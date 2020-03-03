OnlyTime

Strategy of entering orders according to the time period of taking the top and bottom and entering orders according to the trend.

Maximum of 2 orders per day. Depending on the purpose and trading plan, it can be edited at will.

Can set the stop loss and profit levels as desired.

Can trade any forex currency pair but prioritize USDJPY.

Note: I am using Exness which has server time GMT+0. You need to change accordingly if your server time is different.

Welcome everyone to experience.

A test with only 10 years to turn 1000$ into 1000000$. Make your dream of getting rich come true. (image 6,7)

