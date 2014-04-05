SL TP Toggle Button

SL TP Toggle Button for MT5


Utility indicator that provides an on-chart button to enable or disable SL/TP logic in compatible Expert Advisors. The button stores its state and position across charts and sessions using INI files and global variables, ensuring consistent behavior after restarts and on multiple charts.


Main purpose


On-chart toggle button to enable or disable SL/TP management in EAs such as One Click B MT5, One Click B2 MT5 and One Click B3 MT5 (or any EA that reads the same state/global variables).

When the button is green, the SL/TP logic in the EA is active; when red, SL/TP opening is disabled.


Key features


Reliable SL/TP control with clear visual state (Green = SL/TP ON, Red = SL/TP OFF, silver “SL” text).

File and state validation that checks and repairs invalid position/state files and restores defaults if needed.

Multi-chart synchronization using both INI files and GlobalVariables to keep button state and position consistent across all charts.

Drag and drop positioning: the button can be moved on the chart (within safe 0–5000 px limits) or positioned via input parameters.

Millimeter-based sizing: ButtonSize_mm is automatically converted to pixels for consistent size across screens.

Four-corner anchoring: Corner input (0–3) allows placing the button in any chart corner with X/Y offsets.

Lightweight 1-second timer used for state and position synchronization with low CPU usage.

Works on real and demo accounts, with both hedging and netting MT5 account types.


Protection and safety


Validates X/Y coordinates (0–5000) and rewrites invalid positions to safe defaults.

Recovers state in a defined order: first from GlobalVariables, then from INI files, then from default settings.

Cleans old objects with the same prefix on initialization to avoid duplicate buttons.

Prevents off-screen placement by resetting invalid drag positions back to default coordinates.


Synchronization architecture


EA_SL_Button_%s.ini – stores button position (X,Y) per symbol.

EA_button_state_%s.ini – stores button ON/OFF state per symbol.

EA_Toggle_State_%s – GlobalVariable for current ON/OFF state.

EA_Toggle_PosX_%s and EA_Toggle_PosY_%s – GlobalVariables for last X/Y position per symbol.


Typical usage


Attach the indicator to any chart.

The button appears at ButtonPosX and ButtonPosY in the selected Corner.

Click to switch between SL/TP enabled and disabled (color feedback green/red).

If AllowDrag is enabled, drag the button to a new position; position and state are synchronized on all charts for the same symbol and preserved after platform restarts.


Language – selects the interface language used by the indicator for labels and messages.

EnableIndicator – enables or disables the SL button indicator functionality.

ButtonPosX – sets the horizontal (X) position of the SL button relative to the selected corner.

ButtonPosY – sets the vertical (Y) position of the SL button relative to the selected corner.

Corner (0-3) – selects which chart corner is used as the anchor point for the SL button.

AllowDrag – enables or disables dragging of the SL button on the chart.

ColorOn – sets the background color of the SL button when enabled (ON).

ColorOff – sets the background color of the SL button when disabled (OFF).

ButtonSize_mm – defines the SL button size on the chart in millimeters.

SL_TextColor – sets the color of the "SL" text displayed on the button.

PosFileNameTemplate – template file name used to save button position for each symbol.

StateFileNameTemplate – template file name used to save button state for each symbol.




Рекомендуем также
Nova AC Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova AC Trader is a modern automation of the Accelerator Oscillator (AC) — a Bill Williams momentum tool designed to detect shifts in market acceleration before trends fully form. This EA transforms the indicator’s early-warning nature into a structured trading system that reacts only when momentum changes are clear and consistent. Instead of waiting for the trend to be obvious, Nova AC Trader identifies when market acceleration starts to turn — offering opportunities at the earliest stage of mo
Ultimate Candle Patterns
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
Индикаторы
Check out my TRADE PLANNER MT5 – strongly recommended to anticipate account scenarios before risking any money. This is a multi-symbol, multi-timeframe, table-based indicator for MetaTrader 5 that identifies 46 types of candlestick formations. Each formation has its own image for easier recognition. The indicator includes popular patterns such as Engulfing, Hammer, Three Line Strike, Piercing, and Doji-like candles. You can check the full list of patterns in the screenshots below. Also you can
Triple SuperTrend Histo
Ryszard Kadow
Индикаторы
Supertrend indicator uses a combination of a moving average and average true range to detect the trend of a trading instrument. Supertrend indicator for MetaTrader 5 easily shows the trend as a line following the price. Triple SuperTrend Histo indicator  calculate  three supertrends to show the trend as a histogram. Changing the color from red to green means you can BUY , from green to red means you can SELL . Description of the method of drawing a histogram. The price is above the EMA 200,
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Индикаторы
Индикатор строит текущие котировки, которые можно сравнить с историческими и на этом основании сделать прогноз ценового движения. Индикатор имеет текстовое поле для быстрой навигации к нужной дате. Параметры : Symbol - выбор символа, который будет отображать индикатор; SymbolPeriod - выбор периода, с которого индикатор будет брать данные; IndicatorColor - цвет индикатора; Inverse - true переворачивает котировки, false - исходный вид; Далее идут настройки текстового поля, в которое можно ввес
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Индикаторы
Версия MT4   |   FAQ Индикатор Owl Smart Levels – это полноценная торговая система внутри одного индикатора, которая включает в себя такие популярные инструменты анализа рынка как усовершенствованные фракталы Билла Вильямса , Valable ZigZag, который строит правильную волновую структуру рынка, а также  уровни Фибоначчи, которые   отмечают точные уровни входа в рынок и места взятия прибыли. Подробное описание стратегии Инструкция по работе с индикатором Советник-помошник в торговле Owl Helper При
Eabotpro Signals
Dany Abou Haidar
Индикаторы
Eabotpro Signals v3.0 A professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to deliver high-precision trading signals with real-time notifications, trade management tools, and a clean interface. "Recommended Base time frame is 4H Fibo From input . and trade time frame 1 mint , and 5 mint " Key Features: High-Accuracy Signals : Optimized for precision and consistency across different market conditions. Smart Trade Panel : Displays entry price, targets, stop levels, performance stats, and profit trackin
Red Zone Monitor
Tatsuya Otani
Индикаторы
RED ZONE Monitor Loss-Cut & Break-Even Risk Monitor for Averaging Traders (MT5) RED ZONE Monitor is a risk management indicator for traders who use averaging, scaling-in, or multiple open positions . It visually displays: The loss-cut (liquidation) risk zone The break-even price Based on current open positions, lots, and margin conditions This indicator does not provide entry signals. It does not promise profits. It shows where your account actually fails if price moves against you. What RED ZO
Harmony Signals Pro
Giuseppe Papa
Индикаторы
Elite Harmony Signals Pro Panoramica Elite Harmony Signals è un indicatore sofisticato di analisi tecnica che visualizza rettangoli dinamici che forniscono zone di trading chiare e segnali di conferma per decisioni migliorate. Caratteristiche Principali Zone Rettangolo Dinamiche Estensione in Tempo Reale : I rettangoli si estendono automaticamente all'azione corrente del prezzo Chiusura Intelligente : I rettangoli si chiudono solo quando appaiono segnali opposti Conferma Visiva : Zone di trading
SL TP Manager Utility MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Утилиты
SL-TP Manager Utility for MT5 - Professional Risk Management Tool Advanced Position Protection & Profit Management SL-TP Manager Utility is a powerful, intuitive tool designed for traders who want precise control over their risk management. This utility provides a sleek interface for setting, modifying, and managing your Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop levels with just a few clicks. Key Features: Dual Mode Operation: Set values in pips or absolute price with a simple toggle Independent
Synthetic Indices Indicator SII MT5
Cleverson Tuntufye Kilembe
Индикаторы
Product Name : SII - Synthetic Indices Indicator Overview : The SII (Synthetic Indices Indicator) is a specialized trading tool designed to identify high-probability levels in synthetic indices using imbalances. By leveraging the concept of imbalances, SII provides traders with precise insights into potential market reversals and continuations, enhancing trading accuracy and decision-making. Key Features 1. Imbalance Detection: SII automatically identifies and marks imbalances on the chart,
Trade Mate
Sotirios Apostolos Adaloglou
Утилиты
Trade Mate is the trading tool for manual traders who want to take their trading to the next level. Packed with advanced features like automatic trailing stop loss, lot size calculation, pending orders, partial close, open trade management, and daily drawdown protection(makes it easier to stick to your daily equity risk).  Trade Mate offers everything you need to trade with precision and confidence. Don't settle for less - try Trade Mate today and see the difference for yourself! Check it on You
Ultimate Boom and Crash Spike Indicator
Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
Индикаторы
Индикатор Ultimate Boom and Crash Индикатор Ultimate Boom and Crash – это передовой инструмент, разработанный Coetsee Digital, предназначенный для выявления потенциальных всплесков на рынке. Создан для трейдеров, работающих с синтетическими рынками Deriv и Weltrade. Индикатор оптимизирован для работы исключительно на таймфреймах 3 минуты (M3), 5 минут (M5), 15 минут (M15), 30 минут (M30) и 1 час (H1) и поддерживает только следующие пары: PainX 1200, PainX 999, PainX 800, PainX 600, PainX 400, G
Stargogs Spike Catcher
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
4.5 (8)
Индикаторы
Stargogs Spike Catcher V4.0 This Indicator is Developed To milk the BOOM and CRASH indices . Now Also work on weltrade for PAIN and GAIN indices. Send me Message if you need any help with the indicator.  CHECK OUT THE STARGOGS SPIKE CATCHER EA/ROBOT V3: CLICK HERE ALSO CHECK OUT SECOND TO NONEFX SPIKE CATCHER:   CLICK HERE STARGOGS SPIKE CATCHER V4.0 WHATS NEW! Brand New Strategy. This is the Indicator you need for 2025. New Trend Filter to minimize losses and maximize profits. New Trendline th
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
Индикаторы
Индикатор объемного профиля рынка + умный осциллятор. Работает практически на всех инструментах-валютные пары, акции, фьючерсы, криптовалюта, на реальных объемах и на тиковых. Можно задавать как автоматическое определение диапазона построения профиля, например, за неделю или месяц и т.д. так и устанавливать диапазон вручную передвигая границы (две вертикальные линии красная и синяя). Показывается в виде гистограммы. Ширина гистограммы на данном уровне означает, условно, количество сделок, пр
Gold Venamax MT5
Sergei Linskii
2.67 (3)
Индикаторы
Gold Venamax – это лучший биржевой технический индикатор. Алгоритм индикатора анализирует движение цены актива и отражает волатильность и потенциальные зоны для входа. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] Особенности индикатора: Это супер индикатор с Magic и двумя Блоками трендовых стрелочников для комфортной и профитной торговли. Красная Кнопка переключения по блокам выведена на график. Magic задается в настройках индикатора, так чтобы можно было установить индикатор на два график
CvdDeltaVolumes
Parasbhai N Patel
Индикаторы
Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Order-flow indicator combining Delta (Ask–Bid), Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD), and a unique CVD-based synthetic candle system. Shows buy/sell pressure, volume aggressiveness, and momentum shifts with optional Delta histogram, CVD line, and CVD+Delta combined candles. Useful for scalping, intraday trading, divergence detection, and understanding buyer/seller dominance. Overview The Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Indicator combines multiple order-flow tools into one clean
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Premium level - это уникальный индикатор с точностью правильных прогнозов  более 80%!  Данный индикатор тестировался более двух месяцев лучшими Специалистами в области Трейдинга!  Индикатор авторский такого вы больше не где не найдете!  По скриншотах можете сами увидеть точностью данного инструмента!  1 отлично подходит для торговли бинарными опционами со временем экспирации на 1 свечу. 2 работает на всех валютных парах, акциях, сырье, криптовалютах Инструкция: Как только появляется красная стре
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Эксперты
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
UR Gamma MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Индикаторы
УР Гамма (на основе аналогичных вычислений, используемых в системах машинного обучения) UR Gamma — это передовой инструмент финансового анализа, который предлагает новую и улучшенную версию классического индикатора WaveTrend. Включая передовые методы цифровой обработки сигналов, UR Gamma устраняет некоторые ограничения традиционных алгоритмов WaveTrend и обеспечивает более точный, надежный и динамичный подход к выявлению и измерению трендов в движении цены. Преимущества использования УР Гамма
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
Индикаторы
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
MACD Pro Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Эксперты
MACD Pro Master The MACD Pro Master is your ultimate trading companion, designed to revolutionize your financial journey and unlock the doors to wealth. Here's why it's the next best thing since sliced bread: Advantages Precision Trading : The MACD Pro Master leverages the powerful Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator to provide accurate buy and sell trades,  ensuring you capitalize on every market opportunity. Customizable Settings : Tailor the trading strategy to your unique
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
Индикаторы
# DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
Tick Speed Volume Burst
Vincent Jose Proenca
Индикаторы
Tick Speed & Volume Burst Описание Профессиональный индикатор, который в реальном времени обнаруживает аномальные притоки ликвидности с помощью двух взаимодополняющих метрик: Tick Speed (синий) — измеряет ускорение потока тиков, сигнализируя о необычной активности в стакане ордеров. Volume Burst (красный) — определяет статистически аномальные всплески объёма через анализ стандартных отклонений. Инструмент нормализует данные за настраиваемый период и генерирует оповещения (звук / всплывающее окн
Supply and Demand Zones MT5
Peter Mueller
4.89 (18)
Индикаторы
The Supply and Demand Zone Indicator is a powerful and easy-to-use tool designed to help traders identify critical supply and demand zones on the chart. These zones can provide valuable insight into potential market reversals, breakouts, and important price levels where buyers or sellers are likely to take control. The best   FREE Trade Manager . If you want to create your own Hedging or Grid strategies without any coding make sure to check out the   ManHedger Key Features: Automatic Zone Detect
FREE
Visual Dolphin Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Индикаторы
Visual Dolphin Indicator Unlock the rhythm of the market with the Visual Dolphin Indicator, your ultimate tool for identifying and capitalizing on market trends with clarity and confidence. Designed for both novice and experienced traders, this indicator eliminates the noise and guesswork, providing crystal-clear buy and sell signals directly on your chart. The Logic Behind the Waves The core of the Visual Dolphin Indicator is a sophisticated yet intuitive dual-wave system based on moving avera
VSA target
Evgenii Bazhenov
Индикаторы
VSA target Индикатор определяет на графике профессионального покупателя или профессионального продавца по системе VSA (Volume Spread Analysis) и выстраивает относительно этих баров (свечей) зону поддержки тенденции, а также целевые уровни. Особенности: 1.        В данном индикаторе можно выбрать режим при котором будут определяться только профессиональный покупатель или профессиональный продавец, а также чтобы определялись сразу оба профессиональных участника. 2.        Можно выставить любой tim
Daily Decider BuySell Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Индикаторы
THE DAILY DECIDER BUYSELL PRO INDICATOR OVERVIEW Unlock the Market's Daily Secret: The Daily Decider BuySell Indicator is Here! Tired of analysis paralysis? Struggling with false signals and noisy markets? What if you could know the market's primary intention within the first few hours of the day and trade with unwavering confidence? Introducing the Daily Decider BuySell Indicator for MetaTrader 5. Pro Tip: Never Miss the first signal of the day This isn't just another indicator cluttering yo
Order and Risk Management MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Утилиты
Утилита для автоматического управления ордерами и рисками.   Позволяет взять максимум с прибыли и ограничить свои убытки.   Создан практикующим трейдером для трейдеров.   Утилита  проста в использовании,  работает с любыми рыночными ордерами, открытыми трейдером вручную или при помощи советников. Может фильтровать сделки по магическому номеру. Одновременно утилита может работать с любым количеством ордеров.  Имеет такие функции: 1. В ыставление уровней стоплосс и тейкпрофит; 2. З акрытие сделок
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Индикаторы
Индикатор SMC Venom Model BPR — профессиональный инструмент для трейдеров, работающих в рамках концепции Smart Money (SMC). Он автоматически идентифицирует на графике цены два ключевых паттерна:  FVG   (Fair Value Gap) — комбинация их трёх свечей, в которой имеется разрыв между первой и третьей свечой. Формирует зону между уровнями, где отсутствует поддержка объемов, что часто приводит к коррекции цены. BPR   (Balanced Price Range)— комбинация двух FVG-паттернов, образующих «мост»  — зону пробо
Stratos Pali mt5
Michela Russo
4.5 (8)
Индикаторы
Stratos Pali Indicator is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost ! Down
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Power Candles – Входные сигналы на основе силы для любого рынка Power Candles переносит проверенный анализ силы Stein Investments прямо на ценовой график. Вместо реакции только на цену каждая свеча окрашивается на основе реальной рыночной силы, позволяя мгновенно распознавать накопление импульса, ускорение силы и четкие смены тренда. Одна логика для всех рынков Power Candles автоматически работает со всеми торговыми инструментами . Индикатор определяет, является ли текущий символ валютной парой
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Индикаторы
Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Минимум Риска", "Взвешенный Риск" и "Стратегия Выжидания", Пошаговый видео-мануал, который поможет вам быстро установить, на
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Индикаторы
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Торговая Система для Золота (XAU/USD) на MetaTrader 5 Для серьезного трейдера: Подходите к торговле Золотом со структурированной, основанной на данных методологией, которая сочетает в себе несколько факторов рыночного анализа. Этот инструмент создан для поддержки вашего анализа торговли Золотом. Ограниченная Ценовая Возможность Это шанс приобрести Gold Sniper Scalper Pro до повышения цены. Цена продукта будет увеличиваться на $50 после каждых 10 последующих покупок. О
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Индикаторы
Entry In The Zone и SMC Multi Timeframe — это инструмент для анализа рынка в реальном времени, разработанный на основе концепций Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Он создан для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам системно анализировать рыночную структуру и получать более ясное представление об общем направлении рынка. Система автоматически анализирует точки разворота, ключевые зоны и рыночную структуру на нескольких таймфреймах, отображая точки интереса (POI), сигналы без перерисовки и автоматические уровни
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Индикаторы
Раскройте силу торговли трендами с помощью индикатора Trend Screener: вашего идеального решения для торговли трендами, основанного на нечеткой логике и мультивалютной системе! Повысьте уровень своей торговли по тренду с помощью Trend Screener, революционного индикатора тренда, основанного на нечеткой логике. Это мощный индикатор отслеживания тренда, который сочетает в себе более 13 инструментов и функций премиум-класса и 3 торговые стратегии, что делает его универсальным выбором для превращения
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Индикаторы
АКЦИЯ НА ЗАПУСК Цена Azimuth Pro установлена на уровне 299 $ для первых 100 покупателей. Финальная цена составит 499 $ . РАЗНИЦА МЕЖДУ РОЗНИЧНЫМИ И ИНСТИТУЦИОНАЛЬНЫМИ ВХОДАМИ — НЕ В ИНДИКАТОРЕ, А В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИИ. Большинство трейдеров входят на произвольных ценовых уровнях, гонясь за импульсом или реагируя на запаздывающие сигналы. Институциональные игроки ждут, пока цена достигнет структурных уровней, где спрос и предложение действительно меняются. Azimuth Pro автоматически определяет эти
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Smart Stop Indicator – Интеллектуальная точность стоп лоссов прямо на графике Обзор Smart Stop Indicator это специализированное решение для трейдеров, которые хотят устанавливать стоп лоссы чётко и методично, а не на интуитивной основе. Индикатор объединяет классическую логику прайс экшн (higher highs, lower lows) с современной системой распознавания пробоев, чтобы определить действительно логичный уровень стопа. В трендах, диапазонах или фазах резких движений он показывает оптимальные зоны SL
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот Торговый Инструмент является Неперерисовывающимся Нерепейнтинговым Индикатором, что делает его идеальным для профессиональной торговли. Онлайн-курс, руководство пользователя и демонстрация. Индикатор Концепций Умного Действия Цены - очень мощный инструмент как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 20 полезных индикаторов в одном, комбинируя передовые торговые идеи, такие как анализ Inner Circle Trader и стратегии торговли концеп
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Индикаторы
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэк-тестами, подтверждением производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и статистикой повсюду , но после использования в итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять только сигналу, необходимо знать, почему он появился в первую очередь, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на рынок
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
Представляю Вам отличный технический индикатор GRABBER, который работает, как готовая торговая стратегия "Все включено"! В одном программном коде интегрированы мощные инструменты для технического анализа рынка, торговые сигналы (стрелки), функции алертов и Push уведомлений.  Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно БЕСПЛАТНО:  Grabber Утилиту для автоматического управления открытыми ордерами, Пошаговый видео-мануал : как установить, настроить и торговать, Авторские сет-файлы дл
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Индикаторы
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Berma Bands (BBs) является ценным инструментом для трейдеров, стремящихся определить и извлечь выгоду из рыночных тенденций. Анализируя взаимосвязь между ценой и BBs, трейдеры могут определить, находится ли рынок в фазе тренда или диапазона. Посетите [ Блог Berma Home ], чтобы узнать больше. Berma Bands состоят из трех отдельных линий: Upper Berma Band, Middle Berma Band и Lower Berma Band. Эти линии наносятся вокруг цены, создавая визуальное представление движения цены относительно об
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Индикаторы
Скринер поддержки и сопротивления находится в одном индикаторе уровня для MetaTrader, который предоставляет несколько инструментов внутри одного индикатора. Доступные инструменты: 1. Скринер структуры рынка. 2. Зона бычьего отката. 3. Зона медвежьего отката. 4. Ежедневные опорные точки 5. еженедельные опорные точки 6. ежемесячные опорные точки 7. Сильные поддержка и сопротивление, основанные на гармоническом паттерне и объеме. 8. Зоны уровня берега. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ ВРЕМЯ: Индикатор подд
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Meravith Auto — это автоматизированная версия торговой системы Meravith. Индикатор состоит из линии тренда, которая меняет свой цвет. В бычьем состоянии она зелёная, а в медвежьем — красная. Это линия поддержки тренда. Линии ликвидности, где бычий объём равен медвежьему объёму. Линии тройной бычьей девиации. Линии тройной медвежьей девиации. Фиолетовых и синих точек, которые указывают на высокий объём. Фиолетовая точка показывает объём, превышающий средний на две девиации, а синяя — на две девиа
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Индикаторы
TPSproTrend PRO определяет момент, когда рынок действительно меняет направление, и формирует точку входа в начале движения. Вы входите в рынок тогда, когда цена только начинает двигаться, а не после того, как движение уже прошло.  Индикатор   не перерисовывает сигналы, автоматически отображает точки входа, Stop Loss и Take Profit, делая торговлю понятной, наглядной и структурированной. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   VERSION MT4   Основные преимущества Сигналы без перерисовки.  Все сигналы фиксированные. Е
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Forecaster использует уникальный авторский алгоритм для определения точек входа в сделку по пробойной стратегии. Индикатор определяет ценовые скопления и анализирует движение цены возле уровней и показывает сигнал, когда цена пробивает уровень. Индикатор Trend Forecaster подходит для любых финансовых активов: валюты (Форекс), металлы, акции, индексы, криптовалюты. Также индикатор можно настроить для работы на любых тайм-фреймах, однако в качестве рабочего тайм-фрейма все же реком
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper   , инновационный индикатор MQL5, который меняет способ определения разворотов тренда и торговли ими! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Снайперский индикатор Quantum Trend       разработан, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря инновационному способу определения разворотов тренда с чрезвычайно высокой точностью. ***Купите индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper и получите индикатор Qu
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Индикаторы
Топовый индикатор МТ5, дающий сигналы для входа в сделки без перерисовки! Идеальные точки входа в сделки для  валют, крипты, металлов, акций, индексов !  Смотрите  видео  (6:22) с примером отработки всего одного сигнала, окупившего индикатор. Версия индикатора для MT4 Преимущества индикатора Сигналы на вход без перерисовки Если сигнал появился, он никуда НЕ исчезает! В отличие от индикаторов с перерисовкой, которые ведут к потере депозита, потому что могут показать сигнал, а потом убрать его. Б
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.36 (11)
Индикаторы
Эта панель показывает последние доступные   гармонические паттерны   для выбранных символов, так что вы сэкономите время и будете более эффективны /   MT4 версия . Бесплатный индикатор:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Колонки индикатора Symbol:   отображаются выбранные символы Trend   :   бычий или медвежий Pattern   :   тип паттерна (Гартли, бабочка, летучая мышь, краб, акула, шифр или ABCD) Entry   :   цена входа SL:   цена стоп-лосса TP1:   цена первого тейк-профита TP2:   цена второго тейк-профи
Volatility Master MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Индикаторы
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Setup & Guide: 
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Индикаторы
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
Другие продукты этого автора
Asia Session Levels MT4
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Индикаторы
B_Asr MT4 — Asian Session Range (7 Lines, Day-Limited Version) Asian Session Range indicator for MT4 that draws 7 price levels (High, Low, Mid + 4 expansions) for a configurable session time window across multiple days. It works on any symbol and timeframe and supports both live session drawing and completed session levels. Designed for price action traders who use the Asian range for London and New York breakouts, range trading and support/resistance mapping.[1][2] Key features:   1. Precisi
Pips Label Last Trade MT4
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Индикаторы
B_Pipsy MT4 — Last Position Pips Label Compact on‑chart indicator for MT4 that shows the current floating result of the last opened position on the symbol, in whole pips, with automatic green/red coloring for profit or loss. Works on any symbol and timeframe and is fully configurable in terms of font, color and screen position.[1][2] Key features:   1. Detects the most recently opened market position (BUY or SELL) on the current symbol and ignores all others.   2. Calculates real‑time floatin
SL TP Toggle Button MT4
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Индикаторы
B SL_TS_TP MT4 — SL Toggle for EA One Click B,B2,B3 MT4 MAIN PURPOSE: Toggle button to ENABLE/DISABLE EA One Click B MT4, One Click B2 MT4 and One Click B3 MT4 – blocks automatic SL/TP opening with one click. Industrial‑grade SL button indicator for MT4 build 5430+ with hardcore protection system: auto‑repairs corrupted files, validates positions, cleans old objects, full state synchronization across all charts. KEY FEATURES:   1 . EA One Click B,B2,B3 MT4 control – Green = EA active (SL/TP ON
Symbol Positions Panel MT4
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Индикаторы
Positions Profit Monitor MT4 — Multi‑Symbol Open Positions & SL Dashboard The Positions Profit Monitor is an advanced, lightweight indicator for MT4 that displays real‑time profit/loss, position counts and SL counters for all open positions across selected instruments, directly on any chart. It reads positions from the entire MT4 account (not only the attached chart), works identically on live and demo accounts and is compatible with all MT4 brokers, including hedging and netting accounts.[1][
Symbol Positions Panel
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Индикаторы
Positions Profit Monitor Indicator (MT5) The Positions Profit Monitor is a lightweight indicator that displays real-time profit/loss, position counts and SL counters for all open positions on selected instruments. It works on any chart and always shows positions from the entire MT5 account, regardless of the current symbol or timeframe. The tool uses only a timer and text labels, so it does not burden the platform (minimal CPU/RAM usage), and works identically on live and demo accounts with al
Asia Session Levels
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Индикаторы
B_Asr MT5 — Asian Session Range (7 Lines, Day-Limited Version) Asian Session Range indicator that draws 7 price levels (High/Low/Mid + 4 expansion levels) for a configurable time window, over 1–2 recent days. It is designed for traders who use the Asian range as a reference for London/NY breakouts, range trading and intraday support/resistance. Main features Configurable session time in HH:MM format (default 00:00–10:00), works with any broker server time. Two modes: live session (High/Mid/L
Pips Label Last Trade
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Индикаторы
B_Pipsy MT5 — Real-Time Last Position Pips Display Ultra-lightweight indicator that shows the current profit/loss in pips for your most recent open position on the current symbol. Updates on every tick and provides an instant view of how many pips your latest trade is currently gaining or losing. ​ Main features Real-time pips display for the latest open position on the chart symbol (BUY or SELL detected automatically). ​Optional spread inclusion for more precise calculations (IncludeSpread p
