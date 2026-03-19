Gold ATR Risk Calculator MT5

If you've ever stared at a gold chart, done the math in your head three times, and still second-guessed your lot size right before entry - this tool was built for you.

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XAUUSD moves fast. Spreads widen. ATR shifts. And if your position sizing routine isn't tight, one rushed entry can blow past your intended risk before the candle even closes. I built this calculator because I got tired of toggling between a spreadsheet and my MT5 terminal every single time I wanted to size a trade properly.

Gold ATR Risk Calculator sits directly on your chart and handles the numbers for you - in real time, before you touch the order button.

What It Actually Does



The tool reads your current ATR, your account balance, and your broker's live symbol conditions - then calculates your lot size, stop loss, take profit, actual monetary risk, projected reward, and spread-to-SL ratio on the spot. Everything you'd normally calculate manually is shown in a clean on-chart panel, updated live as conditions change.

No more mental math under pressure. No more fat-finger lot sizes.

Position Sizing That Adapts to Volatility



The stop loss is calculated from ATR, not a fixed pip number. That means when gold is ranging tight, your SL is tighter. When it's running volatile, your SL widens to match - and your lot size adjusts automatically so your dollar risk stays where you set it.

You can risk by account percentage or by a fixed currency amount, whichever fits your style. Three quick presets - 0.5%, 1%, and 2% - let you switch risk levels in one click without recalculating anything manually.

Under the hood, lot sizing uses OrderCalcProfit to calculate monetary risk the way your broker actually does it - accounting for contract size, tick value, digits, and account currency. What you see on the panel is what the broker will use after lot normalization. No surprises.

Full Trade Preview Before You Click Anything



Switch between BUY and SELL mode with one button and the panel recalculates everything instantly. Entry price, stop loss, and take profit are all shown together so you can review the full trade layout at a glance.

Reward projection is built in. Pick your RR ratio - 1R, 2R, 3R, or 4R - and the panel shows your projected profit in account currency alongside your risk. You see both sides of the trade before you've placed a single order.

The spread-to-SL ratio is displayed as a percentage so you can immediately tell whether current market conditions are eating too much of your edge. If the spread is 40% of your stop loss, you know before you enter - not after.

Safety Checks That Catch Problems Early



Before any one-click execution, the tool validates your margin, stop levels, and freeze levels against your broker's current requirements. If something would cause a rejection, you see the warning on the panel rather than getting an error from the terminal mid-execution.

Trade quality status - GOOD, CAUTION, or AVOID - gives you a fast read on whether conditions are worth acting on based on spread ratio and broker-side checks. It updates in sync with your settings so the status always reflects the current calculation, not a stale value.

What's New in Version 1.1



Version 1.0 worked. Version 1.1 works correctly.

The biggest upgrade is the risk calculation engine. Earlier versions estimated monetary risk using tick value conversion, which can drift from reality depending on your broker's specific XAUUSD configuration. Version 1.1 rebuilds this around OrderCalcProfit - the same function MT5 uses internally - so the risk figure you see is calculated the same way your broker calculates it. For gold specifically, this matters. Contract sizes, tick values, digit precision, and account currencies vary more across XAUUSD brokers than most traders realise.

Version 1.1 also adds actual risk display in account currency, projected reward display, margin validation before one-click execution, stop and freeze level checks for SL and TP placement, BUY/SELL preview mode, percentage and fixed-money risk modes, improved quality status synchronization, and a cleaner panel layout with better spacing and button readability.

This is still a manual trade preparation tool. It does not signal, it does not automate, and it does not manage open trades. It makes sure your numbers are right before you act.

When Traders Use It



Most users open this once per session and leave it running while they watch the chart. When a setup forms, everything is already calculated. Lot size, risk, reward, SL, TP - all visible before touching the order panel.

It's particularly useful when you're sizing a gold trade during fast-moving conditions and don't have time to run numbers separately. It's also useful for keeping risk consistent across sessions - same percentage, same approach, regardless of how ATR is behaving on any given day.

Beyond XAUUSD, the tool works on Forex pairs, indices, commodities, and other MT5 instruments your broker supports. The logic is symbol-agnostic even though it was built with gold in mind.

What the Panel Shows



The on-chart panel displays your calculated lot size, risk in account currency, projected reward, ATR stop loss distance in both points and price, current spread with its percentage of SL, entry price, stop loss price, take profit price, selected RR ratio, trade quality status, and any error or warning messages from broker-side validation.

Optional BUY and SELL buttons are available for faster execution directly from the panel. The final decision always stays with you - the tool just makes sure the math is done right when you get there.

Important Notes



This tool calculates. It does not predict.

Gold ATR Risk Calculator does not generate signals, suggest market direction, or place trades automatically without your action. It does not guarantee execution quality or protect against loss. Actual execution still depends on your broker's conditions - spread, slippage, margin requirements, stop levels, and available liquidity at the moment of placement.

Test all settings on a demo account before using live. Understand your inputs before relying on the output.

Full walkthrough and documentation:

Not sure where this tool fits in your trading process?

Each Gold Algo Lab tool is built to solve one specific part of the trading workflow. The Gold Algo Lab Tool Map shows how our MT5 tools connect across 6 practical stages for XAUUSD traders: market context, setup selection, risk planning, trade execution, position management and account protection.

→ Gold Algo Lab Tool Map: Where to Actually Start With MT5 Tools for XAUUSD

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771930

You do not need every tool. Start with the stage where your process breaks down most often, then build your workflow one layer at a time.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial markets involves risk. Gold ATR Risk Calculator MT5 is designed to assist with position sizing, risk preview and manual trade preparation inside MetaTrader 5. It should not be considered a trading strategy, signal system or profit tool.

Test all settings on a demo account first and make your own trading decisions based on your risk tolerance and trading plan.