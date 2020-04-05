StairStep Renko EA — Trade the Retracement, Not the Noise

Most Renko-based systems do one thing: they follow the bricks blindly and get chopped to pieces the moment price stair-steps sideways. StairStep Renko EA was built to solve exactly that problem. Instead of chasing every brick, it waits for a genuine directional impulse — a confirmed run of consecutive Renko bricks in one direction — and then hunts specifically for the retracement that follows, entering with surgical Buy Stop / Sell Stop orders positioned precisely where the market needs to prove itself before you're on board.

How It Thinks

StairStep Renko EA runs a real state machine, not a simple indicator crossover. Once price prints "K" successive bricks in the same direction, the EA switches into Opportunity Mode and starts counting the pullback bricks against it. Every retracement brick triggers a fresh Buy Stop or Sell Stop, positioned and re-positioned dynamically using your chosen SL/TP brick distances — so your stop-entry order is always sitting exactly one clean breakout brick away from the market's most recent structure. If the retracement stalls or reverses too far (beyond your "Mback" threshold), the EA automatically stands down and cancels the setup — no orphaned orders, no chasing a move that has already failed. This is the same "staircase" logic professional discretionary Renko traders use manually, fully automated and running 24/5 without hesitation, fatigue, or emotion.

Full Control Over Every Variable

Nothing is hardcoded. You control the brick-streak trigger (K), how many adverse bricks are tolerated before the setup is abandoned (Mback), your stop-loss and take-profit distance in brick units (SLRenko / TPRenko), and the physical Renko brick size itself — so the EA adapts to any symbol's volatility, from tight forex pairs to wild metals and indices.

Built-In Order & Risk Management

Twait — automatically cancels any pending Buy/Sell Stop that hasn't triggered within your specified number of seconds, so you're never left with a stale order sitting miles from current price.

— automatically cancels any pending Buy/Sell Stop that hasn't triggered within your specified number of seconds, so you're never left with a stale order sitting miles from current price. Expired — force-closes any open position after a set number of seconds, ideal for traders who want strictly time-boxed exposure rather than open-ended holds.

— force-closes any open position after a set number of seconds, ideal for traders who want strictly time-boxed exposure rather than open-ended holds. Smart Trailing — once a trade moves TrailStart points into profit, the EA trails the stop automatically in TrailStep increments, locking in gains without manual babysitting.

— once a trade moves TrailStart points into profit, the EA trails the stop automatically in TrailStep increments, locking in gains without manual babysitting. Session Filter (FromTime / ToTime) — restrict trading to your preferred market hours, avoiding illiquid or high-spread periods automatically.

Two Position-Sizing Modes, Your Choice

Trade with a fixed dollar-risk per trade (FixCommandSize) or switch to percentage-of-equity risk (MoneyManagement) — the EA automatically calculates lot size from your stop-loss distance so every trade risks exactly what you tell it to, no more, no less. When MoneyManagement is enabled it takes priority automatically, giving you a true risk-based system that scales with your account as it grows.

Professional On-Chart Control Panel

StairStep Renko EA isn't a black box you set and forget blindly — it ships with a sleek, dark-themed live dashboard directly on your chart. Toggle Buy or Sell trading on/off instantly with one click, override K, Twait, Mback, and MoneyManagement in real time without touching inputs or restarting the EA, and monitor live status — current opportunity mode, active watch states, and any configuration warnings — at a glance. It's built to look and feel like a professional trading terminal, not a cluttered indicator window.

Why Traders Choose StairStep Renko EA

Genuine state-machine logic, not a simple "if brick up, buy" script

Full transparency and control — every variable is exposed, nothing is a mystery

Automatic order lifecycle management: placement, replacement, cancellation, and expiry all handled without intervention

Dual risk-sizing modes for both fixed-risk and percentage-risk traders

Clean, modern control panel for real-time management without opening the inputs tab

Works across forex, metals, indices, and any symbol where Renko-style bricks apply

Passed rigorous MQL5 Market Validator testing across multiple symbol/timeframe/account-type conditions

Whether you're a Renko purist looking to automate a proven staircase-retracement approach, or a systematic trader who wants tight, rules-based risk control with full manual override available at any second, StairStep Renko EA gives you a disciplined, professional-grade tool that trades the way experienced Renko traders actually think — not just the way a brick chart looks.