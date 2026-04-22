Live Ducat Signal (High Risk): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2375601

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Starpoint Trading presents Ducat

Are you tired of Expert Advisors that perform brilliantly in backtests — right up until the day they go live, then fail spectacularly in the weeks that follow? Sick of breakout systems that trigger positions only to watch them move straight to stop loss, over and over? Fed up with EAs that require perfect spreads, zero slippage, and ideal conditions just to break even?

Starpoint Trading is proud to bring you Ducat — built for traders who want long-term, worry-free, sustainable trading success. Not fast, volatile profits with equally fast and volatile losses. Real, compounding growth across a range of market conditions.

Ducat is a multi-symbol trend-following Expert Advisor built on a simple principle: trade with the trend, protect profits when the trend ends. It compounds gains during trending conditions while stepping aside when the market turns, waiting for the trend to return. Designed from the ground up to run multiple symbols simultaneously from a single chart attachment, it smooths the equity curve through diversification — so when one instrument struggles, another compensates.

The Philosophy

Ducat trades a portfolio of instruments being the S&P 500, the German DAX, and the Japanese Yen, with Gold and the Swiss Franc as optional symbols to activate. This portfolio was carefully selected based on the price characteristics of each instrument in the current macro environment, carry-trade benefits, and the performance — profitability, Sharpe ratio — of combining them in a diversified portfolio. Every position is opened in the direction of prevailing momentum — never against it. When a trend is running, Ducat builds exposure in a controlled, structured way. When that trend breaks, it exits cleanly. There is no "hold and hope." A built-in volatility filter adds a further layer of protection: when conditions become erratic — the kind of environment that accompanies news events, flash crashes, or geopolitical shocks — Ducat steps aside entirely and waits for calm. It is designed to survive the events that destroy other systems.

Important Note

Slots 1 (XAUUSD) and 5 (USDCHF) are disabled by default. You can choose to enable either at any time. The live signal runs US500, GER40, and USDJPY only, which reflects the default parameters.

Key Features

Multi-Symbol, Single Instance — Runs across a portfolio of instruments by attaching to one chart. Each symbol is independently managed with its own risk parameters.

Trend-Following with Partial Grid Accumulation — Positions built in the trend direction in a measured, deliberate way. Not reckless stacking.

Hard Stop Loss — Every grid cycle has a maximum number of steps before imposing a hard stop loss. When the trend ends, Ducat exits and resets. An optional account-level drawdown limit is also available, with the option to retain the baseline across EA restarts so the safety threshold cannot drift lower between sessions.

Swap Avoidance — An optional feature that monitors active baskets as each symbol's session approaches the daily close. If a basket is in net profit at that point, Ducat closes it before overnight swap charges are applied, locking in the day's gain. USDJPY is automatically excluded as long positions on that pair earn positive swap.

Volatility Filter — Volatile price spikes trigger an automatic pause that survives EA restarts and chart reloads. Protection is never accidentally bypassed.

Diversified Symbol Selection — Instruments chosen for portfolio balance across the current macro environment of ongoing fiat currency debasement.

On-Chart Control Panel — Live P&L, status, and key levels in a clean, colour-coded table. Always know exactly where you stand.

How to Use It

In Market Watch, ensure you have all five symbols available and added (XAUUSD, US500, GER40, USDJPY, and USDCHF). Ensure the symbol name in Market Watch matches exactly to the symbol name in the EA input settings. Attach the EA to any chart, any timeframe. Use default settings for standard account sizes, or load a supplied set file for higher balances. Set your base magic number to avoid conflicts with other EAs. Go live. There is a full user manual available upon request.

Position Sizing

Very High Risk: $3,000 balance, default lot sizing

High Risk: $6,000 balance, default lot sizing

Recommended balanced risk setting: $10,000 balance, default lot sizing

Running with a $10,000 balance you could expect up to 20% drawdown in unfavourable conditions.

Links below to set files for those running larger account sizes. Note you can run the default position sizes for much larger accounts — this simply reduces the expected drawdown. Whatever account size you use, consider enabling the hard stop loss feature. If you do, make sure you give the account enough breathing room to account for expected drawdown.

Prop Firm Ready

Ducat will work fine with prop firms with balances of $25k and up. If you are unsure of what position sizing to use for your account, send me a message.

IC Markets 2025 Backtest Result ($10k starting balance, default lot sizes and scaling ON)

IC Markets 2025 Backtest Result ($10k starting balance, default lot sizes and scaling OFF)

$18,733 profit (187%) Winrate: 75.0%

Profit Factor: 2.32 Sharpe Ratio: 2.80 Max Drawdown (%): 12.89% $11,114 profit (111%) Winrate: 75.0%

Profit Factor: 2.26 Sharpe Ratio: 2.79 Max Drawdown (%): 11.03%

Important Note

Ducat is not a money printing machine or an "infinite money glitch". In fact, no EA is, and anyone telling you otherwise is deliberately misleading you. Ducat is built for serious traders who understand that sustainable profit extraction takes time and carries genuine risk. Sequential losses during extended choppy or counter-trend conditions are possible, and results will vary between brokers. Always backtest using tick data with real spreads, or run in a demo environment first if you are a beginner.

Support

Upon purchasing please send me a message on MQL5 for access to the user manual and an invite to our trading community.

All purchases include ongoing updates, MQL5 message support, and access to a thriving private trading community for setup tips, support, and discussion. Configuration, optimisation, and broker compatibility questions are always welcome.

Trade with structure. Scale with confidence. Starpoint Trading — Algorithmic systems built for the serious retail trader.

Broker specific symbols — ensure they are added to MT5 Market Watch before attaching the EA.