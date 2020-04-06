Dimitri EURUSD
- Experts
- Dimitri Roberto Davila Gomez
- Version: 1.46
- Activations: 10
EURUSD Smart Risk EA – FTMO-Friendly Strategy
EURUSD Smart Risk EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed with strict risk management and prop-firm discipline in mind.
During backtesting over the last 12 months, the strategy achieved a +220% account growth, while respecting conservative risk rules, similar to those required by FTMO and other prop firms.
The EA trades EURUSD only, focusing on high-probability setups and controlled exposure.
There is no martingale, no grid, and no risky averaging, making it suitable for traders who value consistency over gambling.
🔹 Key highlights:
-
✔ Backtested +220% growth in 1 year
-
✔ Designed to respect FTMO-style risk limits
-
✔ No martingale, no grid
-
✔ Smart stop-loss and risk-based position sizing
-
✔ Optimized exclusively for EURUSD
-
✔ Works best on H1 timeframe
This EA is built for traders who want long-term stability, discipline, and professional-level risk control, not unrealistic promises.