Range Breakout Fusion

Live Signal


An Opening Range Breakout trend-following strategy, validated on more than 6 years of historical data across three uncorrelated assets: XAUUSD, USDJPY and BTCUSD. No martingale, no grid, no averaging down. One trade per day per symbol, with a fixed stop loss from the moment of execution.

Setup guide. Blog. To understand my approach to trading, risk and portfolio construction, read the article Trading Is Not About Getting Rich Overnight.

How it works

Range Breakout Fusion implements the classic Opening Range Breakout (ORB) concept, adapted independently for each of the three symbols:

Range construction: during a defined session window, the EA observes price and calculates the high and low of that period.

Pending orders: when the range closes, two stop orders are placed at once, a buy stop at the range high and a sell stop at the low. The first to trigger automatically cancels the other (OCO logic).

Fixed stop loss: every trade has a fixed stop loss from the moment of execution. No moving stops, no breakeven hunting, no averaging down.

Session close: any open position is closed at a defined, configurable time, capturing the daily trend without holding positions overnight.

One trade per day per symbol: three symbols mean a maximum of three trades per day across the whole portfolio.

What this EA does not do

Many automated systems use techniques that produce attractive backtests but perform poorly in real conditions. This EA avoids all of them. If you are looking for guaranteed daily profits or a system with no losing trades, this is not the right product for you.

No martingale: it never doubles position size after a loss.

No grid trading: it never opens multiple positions in the same direction.

No averaging down: it never adds to losing positions.

No hedging tricks: there are no safety nets in the opposite direction.

No recovery modes: losses are accepted, not reversed.

No overnight risk: all positions close before the end of the session.

No high-frequency scalping: average trade duration is about 9 hours.

If a trade hits the stop loss, the EA accepts the loss and waits for the next day. There are no hidden risks accumulating in the background.

Main features

Parallel multi-symbol execution: trades XAUUSD, USDJPY and BTCUSD independently from a single chart.

Independent per-symbol settings: each market has its own range hours, close hours and stop loss type, tuned to its behavior.

Live dashboard panel: on-chart view of range levels, pending orders, the day's trades, last-30-days statistics and account info.

Smart lot calculation: computes position size from a configurable risk percentage and the actual stop loss distance, with a maximum lot cap as a safety net.

Small-account support (MinLotFallback): on accounts where the calculated lot would fall below the broker minimum, the EA can use the broker minimum lot instead of skipping the trade. The actual risk per trade is logged transparently.

First-day protection (SkipFirstDay): when the EA is first attached, it does not trade that same day. This avoids mid-day setups when the daily range is already partly formed. A popup, panel indicator and Experts log explain everything on first start.

Multi-chart view (AutoOpenCharts): optionally opens clean M30 charts for the other enabled symbols at startup, with range boxes on all charts. Existing charts are reused, no duplicates. Off by default.

Crypto stop loss buffer: optional buffer in points beyond the range, designed to protect against widened spreads on volatile instruments like BTCUSD.

Trade variation option: small optional variation in lot size, close timing and magic numbers, so multiple accounts running the same EA do not produce identical trades.

Trading day filter: easily disable specific days of the week.

Range visualization: optional range boxes on the chart with high and low extension lines, colored per symbol.

Backtest results (2020 to 2026)

Tested on a portfolio of XAUUSD, USDJPY and BTCUSD with 0.5% risk per trade on a 10,000 EUR starting deposit. Spread and commissions enabled. M1 timeframe with real tick data, 99% history quality.

Profit Factor: 1.25

Sharpe Ratio: 3.12

Recovery Factor: 12.31

Max Drawdown: 7.02%

Linear Regression Correlation: 0.93

Total trades: 4,778

Win Rate: 46.67%

Average win / average loss: 274 / -189

A win rate below 50% is normal and healthy in a breakout trend-following strategy: winning trades are on average larger than losing ones, which produces a positive expectancy over time.

Symbols and timeframes

Symbols: XAUUSD (Gold), USDJPY, BTCUSD.

The EA reads M1 data internally, regardless of chart timeframe, so it can be attached to any timeframe.

All session hours are based on the broker server time, not your local time.

Quick start

After purchase, the EA appears in the MT5 Navigator under Expert Advisors / Market.

Drag the EA onto any chart (XAUUSD, USDJPY or BTCUSD).

Enable AutoTrading.

The EA only needs to be attached to one chart. It trades all three symbols independently from there. The chart is cleaned automatically for better range visibility. To keep your chart's current look, set CleanCurrentChart to false.

By default, the EA does not trade on the day you first attach it (SkipFirstDay is true). To start trading immediately, set SkipFirstDay to false.

BTCUSD trading is disabled by default. To enable it, set BTC_Enabled to true. Make sure your broker supports crypto trading and that the symbol name matches (some brokers use BTCUSDm, BTC/USD or Bitcoin). If your broker uses non-standard symbol names, update the XAU_Symbol, JPY_Symbol and BTC_Symbol inputs accordingly.

Recommendations

Broker: use a broker with low spreads, fast execution and ECN-type pricing. The strategy enters at breakout points, where slippage matters more than usual.

Account size: recommended minimum deposit of 2,000 to 3,000 EUR when trading all three symbols at once, due to minimum lot requirements. For 1,000 EUR accounts, consider trading only one or two symbols.

VPS: recommended for 24/7 reliability. The EA must be online during session windows to place and manage orders correctly.

Risk per trade: the default is 0.5% per trade. Conservative users can lower it to 0.25%. Risk above 1% is not recommended, since up to 3 symbols can trigger on the same day.

Inputs overview

The EA exposes a clean set of user-configurable inputs while keeping the critical strategy parameters internal.

General: MaxSlippage, MagicBase, SkipFirstDay, MinLotFallback.

Per symbol (XAU, JPY, BTC): Enabled, Symbol, RiskPct.

Trading days: turn individual weekdays on or off.

Visual: dashboard panel position, range box color and history days, show or hide chart elements, AutoOpenCharts, CleanCurrentChart.

Logs: detailed logging toggle.

Trade variation: lot size variation, close timing variation, per-account magic offset, custom order comment.

Important notes

Past results do not guarantee future results. Backtest results are based on historical data and assume execution conditions that may not match your live account.

Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose.

No strategy works forever in all market conditions.

Slippage, spread spikes and execution delays can significantly impact live performance versus the backtest. Always test on a demo account first.

All session hours are based on broker server time. Brokers with different timezones will produce different results without a time adjustment.

BTCUSD results are based on backtest data. Live crypto execution may differ due to widened spreads during volatility spikes.

Support

For questions, issues or setup help, use the comments section of this product page. I read all messages and reply as quickly as possible.

If the EA does not behave as expected, include your broker name and account type (demo or live), the exact symbol names visible in your Market Watch, and a screenshot of the Experts tab logs.

Recommended next step: test on a demo account for at least 2 to 3 weeks before going live. Only your own broker's execution quality will determine your real results.

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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.5 (8)
专家
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA 精准 · 结构 · 执行 金融市场不会奖励情绪化的交易。 市场奖励的是纪律、稳定性，以及基于客观数据做出决策的能力。 Obsidian Flow Atlas EA 正是基于这一理念而开发。 这是一套面向 MetaTrader 5 的全自动交易系统，专为以下两种全球最受欢迎的交易品种而设计： • XAUUSD（黄金） • EURUSD（欧元兑美元） 系统能够自主分析市场环境、开仓并管理仓位，依靠其内部交易逻辑和内置风险管理模型独立运行。 您无需长时间盯盘、寻找入场机会或手动做出交易决策。 只需安装 EA，选择适合您的风险等级，然后让系统完成其余工作。 经验证的真实交易表现 为了确保最大程度的透明度，系统的实际交易表现可通过以下公开信号进行查看。 XAUUSD（黄金） https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378564 超过 3 个月的真实账户实盘交易记录。 EURUSD（欧元兑美元） https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378563 超过 3 个月的真实账户实盘交易记录。 这些公开信号
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
专家
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Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
专家
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SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
专家
SomaGold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 打造的多策略突破型智能交易系统（EA），仅适用于黄金（XAUUSD）。一张图表、一个 EA，32 套独立策略并行运行，构成单一、分散化的组合。 实时信号。 这是我在 MQL5 上发布的第一款 EA。为在上线时让更多人能够入手，我采用透明的阶梯定价模式： 首发价：100 USD 每售出 10 份拷贝，价格上涨 100 USD 早期购买者在产品生命周期内锁定最低价格。 理念 与其运行单一、容易过度拟合某一狭窄市况的设置，SomaGold 自带一套精选的 32 套预调策略，全部在同一黄金图表上的单个 EA 中并行运行。 每套策略拥有各自的 magic number、注释、时间周期、摆动识别参数、出场规则、新闻距离与手数步长。它们共享同一执行引擎但独立交易，因此您可在多个时间周期与突破宽度上获得真正的分散化，而无需管理大量图表。 组合构建 我进行了 48 次完全不同的优化： 首先，我在 2 个时间段上运行优化： 2018–2023 2020–2025 时间周期分为 4 组： D1、H12、H8、H4 突破宽度有三种变体： V1 Bro
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William Brandon Autry
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专家
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ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
专家
ArtQuant Gold — 面向 XAUUSD 的多模块智能交易系统 ArtQuant Gold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金交易而开发的自动交易系统。 该 EA 将多个相互独立的交易模块与集中式投资组合管理、风险敞口限制、执行过滤器、虚拟交易管理以及账户保护工具整合在一起。它适合希望使用专用 XAUUSD 自动交易系统，同时又不需要自行配置指标或内部策略参数的交易者。 ArtQuant Gold 支持标准 XAUUSD 交易品种，也兼容常见的经纪商黄金品种命名方式，包括带前缀、后缀或其他替代名称的黄金品种。 重要提示： ArtQuant Gold 仅适用于 Gold / XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的等效黄金交易品种。如果加载到无关的金融品种上，EA 将不会进行交易。 EA 不依赖图表时间周期。它可以加载到任意时间周期，因为所需的市场数据和交易结构均由内部逻辑独立处理。 实盘参考账户 查看 ArtQuant Gold 实盘参考信号 该信号仅用于提供透明的实盘参考，并不构成使用相同经纪商、入金金额、杠杆、手数、风险水平或交易条件的建议。 点差、佣金、隔夜利息、订单执行、
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！--> 下载所有套装文件 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 全新优惠（仅需 399 美元起） ：免费选择 1 款 EA！（限 2 个交易账户，除 UBS EA 外，可选择我的任何一款 EA） 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 实时信号 2 ！！黄金幻影来了！！ 继黄金收割者取得巨大成功之后，我非常自豪地推出它的强大兄弟： 黄金幻影 ，这是一个纯粹、毫不花哨的突破系统，基于同样的久经考验的引擎……但拥有全新的策略。 在The Gold Reaper 取得巨大成功的基础上 ， The Gold Phantom 让自动黄金交易变得轻松顺畅。 这款EA交易系统旨在同时在多个时间框架内运行，并让您完全掌控交易频率。 从极其保守的设置到非常激进、波动性最大化的模式，应有尽有。 该系统采用多层确认算法来确定最佳入场价格，同时在内部运行多种互补策略，以有效地分散和分散交易风险。 每个仓位都包含固定的 止损 和 止盈 ，并辅以动态 追踪止损 和 追踪止盈 逻辑，旨在尽早保护资金，并让盈利尽可能地持续下去。 Go
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Joao Jara Carvalho
5 (1)
实用工具
An indicator for MetaTrader 5 that monitors the performance of every Expert Advisor on your account in a single panel. It automatically detects magic numbers from history and open positions, reads each deal's comment and shows the real EA name next to the magic number. EA detection and identification Automatic detection: identifies all magic numbers present in closed and open trades. New EAs appear as soon as they place their first trade. Readable names: reads the comment of each entry deal and
New York Breaker
Joao Jara Carvalho
专家
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Joao Jara Carvalho
实用工具
Trade your funded account without worrying about news rules. Prop News Filter Pro is a compliance helper Expert Advisor for traders on funded and prop firm accounts. It automatically protects your trades from the strict 2-minute news rule, weekend close requirements, and holiday close requirements that most major prop firms enforce. Built specifically for the way professional funded traders manage news risk, the EA uses a precise   two-stage protection model : pre-block new trades 15 minutes bef
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Joao Jara Carvalho
实用工具
Prop News Filter is a free Expert Advisor that helps traders on prop firm and funded accounts avoid violating the 2-minute news rule that most major prop firms enforce. It uses a precise two-stage protection model: pre-block new trades 15 minutes before the restricted window, then close everything 2 minutes before the news. Most news filter tools either block trading too aggressively and kill your edge, or rely on the MQL5 native calendar which is often disabled on prop firm terminals. This EA u
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Joao Jara Carvalho
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EA Performance Monitor is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that presents the performance of running Expert Advisors in a single table. The indicator automatically detects the magic numbers present in trade history and open positions, and shows for each one the EA name (read from order comments), symbol, number of trades, P/L and win rate. Features Automatic detection of magic numbers from deal history and open positions. The indicator groups operations by magic and shows one row per EA. Text identif
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Joao Jara Carvalho
实用工具
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Joao Jara Carvalho
实用工具
Clean Trade Pro Most trade managers bury you in tabs, toggles and forty inputs you will never touch. Clean Trade Pro does the opposite. Drop it on any chart, drag three lines, and trade. Your setup is ready in under a minute. Clean Trade Pro is a focused, visual trade panel for discretionary traders who want speed and clarity , not a Swiss-army knife. Every position is built the same way: drag your Entry , Stop Loss and Take Profit lines on the chart, watch the lot size and risk calculate in rea
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Joao Jara Carvalho
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