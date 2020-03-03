OnlyTime
- Эксперты
- Nguyen Quoc Viet
- Версия: 2.0
- Обновлено: 3 декабря 2025
Strategy of entering orders according to the time period of taking the top and bottom and entering orders according to the trend.
Maximum of 2 orders per day. Depending on the purpose and trading plan, it can be edited at will.
Can set the stop loss and profit levels as desired.
Can trade any forex currency pair but prioritize USDJPY.
Note: I am using Exness which has server time GMT+0. You need to change accordingly if your server time is different.
