • adaptive basket management

  • lower DD focus

  • institutional-style execution behavior

Product Highlights

✅ XAUUSD Optimized
✅ Institutional Dashboard
✅ Adaptive Basket Recovery
✅ Controlled DD Architecture
✅ Spread Intelligence
✅ Session Filtering
✅ Smart Daily Protection
✅ Manual Pause Control
✅ Commercial Input Lockdown
✅ MT5 Native Expert Advisor

Recommended Profile

XAUUSD | M5 | 50k Cent Account | 0.10 Initial Lot | Max Orders: 2


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Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Эксперты
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Chen Jia Qi
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
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Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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Valentina Zhuchkova
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
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Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
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SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
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Это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor) для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Его торговая логика построена с учетом особенностей рынка золота: высокой волатильности, резких ценовых движений и быстрых разворотов. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость реакции, дисциплина и точное управление позициями. Основное внимание уделено грамотному сопровождению сделок, быстрому реагированию на изменения рынка и контролиру
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
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Обратите внимание, что я не продаю этот EA через сторонних продавцов, партнёров или другие каналы распространения. Мониторинг -  Живой сигнал Публичный канал - Здесь Этот EA торгует двумя символами и ищет краткосрочный дисбаланс между ними. Когда символы движутся не так, как обычно в их нормальной связи, EA может открыть сделки и закрыть их, когда дисбаланс становится меньше. Это не grid EA. Это не мартингейл. EA не открывает много восстановительных ордеров. Он использует только 1 позицию на сим
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
Эксперты
AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
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CasperIT PSAR RSI Trend Signals PRO CasperIT PSAR RSI Trend Signals PRO is a clean chart indicator designed to help traders identify trend direction, reversal points, and continuation strength using PSAR and RSI logic. The indicator displays clear BUY and SELL signal dots directly on the chart, with optional signal wording and a professional dashboard panel. The dashboard shows the current trend, last signal, RSI strength, reversal statistics, strong signal count, recent dot activity, and a mult
CasperIT Z Score Intelligence
Imad Saadeh
Индикаторы
CasperIT Z-Score Intelligence MT5 CasperIT Z-Score Intelligence is a professional market stretch indicator for MetaTrader 5. It uses Z-Score analysis to measure how far price has stretched from its statistical mean and presents the result through a clean institutional dashboard. The indicator is designed to help traders identify overbought, oversold, stretched, and extreme market conditions. It does not open trades. It provides market context, probability guidance, regime classification, and v
CasperIT Gold Quant Pro MT5
Imad Saadeh
Эксперты
CasperIT Z-Score Gold Stochastic MA EA is an advanced XAUUSD trading system that combines Stochastic MA signal detection with institutional-grade Z-Score market stretch analysis, capital preservation controls, and adaptive profit protection. The EA is optimized for XAUUSD M30 and includes intelligent session filtering, previous-candle midpoint profit trailing, soft Z-Score risk balancing, and drawdown protection mechanisms designed to improve consistency during changing market conditions. Key Fe
CasperIT Hybrid Scalper Pro
Imad Saadeh
Эксперты
CasperIT Hybrid Manual Scalper Pro MT5 CasperIT Hybrid Manual Scalper Pro is a professional trading assistant and semi-automated Expert Advisor developed for traders seeking institutional-grade market analysis and disciplined trade execution. The EA combines trend strength analysis, multi-timeframe confirmation, volatility assessment, and intelligent trade management into a compact trading dashboard. The system is designed to identify high-quality market conditions while avoiding low-probability
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