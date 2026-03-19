Gold ATR Risk Calculator MT5

If you've ever stared at a gold chart, done the math in your head three times, and still second-guessed your lot size right before entry - this tool was built for you.

Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $89. Next price: $49.

Complete Buyer Kit: 34 Professional Resources included at no additional cost.

MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAUUSD trading workflows.

After purchase, please message me via MQL5 inbox. Your complete Buyer Kit will be delivered within 24 hours.

XAUUSD moves fast. Spreads widen. ATR shifts. And if your position sizing routine isn't tight, one rushed entry can blow past your intended risk before the candle even closes. I built this calculator because I got tired of toggling between a spreadsheet and my MT5 terminal every single time I wanted to size a trade properly.

Gold ATR Risk Calculator sits directly on your chart and handles the numbers for you - in real time, before you touch the order button.

What It Actually Does

The tool reads your current ATR, your account balance, and your broker's live symbol conditions - then calculates your lot size, stop loss, take profit, actual monetary risk, projected reward, and spread-to-SL ratio on the spot. Everything you'd normally calculate manually is shown in a clean on-chart panel, updated live as conditions change.

No more mental math under pressure. No more fat-finger lot sizes.

Position Sizing That Adapts to Volatility

The stop loss is calculated from ATR, not a fixed pip number. That means when gold is ranging tight, your SL is tighter. When it's running volatile, your SL widens to match - and your lot size adjusts automatically so your dollar risk stays where you set it.

You can risk by account percentage or by a fixed currency amount, whichever fits your style. Three quick presets - 0.5%, 1%, and 2% - let you switch risk levels in one click without recalculating anything manually.

Under the hood, lot sizing uses OrderCalcProfit to calculate monetary risk the way your broker actually does it - accounting for contract size, tick value, digits, and account currency. What you see on the panel is what the broker will use after lot normalization. No surprises.

Full Trade Preview Before You Click Anything

Switch between BUY and SELL mode with one button and the panel recalculates everything instantly. Entry price, stop loss, and take profit are all shown together so you can review the full trade layout at a glance.

Reward projection is built in. Pick your RR ratio - 1R, 2R, 3R, or 4R - and the panel shows your projected profit in account currency alongside your risk. You see both sides of the trade before you've placed a single order.

The spread-to-SL ratio is displayed as a percentage so you can immediately tell whether current market conditions are eating too much of your edge. If the spread is 40% of your stop loss, you know before you enter - not after.

Safety Checks That Catch Problems Early

Before any one-click execution, the tool validates your margin, stop levels, and freeze levels against your broker's current requirements. If something would cause a rejection, you see the warning on the panel rather than getting an error from the terminal mid-execution.

Trade quality status - GOOD, CAUTION, or AVOID - gives you a fast read on whether conditions are worth acting on based on spread ratio and broker-side checks. It updates in sync with your settings so the status always reflects the current calculation, not a stale value.

What's New in Version 1.1

Version 1.0 worked. Version 1.1 works correctly.

The biggest upgrade is the risk calculation engine. Earlier versions estimated monetary risk using tick value conversion, which can drift from reality depending on your broker's specific XAUUSD configuration. Version 1.1 rebuilds this around OrderCalcProfit - the same function MT5 uses internally - so the risk figure you see is calculated the same way your broker calculates it. For gold specifically, this matters. Contract sizes, tick values, digit precision, and account currencies vary more across XAUUSD brokers than most traders realise.

Version 1.1 also adds actual risk display in account currency, projected reward display, margin validation before one-click execution, stop and freeze level checks for SL and TP placement, BUY/SELL preview mode, percentage and fixed-money risk modes, improved quality status synchronization, and a cleaner panel layout with better spacing and button readability.

This is still a manual trade preparation tool. It does not signal, it does not automate, and it does not manage open trades. It makes sure your numbers are right before you act.

When Traders Use It

Most users open this once per session and leave it running while they watch the chart. When a setup forms, everything is already calculated. Lot size, risk, reward, SL, TP - all visible before touching the order panel.

It's particularly useful when you're sizing a gold trade during fast-moving conditions and don't have time to run numbers separately. It's also useful for keeping risk consistent across sessions - same percentage, same approach, regardless of how ATR is behaving on any given day.

Beyond XAUUSD, the tool works on Forex pairs, indices, commodities, and other MT5 instruments your broker supports. The logic is symbol-agnostic even though it was built with gold in mind.

What the Panel Shows

The on-chart panel displays your calculated lot size, risk in account currency, projected reward, ATR stop loss distance in both points and price, current spread with its percentage of SL, entry price, stop loss price, take profit price, selected RR ratio, trade quality status, and any error or warning messages from broker-side validation.

Optional BUY and SELL buttons are available for faster execution directly from the panel. The final decision always stays with you - the tool just makes sure the math is done right when you get there.

Important Notes

This tool calculates. It does not predict.

Gold ATR Risk Calculator does not generate signals, suggest market direction, or place trades automatically without your action. It does not guarantee execution quality or protect against loss. Actual execution still depends on your broker's conditions - spread, slippage, margin requirements, stop levels, and available liquidity at the moment of placement.

Test all settings on a demo account before using live. Understand your inputs before relying on the output.

Full walkthrough and documentation: https://www. mql5.com/en/blogs/post/769009

Not sure where this tool fits in your trading process?

Each Gold Algo Lab tool is built to solve one specific part of the trading workflow. The Gold Algo Lab Tool Map shows how our MT5 tools connect across 6 practical stages for XAUUSD traders: market context, setup selection, risk planning, trade execution, position management and account protection.

Gold Algo Lab Tool Map: Where to Actually Start With MT5 Tools for XAUUSD

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771930

You do not need every tool. Start with the stage where your process breaks down most often, then build your workflow one layer at a time.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial markets involves risk. Gold ATR Risk Calculator MT5 is designed to assist with position sizing, risk preview and manual trade preparation inside MetaTrader 5. It should not be considered a trading strategy, signal system or profit tool.

Test all settings on a demo account first and make your own trading decisions based on your risk tolerance and trading plan.

Gold Algo Lab builds practical, risk-first MT5 tools for XAUUSD traders. Shaped by 8 years of live trading and system development, our focus is clear information, safer decision support, no hype, and no profit guarantees.
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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KT Equity Protector MT5
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Hoai Nam Trinh
Индикаторы
Drawing session boxes by hand every day takes time and can easily become inconsistent. Gold Session Box MT5 helps automate that part of intraday analysis by marking the Asia, London and New York sessions directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 34 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Card
Gold Spread Monitor MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Индикаторы
The question most Gold traders forget to ask You check the chart. Structure looks clean. Candle confirms. You are ready to press Buy or Sell. But what is the spread right now? Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $89 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 34 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing struct
Risk Ratio Planner
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
Most trading mistakes do not happen during the trade. They happen in the thirty seconds before it. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 35 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAUUSD trading workflows. After purchase, please message me via MQL5 in
Gold Daily Range MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
After years of watching traders get stopped out not because their direction was wrong, but because they entered too late in the day - I built this tool to answer one question first, every time:   How much range does this day still have left? Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 37 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Ca
Gold Market Structure PRO MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Индикаторы
Gold Market Structure PRO MT5 is a market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read confirmed swing highs, swing lows, HH, HL, LH, LL, BOS and CHoCH directly on the chart. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $89 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 38 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of dev
Gold Risk Calculator MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
Gold does not move gently. A 300-point stop that looks reasonable on the chart can carry very different real-world risk depending on your account size, your broker's contract specification, how the volume step rounds your lot, and what the spread looks like at the moment you actually enter. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 34 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Prese
Gold One Click Trader MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
Anyone who trades Gold manually has been through this: price moves fast, you have a clear read on the market, but you are still fumbling through input windows to adjust lot size, recalculate risk, place a pending order, or close a position before it turns. By the time the action is done, the level is gone. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 38 Professional Resources included at no additional
Inventory Control Tool MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
Most basket-related blow-ups do not happen because of one bad trade. They happen because the trader kept adding while the inventory was already heavy, the losing side kept growing, and the structure quietly became unmanageable. By the time the account equity started moving, the basket was already too far in to exit cleanly. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 38 Professional Resources includ
Gold Bias Regime Filter
Hoai Nam Trinh
Индикаторы
Most traders don't blow accounts because they lack a strategy. They blow accounts because they trade a good strategy in the wrong environment. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $89 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 36 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAUUSD trading workflows. Af
Gold Stop Guardian MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
Most Gold trades don't blow up at entry. They bleed out because the stop was never set, set too wide, or left sitting in the wrong place while the market moved. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $89 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 38 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAUUSD tra
Episode Health Monitor
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
You already have positions open. The question is whether the episode is still under control. Floating P/L tells you the result. It does not tell you the condition. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 36 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAUUSD
Position Stress Monitor
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
You have 5 positions open on XAUUSD. Net floating is +$30 - looks fine. But look closer: 3 buys, 2 sells. The buys are carrying 0.60 lots, the sells only 0.20. One of those buys has been sitting underwater for 90 minutes. Margin level is at 390% and drifting down. Stress is building - quietly, invisibly - while the terminal just shows you a list of rows. Current price: $59 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $119 . Next price: $69 . Complete Buyer Kit: 4
Trading Control System
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
Trading Control System MT5 is an on-chart control panel for traders who want to monitor exposure, manage open positions, and control daily risk conditions directly from MetaTrader 5. Current price: $59 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $119 . Next price: $69 . Complete Buyer Kit: 40 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developin
Equity Protector Pro MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
One sharp gold move can change the whole account situation in seconds. When several XAUUSD positions are open, daily loss, floating drawdown and risk room can move faster than most traders can calculate manually. Current price: $59 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $119 . Next price: $69 . Complete Buyer Kit: 40 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - b
Master Decision Engine
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
Master Decision Engine MT5 is an on-chart decision support utility for manual traders who want a more structured way to read market conditions before entering a trade. Current price: $59 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $119 . Next price: $69 . Complete Buyer Kit: 40 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured X
Breakout Map Engine
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
Gold breaks levels every single day. Most of those breaks go nowhere. Price punches through a Daily high, pulls in late buyers, then collapses back inside the range within the next two candles. It happens on XAUUSD more than any other instrument, because the liquidity sitting above and below key levels is exactly what the market is hunting. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 36 Professional
Gold Decision Assistant
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
Most bad gold trades don't start with a bad strategy. They start with a bad moment - spread sitting at 35 points, London session not yet open, structure that hasn't confirmed anything, or a setup that was fine on paper but wrong in context. The strategy was fine. The timing wasn't. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 37 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF G
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