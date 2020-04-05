Range Breakout Fusion

Live Signal


An Opening Range Breakout trend-following strategy, validated on more than 6 years of historical data across three uncorrelated assets: XAUUSD, USDJPY and BTCUSD. No martingale, no grid, no averaging down. One trade per day per symbol, with a fixed stop loss from the moment of execution.

Setup guide. Blog. To understand my approach to trading, risk and portfolio construction, read the article Trading Is Not About Getting Rich Overnight.

How it works

Range Breakout Fusion implements the classic Opening Range Breakout (ORB) concept, adapted independently for each of the three symbols:

Range construction: during a defined session window, the EA observes price and calculates the high and low of that period.

Pending orders: when the range closes, two stop orders are placed at once, a buy stop at the range high and a sell stop at the low. The first to trigger automatically cancels the other (OCO logic).

Fixed stop loss: every trade has a fixed stop loss from the moment of execution. No moving stops, no breakeven hunting, no averaging down.

Session close: any open position is closed at a defined, configurable time, capturing the daily trend without holding positions overnight.

One trade per day per symbol: three symbols mean a maximum of three trades per day across the whole portfolio.

What this EA does not do

Many automated systems use techniques that produce attractive backtests but perform poorly in real conditions. This EA avoids all of them. If you are looking for guaranteed daily profits or a system with no losing trades, this is not the right product for you.

No martingale: it never doubles position size after a loss.

No grid trading: it never opens multiple positions in the same direction.

No averaging down: it never adds to losing positions.

No hedging tricks: there are no safety nets in the opposite direction.

No recovery modes: losses are accepted, not reversed.

No overnight risk: all positions close before the end of the session.

No high-frequency scalping: average trade duration is about 9 hours.

If a trade hits the stop loss, the EA accepts the loss and waits for the next day. There are no hidden risks accumulating in the background.

Main features

Parallel multi-symbol execution: trades XAUUSD, USDJPY and BTCUSD independently from a single chart.

Independent per-symbol settings: each market has its own range hours, close hours and stop loss type, tuned to its behavior.

Live dashboard panel: on-chart view of range levels, pending orders, the day's trades, last-30-days statistics and account info.

Smart lot calculation: computes position size from a configurable risk percentage and the actual stop loss distance, with a maximum lot cap as a safety net.

Small-account support (MinLotFallback): on accounts where the calculated lot would fall below the broker minimum, the EA can use the broker minimum lot instead of skipping the trade. The actual risk per trade is logged transparently.

First-day protection (SkipFirstDay): when the EA is first attached, it does not trade that same day. This avoids mid-day setups when the daily range is already partly formed. A popup, panel indicator and Experts log explain everything on first start.

Multi-chart view (AutoOpenCharts): optionally opens clean M30 charts for the other enabled symbols at startup, with range boxes on all charts. Existing charts are reused, no duplicates. Off by default.

Crypto stop loss buffer: optional buffer in points beyond the range, designed to protect against widened spreads on volatile instruments like BTCUSD.

Trade variation option: small optional variation in lot size, close timing and magic numbers, so multiple accounts running the same EA do not produce identical trades.

Trading day filter: easily disable specific days of the week.

Range visualization: optional range boxes on the chart with high and low extension lines, colored per symbol.

Backtest results (2020 to 2026)

Tested on a portfolio of XAUUSD, USDJPY and BTCUSD with 0.5% risk per trade on a 10,000 EUR starting deposit. Spread and commissions enabled. M1 timeframe with real tick data, 99% history quality.

Profit Factor: 1.25

Sharpe Ratio: 3.12

Recovery Factor: 12.31

Max Drawdown: 7.02%

Linear Regression Correlation: 0.93

Total trades: 4,778

Win Rate: 46.67%

Average win / average loss: 274 / -189

A win rate below 50% is normal and healthy in a breakout trend-following strategy: winning trades are on average larger than losing ones, which produces a positive expectancy over time.

Symbols and timeframes

Symbols: XAUUSD (Gold), USDJPY, BTCUSD.

The EA reads M1 data internally, regardless of chart timeframe, so it can be attached to any timeframe.

All session hours are based on the broker server time, not your local time.

Quick start

After purchase, the EA appears in the MT5 Navigator under Expert Advisors / Market.

Drag the EA onto any chart (XAUUSD, USDJPY or BTCUSD).

Enable AutoTrading.

The EA only needs to be attached to one chart. It trades all three symbols independently from there. The chart is cleaned automatically for better range visibility. To keep your chart's current look, set CleanCurrentChart to false.

By default, the EA does not trade on the day you first attach it (SkipFirstDay is true). To start trading immediately, set SkipFirstDay to false.

BTCUSD trading is disabled by default. To enable it, set BTC_Enabled to true. Make sure your broker supports crypto trading and that the symbol name matches (some brokers use BTCUSDm, BTC/USD or Bitcoin). If your broker uses non-standard symbol names, update the XAU_Symbol, JPY_Symbol and BTC_Symbol inputs accordingly.

Recommendations

Broker: use a broker with low spreads, fast execution and ECN-type pricing. The strategy enters at breakout points, where slippage matters more than usual.

Account size: recommended minimum deposit of 2,000 to 3,000 EUR when trading all three symbols at once, due to minimum lot requirements. For 1,000 EUR accounts, consider trading only one or two symbols.

VPS: recommended for 24/7 reliability. The EA must be online during session windows to place and manage orders correctly.

Risk per trade: the default is 0.5% per trade. Conservative users can lower it to 0.25%. Risk above 1% is not recommended, since up to 3 symbols can trigger on the same day.

Inputs overview

The EA exposes a clean set of user-configurable inputs while keeping the critical strategy parameters internal.

General: MaxSlippage, MagicBase, SkipFirstDay, MinLotFallback.

Per symbol (XAU, JPY, BTC): Enabled, Symbol, RiskPct.

Trading days: turn individual weekdays on or off.

Visual: dashboard panel position, range box color and history days, show or hide chart elements, AutoOpenCharts, CleanCurrentChart.

Logs: detailed logging toggle.

Trade variation: lot size variation, close timing variation, per-account magic offset, custom order comment.

Important notes

Past results do not guarantee future results. Backtest results are based on historical data and assume execution conditions that may not match your live account.

Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose.

No strategy works forever in all market conditions.

Slippage, spread spikes and execution delays can significantly impact live performance versus the backtest. Always test on a demo account first.

All session hours are based on broker server time. Brokers with different timezones will produce different results without a time adjustment.

BTCUSD results are based on backtest data. Live crypto execution may differ due to widened spreads during volatility spikes.

Support

For questions, issues or setup help, use the comments section of this product page. I read all messages and reply as quickly as possible.

If the EA does not behave as expected, include your broker name and account type (demo or live), the exact symbol names visible in your Market Watch, and a screenshot of the Experts tab logs.

Recommended next step: test on a demo account for at least 2 to 3 weeks before going live. Only your own broker's execution quality will determine your real results.

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Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
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Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
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TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Valentina Zhuchkova
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Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
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Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Adam Hrncir
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Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor) для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Его торговая логика построена с учетом особенностей рынка золота: высокой волатильности, резких ценовых движений и быстрых разворотов. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость реакции, дисциплина и точное управление позициями. Основное внимание уделено грамотному сопровождению сделок, быстрому реагированию на изменения рынка и контролиру
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Эксперты
Обратите внимание, что я не продаю этот EA через сторонних продавцов, партнёров или другие каналы распространения. Мониторинг -  Живой сигнал Публичный канал - Здесь Этот EA торгует двумя символами и ищет краткосрочный дисбаланс между ними. Когда символы движутся не так, как обычно в их нормальной связи, EA может открыть сделки и закрыть их, когда дисбаланс становится меньше. Это не grid EA. Это не мартингейл. EA не открывает много восстановительных ордеров. Он использует только 1 позицию на сим
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
Эксперты
AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
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Утилиты
An indicator for MetaTrader 5 that monitors the performance of every Expert Advisor on your account in a single panel. It automatically detects magic numbers from history and open positions, reads each deal's comment and shows the real EA name next to the magic number. EA detection and identification Automatic detection: identifies all magic numbers present in closed and open trades. New EAs appear as soon as they place their first trade. Readable names: reads the comment of each entry deal and
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Joao Jara Carvalho
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Joao Jara Carvalho
Утилиты
BROKER XRAY — Аудит качества исполнения Узнайте, что скрывает ваш брокер. Оценка от A+ до F. Большинство трейдеров никогда не знают, тихо ли их брокер истощает их преимущество: расширение спреда на ролловере, асимметричное проскальзывание, скрытые реквоты, всплески задержки во время новостей. Broker XRay предоставляет дашборд в стиле Bloomberg, который отслеживает всё это в реальном времени. Запустите на 24 часа. Узнайте правду. Что измеряется (6 взвешенных параметров) Спред   — средний, максима
Clean Trade Pro
Joao Jara Carvalho
Утилиты
Clean Trade Pro Most trade managers bury you in tabs, toggles and forty inputs you will never touch. Clean Trade Pro does the opposite. Drop it on any chart, drag three lines, and trade. Your setup is ready in under a minute. Clean Trade Pro is a focused, visual trade panel for discretionary traders who want speed and clarity , not a Swiss-army knife. Every position is built the same way: drag your Entry , Stop Loss and Take Profit lines on the chart, watch the lot size and risk calculate in rea
FREE
EA Performance Hub MT4
Joao Jara Carvalho
Утилиты
EA Performance Hub (MT4) EA Performance Hub is a passive dashboard indicator that monitors the performance of every Expert Advisor running in your MT4 terminal. It automatically detects all magic numbers, reads EA names from order comments, groups multi-strategy robots, and shows core metrics in a single clean panel. This is a read-only utility . It does not trade, does not modify orders, and does not touch your positions. It only reads your account history and open trades to display statistics.
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