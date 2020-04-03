XAU Precision Trader

XAU Precision Trader — Professional Gold Scalping EA (M1)

XAU Precision Trader is a professional Gold-only (XAUUSD) Expert Advisor built for traders who value realistic performance, disciplined risk control, and consistency over over-optimized backtests.

This EA is not curve-fitted to create artificial linear equity curves.
It is designed to trade real market conditions, tested using real tick data, and built to adapt naturally to changing volatility and momentum.

XAU Precision Trader is a true plug-and-play solution — no optimization or parameter tuning is required.

Important Usage Notes

  • This Expert Advisor is NOT designed for prop firm or challenge-based accounts.
    Prop firm rules, restrictions, and risk limits may conflict with the EA’s execution and trade management style.

  • A minimum account balance of $1,000 is recommended for stable and intended performance.

Key Characteristics

  • Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Works across all market conditions (trending, volatile, and calm)

  • No martingale

  • No grid

  • No hedging

  • Single-trade exposure only

  • Real tick tested, not over-optimized

  • Volatility-based dynamic risk management

  • Adaptive stop-loss and take-profit levels

  • Smart partial profit and trailing stop system

  • Trend strength and momentum filtering

  • Time-based trading session protection

  • Strict maximum lot and risk limits

  • Lightweight, efficient execution

Timeframe Requirement

Important:
This Expert Advisor must be used ONLY on the 1-minute (M1) timeframe.

Using other timeframes is not recommended.

Who This EA Is For

  • Traders seeking stable and realistic behavior

  • Users tired of martingale or grid systems

  • Traders who want a set-and-forget Gold scalping EA

  • Traders using personal or standard retail trading accounts

  • Anyone looking for a clean, disciplined trading approach

XAU Precision Trader focuses on trading Gold as it moves in real markets, not how it looks in over-fitted backtests.

Attach it to an M1 XAUUSD chart, enable Auto-Trading, and let the EA do the work.


