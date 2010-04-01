Most traders don't blow accounts because they lack a strategy.

They blow accounts because they trade a good strategy in the wrong environment.

Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $89. Next price: $49. Complete Buyer Kit: 36 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAUUSD trading workflows. After purchase, please message me via MQL5 inbox. Your complete Buyer Kit will be delivered within 24 hours.

I've watched it happen dozens of times - including to myself. You see a clean M5 setup, the candle looks perfect, the structure makes sense. You enter. And then the market just... grinds through your stop. Not aggressively. Just slowly, indifferently. Like it didn't even notice you were there.

Looking back, the setup was never the problem. The context was.

That's exactly what Gold Bias Regime Filter was built to solve.

What This Tool Actually Does



This is a market condition panel for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5. It answers one question before you pull the trigger on any setup:

Is the environment clean enough to trade right now?

Not "where's the entry." Not "what's the target." Just - is the overall condition aligned, or should you sit on your hands.

The panel reads eight layers simultaneously:

Trade Permission - BUY ONLY, SELL ONLY, or STAND ASIDE

Market Bias - Bull, Bear, or Neutral

Regime - Trend, Pullback, Range, or Transition

Quality Score - 0 to 100 composite readiness rating

Multi-Timeframe Alignment - e.g., 4/4 Bear or 3/4 Bull

Context Timeframe - compares your chart to a higher view (e.g., H1 Bear OK)

Spread + Session - live filter for execution conditions

Block Reason - tells you why it's saying Stand Aside: Neutral, Range, Spread, Session, Context, MTF, or Low Quality

What's New in Version 1.1



v1.1 is a significant step beyond a simple bias display. The panel now combines all eight condition layers into one compact, readable view - without switching charts or running manual checks across timeframes.

Example panel state:

SELL ONLY | BEAR | PULLBACK Quality: 78 / 100 MTF: 4 / 4 Bear CTX: H1 Bear OK Block: Clear

This doesn't mean "sell now." It means the filtered environment currently supports short-side setups - if your own method also confirms an entry.

When the panel says STAND ASIDE, it doesn't just go silent. It tells you exactly why: Neutral bias, Range behavior, Spread too wide, Session inactive, Context conflict, MTF fragmentation, or Low Quality score. That specificity matters. Knowing why you're staying out is just as valuable as knowing when to get in.

Why the Quality Score Matters More Than You Think



Experienced XAUUSD traders know that not all trending markets are equal. A 4/4 Bear with ADX at 49 and a clean session is a very different environment from a 3/4 Bear with ATRx below 0.5 and spread running wide.

The Quality Score compresses all of that into a single number. A score of 70+ means multiple factors are aligned and the environment is relatively clean. Below 50, you're in mixed territory - technically tradeable, but with meaningful uncertainty baked in.

Over time, many traders find they naturally filter themselves to only take setups above a certain score threshold. That's a real edge. Not because the score predicts direction, but because it forces honest self-assessment before the trade, not after.

When It Says Stand Aside - and Why That's the Useful Part



Any panel can tell you when to trade. The harder thing is knowing why not to.

When this tool outputs STAND ASIDE, it shows you the specific reason:

Neutral - Bias is unclear, no dominant direction

Range - Market is oscillating, not trending

Spread - Current broker spread exceeds your configured limit

Session - Outside the session windows you've defined as tradeable

Context - Higher timeframe contradicts the current chart bias

MTF - Multi-timeframe alignment is fragmented

Low Quality - Score is below threshold, too many factors in conflict

This matters most during fast XAUUSD moves - especially around macro events. Price looks like it's breaking out. Candles look strong. But spread is running at 3x normal, the session is transitioning, and the higher timeframe hasn't confirmed. That's not a trade. That's noise dressed as opportunity.

Built for Manual Traders. Also Useful for EA Developers.



This is not an automated system. It doesn't open trades, manage positions, or send signals through a broker. It's a filter - designed for traders who already have a method and want a clearer read on the environment before committing.

That said, the indicator includes hidden output buffers compatible with iCustom(), covering:

Signal state

Bias state

Regime classification

Quality score

MTF alignment

Block reason code

EA developers can tap these buffers to use the panel's condition logic as an external filter inside a separate trading system - without rebuilding the regime-reading logic from scratch.

Practical Workflow



Attach to an XAUUSD chart. Before every trade, run through this sequence:

What is the Trade Permission state? What is the Bias and Regime? What is the Quality Score? Are MTF and Context aligned? Is Spread within range? Is Session active?

If the answers stack up, apply your own entry method. If they don't, close the chart and wait.

The goal isn't to trade more. The goal is to stop trading in conditions where the market will take your money regardless of how good your entry looks.

Customizable to Your Setup



Inputs cover EMA periods, ATR multiplier, ADX threshold, spread limit, session windows (London, New York, overlap), MTF timeframes, and context timeframe selection. Alerts fire on state changes via popup, push notification, or email.

Tested primarily on XAUUSD. Can be applied to other instruments - forex pairs, indices, commodities - though the defaults are calibrated for gold behavior.

Product Guide



Want to understand this tool before adding it to your workflow?

Every Gold Algo Lab product includes a comprehensive MQL5 Product Guide covering real trading scenarios, workflow, limitations, FAQs, and practical usage.

👉 Read the full guide here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772001

Technical Notes

Results may vary slightly between brokers due to differences in spread, symbol specifications, server time, and price feed quality. Always test on a demo account before applying to a live environment. The indicator is designed for MetaTrader 5 and is not compatible with MT4.

Full documentation and logic breakdown: 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/769009

Not sure where this tool fits in your trading process?



Each Gold Algo Lab tool is built to solve one specific part of the trading workflow. The Gold Algo Lab Tool Map shows how our MT5 tools connect across 6 practical stages for XAUUSD traders: market context, setup selection, risk planning, trade execution, position management and account protection.

→ Gold Algo Lab Tool Map: Where to Actually Start With MT5 Tools for XAUUSD

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771930

You do not need every tool. Start with the stage where your process breaks down most often, then build your workflow one layer at a time.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial markets involves risk. This tool is designed to support manual decision-making by organizing market condition data on the chart. It cannot remove trading risk or guarantee profitable results. Test the indicator on a demo account first and use it together with proper risk management.