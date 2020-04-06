Dimitri EURUSD

EURUSD Smart Risk EA – FTMO-Friendly Strategy

EURUSD Smart Risk EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed with strict risk management and prop-firm discipline in mind.

During backtesting over the last 12 months, the strategy achieved a +220% account growth, while respecting conservative risk rules, similar to those required by FTMO and other prop firms.

The EA trades EURUSD only, focusing on high-probability setups and controlled exposure.
There is no martingale, no grid, and no risky averaging, making it suitable for traders who value consistency over gambling.

🔹 Key highlights:

  • ✔ Backtested +220% growth in 1 year

  • ✔ Designed to respect FTMO-style risk limits

  • ✔ No martingale, no grid

  • ✔ Smart stop-loss and risk-based position sizing

  • ✔ Optimized exclusively for EURUSD

  • ✔ Works best on H1 timeframe

This EA is built for traders who want long-term stability, discipline, and professional-level risk control, not unrealistic promises.


Bitcoin Trading MT5
Sinh Nguyen Tran Hoang
专家
Bitcoin Trading  My Expert Advisor trade Bitcoin on H1 time frame, Base on ADX indicator,  Bollinger Bands indicator, and follow the trend. stop loss 31 usd/0.01 bitcoin take profit 19 usd/0.01 bitcoin (0.01 lot) Min deposit: from 300 usd Profit: 100%/year. Draw Down: < 35% Input Setting to test my EA: - Lots: 0.01 - Stoploss: 31 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 3100 usd/bitcoin depend on your broker and your account (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change) - Takeprofit:  19 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 1900 u
TrendMasterLegend
Duy Phuong Le
专家
Our automated trading robot is built on the MT5 platform. This is a trend-following system for long-term growth. Key Features & Benefits: Tight Stop-Loss & Strict Capital Management:  The robot prioritizes protecting your capital by utilizing tight stop-loss orders and adhering to strict capital management rules. Only a small, pre-defined percentage of your account is risked on each trade, ensuring longevity and minimizing potential drawdown. Strategic Profit-Taking for Long-Term Growth: Forget
Bitcoin Striker M5X
Krisztian Gulyas
专家
**Bitcoin Striker M5X** 是一款专为 **BTCUSD（M5 周期）** 优化的专业自动交易机器人。   它结合 ATR 止损/止盈、多因子 RSI-趋势逻辑、Heikin-Ashi 蜡烛与自适应 Choppiness 过滤器，在任何时刻 **仅持有一笔仓位**，以降低风险、简化资金管理。 > ️ 重要提示：请勿用于其他交易品种，否则可能导致策略失效。 **快速上手**   1. 在 MT5 中启用 *Algo Trading*。   2. 打开 **BTCUSD M5** 图表。   3. 将 EA 拖到图表并点击 “确定”。   *(建议 VPS，但并非强制要求。)* --- ## 关键功能   - 专注 **BTCUSD**、M5 级别   - 预设 **高风险** / **低风险** 两种模式   - 基于 **ATR** 的动态 SL / TP   - **斐波那契回撤** 辅助过滤   - 复合信号：**RSI + 混合 MA + Heikin-Ashi**   - 任意时刻 **仅 1 单**（Buy 或 Sell）   - 内置新
PeakFlow
Andre Cavalcante Tavares
专家
EA PeakFlow AI Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to maximize your profits based on the powerful High Low indicator. Developed with Artificial Intelligence algorithms and highly optimized parameters, this EA offers a precise and efficient approach to automated trading in the financial market. Key Features High Low Strategy: Leverage critical market levels for optimized entry and exit points. Dynamic Trailing Stop Loss: Protects profits while minimizing risks in real-time. Artificial In
Xgrid Scalper MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
专家
This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
专家
重要提示： 为确保完全透明，我提供与此EA关联的真实投资者账户的访问权限，使您能够实时监控其表现，无任何操纵。 仅在5天内，整个初始资金已全额提取，此后EA仅使用利润资金进行交易，完全不涉及原始余额。 当前价格$199是限时发布优惠，将在售出10份后或发布下一次更新时提高。 现在获取您的副本可保证以此折扣价格终身访问，无论未来如何涨价。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 实时信号： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X 5Min  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number:   253198898 Investor Password: 
Trix 4 Reverse MQV3
Omar Mohamad El Marstani
专家
TRIX_4_REVERSE_MQV3 自动交易程序专为 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) 平台设计，是一款采用多级技术分析方法监控市场反转的高级系统。该系统结合动量、趋势和成交量指标，确保仅在满足多个市场条件时才执行交易。 经过广泛测试，该程序在 30 分钟时间框架内，以 10% 的风险管理限额，对美元/日元货币对展现出最佳效果。您可以通过设置指定要执行的订单数量。 该程序也可用于交易所有货币和金属（以及其他资产），但这需要调整设置和输入，且使用风险始终由您自行承担。 基本交易策略 该系统基于“收敛”模型，这意味着在开仓前必须协调多个不同的指标： 动量和趋势过滤：该系统使用 TRIX_4、MACD 和 StochasticDMACD 指标来识别主要趋势方向和动量变化。 波动性和成交量： 本策略整合了 Chiken 震荡指标，确保足够的成交量和市场压力，以支撑任何价格波动。 价格行为：本策略采用 Heikin Ashi ZigZag 分析，过滤掉市场噪音，专注于显著的价格反转。 主要功能： 精准的入场条件：买卖信号仅在同时满足七个特定技术条件时发出，即使在市场
DivHunter
Kaveh Vaheddehkordi
专家
Three Point Divergence Stepping EA Are you searching for an expert advisor that capitalizes on one of the most powerful reversal signals in the market, while protecting your capital with an intelligent, adaptive risk management system? The Three Point Divergence Stepping EA is your solution. This is not just another RSI divergence robot. It employs a proprietary three-point confirmation strategy to identify high-probability market turning points, filtering out the noise and false signals that t
Loophole
Vladimir Lekhovitser
5 (1)
专家
实时信号 在这里查看更多内容：  https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/prizmal/seller 通过订阅官方  PrizmaL 频道 ，及时获取最新新闻、更新和动态！ 该交易机器人专为NZDCAD货币对设计，基于均值策略运行，并使用RSI和CCI作为主要指标。 每笔交易都设置了动态的止盈和止损水平，以增强风险控制和盈利能力。 该策略使用IC Markets服务器上的标准账户类型，并基于2020年至2025年六年的历史数据进行了优化。 建议： 货币对：NZDCAD 最低存款： 300   美元 账户类型：对冲 时间框架：任何（EA利用顾问代码中定义的时间框架） 账户类型：标准账户（无佣金），原始账户（可用，但不理想） 为了获得最佳效果，推荐使用经纪商：IC Markets, IC Trading。 欢迎随时联系：   https ://www .mql5 .com /zh /users /prizmal 可以添加我为好友，了解我的最新消息和更新！ 起价为399美元，每10次销售后将增加100美元。 销售将限制在大约200至300份的分发。
USDJPY 70pct Win Rate Expert
Gaziz Zhumash
专家
Unlock Profitable Forex Trading with the Precision Boost your trading performance with this expertly crafted Forex trading expert advisor, optimized for USD/JPY on 15-minute tick data. This EA combines powerful technical indicators and risk management to maximize profit potential while limiting risk. Designed for traders who value steady growth and automated strategies, this EA brings together proven methodologies for long and short entries and exits. Key Strategy Highlights: Technical Indicator
Trend Alpha
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
专家
Trend Alpha is an automated Expert Advisor from the DaneTrades EA portfolio. It is built around a rules-based trend-following breakout approach using price action, with additional price-action filters designed to help qualify setups. The EA is multi-currency and commonly used on trend-driven instruments such as JPY pairs, NAS100, SP500, XAUUSD, and BTCUSD. It is designed for minimal configuration and a straightforward setup process. Trend Alpha can be used alongside other systems that trade dif
BoBiXAU Pro
Manfred Tochukwu Orjioke
专家
BobiXAU Pro v3.0 - Conservative Trend Following System Professional Gold Trading EA with Real-Time Telegram Signals BobiXAU Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. Using a proven conservative trend-following approach with multi-timeframe confirmation, this EA captures Gold's consistent directional moves while maintaining institutional-grade risk management. ️ GOLD SPECIALIST - XAUUSD ONLY This EA is optimized exclusively for Gold trading . Do not
Bfg 9K Gold Killer
Eugen Funk
5 (4)
专家
BFG 9000 is a unique system that trades your account 100% hands-free with   live-proven algorithms . Validated in live trading for 12 months. No Grid, no Martingale. The craziest part is however the ability to   manage your own trade decisions . The built-in AI takes your trades and manages them into profit. Safe Haven BFG includes a very stable algorithm that runs on 100% autopilot. It does not use Grid and no Martingale - thus you can be very sure, that it won't destroy your account. The syst
Epicentrum
Diky Hidayat
专家
Epicentrum EA   is   built with the latest innovation Support and Resistent algorithm. Application of Neural Network to study the characteristics of the pairs being played. Merging sophisticated algorithms with neural network produces quality position entries. EA will open and close the trade on Support and Resistent Zone You Can Using Default Setting and running on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD pairs, Timeframes : 1 min "It works best on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD Pairs,  How About Stoplos
Gold Trend Follower
Collins Arthur
专家
Gold Trend Follower is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold). It follows the higher timeframe trend and looks for trading opportunities on lower timeframes using price action confluence with bullish and bearish engulfing candlestick patterns . Strategy Overview The EA determines the dominant market trend from a higher timeframe (e.g. H1 or H4). Once the higher timeframe direction is confirmed, it shifts to a lower timeframe (M5 or M15) to identify en
Robo Forex Aura BTC EA
Tiago Junior Moreira Ramos
专家
BTC AURA – 智能 MT5 機器人 BTC AURA 是一款先進的交易系統，專為自動化 BTCUSD 操作而設計，採用 反向馬丁格爾策略 並具備智能調整。 該機器人利用市場突破與反轉，戰略性地管理進場與手數大小，並搭配時間過濾器、星期控制以及可視化面板。 透過它，您可以自動參與比特幣的波動，無需人工干預，並保持完整的保護： 止損 (Stop Loss)、止盈 (Take Profit) 與最大回撤 (MaxDD%) 。 價格與授權 無限使用： 598 USD 租用 1 個月： 79 USD 租用 3 個月： 199 USD 租用 6 個月： 319 USD 租用 1 年： 449 USD 系統需求 最低入金：每 0.01 手需 2000 USD 平台： MetaTrader 5 建議交易對： BTCUSD 週期： H1 建議槓桿： 1:100 ~ 1:500 相容帳戶類型： Raw、Standard、Premium、ECN、Cent、Micro 建議於 VPS 24/7 運行 主要功能 智能 反向馬丁格爾策略 狙擊手 (Sniper) 過濾器 ：可設定特定 K
Golden Grow MT5 VIP
Phami Thanh Hoang
专家
This EA specializes in trading gold on the M5 time frame. I have meticulously optimized it, so you just need to start it and let it run without doing anything else. This is a trading strategy adapted from my very successful manual trading, which helps to make money in both trending and sideways markets. - The EA has been optimized, just turn it on, and it will run without needing to do anything else. - Only trades with XAU/USD. -  Minimum balance of $200. - Only works and makes money on the 5-
USDJPY focused Breaker
Kyo Tani
专家
USDJPY Focused Breaker USDJPY Focused Breaker 专为USDJPY货币对的H1（1小时）时间框架设计，基于Channel-Break FX技术。该系统使用AI模型来识别趋势通道，采用1维卷积神经网络（CNN）来识别市场趋势。 主要特点： 优化: 提供了改进的开仓和闭仓策略。 时间框架和货币对: 可用于M30、H1、H4和D1时间框架，以及USDJPY、EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCHF、AUDUSD、USDCAD和NZDUSD等多个货币对。不过，这个版本特别优化了USDJPY-H1时间框架，AI模型仅针对这一货币对和时间框架进行训练。 自动设置: 系统会自动设置止损（SL）并计算交易量，以利用复利效应。不使用止盈（TP），以避免过早平仓。 完全自动化: 完全自动化，无需人工操作。每4小时评估一次开仓，每小时调整一次止损。 单一头寸策略: 系统始终只操作一个头寸（多头或空头），不使用对冲策略，适合初学者。 该版本通过先进的计算机系统进行数据训练，确保了高精度和高效率的交易。
XauusdPrecisionEA
Korede Nathaniel Oladoyin
专家
XAU Breakout Pro – The Ultimate GMT Gold Breakout Bot Timeframe: M5 Symbol: XAUUSD ️ Type: Fully Automated Expert Advisor Strategy Style: Volatility Breakout Why XAU Breakout Pro? XAU Breakout Pro is engineered for precision, speed, and profitability. It captures high-volatility breakout moves that occur during the London market open — one of the most explosive times to trade gold (XAUUSD). This EA doesn’t overtrade. It waits patiently for the right moment, then strikes with a cle
Gapscalper AI
Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
4 (13)
专家
Gapscalper AI 是一款先进的 AI 交易算法，能够智能检测 公平价值缺口 (FVG) ，并结合传统技术分析，高精度预测价格走势。 该系统核心采用专有的强化学习模型，经过精细训练，可识别市场中的隐藏低效之处， 并利用动态交易执行策略加以利用。这种前沿方法使 EA 能够识别高概率交易机会，并精确执行交易。 与传统交易系统不同，这款智能交易顾问（EA）通过复杂的 AI 架构处理多维市场数据， 发现价格走势、波动性和流动性动态之间的复杂关系。其高度可定制的风险管理框架使其成为 Prop Firm 交易 以及高性能散户账户的理想选择。 注意：此为 限量优惠 ：仅限 10 份中的 1 份 ，当前价格出售。下一个价格： $599 此 EA 的价格将快速上涨，以限制使用该系统交易的用户数量。 实时信号： 查看实时信号 官方社区群聊： 加入我们的社区 安装手册: 阅读安装手册 重要提示： 购买产品后，请通过私信（PM）直接联系我们，以获取更多信息。 功能特点 FVG 检测与可视化： 自动识别 公平价值缺口 (FVG) ，并直接在图表上显示， 提供清晰的交易机会洞察。 追踪挂单： 使用动态挂
Cls PRO
Marco Aurelio Santos Costa
专家
With CLS you WILL NOT LOSE, as long as you have a professional capital management. It is impossible to make a loss with CLS, why?  It works by buying and selling two positively correlated currency pairs. This means that when PAR 1 goes up PAR 2 also goes up, however, there is something that happens in the market that is the distortion of the price ratio. That is, when the PAR 1 rises and PAR 2 falls, that's when we enter, buying Par 2 and selling Par 1.  This seems simple but it is not, you
GoldenStrikePro
Nader Nazih Al Sayegh
专家
GoldenStrikePro – Precision Breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldenStrikePro is a powerful and intelligent trading robot designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold/USD). Built for precision breakout strategies, it leverages real-time market structure, EMA-based trend analysis, and smart trade execution to deliver consistent results with controlled risk. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting your algorithmic journey, GoldenStrikePro gives you the edge to trade gold with confidence.
LineTrader 2 MT5
Sergei Evstiunichev
专家
夹线机2.0MT5 Version for MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67566 实时监控专家在真实账户上的工作: 1. 2020年5月推出的真实账户，起始余额为5,000美元： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/773977 2. 真实账户，起始余额$10,000，于2022年4月推出： 顾问工作背后的想法: 每个人都知道，价格永远不会无休止地朝着一个方向前进，没有修正。 技术分析的规则告诉我们，历史总是重演。 这意味着价格将在一段时间后重复低点和高点。 此外，观察各种金融工具的价格行为图表，我们发现大约90％的时间市场处于具有一定价格范围的横盘走势，只有10％的时间市场出现下行或上行趋势。 基于这种理解，我们开发了一种算法，可以打开和记录具有潜在利润的交易操作。 自2012年以来，EA设置已经过历史数据测试 要从我们的交易账户接收设置文件，请通过电报与我联系： https://t.me/fanaty
FundPass Pro
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
5 (1)
专家
五星级智能交易顾问 — FundPass Pro 隆重推出 FundPass Pro：适用于所有账户类型和 prop 公司挑战的终极 AI 交易系统 ️ 重要提示 ：为确保与 所有账户类型 （包括 prop 公司账户和标准个人账户）兼容，请务必在参数设置中 启用“Prop Firm Mode”模式 。未启用该模式可能导致交易行为不符合 prop 公司规定。 简介： FundPass Pro 是一款高度智能、全自动的交易顾问（EA），不仅专为 prop 公司评估设计，同时适用于日常标准账户交易。起初为满足如 FTMO、MyForexFunds、The Funded Trader 等 prop 公司严格规则而开发，如今已成为适合所有交易者的多功能解决方案。 其**即插即用（Plug-and-Play）**架构无需复杂设置，无需日常盯盘，轻松一键启动。设置好参数后挂载图表，FundPass Pro 将自动完成行情分析、交易执行与风控管理。居家办公，零压力交易，轻松享受自动化收益体验。 完全符合主流 prop 公司规则 FundPass Pro 内置 prop 公司合规逻辑
Forex Bacteria
Kaloyan Ivanov
专家
适用于 MetaTrader 5 的 Forex Bacteria 智能交易系统 Forex Bacteria 是一款为 MetaTrader 5 设计的自动化智能交易系统（EA）。 正如有益的细菌在自然界中与我们共生，我们努力与市场和谐共生。 这是一个即插即用的 EA，您只需设置您的风险管理偏好并选择您想交易的星期几。 主要专注并优化了过去 12 年的三大主要货币对：AUD/USD、USD/CHF 和 EUR/USD。 该 EA 根据市场条件采用多种策略来调整其交易方法。 未来的更新将扩大其兼容性，包括更多主要货币对，如 USD/JPY 等。 请确保在您的设置中设置正确的时区（UTC），即 EA/MT5 终端所在的位置。 使用提供正向日利息（正交换）的经纪商。 请确保在您的设置中设置正确的时区（UTC）。 请记住，没有 100% 精确的策略。 使用提供正向日利息的经纪商。 永远不要冒您无法承受的风险。
MMM Japanese Candles
Andre Tavares
专家
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
Money Magnet
Farhad Kia
专家
is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURUSD on the H1 timeframe.  If you are a long-term investor looking at yearly profits with high Sharpe-ratio then Money magnet is a good option. Please check the comment part to share your settings with others and enjoy the latest optimal settings uploaded by other users.  Expert Advisor Advantages High Sharpe-ratio The EA does not use such systems as martingale, hedging,  gr
Salva EA
Pavel Komarovsky
专家
Salva EA is an advanced and fully automated system. The basis of this strategy is the price chart itself, the trade is conducted from the price movement range. Benefits This is not martingale, not arbitration Ready for operation without PreSetting Always use a stop loss and take profit to save your investments Easy to use (does not have complex settings) The results of the tester converge with the results on a real account High speed testing (can be optimized for 1 minute OHLC) Salva EA works b
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.67 (9)
专家
“两位专家顾问，一个价格：助您成功！”布伦特石油倒卖专家 + 布伦特石油波动专家合二为一的 EA 交易    Live signal 此价格是促销期间的临时价格，很快就会上调 最终价格：5000 美元 目前价格仅剩1份，明天涨价，下一个价格是 -->> 1120 $ 欢迎来到布伦特石油 布伦特石油专家顾问是一家实力雄厚的公司，旨在精准、敏捷地掌控波动的能源市场。布伦特石油不仅仅是一个系统；它也是一个系统。它是您的战略合作伙伴，旨在部署适应市场脉动的胜利战略。 无论您是想通过倒卖技术利用快速的市场波动，还是喜欢谨慎的波动交易方法，布伦特石油都能满足您的需求。其先进的算法分析市场趋势来执行旨在最大化收益和最小化风险的交易。 主要特征： 高级策略实施：在倒卖、波动和其他定制策略之间无缝切换。 市场适应性：在布伦特石油市场的动态交易环境中蓬勃发展。 用户友好的界面：即使对于交易机器人的新手来说，也易于设置。 风险管理协议：内置安全检查以保护您的投资。 通过布伦特石油提升您的交易游戏**——技术与策略相结合，助您交易成功。准备好体验未来的交易，专为追求卓越和性能的交易者而设计。在*
Ratio X BTC Trend Follower
Mauricio Vellasquez
专家
RX Trend Follower — BTCUSD Trend-Following Expert Advisor Check the comments section after purchase RX Trend Follower is a professional Expert Advisor focused on BTCUSD . It follows market trends using multi-layer confirmations and executes trades only when momentum, volatility and filters align. No martingale, no grid, and every position is protected by Stop Loss and Take Profit from entry. Core Concept The EA identifies directional bias, filters ranging phases, and times entries on breakou
