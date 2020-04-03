XAU Precision Trader

XAU Precision Trader — Professional Gold Scalping EA (M1)

XAU Precision Trader is a professional Gold-only (XAUUSD) Expert Advisor built for traders who value realistic performance, disciplined risk control, and consistency over over-optimized backtests.

This EA is not curve-fitted to create artificial linear equity curves.
It is designed to trade real market conditions, tested using real tick data, and built to adapt naturally to changing volatility and momentum.

XAU Precision Trader is a true plug-and-play solution — no optimization or parameter tuning is required.

Important Usage Notes

  • This Expert Advisor is NOT designed for prop firm or challenge-based accounts.
    Prop firm rules, restrictions, and risk limits may conflict with the EA’s execution and trade management style.

  • A minimum account balance of $1,000 is recommended for stable and intended performance.

Key Characteristics

  • Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Works across all market conditions (trending, volatile, and calm)

  • No martingale

  • No grid

  • No hedging

  • Single-trade exposure only

  • Real tick tested, not over-optimized

  • Volatility-based dynamic risk management

  • Adaptive stop-loss and take-profit levels

  • Smart partial profit and trailing stop system

  • Trend strength and momentum filtering

  • Time-based trading session protection

  • Strict maximum lot and risk limits

  • Lightweight, efficient execution

Timeframe Requirement

Important:
This Expert Advisor must be used ONLY on the 1-minute (M1) timeframe.

Using other timeframes is not recommended.

Who This EA Is For

  • Traders seeking stable and realistic behavior

  • Users tired of martingale or grid systems

  • Traders who want a set-and-forget Gold scalping EA

  • Traders using personal or standard retail trading accounts

  • Anyone looking for a clean, disciplined trading approach

XAU Precision Trader focuses on trading Gold as it moves in real markets, not how it looks in over-fitted backtests.

Attach it to an M1 XAUUSD chart, enable Auto-Trading, and let the EA do the work.


おすすめのプロダクト
Alpha B3 Renko Trader
Renato Takahashi
エキスパート
O Alpha B3 Renko Trader  é um robô especialista para negociação no Bovespa B3  (miniíndice e minidólar) que une a análise de candlesticks do gráfico Renko (calculado internamente, sem imagens gráficas) com a estratégia Alpha B3 . O robô permite configurar, para os sinais de entrada, o tamanho do brick do gráfico Renko, bem como um número de candlesticks para análise. Além disso, você deve configurar os stops fixos, em pontos. O robô permite também a configuração de funções, tais como número de c
V Wave EA
STANTON ROUX
5 (1)
エキスパート
V-Wave EA Unlock the power of automated trading with V-Wave EA ! This cutting-edge Expert Advisor integrates a robust set of indicators, including VWAP , Moving Averages ,  IBS , and FIBO Levels for precise entries. Key Features: 1. Powerful Indicators: VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price): The core of the strategy, ensuring optimal entries based on volume-driven market trends. Two Moving Averages: Customize crossover and trend strategies for added confirmation. IBS (Internal Bar Strength): Fin
New Rate MT5
POPEY GROUP S.A.C.S.
エキスパート
ニューレートEA – 精密ブレイクアウト自動化 ニューレートEAは、規律ある精度で日々のブレイクアウト機会を捉えるために設計された完全自動化エキスパートアドバイザーです。 1日1回のみ取引を行い、定義された日中のレンジをロックし、正確なブレイクアウトポイントで執行します。再エントリーなし、オーバートレードなし、感情なし。 実績あるオープニングレンジブレイクアウト（ORB）概念を基盤とし、クリーンな執行、厳格なリスク管理、多様な設定オプションを統合。あらゆるMT5銘柄に対応しますが、特にXAUUSDやその他の高ボラティリティ資産で真価を発揮します。 主な特徴 1日1トレード – 集中した規律 New Rate EAは当日のブレイクアウト水準を特定し、単一のトレードを実行します。この「ワンアンドダン」ロジックはノイズを低減し、資本を保全し、日々のパフォーマンスに一貫性をもたらします。 スマートレンジ検出 選択したセッションと時間枠の最初の N 本のローソク足を用いて初期市場レンジを自動定義し、ブレイクアウト水準（高値/安値）に正確に指値注文を配置します。 取引が発動すると、反対注文は即時キ
Gold Smart Turtle
Premananth R
エキスパート
Gold Smart Turtle – Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (MT5) Recommended Trading Setup Trading Symbol: XAUUSD Broker Type: ECN / RAW / Low-spread brokers (recommended) Timeframe: M5 (fixed) Strategy Type: Rule-based technical trading system Trade Mode: Single-order execution Minimum Deposit: $100 USD (or equivalent) Broker & Account Compatibility Works with all broker quote formats (2-digit / 3-digit) Supports any account base currency Compatible with all XAUUSD symbol variations Independent of broker GM
Auto Channel Trader
Ross Adam Langlands Nelson
エキスパート
The Auto Channel Trader creates a channel by plotting a line along the high points and low points of the chart, the EA then makes long trades near the bottom of the channel and short trades near the top of the channel. The channel is created by finding high points for the top line and low points for the bottom line, these points are shown with arrows. A line of best fit is then plotted through these points and extended until the end of the chart.  The length of the channel is determined by the M
MMM Japanese Candles
Andre Tavares
エキスパート
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
Ichimoku Master ECC11
Dimitrios Dimas
5 (1)
エキスパート
Discover the Power of the Ichimoku ECC 11 Strategy on Meta Trader 5! Prop Firm Ready! Welcome to the world of Ichimoku ECC 11, an unparalleled Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the discerning trader. Built on the robust Meta Trader 5 platform, the Ichimoku ECC 11 harnesses the power of the revered Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator to deliver exceptional trading performance on the 15-minute chart. The Essence of Ichimoku ECC 11 The Ichimoku ECC 11 strategy is meticulously crafted to capitalize on str
Gold Queen
Souvik Sarkar
エキスパート
Gold Queen（ゴールドクイーン） は、トレンド方向とプライスアクションに基づいて潜在的なトレード機会を検出する、自動売買システムです。 テクニカル指標を活用して市場環境を評価し、エントリーと決済を体系的に管理します。Gold Queen は、事前に定義されたルールに従う自動化ソリューションを好むトレーダー向けです。 ＊注意：いかなるトレーディングシステムも、市場状況によりパフォーマンスが変動するため、過去のテスト結果が将来の成果を保証するものではありません。 “プラグアンドプレイ”の簡単セットアップで、すぐに始められます。インストール→リスク設定→あとは私にお任せ。私は市場の動きを常に監視し、潜在的トレードシグナルを発見、精度の高いエントリーを実行しつつ、リスク管理も徹底します。 最低要件と推奨環境： ブローカー：低スプレッドの業者 最低入金額：500ドル（レバレッジ1:100） 推奨入金額：1000ドル（レバレッジ1:500） レバレッジ：最低1:100、推奨1:500 口座タイプ：ECN／Raw／Razor（超低スプレッド） VPS：24時間稼働には必須
FREE
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.04 (26)
エキスパート
Indicementへようこそ！ プロップファーム準備完了! -> セットファイルを ここからダウンロード ローンチプロモーション: 現在の価格で残りわずかです! 最終価格: 990ドル NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT は、   専門的な取引アルゴリズムの作成における私の 15 年間の経験をインデックス市場にもたらします。 EA は、最適なエントリー価格を見つけるために非常によく考えられたアルゴリズムを使用し、取引のリスクを分散するために内部で複数の戦略を実行します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリング ストップロスとトレーリング テイクプロフィットも使用します。 この
Profit30 MT5
Nissar Ahmed
エキスパート
The Profit30 for MT5 platform( Also Available for MT4 in Mql5 Market Place)   Expert Adviser, uses 7 different 'price action style' system on the EURUSD pair, on the M5, M15, M30, H1 timeframes.Best optimized perform in H1 chart The EURUSD pair offers in general the best performance in the major part of the Profit30 EAs.  In this EA, a selection of Profit30 systems has been rewritten and configured explicitly for get the best performance in the EURUSD pair. The EURUSD pair offers in general the
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
エキスパート
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
Ozymandias EA
Jaime Furlan De Paula
エキスパート
アルゴトレーディング EAは重み付き線形平均LWMAを使用したトレンドロジックと価格形成に基づいています。計算は最も最近の価格に影響を受け、平均計算において重みが大きくなります。この平均は、一定期間の各終値を取り、あらかじめ決定された重み係数で乗算して計算されます。時間帯の位置が考慮されると、それらは合計され、時間帯の数の合計で除算されます。 シグナル 主にLWMA9（-2）ガイドによるシグナルと、LWMA20 [-1]がLWMA20 [1]を超えるクロスとの結合によるものです。 LWMA30 [-1]はスーパートレンドを確認するために使用されます。すべての平均が正しく整列している必要はありませんが、そうすると、手動でロットを追加する際により安全性をもたらすことができます。 買い ⇒ LWMA9 [-2]> LWMA20 [-1]&> LWMA20 [1] 売り ⇒ LWMA9 [-2] <LWMA20 [1]<LWMA20 [-1] LWMA200 [0]は参照として、サポートおよびレジスタンスとして使用され、場合によってはより長いトレンドの強度を確認するために使用されます。 カラ
Gino Renko EA
Stephane, Andr Valette
エキスパート
Here is an EA based on the Renko indicator, it can be used with currencies, commodities, and forex. Just associate it with the corresponding graph. The indicator used for the EA is available here, but it is not necessary for its operation, they are 2 independent products: https://www.mql5.com/fr/market/product/87852?source=Site +Market+MT5+Indicator+Search+Rating006%3agino+renko Personally I don't like renko like EA, and I haven't done any tests to find out which configuration is the best. Th
Reversal EA
Renato Takahashi
エキスパート
Reversal EA is a price action  mean reversal trend expert advisor that recognizes candlestick patterns such as DOJI , ENGULF , THREE WHITE SOLDIER and THREE BLACK CROWS and HARAMI , either for long or short trades. The indicator Relative Strength Index RSI can be used to filter only reversal trends. Takeprofit and Stoploss can be configured with fixed values or dynamic values according Bollinger Bands. Indicators: -           Relative Strength Index RSI. -           Bollinger Bands. Features: -
Outside Day Reversal EA
Munkh Od Jargalsaikhan
エキスパート
Outside day trading strategy looks for a specific pattern in the price chart of a security. The pattern is characterized by a larger range than the previous day, with the high of the day higher than the previous day's high and the low of the day lower than the previous day's low. Works with many symbols, such as BTCUSD, GBPUSD,USDCAD, oil, gas, and others. PLEASE RATE! Thank you very much! FEATURES: - Real Strategy - Daily Bar Strategy - Exit the trade if the day was profitable - ATR multiple s
FREE
MACD Expert Advisor MT5
Ivan Historillo
エキスパート
The MACD Expert Advisor  uses the Moving Average  Convergence/Divergence indicator to determine the market trend. It uses the MACD signal to place its entries automatically. The EA also uses the moving average indicator for additional confirmation. Various settings enable the EA to be optimized for different market conditions and trend following strategies. This program can also trade on specific trading sessions to capitalize on the increase of trading volume on certain times of the day. It ca
Mario Order Blocks
Sandeep Kumar Tiwary
インディケータ
Mario Order Block Indicator Overview The Professional Order Block Indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool that automatically identifies and displays institutional order blocks on your chart. Based on smart money concepts, this indicator helps traders identify high-probability support and resistance zones where institutional traders have placed significant orders. Key FeaturesAutomatic Order Block Detection Identifies bullish and bearish order blocks based on pivot point analysis Uses so
Double MACD
Daksh Ojha Kumar
エキスパート
Unlike many other trading robots that show impressive results over a short backtest period or use curve-fitting techniques, this robot has been tested over a long duration of 3 years. The backtest results have been realistic, demonstrating the robot’s ability to adapt to different market environments and maintaining profitability over time. This Forex trading robot is designed to offer a high-performance, low-risk solution for retail traders. With a 3-year backtest history showing consistent pro
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (58)
エキスパート
Exp-TickSniper- 各通貨ペアのパラメーターを自動的に自動選択する高速ティックスカルパー。 取引パラメータを自動的に計算するアドバイザーを夢見ていますか？自動的に最適化および調整されますか？ MetaTrader4のシステムのフルバージョン：       MetaTrader4用の TickSniper   スカルパー TickSniper-完全な説明     +デモ+ PDF EAは、ほぼ10年間のEAプログラミングで得られた経験に基づいて開発されました。 EA戦略はどのシンボルでも機能します。 時間枠は関係ありません。 ロボットは、現在の相場、ティックの到着速度、スプレッドサイズ、およびその他の契約仕様パラメーターに基づいています。 システムは、有利なストップロスとテイクプロフィットレベル、平均ポジションの距離、トレーリングストップ距離などを自動的に定義します。 EAは、トレンドに対して追加のオープニングのシステムを適用します（「平均化」）。 その設定は、実際のアカウントでテストするために最適化されています。 Expert Advisorは、絶対にすべての通貨ペアで
Price Action Trender
Blessing Takura Chirewa
エキスパート
This robot is based on an MACD strategy for trending markets. The description of the strategy can be found on the attached youtube video. The video explains the strategy and shows a basic backtest and optimisation on a few symbols. It is advised to carry out a a backetst and optimisation of your own before using the robot. The video can be found at >> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wU_XCM_kV0Y&nbsp ;
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
エキスパート
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Turtles 3xATR EA
Daniel-gheorghe Muresan
エキスパート
# Turtles 3xATR EA: MetaTrader 5 用のトレンドフォロー型エキスパートアドバイザー ## 概要   Turtles 3xATR EA は、クラシックな Turtle Trading システムに着想を得た自動取引ロボットです。トレンド市場でのブレイクアウトを捉えることに焦点を当て、ボラティリティベースのストップを使用してリスクを管理します。EA はシンボルごとに1つのポジションのみを取引し、ブレイクアウトシグナルでエントリーし、トレーリングストップで利益をロックします。規律あるリスクコントロールを重視し、取引ごとにアカウントの設定可能なパーセンテージを超えるリスクを絶対に負いません。エキスパートには、強固なポジションサイズ削減機能が実装されており、デフォルトでアカウント残高が10%以上減少すると活性化します。アカウント残高の損失が回復すると、ポジションサイズは自動的に初期値（デフォルトでアカウント残高の1%のリスク/取引）に復元されます。FX、暗号通貨、金属、株式、商品の取引に使用できます。 ## 主要入力パラメータ（カスタマイズ可能）   - Ent
GOLD Stone
Ken Iijima
エキスパート
GOLD Stone EA — The Ultimate Trend-Following Strategy for Gold DISCOUNT - Don't Miss Out! Original Price: $800 → Now: $150 LINE Signal Coming Soon! Stunning Results: 12x Return in 2 Years   Initial Deposit: $10,000 Final Balance: $122,532 Net Profit: $112,532 (+1,125%) Test Period: January 2024 – December 2025 (Approx. 2 Years) Outstanding Performance Metrics Metric Result Rating Profit Factor 19.48 Exceptional (1.5+ is considered good) Sharpe Ratio 2.41 Excellent (1.0
Grid Hlevel MT5
Sergey Ermolov
2 (1)
エキスパート
MT4版  |  Valable ZigZagインジケーター   |   FAQ Grid HLevel   Expert Advisor は、 FX 市場で毎月安定した利益を上げたいと考えているトレーダーに最適です。この Expert Advisor は平均化戦略に従って動作するので、正しく使用することをお勧めします。 「正しく」使うというのは、相場の反転ポイントで平均化取引を行い、グローバルトレンドの方向にのみ取引を行うことです。メイントレンドの方向性については、タイムフレームH4でValable ZigZagインディケータで判断することをお勧めします。相場が変わる可能性のあるレベルは、インジケーターで判断するのは難しいので、平均化注文でより正確に相場に入るために、チャート上で手動で設定することをお勧めします。 Telegram チャット: @it_trader_chat 新しい Expert Advisor Prop Master   - 取引ターミナルでテストしてください https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/115375 そこで、
EDOSecret Munehisa Homma Candlestick Zen Execution
Pi Lin Li
エキスパート
《酒田禅心EA：本間宗久³⁰⁰年ローソク秘術・プライベート波動ハンター》 江戸時代の灯りが三世紀を超え、あなたのチャートで侍の魂が再燃する これは普通の取引ツールではなく、本間宗久直伝のローソク錬金術 【コアエンジン】 酒田戦法復活 18世紀米市場秘技が定量化により涅槃、消えることのない利益エンジンに化身 一本一本のローソクが宗久の富の暗号を物語る 禅的リスク管理術 独自開発「フローメルトダウンメカニズム」 市場の嵐が荒れ狂う時、システムは枯山水庭園のように静寂で精密️ 損失一時停止を発動、あなたは侍️が刀を鞘に収めるように戦機を静待 【全市場征服者】 ️ 金・外国為替・原油・株価指数・暗号通貨 ️ いかなる戦場も制御可能 ️ 深いパラメータ調整で、百年の戦法が現代市場の鼓動に完璧適応 【あなたの絶対取引王国】 スプレッド閾値自由設定 変動ブレイクスルーを精密捕捉 ローソク深度個別調整 専用形態認識精度をカスタマイズ 損益係数柔軟設定 リスクと
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
エキスパート
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
Gload RsiStoch
Stefano Padovano
エキスパート
G-LOAD stoch Rsi Pro    è TESTATO SU CONTI REALE GIA'DA UN P'O' ! CON QUESTO BOT POTRETE LASCIARLO TRANQUILLAMENTE AGIRE DA SOLO SENZA AVERE PENSIERI DI NOTIZIE E ORARI SEMPRE SENZA STOPPARLO E RACCOGLIERE A FINE MESE I PROFITTI ! provate in test strategy se vi dà soddisfazioni   vi prego di lasciarmi una recensione o commento  :)  ogni tick reali. 122 ms ES: (ultimo ping al tuo server è 122.70 ms) time frame   : H1 H1 TIME FRAME     su 500€/$  lotto 0,01 su 1000 euro/$  lotto 0.05 Vps consig
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
エキスパート
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
AlgoFusion FX
Salvatore Caligiuri
5 (2)
エキスパート
AlgoFusion FX は、堅牢で多様なマルチ戦略型アルゴリズム取引を求めるトレーダー向けに設計された エキスパートアドバイザー（EA） です。卓越したリスク管理、市場適応性、パフォーマンス最適化を目的として開発されており、高度な定量モデルと機械学習アルゴリズムを統合することで、変化し続ける市場環境での収益性を向上させます。 機関投資家であれ個人投資家であれ、 AlgoFusion FX は革新と戦略的卓越性を通じて安定した結果をもたらす高度なアルゴリズム取引ソリューションを提供します。 LIVE CERTIFIED RESULTS:   Strategy N.1   |   Strategy N.2 主な特徴 マルチ戦略フレームワーク – トレンドフォロー、平均回帰、ブレイクアウト、スキャルピング戦略を組み合わせ、分散を強化しリスクの露出を最小限に抑えます。 適応型AI最適化 – 機械学習技術を活用し、過去のパフォーマンスとリアルタイム市場分析に基づいて取引パラメータを動的に調整します。 ポートフォリオの分散化 – すべての外国為替ペアとゴールドを含む複数の資産クラスを統合し、リ
MAO Trade X MT5
Yu Xin Pu
エキスパート
MAO Trade X MT5 is an EA based on Moving Average Oscillator. Moving Average Oscillator parameters such as FastEMA, SlowEMA, MACDSMA, BuyShift, BuyValue, SellShift and SellValue can be adjusted. MAO Trade X MT5 applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through MAO Trade X MT5. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (380)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (23)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.68 (40)
エキスパート
AOT MT5 - 次世代AI多通貨システム Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要!購入後、インストールマニュアルとセットアップ手順を受け取るために私にプライベートメッセージを送信してください: リソース 説明 AOTの取引頻度について ボットが毎日取引しない理由 AOTボットの設定方法 ステップバイステップのインストールガイド Set files AOT MT5は、 AIセンチメント分析 と 適応最適化アルゴリズム を搭載した高度なExpert Advisorです。何年もの改良を経て開発されたこの完全自動化システムは、リスク管理を使用して単一のAUDCAD M15チャートから16通貨ペアを取引します。 AI駆動技術 静的インジケーターを使用する従来のEAとは異なり、AOTはClaude API統合を通じてリアルタイムAIセンチメントフィルタリングを採用しています。この次世代アプローチは多次元市場パターンを分析し、優れた
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
エキスパート
XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 安定版 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 :
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (89)
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
エキスパート
重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (84)
エキスパート
Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (11)
エキスパート
X Fusion AI — ニューラル適応型ハイブリッド取引システム 期間限定割引。残り7件（全20件）— まもなく完売。 現在の特別価格は149ドルで、まもなく999ドルに戻ります。 動作デモ 実運用パフォーマンス ご購入後、推奨パラメータ、使用方法、注意事項、運用のコツなどの情報を受け取るために、必ず私たちにプライベートメッセージをお送りください。 ご支援いただき、誠にありがとうございます。 1. 概要 X Fusion AI は、従来の取引ロジックとニューラル風の適応メカニズムを組み合わせた自動売買システムです。 本システムは価格を予測することを目的とせず、市場環境の変化を分析し、それに応じて内部ロジックを調整します。 主な特徴は以下の通りです： 多様な市場環境への適応 市場条件の変化に対する安定した動作 ドローダウン管理の強化 ノイズや低品質シグナルのフィルタリング 本システムは、市場の流れを評価し、構造変化に応じて反応することに重点を置いています。 2. 実績参照（MQL5 内部シグナル） 以下の MQL5 シグナルで運用状況を確認できます： メインシグナル： https:
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.3 (20)
エキスパート
特 別価格  $109  (通常価格: $365) 。 セットアップと使用ガイド :  ABS Channel 。 リアルタイム監視:   ABS Signal 。  ライブシグナルのセットアップファイル 基本セットアップファイル ABS EAとは? ABS EAは、H1時間足の XAUUSD(ゴールド) 専用に開発されたプロフェッショナルな取引ロボットです。 マーチンゲールシステム に基づいており、 組み込みのリスク管理機能 により. 初心者から経験豊富なトレーダー向けに設計されたABS EAは、セットアップが簡単で、完全自動化されており、さまざまな取引スタイルに合わせてカスタマイズ可能です。 主な機能 ユーザー定義の安全設定を備えたマーチンゲール戦略 柔軟なロット管理:固定ロットまたは自動ロット 選択した閾値で取引を一時停止する最大ドローダウン制限 簡単なセットアップ:チャートに添付し、設定を構成して取引 技術仕様 シンボル: XAUUSD 時間足: H1 最低入金額: $300 推奨入金額: $1,000 口座タイプ: ECN / Raw Spread レバレッジ:
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (5)
エキスパート
Cryon X-9000 — 量子分析コアを搭載した自律型トレーディングシステム リアルシグナル：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 現在、多くのトレーダーが セント口座 や 極めて小額の資金 でEAを運用し、見た目だけの成績を作り出しています。これは裏を返せば、彼らが 自分のシステムを本当に信頼していない ということを示しています。 一方、このシグナルは 20,000ドルのリアル口座 で運用されています。 これは 実際の資金コミットメント を示し、セント口座でよく見られる 人工的な成績膨張 や リスク歪み のない、 透明性の高いパフォーマンス を提供します。 Cryon X-9000 は、極めて高い精度・安定性・一貫性を備えた次世代の自律型トレーディングアーキテクチャです。多層式の量子インスパイア分析コアを基盤に構築され、リアルタイムで市場構造を再構築し、冷徹な数学的ロジックに基づいて最適なエントリーポイントを導き出します。 本システムの中心には Cryon Core Engine があり、高度なパターン分析、ボラティリティ行動モデル
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
エキスパート
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (8)
エキスパート
概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。このEAは、異なる市場状況と時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12）によってトリガーされる8つの独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 EAはエントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAのコアロジックは特定のシグナルの識別に焦点を当てています。Golden Hen EA は、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン手法を使用しません 。 EAによってオープンされたすべての取引は、事前定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   お知らせチャンネル  | 設定ファイルのダウンロード 8つの戦略の概要 EAは、複数の時間枠にわたってXAUUSDチャートを同時に分析します： 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、特定の弱気パターンの後に潜在的な強気反転シグナルを特定するために、最近のバーの特定のシーケンスを分析します。 戦略 2 (H4):   こ
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
3.6 (5)
エキスパート
世界初のゴールドとビットコイン間の公開裁定アルゴリズム！ 毎日セール開催中！ ライブシグナル -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: 時間の経過とともに推奨されるブローカー：   IC Markets 取引ペア:   XAUUSD、BTCUSD 添付ファイルのシンボル:   XAUUSD H1 取引した通貨ペアが 「Market Watch」 ウィンドウに追加されていることを必ず確認してください。 口座タイプ: ECN/ロースプレッド プレフィックス設定: ブローカーがシンボルプレフィックス付きの通貨ペアを持っている場合、例えば - XAUUSD   _i 次に設定にプレフィックスを入力します：   「   _   i」 金 vs ビットコイン裁定取引: これは、これらの資産間の価格差を利用する戦略ですが、通常は直接取引されるペアではなく、競合する「安全資産」として機能します。トレーダーは、市場の不確実性やトレンド反転の時期に、金がビットコインに対して割安になる（またはその逆）のを狙い、より安価な資産を購入し、より高値で売却
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.42 (26)
エキスパート
新たな前進 | AI 駆動の精密さが市場ロジックと融合 Argos Rage は、新しいレベルの自動売買を実現します。 DeepSeek AI システム を搭載し、リアルタイムで市場の動きを分析します。 Argos Fury の強みを引き継ぎつつ、この EA は異なる戦略ルートを採用しています：より高い柔軟性、幅広い市場解釈、そして強力な市場参加です。 Live Signal タイムフレーム: M30 レバレッジ:  最小 1:20 最低入金額:  $100 通貨ペア:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 対応ブローカー:  全て Argos Rageをご購入いただくと、 Argos Fury を無料でお受け取りいただけます。 ご購入後に私までご連絡ください。 Argos Rage は市場構造、リズム、圧力を評価し、確率が一致したときのみ取引を行います。 これにより、Argos Fury よりも多くの機会を得ながら、不確実な相場でも賢明な保護を維持します。 Argos Fury が明確な反転構造に焦点を当てるのに対し、 Argos Rage は取引範囲を広げます。 より多くのセッ
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
エキスパート
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/021454d60f74dc01&nbsp ; Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA ident
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
エキスパート
Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めましょう! Remston
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.64 (11)
エキスパート
Autorithm AI 技術仕様  AUTORITHM は、MetaTrader 5向けに設計された高度なAI搭 Strategy Testerに関する重要なお知らせ: MetaTraderの技術的制限により、Strategy Tester環境ではインターネットアクセスが許可されていません。そのため、バックテスト中、EAはリアルタイムのAIデータではなく、固定された事前学習済みデータセットを使用します。 これは以下を意味します： • 異なるパラメータの組み合わせでもバックテスト結果が静的または同一に見える場合があります。 • ダイナミックで適応型のAI機能を活用するには、実運用が必要です。 このガイドに従って成功したインストールを行ってください。 [guide line]  
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
エキスパート
PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
エキスパート
みなさんこんにちは。自己紹介させてください。 私は、   Quantum EA ファミリーの最もエキサイティングでフレッシュなメンバー 、Quantum StarMan です。 私は、最大5つのダイナミックペア（   AUDUSD、EURAUD、EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCAD） を扱う、完全自動化のマルチ通貨EAです。最高の精度と揺るぎない責任感を持って、あなたのトレードを次のレベルへと導きます。 肝心なのは、マーチンゲール戦略に頼らないことです。代わりに、最高のパフォーマンスを発揮するように設計された洗練されたグリッドシステムを活用しています。さらに、安心してご利用いただけるよう、口座のドローダウンが事前に設定した上限に達した場合、すべての取引を決済するオプションもご用意しています。 でも、それだけじゃないんです。ただ話すだけじゃないんです！ライブシグナルも配信しているので、私の動きをぜひご覧ください。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the insta
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
エキスパート
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.69 (29)
エキスパート
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
作者のその他のプロダクト
HFT Propfirm Auto
Vishnu Bajpai
エキスパート
HFT PropFirm Pro EURUSD-Only Easy Plug and Play Prop Challenge EA Overview HFT PropFirm Pro is a fully automated, high-frequency momentum trading Expert Advisor designed exclusively for EURUSD. This EA is not intended for use on any other symbol . It is built specifically around EURUSD’s liquidity profile, spread behavior, and tick characteristics , making it highly effective for prop-firm challenges and aggressive equity growth accounts trading only EURUSD . The EA operates on tick-level pric
ORB with Targets
Vishnu Bajpai
インディケータ
Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with this highly visual, customizable MT5 indicator! Designed for intraday and session-based traders, this tool automatically plots: Opening Range High & Low Multi-Level Target Lines (Above & Below) Clean Range Highlight (Grey Fill Box) Session Timing Fully Customizable Color Customization for Every Level Why You’ll Love It: Perfect for London/NY Open Breakouts Adjustable number of target levels (1 to 10+) Fully style your chart to ma
AI Trend and Targets
Vishnu Bajpai
インディケータ
AI Trend Targets – Precision Entries, Targets & Risk in One Overlay AI Trend Targets is a premium smart overlay that turns raw price action into clear, rule-based trade plans: entry, dynamic guard (SL) and three projected targets (TP1–TP3). It is designed for XAUUSD, major FX pairs and index CFDs, and works on intraday as well as higher timeframes. What it does Behind the scenes, AI Trend Targets combines: A volatility-adaptive “AI Baseline” to define trend direction Context-aware rejection logi
FREE
Gold Grid Quantum
Vishnu Bajpai
エキスパート
Overview Gold Grid Quantum is a fully automated, intelligent trading system built exclusively for XAUUSD. It combines a structured grid-engine with adaptive scaling and real-time market awareness, enabling disciplined, hands-free execution under all market conditions. The EA operates without traditional indicators or optimization-sensitive inputs, relying instead on a dynamic internal logic developed to withstand both high-volatility spikes and long directional trends. The system has been exten
FREE
Quantum FVG Trader
Vishnu Bajpai
エキスパート
Quantum FVG Trader Advanced multi-timeframe algorithm designed for Gold and other volatile instruments Quantum FVG Trader is a fully autonomous trading system built on a blend of institutional-grade price-action principles, statistical pattern recognition, and adaptive multi-timeframe filtering. The system leverages structured historical behaviour, AI-assisted signal weighting, and precision execution to identify high-quality opportunities during intraday liquidity rotations. Unlike traditional
FREE
Neural Algo Bot Indicator
Vishnu Bajpai
インディケータ
Neural Algo Bot — AI-Powered Market Entry & Exit System for Gold, NASDAQ & Forex Neural Algo Bot is a cutting-edge trading indicator powered by a proprietary Neural Opportunity Engine , designed to detect high-probability reversal points, momentum shifts, and liquidity-driven entries before the market reacts. Unlike traditional indicators that rely on static formulas, Neural Algo Bot uses adaptive neural logic , allowing it to learn market behaviour, filter noise, and highlight only the smartes
FREE
High Timeframe Breakout Easy to Setup EA
Vishnu Bajpai
ユーティリティ
Breakout EA — Simple, Powerful Breakout Trading Expert Advisor Breakout EA is a straightforward yet highly effective Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on strong market breakouts with minimal complexity. By placing stop orders precisely at the previous candle’s highs and lows, it harnesses natural price momentum for clean, rule-based trade entries. Key features include: Dynamic Risk Management:  Automatically adjusts take profit, stop loss, and trailing stop distances based on current market
FREE
Trailing SL Bot
Vishnu Bajpai
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Trailing SL Bot — Smart and Automated Trading Risk Manager Trailing SL Bot is a powerful MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to maximize your trading efficiency by automating essential risk management tasks with precision. Key Features: Automatic Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) Management: The bot intelligently sets SL and TP levels on any newly filled position, ensuring your trades are protected right from the start without manual intervention. Dynamic Trailing Stop Loss: Once your posi
No Wick Candle Identifier
Vishnu Bajpai
インディケータ
No Wick Candle Identifier Best for Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex pairs | Works on any timeframe No Wick Candle Identifier is a price-action indicator designed to highlight high-intent candles where price opens exactly at the extreme (high or low). These candles reflect strong institutional participation and often act as decision points, continuation triggers, or high-probability reaction levels when price revisits them. The indicator is especially effective on Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex pairs , and it w
Wick Assassin Gold and Forex
Vishnu Bajpai
インディケータ
Wick Assassin – Precision Price Action Indicator Wick Assassin is a price-action–driven trading indicator designed to identify high-probability reversals at key decision levels using nothing but raw market structure. It is built for traders who understand that price does not move randomly, but reacts to liquidity, failed continuation, and institutional rejection. This indicator focuses on a very specific and repeatable market behavior: when price attempts to continue from the same level, traps l
Adaptive Session Trend Pro
Vishnu Bajpai
インディケータ
Adaptive Session Trend Pro Easy Plug and Play Auto-Optimized Trend Indicator for MT5 Adaptive Session Trend Pro is an easy plug and play MT5 indicator that automatically detects the symbol, instrument, and broker trading session from the chart it is attached to — with no manual configuration required. Simply attach the indicator to any chart and it instantly: Detects the instrument (XAUUSD, US30, EURUSD, Forex pairs) Detects broker server time Applies the correct London and New York session fil
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信