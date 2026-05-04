RANGE BREAKOUT FUSION - SETUP GUIDE

🎯 Range Breakout Fusion — Quick Setup Guide (v1.3)

Multi-symbol Opening Range Breakout EA for XAUUSD, USDJPY and BTCUSD.

This guide walks you through setting up the EA in under 5 minutes. No martingale, no grid — pure ORB strategy with a hard stop loss on every trade.

🆕 What's new in v1.3 AutoOpenCharts — optionally opens clean M30 charts for the other enabled symbols at startup, with range boxes drawn on every chart

— optionally opens clean M30 charts for the other enabled symbols at startup, with range boxes drawn on every chart CleanCurrentChart — your main chart now opens clean by default (no grid, no volumes, price aligned left)

— your main chart now opens clean by default (no grid, no volumes, price aligned left) More reliable cleanup — the dashboard panel always disappears when you remove the EA, no more ghost panels

🚀 Step 1: Attach the EA

One chart setup.

After purchase, the EA appears automatically in your Navigator under Expert Advisors / Market. Drag it onto a single chart of XAUUSD, USDJPY or BTCUSD — any timeframe works (the EA reads M1 internally).

You only need one chart. The EA trades all three symbols independently from there. If you want to see what's happening on the other symbols too, that's exactly what AutoOpenCharts does — see Step 4.

⚙️ Step 2: Enable Algo Trading

In the EA window → Common tab → enable Allow Algo Trading.

Then click the AutoTrading button in the top toolbar to activate live trading.

🔁 Step 3: Check Symbol Names

Make sure the symbols match your broker exactly.

Examples of broker variants:

XAUUSD → might be XAUUSD.r , XAUUSDm , or GOLD

→ might be XAUUSD.r , XAUUSDm , or GOLD USDJPY → might be USDJPY.r or USDJPYm

→ might be USDJPY.r or USDJPYm BTCUSD → might be BTCUSDm , BTC/USD , or Bitcoin

Update the inputs XAU_Symbol , JPY_Symbol , and BTC_Symbol accordingly. Also make sure all symbols are added to your Market Watch.

⚠️ Wrong or missing symbols → the EA disables that symbol and logs a warning in the Experts tab.

🪟 Step 4: Multi-Chart View (New in v1.3)

By default, the EA opens your main chart with a clean visual look (no grid, no volumes, price on the left). This makes range boxes easier to read.

If you want to see all three symbols at once, enable:

AutoOpenCharts = true → automatically opens clean M30 charts for the other enabled symbols when the EA starts. Range boxes and historical levels are drawn on every chart.

CleanCurrentChart = true (default) → applies the clean look to the chart the EA is attached to.

This is purely a visual convenience — the EA's trading logic is exactly the same whether these are on or off.

💡 Tip: Leave AutoOpenCharts = false if you already have your charts arranged the way you like them. The EA still trades all three symbols correctly from a single chart.

💰 Step 5: BTCUSD Activation (Optional)

BTCUSD trading is disabled by default for safety.

To activate it:

Set BTC_Enabled = true Make sure your broker supports cryptocurrency trading Verify BTC_Symbol matches your broker's exact name

✔ Recommended for diversification — three uncorrelated assets reduce variance significantly.

⚖️ Step 6: Set Risk Per Trade

Each symbol has its own risk percentage:

XAU_RiskPct = 0.5 (default)

JPY_RiskPct = 0.5 (default)

BTC_RiskPct = 0.5 (default)

Risk profiles:

Conservative → 0.25% per trade

Recommended → 0.5% per trade (default)

Aggressive → 1.0% per trade

⚠️ Important: Up to 3 symbols may trigger on the same day. Risk above 1% means potential 3% account exposure per day.

📅 Step 7: Trading Days Filter

Toggle individual weekdays on/off using the day filter inputs. Useful for:

Prop firm accounts that disallow Friday trading

Skipping holidays

Avoiding specific market conditions

By default, all weekdays are enabled.

🎲 Step 8: Stealth Mode (Prop Firm Friendly)

Optional small randomization for accounts that detect EA usage by trade pattern matching:

LotJitterPct → small lot size variation per trade

CloseJitterSeconds → randomizes the exact close time

RandomizeMagicByAccount → unique magic number per account

OrderComment → custom comment on each order

✔ Recommended for prop firm accounts running multiple instances.

📊 Step 9: Verify the Dashboard

Once attached, an on-chart dashboard appears showing:

Status per symbol — building range / pending placed / in trade / closed

— building range / pending placed / in trade / closed Range levels — current high and low

— current high and low Today's trade — entry, SL, current P&L

— entry, SL, current P&L Last 30 days stats — trades, win rate, profit factor

— trades, win rate, profit factor Account info — balance, equity, margin level

The panel can be moved (drag the title bar) and minimized.

🏦 Account & Broker Recommendations

Minimum recommended deposit: €2,000–3,000 / $2,000–3,000 for all three symbols simultaneously.

For €1,000 accounts, run only 1–2 symbols (disable BTC and/or one of the others).

Broker requirements:

Low spreads, fast execution

ECN-style pricing preferred

Avoid market makers with widening spreads

VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/7 reliability.

📈 The Strategy in 5 Lines

Range building — observe market open hours, compute high and low Pending orders — BuyStop above high, SellStop below low (OCO logic) Hard stop loss — fixed from execution, no moving stops Session close — all positions close at end of session, no overnight risk One trade per day per symbol — max 3 trades/day across portfolio

📚 Documentation

A complete User Manual (PDF, 8 pages) is available in English and Portuguese, covering:

Detailed installation

Strategy explanation

Every input documented

Troubleshooting & FAQ

Disclaimers

📥 The manual is available in the comments section of the product page on the MQL5 Marketplace.

⚠️ Disclaimers Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Always demo test for at least 2–3 weeks before going live.

👉 Get Range Breakout Fusion

Available now on the MQL5 Marketplace.

Questions? Drop a comment below or on the product page — I respond to every message.

Happy trading! 🚀