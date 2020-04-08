Pinbar MT5

Pin bar pattern is characterized by a long upper or lower wick with a small body relative to the size of the wick with little to no lower or upper shadows.

Pin bars are not to be traded in isolation, but need to be considered within the larger context of the chart analysis.

A pin bar entry signal, in a trending market, can offer a very high-probability entry and a good risk to reward scenario.


Inputs

  • Multiplier;
  • AlertOn - enable alerts;
  • EmailAlert - enable email alerts;
  • PushAlert - enable push notifications;


