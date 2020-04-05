Description

Gold Matrix Bollinger EA is an Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe.

The strategy combines Bollinger Bands volatility signals with MACD momentum confirmation, seeking only high-probability trading opportunities before opening a position.

Instead of executing market orders immediately, the EA uses Buy Stop pending orders, allowing the market to confirm the expected price movement before entering a trade.

In addition to its entry logic, the EA incorporates a comprehensive risk management system and fully automated position management.

How It Works

The Expert Advisor continuously analyzes every new candle on the H1 chart.

When the price reaches overextended areas identified by the Bollinger Bands and the MACD confirms bullish momentum, the EA places a Buy Stop pending order.

Once the order is activated, the system automatically manages:

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Dynamic ATR-based Trailing Stop

Automatic trade closure after a configurable number of bars

The entire trading process is fully automated and requires no manual intervention.

Designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) .

. Recommended timeframe: H1 .

. Entry confirmation using Bollinger Bands .

. Trend filtering using MACD .

. Buy Stop pending order entries.

Dynamic ATR-based Take Profit.

Adaptive ATR-based Trailing Stop.

Automatic trade closure after a configurable number of bars.

Automatic percentage-based money management.

Compatible with both Hedging and Netting account types.

and account types. Configurable Magic Number.

Integrated information panel.

Key FeaturesRisk Management

The EA includes a fully configurable Money Management system.

It can automatically calculate the appropriate position size based on the user-defined risk percentage or operate using a fixed lot size.

A maximum lot size limit can also be configured to provide additional capital protection.

Trading Options

The Expert Advisor includes several configurable safety filters:

Disable trading during weekends.

Automatically close positions on Friday.

End-of-day position closure.

Configurable trading session.

Maximum number of daily trades.

Maximum allowed distance from the current market price before placing pending orders.

General Settings

Magic Number – Unique identifier for the EA's trades.

– Unique identifier for the EA's trades. Custom Comment – Custom comment assigned to all orders.

Indicators

BBBarClosesPeriod – Bollinger Bands period.

– Bollinger Bands period. MACD Fast EMA – Fast EMA period.

– Fast EMA period. MACD Slow EMA – Slow EMA period.

– Slow EMA period. MACD Signal – Signal line period.

Trade Management

PriceEntryMultiplier – Distance used to place the Buy Stop pending order.

– Distance used to place the Buy Stop pending order. ProfitTargetCoef – ATR multiplier used to calculate the Take Profit.

– ATR multiplier used to calculate the Take Profit. TrailingStopCoef – ATR multiplier used for the Trailing Stop.

– ATR multiplier used for the Trailing Stop. ExitAfterBars – Number of bars after which the trade will be automatically closed.

Money Management

Enable or disable Money Management.

Risk per trade (%).

Fixed lot size.

Maximum allowed lot size.

Lot size multiplier.

Trading Filters

Disable weekend trading.

Friday automatic position closure.

End-of-day position closure.

Allowed trading hours.

Maximum number of trades per day.

Maximum distance from the current market price.

Input ParametersRecommendations

Recommended Symbol: XAUUSD

Recommended Timeframe: H1

For optimal performance, it is recommended to run the Expert Advisor on a VPS to ensure uninterrupted operation.

Before using the EA on a live trading account, it is highly recommended to perform tests using the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and a demo account to become familiar with its behavior and configuration.

Development and Validation Methodology

Gold Matrix Bollinger EA was developed following a quantitative research methodology, using StrategyQuant as the platform for the generation, analysis, and validation of systematic trading strategies.

During the development process, the strategy underwent multiple validation stages to evaluate its consistency and robustness before being implemented in MetaTrader 5.

The development process included:

Quantitative strategy development and validation using StrategyQuant .

. Monte Carlo robustness testing to evaluate the strategy's behavior under different market scenarios and randomized conditions.

to evaluate the strategy's behavior under different market scenarios and randomized conditions. Historical backtesting and parameter optimization.

and parameter optimization. Professional implementation and adaptation in MQL5, incorporating advanced trade management features.

In addition to the original trading logic, the Expert Advisor includes several enhancements specifically developed for MetaTrader 5, including:

Configurable Money Management.

Dynamic ATR-based Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop management.

Trading session and schedule filters.

Maximum daily trade limitation.

Pending order management.

Fully configurable user parameters.

This development methodology combines quantitative strategy research with a professional MQL5 implementation, resulting in a fully automated Expert Advisor focused on robustness, disciplined execution, and comprehensive risk management.

Risk Warning and Past Performance Disclaimer:

Historical results, simulations, or backtest figures presented do not guarantee nor are they a reliable indicator of future returns. Trading in financial markets carries a high level of risk to your capital and may not be suitable for all investors. Please ensure you fully understand the operational risks associated with automated trading and always trade with responsible risk management and within your financial capabilities.