Asia Session Levels

B_Asr MT5 — Asian Session Range (7 Lines, Day-Limited Version)

Asian Session Range indicator that draws 7 price levels (High/Low/Mid + 4 expansion levels) for a configurable time window, over 1–2 recent days. It is designed for traders who use the Asian range as a reference for London/NY breakouts, range trading and intraday support/resistance.

Main features

Configurable session time in HH:MM format (default 00:00–10:00), works with any broker server time.

Two modes: live session (High/Mid/Low updated in real time) and completed session (all 7 lines after session close).

Multi-day display: DaysToDraw parameter (for example current day only, or current + previous day).

7 independent levels with full control of color, style, width and show/hide for each line.

Lightweight logic: uses iHigh/iLow/iTime scanning, optional refreshOnNewBar mode and a periodic timer, with low CPU and RAM impact.

Safe object handling: all lines use a dedicated prefix, are auto-updated and cleaned, and do not interfere with other objects on the chart.

Works on all MT5 account types (hedging/netting), on demo and real accounts, and on any timeframe from M1 upwards.

Usage examples

Classic Asian range for London Open breakouts.

Tokyo session range for volatility analysis.

Custom sessions such as overlaps (for example 21:00–05:00) by adjusting sessionStartTime and sessionEndTime.





Language – selects the interface language used by the indicator for labels and messages. EnableIndicator – enables or disables the Asian Session Range indicator functionality. DrawAsianLines – enables drawing of High/Mid/Low lines during active Asian session. sessionStartTime – sets the Asian session start time in HH:MM format. sessionEndTime – sets the Asian session end time in HH:MM format. DaysToDraw – number of previous days to display Asian session ranges (1 = current only). colorHighLine – color of the Asian session high line. colorLowLine – color of the Asian session low line. colorMidLine – color of the middle line (average of high/low). colorUpperLine – color of the upper expansion line (high + range). colorUpperMid – color of the upper middle expansion line. colorLowerLine – color of the lower expansion line (low - range). colorLowerMid – color of the lower middle expansion line. styleHighLine – line style for the high line. styleLowLine – line style for the low line. styleMidLine – line style for the middle line. styleUpperLine – line style for the upper expansion line. styleUpperMid – line style for the upper middle expansion line. styleLowerLine – line style for the lower expansion line. styleLowerMid – line style for the lower middle expansion line. widthHighLine – line width for the high line. widthLowLine – line width for the low line. widthMidLine – line width for the middle line. widthUpperLine – line width for the upper expansion line. widthUpperMid – line width for the upper middle expansion line. widthLowerLine – line width for the lower expansion line. widthLowerMid – line width for the lower middle expansion line. showHighLine – enables or disables display of the high line. showLowLine – enables or disables display of the low line. showMidLine – enables or disables display of the middle line. showUpperLines – enables or disables display of upper expansion lines. showLowerLines – enables or disables display of lower expansion lines. refreshOnNewBar – refreshes the indicator only on new bar formation.









