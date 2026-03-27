Smart TP SL Manager MT5 is a position management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to work with positions that are already open and to help manage protection rules directly from the chart.

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Many trading problems happen after the entry. A position may be opened correctly, but then left without Stop Loss, moved to breakeven too late, or managed inconsistently when several trades are open. This tool is built for that part of the workflow.

The utility does not search for entries, generate trading signals or open new trades automatically. Its purpose is to assist with post-entry management, including Stop Loss, Take Profit, breakeven, trailing stop, partial close, profit lock and floating risk control.

It can be used on XAUUSD/Gold, Forex, indices, commodities and other symbols supported by MetaTrader 5. The exact behavior may vary between brokers because execution rules, spread, stop levels, freeze levels and symbol specifications are not always the same.

Main Features



Smart TP SL Manager MT5 provides a compact on-chart panel for monitoring position protection and management status.

Main functions include:

Initial Stop Loss and Take Profit management

Breakeven based on selected trigger rules

Profit lock and trailing stop logic

Partial close management

Emergency Stop Loss option

Floating loss cap option

Spread and session filters

Current symbol, all symbols and magic number filtering

Risk, decision and urgency display on the chart

The panel is intended to give a quick view of position status without switching between multiple terminal tabs.

Version 1.1 Update



Version 1.1 is a stability-focused update. The main purpose of this version is to improve internal handling, panel clarity and trade modification checks while keeping the same product concept as v1.0.

Changes in v1.1 include:

Added tick-based protection path with throttle

Improved modify cooldown and rate-limit logic

Added Take Profit placement validation

Improved safety checks for all-symbol management

Improved broker server-hour session filter handling

Improved net floating profit/loss handling where available

Added stronger input validation

Improved position rescan after trade actions

Fixed decision color mapping

Updated the panel with a blue utility theme and gold title

Panel and Safety Checks



The chart panel displays position count, protected positions, breakeven state, trailing state, partial close state, profit lock state, spread, floating profit/loss and current risk condition.

The decision layer is not a trading signal. It is a position-management status layer. It may show whether the current position structure is in a normal state, requires monitoring or may need exposure reduction.

The utility also checks several broker-related conditions before applying management actions. These include spread condition, session filter, trade mode, stop level, freeze level, invalid price conditions, modify cooldown and maximum modification attempts per minute.

Partial close behavior depends on broker volume rules, minimum lot size and lot step. Stop Loss, Take Profit and trailing behavior also depend on broker execution and market conditions.

Broker Execution Differences



Different results across brokers are often caused by execution differences rather than strategy logic.

Smart TP SL Manager MT5 works with the prices, spread, stop level, freeze level, execution speed and trading conditions provided by each broker. Because of this, Stop Loss movement, Take Profit modification, partial close, trailing stop and loss-cap behavior may not be identical across all accounts.

Detailed explanation: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/769009

Not sure where this tool fits in your trading process?

Each Gold Algo Lab tool is built to solve one specific part of the trading workflow. The Gold Algo Lab Tool Map shows how our MT5 tools connect across 6 practical stages for XAUUSD traders: market context, setup selection, risk planning, trade execution, position management and account protection.

→ Gold Algo Lab Tool Map: Where to Actually Start With MT5 Tools for XAUUSD

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771930

You do not need every tool. Start with the stage where your process breaks down most often, then build your workflow one layer at a time.

Important Notes and Risk Disclaimer

Smart TP SL Manager MT5 is a trade management utility, not a trading system. It does not predict market direction and does not guarantee profit.

Trade modification and closing depend on broker execution, liquidity, spread, slippage, platform connection and market conditions. A Stop Loss, trailing stop, partial close or loss cap does not guarantee execution at the exact expected price.

Test all settings on a demo account before using the utility on a live account. The user is responsible for all trading decisions, input settings and risk exposure.

