Trading Control System

Trading Control System MT5 is an on-chart control panel for traders who want to monitor exposure, manage open positions, and control daily risk conditions directly from MetaTrader 5.

Current price: $59 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $119. Next price: $69.

Complete Buyer Kit: 40 Professional Resources included at no additional cost.

MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAUUSD trading workflows.

After purchase, please message me via MQL5 inbox. Your complete Buyer Kit will be delivered within 24 hours.

The tool was built for the moments when the normal Trade tab is not enough. A trader may see floating profit or loss, but still miss important details such as total buy/sell exposure, net lot pressure, current spread, daily result, or whether open positions already have basic protection applied.

This is especially useful on fast-moving symbols such as XAUUSD, where several manual actions can happen within a short time. Trading Control System does not provide trade signals and does not decide market direction. It is a manual risk-control utility designed to give the trader a clearer command panel on the chart.

Main Features

  • On-chart dashboard for exposure and position control
  • Stress, Inventory, Risk, and Protection sections
  • BUY and SELL buttons with optional predefined SL/TP protection
  • Safe BE function for moving stop loss with additional checks
  • SET SLTP button for applying predefined stop loss and take profit settings
  • Close 50 function for reducing position size
  • Close Buy, Close Sell, and Close All controls
  • Double-confirm logic for high-impact close actions
  • Daily P/L display and Daily Guard status
  • Position scope modes: current symbol, magic number, manual trades, or all symbols
  • Spread, equity, drawdown, entry status, and inventory pressure display

Current Version Highlights

Version 1.1 focuses on safer manual control and clearer panel behavior.

Panel BUY and SELL actions can now use predefined SL/TP protection. This helps reduce the chance of opening a position from the panel without a planned stop loss or take profit. The trader still controls the action, but the tool can attach the selected protection values at the time of order sending.

Daily Guard has also been added. It monitors the current day’s result and can lock new panel entries after the configured daily limit is reached. This is useful when a trader wants a visible daily boundary instead of continuing to click new trades after a difficult session.

The position control area was also improved. Safe BE, SET SLTP, Close 50, Close Buy, Close Sell, and Close All are grouped into a clearer control section. Close All uses a separate danger style and confirmation step to reduce accidental use.

Scope control is another important part of v1.1. The trader can decide whether the panel manages positions on the current symbol, manual positions only, a selected magic number, or positions across the account. This is useful when manual trades and Expert Advisors are used on the same account.

Panel Information

The panel is divided into practical blocks.

Stress shows whether current account usage and exposure are light or heavy. Inventory shows position count, buy/sell lots, net exposure, and pressure. Risk shows the selected risk settings, default stop loss, lot reference, trading status, and management scope. Protection shows drawdown, account state, entry permission, daily result, and guard status.

The large action area is designed for quick manual control: entry, stop management, partial reduction, and emergency close actions.

Safety Options and Important Notes

Trading Control System includes optional auto-close settings for critical protection states. These options are disabled by default and should only be enabled after testing on a demo account, because they can close positions automatically when the selected protection condition is reached.

Order requests use broker-compatible filling mode handling where possible. However, execution still depends on broker settings, spread, slippage, stop level, freeze level, and market conditions.

If you notice different results across accounts or brokers, this is often related to execution differences rather than settings.

Detailed explanation: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/769009

The tool does not replace a trading plan. It does not decide market direction for the user. It is intended to help the trader see risk conditions more clearly and act from one chart-based panel.

Recommended Use

Attach the tool to a demo chart first and review the input settings carefully. Check the default lot, stop loss points, daily guard settings, and management scope before using any live account.

For XAUUSD traders, the panel can be useful during active sessions because exposure and spread can change quickly. The tool can also be used on other broker-supported instruments, but all settings should be adjusted according to symbol specifications and broker conditions.

Not sure where this tool fits in your trading process?

Each Gold Algo Lab tool is built to solve one specific part of the trading workflow. The Gold Algo Lab Tool Map shows how our MT5 tools connect across 6 practical stages for XAUUSD traders: market context, setup selection, risk planning, trade execution, position management and account protection.

Gold Algo Lab Tool Map: Where to Actually Start With MT5 Tools for XAUUSD

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771930

You do not need every tool. Start with the stage where your process breaks down most often, then build your workflow one layer at a time.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial markets involves risk. Trading Control System MT5 helps display exposure and provides manual control options inside MetaTrader 5. It cannot guarantee profit, prevent all losses, or replace the trader’s own risk management rules. Test the product on a demo account before live use.

Gold Algo Lab builds practical, risk-first MT5 tools for XAUUSD traders. Shaped by 8 years of live trading and system development, our focus is clear information, safer decision support, no hype, and no profit guarantees.
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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Hoai Nam Trinh
Индикаторы
The question most Gold traders forget to ask You check the chart. Structure looks clean. Candle confirms. You are ready to press Buy or Sell. But what is the spread right now? Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $89 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 34 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing struct
Risk Ratio Planner
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
Most trading mistakes do not happen during the trade. They happen in the thirty seconds before it. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 35 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAUUSD trading workflows. After purchase, please message me via MQL5 in
Gold Daily Range MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
After years of watching traders get stopped out not because their direction was wrong, but because they entered too late in the day - I built this tool to answer one question first, every time:   How much range does this day still have left? Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 37 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Ca
Gold Market Structure PRO MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Индикаторы
Gold Market Structure PRO MT5 is a market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read confirmed swing highs, swing lows, HH, HL, LH, LL, BOS and CHoCH directly on the chart. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $89 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 38 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of dev
Gold Risk Calculator MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
Gold does not move gently. A 300-point stop that looks reasonable on the chart can carry very different real-world risk depending on your account size, your broker's contract specification, how the volume step rounds your lot, and what the spread looks like at the moment you actually enter. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 34 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Prese
Gold One Click Trader MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
Anyone who trades Gold manually has been through this: price moves fast, you have a clear read on the market, but you are still fumbling through input windows to adjust lot size, recalculate risk, place a pending order, or close a position before it turns. By the time the action is done, the level is gone. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 38 Professional Resources included at no additional
Inventory Control Tool MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
Most basket-related blow-ups do not happen because of one bad trade. They happen because the trader kept adding while the inventory was already heavy, the losing side kept growing, and the structure quietly became unmanageable. By the time the account equity started moving, the basket was already too far in to exit cleanly. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 38 Professional Resources includ
Gold Bias Regime Filter
Hoai Nam Trinh
Индикаторы
Most traders don't blow accounts because they lack a strategy. They blow accounts because they trade a good strategy in the wrong environment. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $89 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 36 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAUUSD trading workflows. Af
Gold Stop Guardian MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
Most Gold trades don't blow up at entry. They bleed out because the stop was never set, set too wide, or left sitting in the wrong place while the market moved. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $89 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 38 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAUUSD tra
Episode Health Monitor
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
You already have positions open. The question is whether the episode is still under control. Floating P/L tells you the result. It does not tell you the condition. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 36 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAUUSD
Position Stress Monitor
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
You have 5 positions open on XAUUSD. Net floating is +$30 - looks fine. But look closer: 3 buys, 2 sells. The buys are carrying 0.60 lots, the sells only 0.20. One of those buys has been sitting underwater for 90 minutes. Margin level is at 390% and drifting down. Stress is building - quietly, invisibly - while the terminal just shows you a list of rows. Current price: $59 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $119 . Next price: $69 . Complete Buyer Kit: 4
Equity Protector Pro MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
One sharp gold move can change the whole account situation in seconds. When several XAUUSD positions are open, daily loss, floating drawdown and risk room can move faster than most traders can calculate manually. Current price: $59 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $119 . Next price: $69 . Complete Buyer Kit: 40 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - b
Master Decision Engine
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
Master Decision Engine MT5 is an on-chart decision support utility for manual traders who want a more structured way to read market conditions before entering a trade. Current price: $59 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $119 . Next price: $69 . Complete Buyer Kit: 40 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured X
Breakout Map Engine
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
Gold breaks levels every single day. Most of those breaks go nowhere. Price punches through a Daily high, pulls in late buyers, then collapses back inside the range within the next two candles. It happens on XAUUSD more than any other instrument, because the liquidity sitting above and below key levels is exactly what the market is hunting. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 36 Professional
Gold Decision Assistant
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
Most bad gold trades don't start with a bad strategy. They start with a bad moment - spread sitting at 35 points, London session not yet open, structure that hasn't confirmed anything, or a setup that was fine on paper but wrong in context. The strategy was fine. The timing wasn't. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 37 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF G
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