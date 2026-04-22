Ducat

5

Live Ducat Signal (High Risk): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2375601

Come chat with us in our MQL5 public channel! https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint

Starpoint Trading presents Ducat

Are you tired of Expert Advisors that perform brilliantly in backtests — right up until the day they go live, then fail spectacularly in the weeks that follow? Sick of breakout systems that trigger positions only to watch them move straight to stop loss, over and over? Fed up with EAs that require perfect spreads, zero slippage, and ideal conditions just to break even?

Starpoint Trading is proud to bring you Ducat — built for traders who want long-term, worry-free, sustainable trading success. Not fast, volatile profits with equally fast and volatile losses. Real, compounding growth across a range of market conditions.

Ducat is a multi-symbol trend-following Expert Advisor built on a simple principle: trade with the trend, protect profits when the trend ends. It compounds gains during trending conditions while stepping aside when the market turns, waiting for the trend to return. Designed from the ground up to run multiple symbols simultaneously from a single chart attachment, it smooths the equity curve through diversification — so when one instrument struggles, another compensates.


The Philosophy

Ducat trades a portfolio of instruments being the S&P 500, the German DAX, and the Japanese Yen, with Gold and the Swiss Franc as optional symbols to activate. This portfolio was carefully selected based on the price characteristics of each instrument in the current macro environment, carry-trade benefits, and the performance — profitability, Sharpe ratio — of combining them in a diversified portfolio. Every position is opened in the direction of prevailing momentum — never against it. When a trend is running, Ducat builds exposure in a controlled, structured way. When that trend breaks, it exits cleanly. There is no "hold and hope." A built-in volatility filter adds a further layer of protection: when conditions become erratic — the kind of environment that accompanies news events, flash crashes, or geopolitical shocks — Ducat steps aside entirely and waits for calm. It is designed to survive the events that destroy other systems.

Important Note

Slots 1 (XAUUSD) and 5 (USDCHF) are disabled by default. You can choose to enable either at any time. The live signal runs US500, GER40, and USDJPY only, which reflects the default parameters.


Key Features

  • Multi-Symbol, Single Instance — Runs across a portfolio of instruments by attaching to one chart. Each symbol is independently managed with its own risk parameters.

  • Trend-Following with Partial Grid Accumulation — Positions built in the trend direction in a measured, deliberate way. Not reckless stacking.

  • Hard Stop Loss — Every grid cycle has a maximum number of steps before imposing a hard stop loss. When the trend ends, Ducat exits and resets. An optional account-level drawdown limit is also available, with the option to retain the baseline across EA restarts so the safety threshold cannot drift lower between sessions.

  • Swap Avoidance — An optional feature that monitors active baskets as each symbol's session approaches the daily close. If a basket is in net profit at that point, Ducat closes it before overnight swap charges are applied, locking in the day's gain. USDJPY is automatically excluded as long positions on that pair earn positive swap.

  • Volatility Filter — Volatile price spikes trigger an automatic pause that survives EA restarts and chart reloads. Protection is never accidentally bypassed.

  • Diversified Symbol Selection — Instruments chosen for portfolio balance across the current macro environment of ongoing fiat currency debasement.

  • On-Chart Control Panel — Live P&L, status, and key levels in a clean, colour-coded table. Always know exactly where you stand.

How to Use It

In Market Watch, ensure you have all five symbols available and added (XAUUSD, US500, GER40, USDJPY, and USDCHF). Ensure the symbol name in Market Watch matches exactly to the symbol name in the EA input settings. Attach the EA to any chart, any timeframe. Use default settings for standard account sizes, or load a supplied set file for higher balances. Set your base magic number to avoid conflicts with other EAs. Go live. There is a full user manual available upon request.

Position Sizing

Very High Risk: $3,000 balance, default lot sizing

High Risk: $6,000 balance, default lot sizing

Recommended balanced risk setting: $10,000 balance, default lot sizing

Running with a $10,000 balance you could expect up to 20% drawdown in unfavourable conditions.

Links below to set files for those running larger account sizes. Note you can run the default position sizes for much larger accounts — this simply reduces the expected drawdown. Whatever account size you use, consider enabling the hard stop loss feature. If you do, make sure you give the account enough breathing room to account for expected drawdown.

Ducat 10k cash acc (high risk) setfile

Ducat 20k cash acc (high risk) setfile

Ducat 100k prop firm setfile

Ducat 200k prop firm setfile

Ducat 1k small account setfile

Ducat 2k small account setfile

Ducat 5k small account setfile

Prop Firm Ready

Ducat will work fine with prop firms with balances of $25k and up. If you are unsure of what position sizing to use for your account, send me a message.

IC Markets 2025 Backtest Result ($10k starting balance, default lot sizes and scaling ON)

IC Markets 2025 Backtest Result ($10k starting balance, default lot sizes and scaling OFF)

$18,733 profit (187%)

Winrate: 75.0%

Profit Factor: 2.32

Sharpe Ratio: 2.80

Max Drawdown (%): 12.89%

$11,114 profit (111%)

Winrate: 75.0%

Profit Factor: 2.26

Sharpe Ratio: 2.79

Max Drawdown (%): 11.03%

Important Note

Ducat is not a money printing machine or an "infinite money glitch". In fact, no EA is, and anyone telling you otherwise is deliberately misleading you. Ducat is built for serious traders who understand that sustainable profit extraction takes time and carries genuine risk. Sequential losses during extended choppy or counter-trend conditions are possible, and results will vary between brokers. Always backtest using tick data with real spreads, or run in a demo environment first if you are a beginner.

Support

Upon purchasing please send me a message on MQL5 for access to the user manual and an invite to our trading community.

All purchases include ongoing updates, MQL5 message support, and access to a thriving private trading community for setup tips, support, and discussion. Configuration, optimisation, and broker compatibility questions are always welcome.

Trade with structure. Scale with confidence. Starpoint Trading — Algorithmic systems built for the serious retail trader.

Three other high-quality EAs are available from Starpoint Trading:

  1. Antipode (AUDCAD)
  2. Impulse (XAUUSD)
  3. Solitaire (XAUUSD Single Position)

Broker specific symbols — ensure they are added to MT5 Market Watch before attaching the EA.

Broker XAUUSD (Disabled by default) S&P 500 German DAX USDJPY USDCHF (Disabled by default)
Pepperstone XAUUSD US500 GER40 USDJPY USDCHF
IC Markets XAUUSD US500 DE40 USDJPY USDCHF
Vantage / VT Markets XAUUSD SP500 GER40 USDJPY USDCHF
Fusion Markets XAUUSD US500 GER40 USDJPY USDCHF
Ox Securities XAUUSD US500 DE30 USDJPY USDCHF
More to be added




评分 6
SergiM
789
SergiM 2026.07.19 18:09 
 

I have been using this EA for 3 months and I can say it is profitable. I recommend it, specially if you want to diversify away from gold (in full transparency: I have XAUUSD diabled in this EA). Author is very supportive.

Clifton Creath
2338
Clifton Creath 2026.05.13 20:46 
 

Results are nice, recovered nicely from SL. Logic is sound. Developer is dedicated. Definitely worth a look.

scalaz93
326
scalaz93 2026.05.12 05:27 
 

Interesting both working on different pairs, support it's good, i continue to test the ea, for now it's working good. Reliable seller

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5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.5 (8)
专家
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA 精准 · 结构 · 执行 金融市场不会奖励情绪化的交易。 市场奖励的是纪律、稳定性，以及基于客观数据做出决策的能力。 Obsidian Flow Atlas EA 正是基于这一理念而开发。 这是一套面向 MetaTrader 5 的全自动交易系统，专为以下两种全球最受欢迎的交易品种而设计： • XAUUSD（黄金） • EURUSD（欧元兑美元） 系统能够自主分析市场环境、开仓并管理仓位，依靠其内部交易逻辑和内置风险管理模型独立运行。 您无需长时间盯盘、寻找入场机会或手动做出交易决策。 只需安装 EA，选择适合您的风险等级，然后让系统完成其余工作。 经验证的真实交易表现 为了确保最大程度的透明度，系统的实际交易表现可通过以下公开信号进行查看。 XAUUSD（黄金） https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378564 超过 3 个月的真实账户实盘交易记录。 EURUSD（欧元兑美元） https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378563 超过 3 个月的真实账户实盘交易记录。 这些公开信号
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
专家
你是否曾 经想过为什么大多数专家顾问在实盘交易中并不有效，尽管它们在回测中表现完美？ 最有可能的答案是过拟合。许多专家顾问被创建为对现有的历史数据进行“学习”和完美适应，但由于构建模型的泛化能力不足，它们无法预测未来。 一些开 发者可能根本不知道过拟合的存在，或者他们知道但没有办法防止它。其他人则将其作为美化回测结果的工具，他们添加了数十个输入参数，而不考虑统计学意义，使交易策略过度依赖历史数据，并试图说服他人他们的专家顾问未来能够实现类似的表现。 如果你 对这个迷人的主题感兴趣，并想更深入地了解过拟合，请参考我的这些文章： Avoiding Over-fitting in Trading Strategy (Part 1): Identifying the Signs and Causes Avoiding Over-fitting in Trading Strategy (Part 2): A Guide to Building Optimization Processes 有几种方法可以避免在 仅仅依赖读取过去数据的专家顾问上亏钱。而最简单的方法是，在没有至少 5 个月或 30
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
专家
请注意，我不会通过任何第三方经销商、代理或其他分销渠道销售此 EA。 监控 -  实时信号 公开频道 - 这里 此 EA 交易两个品种，并寻找它们之间的短期失衡。当两个品种的走势偏离它们通常的正常关系时，EA 可以开仓，并在失衡变小时平仓。 这不是网格 EA。这不是马丁格尔。EA 不会打开很多恢复订单。每个品种只使用 1 个持仓。 它不是为了在回撤中持仓很多天而设计的。 EA 在开仓前使用过滤器。如果市场条件不好，它可以跳过交易。 EA 输入参数: 主要交易品种 - 用于交易的第一个品种。 次要品种 - 用于比较和交易的第二个品种。 分析时间周期 - 用于计算的时间周期。 历史数据深度 - EA 检查多少根K线用于计算。 Entry Threshold - EA 开仓前失衡必须有多强。数值越高，交易越少，但信号越强。 Exit Threshold - EA 判断失衡已经变小并且可以平仓的水平。 Close Target - 平仓的利润目标。较小的值可以更快平仓。较大的值可以等待更多利润。 Beta Smoothing - 使信号更稳定，并减少市场噪音。 Min Correlation
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
专家
SomaGold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 打造的多策略突破型智能交易系统（EA），仅适用于黄金（XAUUSD）。一张图表、一个 EA，32 套独立策略并行运行，构成单一、分散化的组合。 实时信号。 这是我在 MQL5 上发布的第一款 EA。为在上线时让更多人能够入手，我采用透明的阶梯定价模式： 首发价：100 USD 每售出 10 份拷贝，价格上涨 100 USD 早期购买者在产品生命周期内锁定最低价格。 理念 与其运行单一、容易过度拟合某一狭窄市况的设置，SomaGold 自带一套精选的 32 套预调策略，全部在同一黄金图表上的单个 EA 中并行运行。 每套策略拥有各自的 magic number、注释、时间周期、摆动识别参数、出场规则、新闻距离与手数步长。它们共享同一执行引擎但独立交易，因此您可在多个时间周期与突破宽度上获得真正的分散化，而无需管理大量图表。 组合构建 我进行了 48 次完全不同的优化： 首先，我在 2 个时间段上运行优化： 2018–2023 2020–2025 时间周期分为 4 组： D1、H12、H8、H4 突破宽度有三种变体： V1 Bro
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (21)
专家
BYRDI - 如同一个整体进行交易的 AI 网络 大多数 EA 只看到一个终端。 BYRDI 看到整个网络。 在一个账户上开立的交易，可能改变你所拥有的每一个其他账户的风险。 BYRDI 将独立的 MetaTrader 5 终端连接成一个协调统一的 mesh 网络。每个节点都可以保留自己的账户、经纪商、市场、AI 模型、策略和风险设置，同时对更大的系统保持感知。 BYRDI 可以分配机会、控制敞口，并在整个 mesh 网络中提供合格节点的故障转移。 单个节点可以独立交易。 多个节点可以作为一个网络协同运作。 超越入场。超越账户。 一位交易者。多个市场。一个智能网络。 BYRDI 投资组合搭建活动 在接下来的 72 小时内或接下来的 15 笔 BYRDI 购买内有效，以先到者为准。 以当前 $997 的价格购买 BYRDI，即可获得： 1 个 Mean Machine GPT 激活额度 1 个 AiQ 激活额度 私享投资组合部署研讨会 国际在线问答参与权限 完整研讨会录像 投资组合入门蓝图 前 10 位符合条件的购买者还可以提交自己拟定的投资组合结构，获得一次简短的私下点评。 无需现
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
专家
ArtQuant Gold — 面向 XAUUSD 的多模块智能交易系统 ArtQuant Gold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金交易而开发的自动交易系统。 该 EA 将多个相互独立的交易模块与集中式投资组合管理、风险敞口限制、执行过滤器、虚拟交易管理以及账户保护工具整合在一起。它适合希望使用专用 XAUUSD 自动交易系统，同时又不需要自行配置指标或内部策略参数的交易者。 ArtQuant Gold 支持标准 XAUUSD 交易品种，也兼容常见的经纪商黄金品种命名方式，包括带前缀、后缀或其他替代名称的黄金品种。 重要提示： ArtQuant Gold 仅适用于 Gold / XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的等效黄金交易品种。如果加载到无关的金融品种上，EA 将不会进行交易。 EA 不依赖图表时间周期。它可以加载到任意时间周期，因为所需的市场数据和交易结构均由内部逻辑独立处理。 实盘参考账户 查看 ArtQuant Gold 实盘参考信号 该信号仅用于提供透明的实盘参考，并不构成使用相同经纪商、入金金额、杠杆、手数、风险水平或交易条件的建议。 点差、佣金、隔夜利息、订单执行、
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！--> 下载所有套装文件 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 全新优惠（仅需 399 美元起） ：免费选择 1 款 EA！（限 2 个交易账户，除 UBS EA 外，可选择我的任何一款 EA） 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 实时信号 2 ！！黄金幻影来了！！ 继黄金收割者取得巨大成功之后，我非常自豪地推出它的强大兄弟： 黄金幻影 ，这是一个纯粹、毫不花哨的突破系统，基于同样的久经考验的引擎……但拥有全新的策略。 在The Gold Reaper 取得巨大成功的基础上 ， The Gold Phantom 让自动黄金交易变得轻松顺畅。 这款EA交易系统旨在同时在多个时间框架内运行，并让您完全掌控交易频率。 从极其保守的设置到非常激进、波动性最大化的模式，应有尽有。 该系统采用多层确认算法来确定最佳入场价格，同时在内部运行多种互补策略，以有效地分散和分散交易风险。 每个仓位都包含固定的 止损 和 止盈 ，并辅以动态 追踪止损 和 追踪止盈 逻辑，旨在尽早保护资金，并让盈利尽可能地持续下去。 Go
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
专家
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
作者的更多信息
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
专家
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
Solitaire
Simon Reeves
专家
One position. One risk. One clear exit. Solitaire by Starpoint Trading — the one-position Gold EA for MT5. A solitaire is a single stone, set alone. No cluster, no halo, no pavé — nothing beside it to share the load, and nowhere for a flaw to hide. The stone is either good or it is not, and you can tell which from across the room. That is the entire design brief for this EA. Live Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384410 User Manual:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773462 Come chat
Antipode
Simon Reeves
5 (6)
专家
Starpoint Trading is excited to bring you Antipode, a Professional AUDCAD Grid Trading System Transform Market Volatility Into Consistent Profits With Institutional-Grade Risk Management Antipode is a sophisticated grid trading Expert Advisor specifically engineered for AUDCAD, combining advanced signal filtering with multi-layered risk protection. Developed by a trader with 10 years of financial markets experience, Antipode prioritizes capital preservation while systematically capturing profit
筛选:
SergiM
789
SergiM 2026.07.19 18:09 
 

I have been using this EA for 3 months and I can say it is profitable. I recommend it, specially if you want to diversify away from gold (in full transparency: I have XAUUSD diabled in this EA). Author is very supportive.

Simon Reeves
1592
来自开发人员的回复 Simon Reeves 2026.07.20 11:43
Thanks for your review Sergi! I'm glad to hear it's working for you.
Clifton Creath
2338
Clifton Creath 2026.05.13 20:46 
 

Results are nice, recovered nicely from SL. Logic is sound. Developer is dedicated. Definitely worth a look.

Simon Reeves
1592
来自开发人员的回复 Simon Reeves 2026.05.14 11:22
Thanks very much for your review!
scalaz93
326
scalaz93 2026.05.12 05:27 
 

Interesting both working on different pairs, support it's good, i continue to test the ea, for now it's working good. Reliable seller

Simon Reeves
1592
来自开发人员的回复 Simon Reeves 2026.05.14 11:22
Thanks for your review!
Zbig
430
Zbig 2026.05.08 14:51 
 

Ducat is very nice trading robot that is easy to set up and provides steady, diversified growth. I really like Ducat strategy and the effective built-in protection features. I will update this review with my long-term results after using it for several months.

Simon Reeves
1592
来自开发人员的回复 Simon Reeves 2026.05.14 11:22
Thanks for your review!
Dani12555
554
Dani12555 2026.05.06 20:02 
 

The EA works really well, like Antipode does. We even survived the USDJPY crash from last week in profit. Dev support is fast. Highly recommended!

Simon Reeves
1592
来自开发人员的回复 Simon Reeves 2026.05.07 12:51
Much appreciated!
Mercier Guillaume Patrick
1055
Mercier Guillaume Patrick 2026.05.06 11:55 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Simon Reeves
1592
来自开发人员的回复 Simon Reeves 2026.05.06 12:18
Thanks so much for your review .. I'm really glad that Ducat has gotten you these results!
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