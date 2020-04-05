StairStep Renko EA

StairStep Renko EA — Trade the Retracement, Not the Noise

Most Renko-based systems do one thing: they follow the bricks blindly and get chopped to pieces the moment price stair-steps sideways. StairStep Renko EA was built to solve exactly that problem. Instead of chasing every brick, it waits for a genuine directional impulse — a confirmed run of consecutive Renko bricks in one direction — and then hunts specifically for the retracement that follows, entering with surgical Buy Stop / Sell Stop orders positioned precisely where the market needs to prove itself before you're on board.

How It Thinks

StairStep Renko EA runs a real state machine, not a simple indicator crossover. Once price prints "K" successive bricks in the same direction, the EA switches into Opportunity Mode and starts counting the pullback bricks against it. Every retracement brick triggers a fresh Buy Stop or Sell Stop, positioned and re-positioned dynamically using your chosen SL/TP brick distances — so your stop-entry order is always sitting exactly one clean breakout brick away from the market's most recent structure. If the retracement stalls or reverses too far (beyond your "Mback" threshold), the EA automatically stands down and cancels the setup — no orphaned orders, no chasing a move that has already failed. This is the same "staircase" logic professional discretionary Renko traders use manually, fully automated and running 24/5 without hesitation, fatigue, or emotion.

Full Control Over Every Variable

Nothing is hardcoded. You control the brick-streak trigger (K), how many adverse bricks are tolerated before the setup is abandoned (Mback), your stop-loss and take-profit distance in brick units (SLRenko / TPRenko), and the physical Renko brick size itself — so the EA adapts to any symbol's volatility, from tight forex pairs to wild metals and indices.

Built-In Order & Risk Management

  • Twait — automatically cancels any pending Buy/Sell Stop that hasn't triggered within your specified number of seconds, so you're never left with a stale order sitting miles from current price.
  • Expired — force-closes any open position after a set number of seconds, ideal for traders who want strictly time-boxed exposure rather than open-ended holds.
  • Smart Trailing — once a trade moves TrailStart points into profit, the EA trails the stop automatically in TrailStep increments, locking in gains without manual babysitting.
  • Session Filter (FromTime / ToTime) — restrict trading to your preferred market hours, avoiding illiquid or high-spread periods automatically.

Two Position-Sizing Modes, Your Choice

Trade with a fixed dollar-risk per trade (FixCommandSize) or switch to percentage-of-equity risk (MoneyManagement) — the EA automatically calculates lot size from your stop-loss distance so every trade risks exactly what you tell it to, no more, no less. When MoneyManagement is enabled it takes priority automatically, giving you a true risk-based system that scales with your account as it grows.

Professional On-Chart Control Panel

StairStep Renko EA isn't a black box you set and forget blindly — it ships with a sleek, dark-themed live dashboard directly on your chart. Toggle Buy or Sell trading on/off instantly with one click, override K, Twait, Mback, and MoneyManagement in real time without touching inputs or restarting the EA, and monitor live status — current opportunity mode, active watch states, and any configuration warnings — at a glance. It's built to look and feel like a professional trading terminal, not a cluttered indicator window.

Why Traders Choose StairStep Renko EA

  • Genuine state-machine logic, not a simple "if brick up, buy" script
  • Full transparency and control — every variable is exposed, nothing is a mystery
  • Automatic order lifecycle management: placement, replacement, cancellation, and expiry all handled without intervention
  • Dual risk-sizing modes for both fixed-risk and percentage-risk traders
  • Clean, modern control panel for real-time management without opening the inputs tab
  • Works across forex, metals, indices, and any symbol where Renko-style bricks apply
  • Passed rigorous MQL5 Market Validator testing across multiple symbol/timeframe/account-type conditions

Whether you're a Renko purist looking to automate a proven staircase-retracement approach, or a systematic trader who wants tight, rules-based risk control with full manual override available at any second, StairStep Renko EA gives you a disciplined, professional-grade tool that trades the way experienced Renko traders actually think — not just the way a brick chart looks.


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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Vladimir Mametov
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5 (7)
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Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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FridayGap Trader  FridayGap Trader is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator engineered specifically to detect, measure, and visualize the price gap that forms between the Friday closing price and the Monday opening price on any forex or CFD instrument. These weekend gaps are among the most consistently exploitable recurring patterns in financial markets, driven by news events, geopolitical developments, and institutional repositioning that occur while retail markets are closed. FridayGap T
CorrelFusion
Noel Anjao Alube
Индикаторы
CorrelFusion - Multi-Symbol Correlation Matrix & Rolling Heatmap Overview CorrelFusion is a professional correlation analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that displays a live correlation matrix for up to 10 symbols simultaneously. It features a unique rolling heatmap that visualizes how correlations evolve over time, helping traders identify diversification opportunities, hedge relationships, and market regime shifts at a glance. Key Features Live Correlation Matrix Displays Pearson correlation coeffi
Trend Apex Pro
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
Trend Apex Pro MT5 — Product Description Trend Apex Pro MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 built on a three-layer Exponential Moving Average system combined with dynamic ATR-based risk management, intelligent trade lifecycle control, and a comprehensive suite of daily risk protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a disciplined, rules-based system that entries only when the market structure confirms direction across multiple confluence factors — and exits with
TopDown Price Action
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
TopDown Price Action EA is a fully automated multi-timeframe Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built around the same top-down analytical framework used by professional price action traders. Rather than relying on lagging indicators or arbitrary signals, the EA reads raw market structure across two timeframes simultaneously — establishing a high-timeframe directional bias on H1 or M30, then dropping to M15 or M5 to execute with precision. Every trade begins with a question: where is the market try
SMC Pro Trader
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
SMC Pro Trader is a fully automated Expert Advisor built on the institutional trading methodology known as Smart Money Concepts, designed to identify and trade alongside the footprints left by banks and large institutional players in the forex and commodity markets. The strategy operates across multiple timeframes simultaneously, beginning with a top-down analysis on the Daily and H4 charts where it reads the position of price relative to the 200 Exponential Moving Average to establish the highe
GoldApex Multi Horizon
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
GoldApex Multi-Horizon Scalper is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAU/USD, combining a top-down multi-timeframe confluence framework with a dynamic breakout-and-pullback entry model. The system reads macro directional bias from the 4-hour and 1-hour timeframes using dual EMA alignment, then descends to the 15-minute chart to map active support and resistance boundaries. Entry is reserved for confirmed breakouts of those boundaries followed by a controlled retest on
Gold Sniper Breakout
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
Gold Sniper Breakout EA — XAUUSD 1-Minute Session Scalper for MT5 Overview Gold Sniper Breakout is a fully automated Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Built around a precision 1-minute candle breakout methodology, it hunts high-probability momentum moves during the most liquid sessions of the trading day — then exits with surgical timing before the market can reverse. No indicators. No lagging signals. Pure price action. How It Works At the ope
Kairos Signal
Noel Anjao Alube
Индикаторы
Kairos Signal Confirmed M15 Entry Indicator for XAUUSD Overview Kairos Signal is a precision-engineered MT5 indicator built exclusively for XAUUSD trading on the M15 timeframe. The name comes from the ancient Greek concept of Kairos — the opportune moment, the perfect window of action. That philosophy is the foundation of this tool: it does not react to noise, it does not fire during uncertainty, and it never changes its mind after a decision is made. Every signal is locked to the close of a co
Session Inversion EA
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
Session Inversion EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades a structured, rule-based strategy combining session range analysis with Inverted Fair Value Gap (iFVG) entry logic. The strategy is drawn directly from Smart Money Concepts and ICT methodology and executes without any manual intervention from chart setup to trade close. How the Strategy Works The EA tracks four configurable trading sessions across the day using UTC-based time detection, which means session time
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