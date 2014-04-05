Asia Session Levels

B_Asr MT5 — Asian Session Range (7 Lines, Day-Limited Version)

Asian Session Range indicator that draws 7 price levels (High/Low/Mid + 4 expansion levels) for a configurable time window, over 1–2 recent days. It is designed for traders who use the Asian range as a reference for London/NY breakouts, range trading and intraday support/resistance.


Main features


Configurable session time in HH:MM format (default 00:00–10:00), works with any broker server time.


Two modes: live session (High/Mid/Low updated in real time) and completed session (all 7 lines after session close).


Multi-day display: DaysToDraw parameter (for example current day only, or current + previous day).


7 independent levels with full control of color, style, width and show/hide for each line.


Lightweight logic: uses iHigh/iLow/iTime scanning, optional refreshOnNewBar mode and a periodic timer, with low CPU and RAM impact.


Safe object handling: all lines use a dedicated prefix, are auto-updated and cleaned, and do not interfere with other objects on the chart.


Works on all MT5 account types (hedging/netting), on demo and real accounts, and on any timeframe from M1 upwards.


Usage examples


Classic Asian range for London Open breakouts.


Tokyo session range for volatility analysis.


Custom sessions such as overlaps (for example 21:00–05:00) by adjusting sessionStartTime and sessionEndTime.


Language – selects the interface language used by the indicator for labels and messages.

EnableIndicator – enables or disables the Asian Session Range indicator functionality.

DrawAsianLines – enables drawing of High/Mid/Low lines during active Asian session.

sessionStartTime – sets the Asian session start time in HH:MM format.

sessionEndTime – sets the Asian session end time in HH:MM format.

DaysToDraw – number of previous days to display Asian session ranges (1 = current only).

colorHighLine – color of the Asian session high line.

colorLowLine – color of the Asian session low line.

colorMidLine – color of the middle line (average of high/low).

colorUpperLine – color of the upper expansion line (high + range).

colorUpperMid – color of the upper middle expansion line.

colorLowerLine – color of the lower expansion line (low - range).

colorLowerMid – color of the lower middle expansion line.

styleHighLine – line style for the high line.

styleLowLine – line style for the low line.

styleMidLine – line style for the middle line.

styleUpperLine – line style for the upper expansion line.

styleUpperMid – line style for the upper middle expansion line.

styleLowerLine – line style for the lower expansion line.

styleLowerMid – line style for the lower middle expansion line.

widthHighLine – line width for the high line.

widthLowLine – line width for the low line.

widthMidLine – line width for the middle line.

widthUpperLine – line width for the upper expansion line.

widthUpperMid – line width for the upper middle expansion line.

widthLowerLine – line width for the lower expansion line.

widthLowerMid – line width for the lower middle expansion line.

showHighLine – enables or disables display of the high line.

showLowLine – enables or disables display of the low line.

showMidLine – enables or disables display of the middle line.

showUpperLines – enables or disables display of upper expansion lines.

showLowerLines – enables or disables display of lower expansion lines.

refreshOnNewBar – refreshes the indicator only on new bar formation.




Smart Trendlines MT5
Suvashish Halder
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Smart Trendlines – No.1 Trendlines Indicator Smart Trendlines is a precision tool that automatically draws trendlines based on every valid pivot point, helping traders identify key support and resistance zones. It continuously adjusts as new market pivots form, providing a live and accurate reflection of price structure. Whether you’re tracking trends, preparing for reversals, or anticipating breakouts — this indicator keeps you one step ahead. It works seamlessly across all assets including For
Right hand
Rukhzoramo Qurbonnazarova
Индикаторы
Right hand очень точно воспроизводит колебания цены. Когда рынок растет, кривая   Right hand идет вверх. Хотя иногда бывает так, что кривая идет вверх, в то время как цена консолидируется и нет тренда вверх. Аналогично, когда рынок падает, кривая тоже убивает, исключения возникают так же в зоне консолидация рынка. Анализ большого количества графиков Индекса Направленнрго Тренда ( DTI )позволяет выявить его специальные характеристики, полезные при отслеживании тренда. В положительной области т.е
Iconic Titan Bitcoin and Forex Signals
Maurice Prang
Индикаторы
ICONIC TITAN SIGNAL v1.6 «Не торгуй, как толпа — торгуй, как легенда». ICONIC TITAN SIGNAL — это больше, чем индикатор. Это ваш личный ментор. Ваш сканер. Ваш поставщик сигналов. Гибридный шедевр рыночного опыта, математической логики и институциональной точности — создан для тех, кто стремится не просто торговать, а доминировать . Что делает ICONIC TITAN? Он 24/7 отфильтровывает хаос по четырём (и более) ключевым рынкам мира: XAUUSD EURUSD BTCUSD NAS100 US30 GER40 NDX100 GER30 Работает через св
Heiken Ashi Supertrend Combine
Tri Yasin Satrio Adji Pranoto
Индикаторы
Headline: Stop Guessing, Start Winning. Unleash the Power of the Heiken Ashi Supertrend Indicator. Body: Are you tired of market noise, confusing charts, and missed opportunities? The Heiken Ashi Supertrend Indicator is the ultimate tool designed to bring clarity and confidence to your trading, once and for all. We've combined two of the most powerful concepts in technical analysis into one seamless, easy-to-use indicator: Crystal-Clear Trends with Heiken Ashi: Say goodbye to choppy price action
Suleiman Levels
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (3)
Индикаторы
ملاحظة هامة:   في الصورة تظهر مؤشراتي: مؤشر "مستويات سليمان" ومؤشر "RSI Trend V". مؤشر مستويات سليمان   هو تحليل أداة مؤشر قياسية وعالمية ومهنية. تم التواصل مع ما يقرب من 9800 كود نبضي لرسوماتك التحليلية منذ وقت طويل. هذا ليس مؤشرا.   مستويات سليمان القوية: Жёлтые пямоугольники (   ملاحظة حول السياسات المالية) - Промечание для нёлты прамоугольникив: "مؤشر الابتكار السيادي والوظائف الحصرية - تم تصميمه : توفير المال من البنوك والمؤسسات في شكل شموع يسلط هؤلاء النقاد الضوء على النشاط المالي النقدي،
Spread swap candle closing broker time
Tatiana Zvereva
Индикаторы
Всё просто. Обычный Информационный индикатор. Показывает на графике: Текущий спред, своп на покупку, своп на продажу, время до закрытия свечи, время брокера. Индикатор можно расположить справа вверху или справа внизу графика. Чаще всего спредом называют разницу между ценой продажи и покупки. Своп  - это стоимость переноса позиции на следующие сутки.
LT Rainbow Trend
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Do you, like me, like to trade with the trend? Then this indicator will help you! Rainbow Trend is a trend indicator, which uses several Moving Averages on the chart. It measures different trend strenght zones for different periods: very long term, long term, mid term, short term and very short term. Each zone has its color, and it is possible to have sound alert when the prices leaves a zone and enters another. Its configuration is very simple. If you find any bug or have any suggestions, conta
Kst pro tools
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
KST Pro Tools – Smart Momentum Indicator Overview KST Pro Tools is an advanced momentum indicator based on Martin Pring’s classic Know Sure Thing (KST) . It has been redesigned to deliver a clean, instant, and unambiguous momentum reading , thanks to a smart and fully filtered histogram logic. This indicator shows only meaningful momentum , exactly when it matters. Indicator Components KST Line (blue) Measures the true strength of market momentum Built using 4 weighted and smoothed Rate
Gekko ADX Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
Индикаторы
Индикатор среднего направленного индекса Gekko — это модифицированная версия знаменитого индикатора ADX. Индикатор сочетает стандартный индикатор ADX с различными расчетами сигналов входа и оповещением о потенциальных точках входа и выхода. Входные параметры Period: период расчета ADX; PlotSignalType: метод расчета сигнала входа (свинг): 1- ShowSwingsOnTrendLevel : показывает сигналы с подтверждением тренда; 2- ShowSwingsOnTrendLevelDirection: показывает сигналы с подтверждением тренда и направ
IDNR4 and 7 28 Pairs Radar MT5
Francesco Petralla
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор распознает два мощных паттерна IDRN4 и IDNR7 на 28 парах при появлении нового дневного бара. IDNR4 - это сокращение от "Inside Day Narrow Range 4", где "Inside Day" - дневной бар с более низким максимумом и более высоким минимумом по сравнению с предыдущим баром, а "Narrow Range 4" - бар с самым узким диапазоном за последние 4 бара. Аналогично, "Narrow Range 7" - за последние 7 баров. Следовательно, ID/NR4 и более надежный ID/NR7 - это объективные критерии для определения дней с п
Precision Indicator
Kian Guan Lok
Индикаторы
Elite Market Precision Indicator: Outsmart Institutional Manipulation with Fibonacci & Pivot Synergy The Institutional Trap: Why Most Traders Fail The financial markets are a battlefield where institutional traders manipulate price action to create false breakouts, liquidity hunts, and engineered reversals. Most retail traders fall victim to these deceptive moves, leading to emotional trading, fake signals, and capital losses. The Solution: Precision Trading with Fibonacci, Pivot Points & Candle
Captain Backtest Model
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
Created by imjesstwoone and mickey1984, this trade model attempts to capture the expansion from the 10:00-14:00 EST 4h candle using just 3 simple steps. All of the information presented in this description has been outlined by its creators, all I did was translate it to MQL5. All core settings of the trade model may be edited so that users can test several variations, however this description will cover its default, intended behavior using NQ 5m as an example. Step 1 is to identify our Price Ra
MT5 Support Resistance
Agus Santoso
Индикаторы
Версия MT4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/157679 Версия MT5: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/157680 Уровни поддержки и сопротивления — интеллектуальные уровни структуры рынка Понятный, интеллектуальный и высоконадежный индикатор поддержки и сопротивления, созданный для профессиональных трейдеров и автоматизированных систем. Уровни поддержки и сопротивления предназначены для определения истинных рыночных уровней с помощью продвинутого алгоритма кластеризации, сочетающего фракт
Beauty Trend
Nikolay Kositsin
Индикаторы
Простой индикатор тренда в NRTR виде с отрисовкой линий стоплосса и тейпрофита, цвет и направление движения которых определяются действующим трендом. Индикатор имеет возможность подавать алерты, отправлять почтовые сообщения и push-сигналы при смене направления тренда. Следует учесть что значение входного параметра индикатора Deviation of the take profit line in points для каждого финансового актива на каждом таймфрейме   необходимо подбирать индивидуально!
Key level wedge MT5
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
Индикаторы
The   Key level wedge MT5   indicator automatically draws rising wedge pattern and falling wedge pattern for you on the chart. This pattern is really good when used as a confirmation entry at key support & resistance, supply & demand and reversal zones. Advantages  The   Key level wedge MT5   block DOES NOT RE-PAINT, giving you confidence when a signal appears and also helps when looking back.  The   Key level wedge MT5   includes an on/off button on the chart to easily keep the charts clean
Renko Plus
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Индикаторы
With Renko Plus you can use the features in the Indicator functionality, just add it to the Metatrader5 chart.             The Renko chart is a type of chart, developed by the Japanese, that is constructed using price movement rather than standardized prices and time intervals like most charts. It is believed to be named after the Japanese word for bricks, "renga", as the graphic looks like a series of bricks.             A new brick is created when the price moves a specified pri
Correlation Matrix MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Индикаторы
PipTick Correlation отображает текущую корреляцию между выбранными инструментами. Настройки по умолчанию установлены на 28 валютных пар, золото и серебро, но индикатор может сравнивать любые другие символы. Интерпретация индикатора Положительная корреляция (выше 80 %) Отрицательная корреляция (ниже -80 %) Слабая корреляция/корреляция отсутствует (между -80 и 80 %) Основные характеристики Индикатор показывает текущую корреляцию между выбранными символами. Простое сравнение одного символа с друг
Key level breaker block MT5
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
Индикаторы
The key level breaker block indicator automatically draws breaker blocks for you on the chart. Breaker blocks are, in short, failed order blocks, but create strong support and resistance zones when price comes back to re-test them. Advantages  The key level breaker block DOES NOT RE-PAINT, giving you confidence when a signal appears and also helps when looking back.  The key level breaker block includes an on/off button on the chart to easily keep the charts clean after analysis by just one c
Trade Mate
Sotirios Apostolos Adaloglou
Утилиты
Trade Mate is the trading tool for manual traders who want to take their trading to the next level. Packed with advanced features like automatic trailing stop loss, lot size calculation, pending orders, partial close, open trade management, and daily drawdown protection(makes it easier to stick to your daily equity risk).  Trade Mate offers everything you need to trade with precision and confidence. Don't settle for less - try Trade Mate today and see the difference for yourself! Check it on You
TrendDetect
Pavel Gotkevitch
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Detect сочетает в себе особенности как трендовых индикаторов, так и осцилляторов. Индикатор является удобным инструментом для выявления краткосрочных рыночных циклов и определения уровней перекупленности или перепроданности рынка. Длинную позицию можно открывать, когда индикатор начинает выходить из зоны перепроданности и пробивает нулевой уровень снизу вверх. Короткую позицию можно открывать, когда индикатор начинает выходить из зоны перекупленности и пробивает нулевой уровень
Airplanes Trends
Andriy Sydoruk
Индикаторы
Точки входа   Airplane   Trend   нужно использовать как точки потенциального разворота рынка. Индикатор работает используя функцию циклично-волновой зависимости. Таким образом, все точки входа будут оптимальными точками, в которых изменяется движение.   Самым простым вариантом использования индикатора является открытие сделки в сторону существующего тренда. Наилучший результат дает сочетание индикатора с фундаментальными новостями, он может выступать в качестве фильтра новостей, то есть показы
Candles Indicator for MT5
Mikhail Gudyrin
Индикаторы
Система для визуализации популярных шаблонов ценовых формаций. После подключения индикатор автоматически отобразит на графике следующие формации: Пиноккио бар (“пинбар”)   - свеча с небольшим телом и длинным “носом”, очень известный разворотный шаблон; Внутренний бар   - свеча, диапазон которой лежит внутри диапазона предыдущей свечи. Такая формация представляет неопределённость рынка; Внешний бар   - свеча, диапазон которой превышает диапазон предыдущей свечи. Такая формация представляет неопре
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Индикаторы
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
Candlestick Pattern Detector
Adhemar Braganca Correa Travassos
Индикаторы
This indicator can identify more than 60 candlestick patterns on the chart, including their bullish and bearish variants. Just choose the pattern you want in the settings. Available Patterns 2 Crows Gravestone Doji On Neck 3 Black Crows Hammer Piercing 3 Inside Hanging Man Rick Shawman 3 Line Strike Harami Rising and Falling Three Method 3 Outside Harami Cross Separating Lines 3 Stars in South High Wave Shooting Star 3 White Soldiers Hikkake Short Line Abandoned Baby Hikkake Modified Spinning T
