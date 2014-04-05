Asia Session Levels

B_Asr MT5 — Asian Session Range (7 Lines, Day-Limited Version)

Asian Session Range indicator that draws 7 price levels (High/Low/Mid + 4 expansion levels) for a configurable time window, over 1–2 recent days. It is designed for traders who use the Asian range as a reference for London/NY breakouts, range trading and intraday support/resistance.


Main features


Configurable session time in HH:MM format (default 00:00–10:00), works with any broker server time.


Two modes: live session (High/Mid/Low updated in real time) and completed session (all 7 lines after session close).


Multi-day display: DaysToDraw parameter (for example current day only, or current + previous day).


7 independent levels with full control of color, style, width and show/hide for each line.


Lightweight logic: uses iHigh/iLow/iTime scanning, optional refreshOnNewBar mode and a periodic timer, with low CPU and RAM impact.


Safe object handling: all lines use a dedicated prefix, are auto-updated and cleaned, and do not interfere with other objects on the chart.


Works on all MT5 account types (hedging/netting), on demo and real accounts, and on any timeframe from M1 upwards.


Usage examples


Classic Asian range for London Open breakouts.


Tokyo session range for volatility analysis.


Custom sessions such as overlaps (for example 21:00–05:00) by adjusting sessionStartTime and sessionEndTime.


Language – selects the interface language used by the indicator for labels and messages.

EnableIndicator – enables or disables the Asian Session Range indicator functionality.

DrawAsianLines – enables drawing of High/Mid/Low lines during active Asian session.

sessionStartTime – sets the Asian session start time in HH:MM format.

sessionEndTime – sets the Asian session end time in HH:MM format.

DaysToDraw – number of previous days to display Asian session ranges (1 = current only).

colorHighLine – color of the Asian session high line.

colorLowLine – color of the Asian session low line.

colorMidLine – color of the middle line (average of high/low).

colorUpperLine – color of the upper expansion line (high + range).

colorUpperMid – color of the upper middle expansion line.

colorLowerLine – color of the lower expansion line (low - range).

colorLowerMid – color of the lower middle expansion line.

styleHighLine – line style for the high line.

styleLowLine – line style for the low line.

styleMidLine – line style for the middle line.

styleUpperLine – line style for the upper expansion line.

styleUpperMid – line style for the upper middle expansion line.

styleLowerLine – line style for the lower expansion line.

styleLowerMid – line style for the lower middle expansion line.

widthHighLine – line width for the high line.

widthLowLine – line width for the low line.

widthMidLine – line width for the middle line.

widthUpperLine – line width for the upper expansion line.

widthUpperMid – line width for the upper middle expansion line.

widthLowerLine – line width for the lower expansion line.

widthLowerMid – line width for the lower middle expansion line.

showHighLine – enables or disables display of the high line.

showLowLine – enables or disables display of the low line.

showMidLine – enables or disables display of the middle line.

showUpperLines – enables or disables display of upper expansion lines.

showLowerLines – enables or disables display of lower expansion lines.

refreshOnNewBar – refreshes the indicator only on new bar formation.




Produits recommandés
CandleTimer Countdown MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicateurs
Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) – Minimalist & Precise Candle Timer Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) is a lightweight and non-intrusive MetaTrader indicator that displays the remaining time of the current candlestick on your chart. Designed with simplicity and clarity in mind, this tool helps traders stay aware of candle closures without cluttering the chart. Key Features: Real-Time Candle Countdown Always know how many seconds are left before the current candle closes – works on all timeframes. Minima
FREE
Advanced Support and Resistance Tool
Batsirayi L Marango
Indicateurs
Advanced Support and Resistance Support and resistance levels are widely used in trading. They are important as they show some key price levels. Before applying any strategy, one may consider it necessary to draw support and resistance. However, this process can take much time especially if one is to analyse a lot of currency pairs, commodities or indices. This Advanced Support and Resistance tool was designed for traders at any level, amateur to professional. It plots key support and resistance
Contraction Breakout MT5
Darko Licardo
Indicateurs
The indicator to trade price consolidation is designed to identify price contraction and alerts us on formation. It does this by analyzing historical price data and identifying price action patterns. The algorithm then uses this information to mark the zone , potential targets and liquidity lines, giving us valuable insights into market behavior.  Traders can adjust parameters such as colors ,alerts types and how many  previously formed zones to display on chart . Furthermore, the indicator can
Engulfing Candlestick Bulkowski
Anthony Ivan
Indicateurs
Engulfing Candlestick Bulkowski The engulfing candlestick is a well-known candle pattern composed of two candles. This indicator for showing engulfing candlestick that describe by Thomas Bulkowski. If you need for MetaTrader 4 version, please visit here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34193 Feature Highlights Show bullish engulfing and bearish engulfing. Customizable "Up Symbol". Customizable "Down Symbol". Customizable symbol distance from candlestick. Customizable "Down Color". Custo
BTFX Pivot Points
Bradley Thomas Farrington
Indicateurs
The BTFX Pivot Points is an indicator which calculates the Support and Resistance levels for each day. By using this indicator the pivot levels point out clear targets to aim for. The resistance levels are shown in purple above the silver pivot line. The support levels are shown in Orange and can be found below the silver pivot line. This indicators works very well when used with The BTFX Daybreak Indicator. For a more in depth explanation of these indicators please watch the Youtube video attac
BW Indicators
Sergei Gurov
Indicateurs
A tool for creating Bill Williams indicators Our tool provides the ability to set Bill Williams indicators on a chart with a mouse click. - The Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator helps to assess the driving force of the trend. - Alligator indicator — determines the current state of the trend and possible entry and exit points. - Fractals indicator — helps to identify significant levels  - Accelerator Oscillator (AC) indicator — shows the change in trend acceleration. - Market Facilitation Index
FREE
Smart Trendlines MT5
Suvashish Halder
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Smart Trendlines – No.1 Trendlines Indicator Smart Trendlines is a precision tool that automatically draws trendlines based on every valid pivot point, helping traders identify key support and resistance zones. It continuously adjusts as new market pivots form, providing a live and accurate reflection of price structure. Whether you’re tracking trends, preparing for reversals, or anticipating breakouts — this indicator keeps you one step ahead. It works seamlessly across all assets including For
Right hand
Rukhzoramo Qurbonnazarova
Indicateurs
Right hand очень точно воспроизводит колебания цены. Когда рынок растет, кривая   Right hand идет вверх. Хотя иногда бывает так, что кривая идет вверх, в то время как цена консолидируется и нет тренда вверх. Аналогично, когда рынок падает, кривая тоже убивает, исключения возникают так же в зоне консолидация рынка. Анализ большого количества графиков Индекса Направленнрго Тренда ( DTI )позволяет выявить его специальные характеристики, полезные при отслеживании тренда. В положительной области т.е
Iconic Titan Bitcoin and Forex Signals
Maurice Prang
Indicateurs
ICONIC TITAN SIGNAL v1.6 « Ne tradez pas comme la foule — tradez comme une légende. » ICONIC TITAN SIGNAL est plus qu’un indicateur. C’est votre mentor personnel. Votre scanner. Votre fournisseur de signaux. Un chef-d’œuvre hybride mêlant expérience de marché, logique mathématique et précision institutionnelle — conçu pour ceux qui ne veulent pas seulement trader, mais dominer . Que fait ICONIC TITAN ? Il filtre 24/7 le chaos des marchés les plus pertinents au monde (et plus) : XAUUSD EURUSD BTC
Heiken Ashi Supertrend Combine
Tri Yasin Satrio Adji Pranoto
Indicateurs
Headline: Stop Guessing, Start Winning. Unleash the Power of the Heiken Ashi Supertrend Indicator. Body: Are you tired of market noise, confusing charts, and missed opportunities? The Heiken Ashi Supertrend Indicator is the ultimate tool designed to bring clarity and confidence to your trading, once and for all. We've combined two of the most powerful concepts in technical analysis into one seamless, easy-to-use indicator: Crystal-Clear Trends with Heiken Ashi: Say goodbye to choppy price action
Suleiman Levels
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (3)
Indicateurs
ملاحظة هامة: Note importante :   L'image affichée dans les captures d'écran montre mes 2 indicateurs, l'indicateur "Suleiman Levels" et l'indicateur "RSI Trend V". L'image affichée dans les captures d'écran montre mes 2 indicateurs, l'indicateur "Suleiman Levels" et l'indicateur "RSI Trend V". L'indicateur   Suleiman Levels   est un outil d'analyse professionnel avancé tout-en-un. Avec près de   9 800 lignes de code , il rend vos graphiques d'analyse plus clairs que jamais. Ce n'est pas qu'un s
Spread swap candle closing broker time
Tatiana Zvereva
Indicateurs
Everything is simple. The usual Information indicator. Shows on the chart: Current spread, buy swap, sell swap, time to close the candle, broker time. The indicator can be placed at the top right or at the bottom right of the chart. Most often, the spread is called the difference between the sale and purchase price. Swap is the cost of transferring a position to the next day. 
LT Rainbow Trend
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Do you, like me, like to trade with the trend? Then this indicator will help you! Rainbow Trend is a trend indicator, which uses several Moving Averages on the chart. It measures different trend strenght zones for different periods: very long term, long term, mid term, short term and very short term. Each zone has its color, and it is possible to have sound alert when the prices leaves a zone and enters another. Its configuration is very simple. If you find any bug or have any suggestions, conta
Kst pro tools
Vincent Albert Feugier
Indicateurs
KST Pro Tools – Smart Momentum Indicator Présentation KST Pro Tools est un indicateur de momentum avancé basé sur le célèbre Know Sure Thing (KST) de Martin Pring. Il a été repensé pour offrir une lecture immédiate et sans ambiguïté du momentum , grâce à une logique d’histogramme claire et filtrée. Cet indicateur ne montre que l’information utile , au bon moment. Composants Ligne KST (bleu) Mesure la force réelle du momentum Calculée à partir de 4 Rate of Change pondérés et lissés Lig
Gekko ADX Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
Indicateurs
This is Gekko's Cutomized Cutomized Average Directional Index (ADX), a customized version of the famous ADX indicator. Use the regular ADX and take advantage two entry signals calculations and different ways of being alerted whenever there is potential entry or exit point. Inputs Period: Period for the ADX calculation; PlotSignalType: How will the indicator calculate entry (swing) signals: 1- ShowSwingsOnTrendLevel : Show Signals for Trend Confirmation Swings; 2- ShowSwingsOnTrendLevelDirection
IDNR4 and 7 28 Pairs Radar MT5
Francesco Petralla
Indicateurs
This indicator detects IDRN4 and IDNR7 two powerful patterns on 28 pairs on new daily bar. IDNR4 is the acronym for "Inside Day Narrow Range 4" where "Inside Day" is a lower high and higher low than the previous bar and "Narrow Range 4" is a bar with the narrowest range out of the last 4 bars so "Narrow Range 7" out of the last 7 bars. Hence, ID/NR4 and better ID/NR7 are an objective criterion for identifying days of decreased range and volatility. Once we find an ID/NR4 or an ID/NR7 pattern, we
Precision Indicator
Kian Guan Lok
Indicateurs
Elite Market Precision Indicator: Outsmart Institutional Manipulation with Fibonacci & Pivot Synergy The Institutional Trap: Why Most Traders Fail The financial markets are a battlefield where institutional traders manipulate price action to create false breakouts, liquidity hunts, and engineered reversals. Most retail traders fall victim to these deceptive moves, leading to emotional trading, fake signals, and capital losses. The Solution: Precision Trading with Fibonacci, Pivot Points & Candle
Captain Backtest Model
Minh Truong Pham
Indicateurs
Created by imjesstwoone and mickey1984, this trade model attempts to capture the expansion from the 10:00-14:00 EST 4h candle using just 3 simple steps. All of the information presented in this description has been outlined by its creators, all I did was translate it to MQL5. All core settings of the trade model may be edited so that users can test several variations, however this description will cover its default, intended behavior using NQ 5m as an example. Step 1 is to identify our Price Ra
MT5 Support Resistance
Agus Santoso
Indicateurs
Version MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157679 Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157680 Support et Résistance — Niveaux de structure de marché intelligents Un indicateur de support et de résistance clair, intelligent et extrêmement fiable, conçu pour les traders professionnels et les systèmes automatisés. L’indicateur Support et Résistance détecte les véritables niveaux de marché grâce à un algorithme de clustering avancé qui combine les fractales, la segment
Beauty Trend
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicateurs
Простой индикатор тренда в NRTR виде с отрисовкой линий стоплосса и тейпрофита, цвет и направление движения которых определяются действующим трендом. Индикатор имеет возможность подавать алерты, отправлять почтовые сообщения и push-сигналы при смене направления тренда. Следует учесть что значение входного параметра индикатора Deviation of the take profit line in points для каждого финансового актива на каждом таймфрейме   необходимо подбирать индивидуально!
Key level wedge MT5
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
Indicateurs
The   Key level wedge MT5   indicator automatically draws rising wedge pattern and falling wedge pattern for you on the chart. This pattern is really good when used as a confirmation entry at key support & resistance, supply & demand and reversal zones. Advantages  The   Key level wedge MT5   block DOES NOT RE-PAINT, giving you confidence when a signal appears and also helps when looking back.  The   Key level wedge MT5   includes an on/off button on the chart to easily keep the charts clean
Renko Plus
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Indicateurs
With Renko Plus you can use the features in the Indicator functionality, just add it to the Metatrader5 chart.             The Renko chart is a type of chart, developed by the Japanese, that is constructed using price movement rather than standardized prices and time intervals like most charts. It is believed to be named after the Japanese word for bricks, "renga", as the graphic looks like a series of bricks.             A new brick is created when the price moves a specified pri
Correlation Matrix MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Indicateurs
The   Correlation Matrix   indicator shows the actual correlation between the selected instruments. The default setting is set to 28 currency pairs, gold, and silver, but the indicator can compare any other symbols. Interpretation of the indicator Positive correlation  (correlation is above 80 %). Negative correlation  (correlation is below -80 %). Weak or no correlation  (correlation is between -80 and 80 %). Main features The indicator shows the actual correlation between the selected instr
Key level breaker block MT5
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
Indicateurs
The key level breaker block indicator automatically draws breaker blocks for you on the chart. Breaker blocks are, in short, failed order blocks, but create strong support and resistance zones when price comes back to re-test them. Advantages  The key level breaker block DOES NOT RE-PAINT, giving you confidence when a signal appears and also helps when looking back.  The key level breaker block includes an on/off button on the chart to easily keep the charts clean after analysis by just one c
Trade Mate
Sotirios Apostolos Adaloglou
Utilitaires
Trade Mate is the trading tool for manual traders who want to take their trading to the next level. Packed with advanced features like automatic trailing stop loss, lot size calculation, pending orders, partial close, open trade management, and daily drawdown protection(makes it easier to stick to your daily equity risk).  Trade Mate offers everything you need to trade with precision and confidence. Don't settle for less - try Trade Mate today and see the difference for yourself! Check it on You
TrendDetect
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicateurs
The Trend Detect indicator combines the features of both trend indicators and oscillators. This indicator is a convenient tool for detecting short-term market cycles and identifying overbought and oversold levels. A long position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the oversold area and breaks the zero level from below. A short position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the overbought area and breaks the zero level from above. An opposite signal of the indicator can b
Airplanes Trends
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
Airplane   Trend   entry points should be used as potential market reversal points. The indicator works using the cyclic-wave dependence function. Thus, all entry points will be optimal points where the movement changes. The simplest way to use the indicator is to open a trade in the direction of an existing trend. The best result is obtained by combining the indicator with fundamental news, it can act as a news filter, that is, it can show how the market reacts to this or that news. The defa
Candles Indicator for MT5
Mikhail Gudyrin
Indicateurs
A machine translation from the English product description was used. We apologize for possible imprecisions. Une traduction automatique de la description du produit en anglais a été utilisée. Nous nous excusons pour les éventuelles imprécisions. Un système de visualisation des modèles d'action des prix des chandeliers préférés. Une fois attaché, l'indicateur marquera automatiquement les modèles suivants sur le graphique : Barre Pinocchio  - une barre de petit corps avec un long «nez», motif inve
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicateurs
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
Candlestick Pattern Detector
Adhemar Braganca Correa Travassos
Indicateurs
This indicator can identify more than 60 candlestick patterns on the chart, including their bullish and bearish variants. Just choose the pattern you want in the settings. Available Patterns 2 Crows Gravestone Doji On Neck 3 Black Crows Hammer Piercing 3 Inside Hanging Man Rick Shawman 3 Line Strike Harami Rising and Falling Three Method 3 Outside Harami Cross Separating Lines 3 Stars in South High Wave Shooting Star 3 White Soldiers Hikkake Short Line Abandoned Baby Hikkake Modified Spinning T
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicateurs
Si vous achetez cet indicateur, vous recevrez mon Gestionnaire de Trading Professionnel + EA  GRATUITEMENT. Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que ce système de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Cours en ligne, manuel et téléchargement de préréglages. Le "Système de Trading Smart Trend MT5" est une solution de trading complète conçue pour les traders débutants et expérimentés. Il combine plus de 10
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Power Candles – Signaux d’entrée basés sur la force pour tous les marchés Power Candles intègre l’analyse de force éprouvée de Stein Investments directement dans le graphique des prix. Au lieu de réagir uniquement au prix, chaque bougie est colorée en fonction de la force réelle du marché, ce qui permet d’identifier instantanément les phases de momentum, l’accélération de la force et les transitions de tendance propres. Une logique unique pour tous les marchés Power Candles fonctionne automatiqu
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicateurs
Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicateurs
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Système de Trading d'Or (XAU/USD) sur MetaTrader 5 Pour le trader sérieux: Abordez le trading d'Or avec une méthodologie structurée et axée sur les données, combinant plusieurs facteurs d'analyse de marché. Cet outil est conçu pour soutenir votre analyse du trading d'Or. Opportunité de Prix Limitée C'est une chance de posséder Gold Sniper Scalper Pro avant que le prix n'augmente.  Le prix du produit augmentera de $50 après chaque série de 10 achats subséquents. Prix Fi
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicateurs
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base des Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il est conçu pour aider les traders à analyser la structure du marché de manière systématique et à obtenir une vision plus claire de la direction globale du marché. Le système analyse automatiquement les Points de Retournement, les Zones Clés et la Market Structure sur plusieurs unités de temps, tout en affichant les Points of Interest (POI), les signaux
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet indicateur de trading n'est ni repainting, ni redrawing et ne présente aucun délai, ce qui le rend idéal à la fois pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Manuel de l'utilisateur : réglages, entrées et stratégie. L'Analyste Atomique est un indicateur d'action sur les prix PA qui utilise la force et le momentum du prix pour trouver un meilleur avantage sur le marché. Équipé de filtres avancés qui aident à éliminer les bruits et les faux signaux, et à
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. Trend Screener est un indicateur de suivi de tendance efficace qui fournit des signaux de tendance fléchés avec des
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicateurs
Présentation de   Quantum TrendPulse   , l'outil de trading ultime qui combine la puissance de   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   et   Stochastic   dans un seul indicateur complet pour maximiser votre potentiel de trading. Conçu pour les traders qui recherchent précision et efficacité, cet indicateur vous aide à identifier les tendances du marché, les changements de dynamique et les points d'entrée et de sortie optimaux en toute confiance. Caractéristiques principales : Intégration SuperTrend :   suivez f
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicateurs
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Smart Stop Indicator – Précision intelligente du stop-loss directement sur votre graphique Présentation Smart Stop Indicator est la solution idéale pour les traders qui souhaitent placer leur stop-loss de manière claire et méthodique, sans deviner ni suivre leur intuition. Cet outil combine la logique classique de price action (succession de plus hauts et de plus bas) avec une reconnaissance moderne des cassures pour identifier le prochain niveau de stop réellement logique. Que le marché soit
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet outil de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading professionnel. Cours en ligne, manuel utilisateur et démonstration. L'indicateur Smart Price Action Concepts est un outil très puissant à la fois pour les nouveaux et les traders expérimentés. Il regroupe plus de 20 indicateurs utiles en un seul, combinant des idées de trading avancées telles que l'analyse du trader Inner Circle et le
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec d' excellents backtests, des preuves de performance sur compte réel avec des chiffres fantastiques et des statistiques partout , mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous finissez par faire sauter votre compte ? Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel d'utilisation + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe privé ave
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicateurs
IX Power : Découvrez des insights de marché pour les indices, matières premières, cryptomonnaies et forex Vue d’ensemble IX Power est un outil polyvalent conçu pour analyser la force des indices, matières premières, cryptomonnaies et symboles forex. Tandis que FX Power offre une précision maximale pour les paires de devises en utilisant toutes les données disponibles, IX Power se concentre exclusivement sur les données du symbole sous-jacent. Cela fait de IX Power un excellent choix pour les m
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicateurs
Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Indicateurs
FX Levels : Des zones de Support et Résistance d’une Précision Exceptionnelle pour Tous les Marchés Présentation Rapide Vous recherchez un moyen fiable pour déterminer des niveaux de support et résistance dans n’importe quel marché—paires de devises, indices, actions ou matières premières ? FX Levels associe la méthode traditionnelle « Lighthouse » à une approche dynamique de pointe, offrant une précision quasi universelle. Grâce à notre expérience réelle avec des brokers et à des mises à jour
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicateurs
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicateurs
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicateurs
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Berma Bands (BB) est un outil précieux pour les traders qui cherchent à identifier et à capitaliser sur les tendances du marché. En analysant la relation entre le prix et les BB, les traders peuvent déterminer si un marché est dans une phase de tendance ou de range. Visitez le [ Berma Home Blog ] pour en savoir plus. Les bandes de Berma sont composées de trois lignes distinctes : la bande de Berma supérieure, la bande de Berma moyenne et la bande de Berma inférieure. Ces lignes sont
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicateurs
FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicateurs
Support And Resistance Screener est dans un indicateur de niveau pour MetaTrader qui fournit plusieurs outils à l'intérieur d'un indicateur. Les outils disponibles sont : 1. Filtre de structure de marché. 2. Zone de repli haussier. 3. Zone de recul baissier. 4. Points pivots quotidiens 5. points pivots hebdomadaires 6. Points pivots mensuels 7. Support et résistance forts basés sur le modèle harmonique et le volume. 8. Zones au niveau de la banque. OFFRE D'UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur de sup
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Meravith Auto est une version automatisée du système de trading Meravith. L'indicateur se compose d'une ligne de tendance qui change de couleur. Lorsqu'elle est haussière, elle est verte, et lorsqu'elle est baissière, elle est rouge. Il s'agit de la ligne de support de la tendance. Une ligne de liquidité, où le volume haussier est égal au volume baissier. Une ligne de déviation haussière triple. Une ligne de déviation baissière triple. Des points violets et bleus indiquant un volume élevé. Le po
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicateurs
TPSproTrend PRO identifie le moment précis où le marché change de direction et constitue un point d'entrée au début du mouvement. Vous entrez sur le marché lorsque le prix commence tout juste à bouger, et non après que le mouvement ait déjà eu lieu.   Indicateur       Il ne redessine pas les signaux et affiche automatiquement les points d'entrée, le Stop Loss et le Take Profit, rendant ainsi le trading clair, visuel et structuré. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   -   VERSION MT4 Principaux avantages Signalisa
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicateurs
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicateurs
Présentation       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , l'indicateur révolutionnaire MQL5 qui transforme la façon dont vous identifiez et négociez les inversions de tendance ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans,       Indicateur Quantum Trend Sniper       est conçu pour propulser votre parcours de trading vers de nouveaux sommets grâce à sa manière innovante d'identifier les inversions de tendance avec une précision extrêmement élevée
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicateurs
La meilleure solution pour tout commerçant débutant ou expert ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons intégré un certain nombre de fonctionnalités propriétaires et une nouvelle formule. Avec cette mise à jour, vous pourrez afficher des zones à double horaire. Vous pourrez non seulement afficher un TF plus élevé, mais afficher les deux, le graphique TF, PLUS le TF supérieur : AFFICHAGE DES ZONES NICHÉES. Tous les traders Supply Demand vont ado
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Indicateurs
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.36 (11)
Indicateurs
Ce tableau de bord affiche les derniers   modèles harmoniques   disponibles pour les symboles sélectionnés, ce qui vous permettra de gagner du temps et d'être plus efficace /   version MT4 . Indicateur gratuit:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Colonnes de l'indicateur Symbol :   les symboles sélectionnés apparaissent Trend   :   haussière ou baissière Pattern :   type de motif (gartley, papillon, chauve-souris, crabe, requin, cypher ou ABCD) Entry:   prix d'entrée SL:   prix du stop loss TP1:   1er
Plus de l'auteur
Asia Session Levels MT4
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Indicateurs
B_Asr MT4 — Asian Session Range (7 Lines, Day-Limited Version) Asian Session Range indicator for MT4 that draws 7 price levels (High, Low, Mid + 4 expansions) for a configurable session time window across multiple days. It works on any symbol and timeframe and supports both live session drawing and completed session levels. Designed for price action traders who use the Asian range for London and New York breakouts, range trading and support/resistance mapping.[1][2] Key features:   1. Precisi
Pips Label Last Trade MT4
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Indicateurs
B_Pipsy MT4 — Last Position Pips Label Compact on‑chart indicator for MT4 that shows the current floating result of the last opened position on the symbol, in whole pips, with automatic green/red coloring for profit or loss. Works on any symbol and timeframe and is fully configurable in terms of font, color and screen position.[1][2] Key features:   1. Detects the most recently opened market position (BUY or SELL) on the current symbol and ignores all others.   2. Calculates real‑time floatin
SL TP Toggle Button MT4
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Indicateurs
B SL_TS_TP MT4 — SL Toggle for EA One Click B,B2,B3 MT4 MAIN PURPOSE: Toggle button to ENABLE/DISABLE EA One Click B MT4, One Click B2 MT4 and One Click B3 MT4 – blocks automatic SL/TP opening with one click. Industrial‑grade SL button indicator for MT4 build 5430+ with hardcore protection system: auto‑repairs corrupted files, validates positions, cleans old objects, full state synchronization across all charts. KEY FEATURES:   1 . EA One Click B,B2,B3 MT4 control – Green = EA active (SL/TP ON
Symbol Positions Panel MT4
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Indicateurs
Positions Profit Monitor MT4 — Multi‑Symbol Open Positions & SL Dashboard The Positions Profit Monitor is an advanced, lightweight indicator for MT4 that displays real‑time profit/loss, position counts and SL counters for all open positions across selected instruments, directly on any chart. It reads positions from the entire MT4 account (not only the attached chart), works identically on live and demo accounts and is compatible with all MT4 brokers, including hedging and netting accounts.[1][
Symbol Positions Panel
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Indicateurs
Positions Profit Monitor Indicator (MT5) The Positions Profit Monitor is a lightweight indicator that displays real-time profit/loss, position counts and SL counters for all open positions on selected instruments. It works on any chart and always shows positions from the entire MT5 account, regardless of the current symbol or timeframe. The tool uses only a timer and text labels, so it does not burden the platform (minimal CPU/RAM usage), and works identically on live and demo accounts with al
Pips Label Last Trade
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Indicateurs
B_Pipsy MT5 — Real-Time Last Position Pips Display Ultra-lightweight indicator that shows the current profit/loss in pips for your most recent open position on the current symbol. Updates on every tick and provides an instant view of how many pips your latest trade is currently gaining or losing. ​ Main features Real-time pips display for the latest open position on the chart symbol (BUY or SELL detected automatically). ​Optional spread inclusion for more precise calculations (IncludeSpread p
SL TP Toggle Button
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Indicateurs
SL TP Toggle Button for MT5 Utility indicator that provides an on-chart button to enable or disable SL/TP logic in compatible Expert Advisors. The button stores its state and position across charts and sessions using INI files and global variables, ensuring consistent behavior after restarts and on multiple charts. Main purpose On-chart toggle button to enable or disable SL/TP management in EAs such as One Click B MT5, One Click B2 MT5 and One Click B3 MT5 (or any EA that reads the same stat
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis