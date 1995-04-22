Harmonic Trader V4 Premium

  • 专家
  • Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
    Ahmet Gokcen Sirma

    Ahmet Gokcen Sirma

    5 (1)
    🚀 Professional Algo-Trading Systems | MQL5 Developer
    Hi, I’m Ahmet Gökçen SIRMA.
    I design Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5 with a focus on disciplined execution, intelligent automation, and robust risk control.
    ✅ Harmonic Trading Systems
    ✅ Breakout & Momentum Strategies
    9 产品
  • 版本: 2.18
  • 更新: 12 八月 2026
  • 激活: 10

Harmonic Trader V4 Premium

Professional Harmonic Pattern Trading System for MetaTrader 5

Overview

Harmonic Trader V4 Premium is a fully automated trading system designed to identify and trade high-quality harmonic reversal structures.

The robot continuously scans the market and evaluates pattern quality before opening any position.

Unlike many pattern-based systems, Harmonic Trader does not trade every detected structure. Additional confirmation and filtering layers are applied before any order is placed.

This approach helps reduce low-quality entries and improves overall trade selection.

Supported Harmonic Structures

The robot automatically detects and evaluates:

• Gartley
• Bat
• Butterfly
• Crab
• Shark
• Cypher
• Generic M/W Structures

Advanced Entry Confirmation

Every detected pattern passes through multiple validation stages before trading.

The confirmation engine includes:

• PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone) validation
• Pattern quality scoring
• Anti-Flash protection
• Market maturity confirmation
• Waterfall Filter for extended BC structures

Only patterns that satisfy all required conditions become trade candidates.

Waterfall Filter Technology

One of the most common problems in harmonic trading is entering too early while the market is still extending.

The Waterfall Filter was developed to address this issue.

When an extended BC leg is detected, the robot requires additional confirmation before allowing entry.

This helps avoid many premature reversals and improves trade timing during fast-moving market conditions.

Dynamic Pending Order Management

Harmonic Trader does not immediately enter the market when a harmonic pattern is detected.

Instead, the system places a pending stop order near the 23.6 Fibonacci confirmation level and continues monitoring market behavior.

If the pattern continues to develop and a better D-point is formed, the robot may:

• Cancel the existing pending order
• Recalculate the pattern structure
• Place a new pending order at an updated confirmation level

As a result, users may occasionally see pending orders appear and disappear before any trade is triggered.

This behavior is intentional.

The goal is to avoid premature entries and allow the pattern to fully mature before committing capital to the market.

A pending order being cancelled does not indicate an error.

It simply means that market conditions have changed and the robot has identified a more favorable harmonic structure.

Trade Management

Harmonic Trader includes a fully automated position management system.

TP1

When the first target is reached:

• Partial profit is secured

Break-Even Protection

After TP1:

• Risk is reduced automatically
• Stop loss is moved to a safer level

TP2 Runner

The remaining position is managed automatically to capture larger market moves whenever possible.

Risk Management

The robot includes:

• Dynamic lot calculation
• ATR-based stop loss management
• ATR-based target calculation
• Spread protection
• Position safety controls

Recommended Setup

After installing the robot, users should mainly focus on three important settings.

1. Risk Percentage

Define how much of the account balance the robot may risk per trade.

Suggested starting values:

• Conservative: 0.25% – 0.50%
• Balanced: 0.50% – 1.00%
• Aggressive: 1.00% – 2.00%

Higher risk does not guarantee higher profits. It also increases drawdown and account volatility.

2. Maximum Lot

The Max Lot setting limits the largest position size the robot can open.

• Max Lot = 0 → automatic lot calculation
• Max Lot > 0 → lot size will never exceed the specified value

Example:

If Max Lot = 0.10, the robot will never open a position larger than 0.10 lot.

3. TP1 Money Per 0.01 Lot

This setting defines the first profit target amount for each 0.01 lot.

Example:

• TP1 per 0.01 lot = 1.00 USD

If the robot opens:

• 0.01 lot → TP1 ≈ 1 USD
• 0.05 lot → TP1 ≈ 5 USD
• 0.10 lot → TP1 ≈ 10 USD

After TP1 is reached, the robot can secure profits, reduce risk and continue managing the remaining position as a TP2 runner.

Suggested starting values:

• Forex pairs: 0.50 – 1.00 USD per 0.01 lot
• Gold / Silver: 1.00 – 2.00 USD per 0.01 lot
• Indices: 1.00 – 2.00 USD per 0.01 lot
• Oil: 1.00 – 2.00 USD per 0.01 lot

Recommended Markets

• XAUUSD (Gold)
• XAGUSD (Silver)
• Brent Oil
• US100
• GER40
• FRA40
• UK100
• EURUSD
• GBPUSD
• USDJPY
• USDCHF

Recommended Timeframe

M5

Important Note

A detected harmonic pattern does not automatically result in a trade.

The robot may decide to wait or ignore a structure if:

• Pattern quality is insufficient
• Waterfall conditions are not satisfied
• Market maturity is not confirmed
• Risk management rules block entry

This behavior is intentional and is part of the strategy’s design philosophy.

Patience is an important component of successful harmonic trading.


Risk & Legal Disclaimer

CandleForms System Architecture
Built on a structured, risk-first design philosophy with optimized default parameters.
Exposure should always be adjusted according to individual capital and risk tolerance.

This product is a trading automation tool and does not constitute financial advice, portfolio management, or investment consultancy services.

Trading financial markets involves significant risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. Past performance does not ensure future results.

All trading decisions are made solely by the user. By using this product, you acknowledge full responsibility for your trading outcomes.

The developer cannot be held liable for any financial losses or damages arising from the use of this software.

If the system meets your expectations, your 5-star review is highly appreciated and supports ongoing development.


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Omega J Msigwa
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5 (2)
专家
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Jose Maria Molina Sanchez
指标
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4.47 (17)
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Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
作者的更多信息
PnL Monitor
Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
实用工具
PnL Monitor for MT5 Monitor your open trade profit and loss directly on the chart. PnL Monitor is a lightweight utility for MetaTrader 5 that displays the real-time profit or loss of all open positions for the current symbol in a clean floating panel. Designed for traders who manage multiple charts and want instant visual feedback without opening the Terminal window. Key Features • Displays total profit/loss for the current symbol. • Updates automatically in real time. • Profit values are color-
FREE
MTP Manuel Trader Panel
Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
实用工具
A fast, clean on-chart trading panel for manual traders. Open market or pending grid orders directly from your chart, manage SL/TP, lot size, trailing, spread and margin — without using the order window. Technical Features One-click BUY / SELL Live Bid / Ask inside buttons SL / TP input (Pips & Points) + quick +/- adjustment Trailing Stop control Pending Grid (Buy/Sell Limit & Stop) Step distance (Pips/Points) Order count Lot multiplier Real-time margin estimate (uses account currency) Live spre
FREE
Candle Forms
Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
专家
Candle Forms EA - User Guide Welcome Thank you for choosing Candle Forms EA for MetaTrader 5. This Expert Advisor has been developed to automate trade execution and position management while allowing the trader to remain in control of risk settings and trading preferences. This guide explains the main functions of the software and provides practical recommendations for everyday use. Main Features • Multiple Trading Strategies • Symbol Presets for different markets • Automatic or Manual Lot Size
Hedge and Grid
Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
5 (1)
专家
Hedge and Grid EA v11.38 Premium Smart Trend Trading with Advanced Hedge and Grid Management Hedge and Grid EA v11.38 Premium is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. It combines intelligent trend analysis with flexible order management, allowing traders to use Normal, Limit, Stop, or Hedge strategies within a single trading system. The objective is simple: Trade with the trend, protect capital, and manage profits automatically. Intelligent Trend Detection The EA does not r
Bollinger Hedge
Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
专家
Bollinger Hedge EA: A Dynamic and Strategic Movement Robot  1. Pattern-Based Strategy: Bollinger Bands + Trend Alignment Bollinger Hedge EA combines Bollinger Bands with trend direction analysis to generate strong technical buy/sell signals. Bollinger Bands : Detect overbought/oversold zones based on price behavior near upper and lower bands. Trend Filter : Determines market direction using RSI, MA, and ATR support. This ensures trades are executed only when signals align with a technically c
HedgeStar
Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
专家
Hedge Star EA - User Guide Introduction Hedge Star EA is an automated Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5. It combines multiple pending-order trading techniques into a single solution, allowing traders to select the strategy that best matches current market conditions. The EA integrates risk management, basket profit control and symbol presets while maintaining a simple and user-friendly workflow. Main Features • Normal, Limit, Stop and Hedge trading modes • Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop
Day Trader V2
Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
专家
Day Trader EA Day Trader EA is a fully automated trend-following Expert Advisor designed for Forex, Metals, Oil and Index CFDs. The system combines Moving Averages, Momentum Analysis and ATR-based volatility measurements to identify trend continuation opportunities and manage trades automatically. Trading Modes Normal Mode Opens a direct market position. Examples: BUY SELL Stop Mode Opens a market position and a pending stop order in the same direction. Examples: BUY + BUY STOP SELL + SELL STOP
TP Hunter
Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
专家
TP Hunter EA Adaptive Multi-Mode Trading Engine for MetaTrader 5 Overview TP Hunter EA is an advanced automated trading solution for MetaTrader 5 that combines Normal, Stop, Limit and Automatic Preset trading modes in a single Expert Advisor. The EA automatically loads optimized settings according to the selected symbol, making it suitable for Forex pairs, Gold, Silver, Oil and major stock indices. Users may also override the automatic preset selection and manually choose their preferred tradi
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