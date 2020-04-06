Dimitri EURUSD

EURUSD Smart Risk EA – FTMO-Friendly Strategy



EURUSD Smart Risk EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed with strict risk management and prop-firm discipline in mind.

During backtesting over the last 12 months, the strategy achieved a +220% account growth, while respecting conservative risk rules, similar to those required by FTMO and other prop firms.

The EA trades EURUSD only, focusing on high-probability setups and controlled exposure.

There is no martingale, no grid, and no risky averaging, making it suitable for traders who value consistency over gambling.

🔹 Key highlights:

✔ Backtested +220% growth in 1 year

✔ Designed to respect FTMO-style risk limits

✔ No martingale, no grid

✔ Smart stop-loss and risk-based position sizing

✔ Optimized exclusively for EURUSD

✔ Works best on H1 timeframe

This EA is built for traders who want long-term stability, discipline, and professional-level risk control, not unrealistic promises.