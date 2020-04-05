Zaja Institutional Fibonacci EA

⚡ FIBONACCI PRO XAUUSD — Institutional Price-Action Engine ⚡

Trade Gold the way structure actually moves — not the way lagging indicators guess.

FIBONACCI PRO is a precision decision engine built on ONE philosophy: pure Market Structure + Fibonacci + Price Action + Momentum. Zero indicators. Zero repainting. Zero look-ahead. Every signal is calculated on closed candles only — what you see in the tester is what you get live.

🔷 What's inside the engine:

Pure-price market structure (HH / HL / LH / LL) with a false-swing filter — no EMA, RSI, MACD or Bollinger noise.

(HH / HL / LH / LL) with a false-swing filter — no EMA, RSI, MACD or Bollinger noise. Momentum & impulse detection measuring velocity, displacement, strength and efficiency — weak moves are rejected automatically.

measuring velocity, displacement, strength and efficiency — weak moves are rejected automatically. Regime & volatility intelligence — the EA stands aside during ranging markets, dead volatility and abnormal spikes.

— the EA stands aside during ranging markets, dead volatility and abnormal spikes. Institutional Trade Score (0–100) — only high-conviction setups above your threshold are taken.

— only high-conviction setups above your threshold are taken. Golden-Pocket Fibonacci zones with adaptive, structure-based Stop Loss and dynamic projected Take Profits.

with adaptive, structure-based Stop Loss and dynamic projected Take Profits. Full risk management suite: percent-risk position sizing, break-even, structure-based trailing stop, spread filter, daily loss guard and overtrading protection.

percent-risk position sizing, break-even, structure-based trailing stop, spread filter, daily loss guard and overtrading protection. Session filters (Asia / London / New York) to trade only Gold's highest-quality hours.

(Asia / London / New York) to trade only Gold's highest-quality hours. Live on-chart panel + CSV trade journal — total transparency on every decision.

🎯 Built and optimized for XAUUSD (also works across timeframes with auto-scaling).

You stay in control: every parameter is configurable, nothing is a black box.

⚠️ Risk disclaimer: Trading Forex/CFDs and Gold carries substantial risk and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account first and never risk capital you cannot afford to lose. This is a trading tool, not financial advice.