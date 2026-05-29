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Simon Reeves

Ducat Live Signal High Risk

Simon Reeves
Simon Reeves

Simon Reeves

5 (27)
With over ten years of experience in financial markets I bring institutional-level risk management principles to retail algorithmic trading.
My Trading Philosophy:
Risk management comes first, profits follow
Thorough backtesting and forward testing before deployment
4 products 6 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2026 70%
VantageGlobalPrimeAU-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
113
Profit Trades:
88 (77.87%)
Loss Trades:
25 (22.12%)
Best trade:
155.78 USD
Worst trade:
-184.80 USD
Gross Profit:
2 536.22 USD (639 571 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 288.56 USD (342 670 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (275.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
275.02 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
17.10%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
4.53
Long Trades:
111 (98.23%)
Short Trades:
2 (1.77%)
Profit Factor:
1.97
Expected Payoff:
11.04 USD
Average Profit:
28.82 USD
Average Loss:
-51.54 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-220.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-220.41 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
26.50%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.05 USD
Maximal:
275.56 USD (13.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.16% (137.69 USD)
By Equity:
65.03% (997.48 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GER40 39
XAUUSD+ 31
SP500 29
USDJPY+ 14
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GER40 419
XAUUSD+ 485
SP500 327
USDJPY+ 18
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GER40 219K
XAUUSD+ 30K
SP500 42K
USDJPY+ 5.8K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +155.78 USD
Worst trade: -185 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +275.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -220.41 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageGlobalPrimeAU-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Ducat EA — multi-symbol trend following across gold, indices and JPY pairs.

Read this before you subscribe: maximum drawdown on this account is 65%, and trading activity sits at 100%. This is the high-risk configuration and it is genuinely high risk. Ducat holds correlated exposure across multiple instruments simultaneously, which means drawdowns arrive across the whole book at once rather than one symbol at a time.

If the equity curve appeals but the drawdown does not, the EA's lower risk presets target roughly a third of this exposure. The full EA is available on the MQL5 Market — https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/174055

Simon Reeves / Starpoint Trading


No reviews
2026.08.03 20:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 18:42
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 17:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 12:40
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 11:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 10:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 09:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 01:02
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.02 21:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.31 20:45
High current drawdown in 46% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.31 19:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.31 17:44
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.14 04:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.13 23:49
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.30 10:04
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.12 09:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.11 17:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.10 14:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.10 11:21
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.06.09 18:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Ducat Live Signal High Risk
99 USD per month
70%
0
0
USD
5.8K
USD
10
97%
113
77%
100%
1.96
11.04
USD
65%
1:500
Copy

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