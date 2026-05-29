- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GER40
|39
|XAUUSD+
|31
|SP500
|29
|USDJPY+
|14
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GER40
|419
|XAUUSD+
|485
|SP500
|327
|USDJPY+
|18
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GER40
|219K
|XAUUSD+
|30K
|SP500
|42K
|USDJPY+
|5.8K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageGlobalPrimeAU-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Ducat EA — multi-symbol trend following across gold, indices and JPY pairs.
Read this before you subscribe: maximum drawdown on this account is 65%, and trading activity sits at 100%. This is the high-risk configuration and it is genuinely high risk. Ducat holds correlated exposure across multiple instruments simultaneously, which means drawdowns arrive across the whole book at once rather than one symbol at a time.
If the equity curve appeals but the drawdown does not, the EA's lower risk presets target roughly a third of this exposure. The full EA is available on the MQL5 Market — https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/174055
Simon Reeves / Starpoint Trading
USD
USD
USD