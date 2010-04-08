XAU Precision Trader
XAU Precision Trader (M1)
Professional Gold Scalping EA Built for Real Market Conditions
XAU Precision Trader is a professional-grade Gold-only (XAUUSD) scalping Expert Advisor, engineered for traders who prioritize realistic performance, disciplined risk management, and long-term consistency over artificially smooth or over-optimized equity curves.
This EA is built to trade real market behavior, not idealized backtests.
It is tested using real tick data, reacts dynamically to volatility and momentum, and operates with strict exposure control at all times.
XAU Precision Trader is a true plug-and-play system — no optimization, curve fitting, or parameter tuning required.
Verified Backtest Performance Snapshot
(Realistic tick-based testing)
-
Initial Balance: $5,000
-
Net Profit: ~$11,590
-
Profit Factor: ~2.38
-
Expected Payoff: ~146
-
Win Rate: ~81%
-
Total Trades: 79
-
Average Profit Trade: ~$312
-
Max Consecutive Wins: 11
Drawdown Profile (Transparent & Realistic)
-
Max Balance Drawdown: ~17.5%
-
Max Equity Drawdown: ~15.1%
These results reflect realistic Gold volatility, not artificially suppressed drawdowns.
The EA is intentionally designed to trade fewer, higher-quality setups rather than excessive overtrading.
(Backtest screenshot attached for verification.)
Important Usage Notice (Please Read Carefully)
This Expert Advisor is NOT designed for prop firm or challenge-based accounts.
Prop firm rules such as:
-
Tight daily drawdown limits
-
Forced stop-outs
-
Execution restrictions
may conflict with the EA’s natural trade management and volatility-based logic.
This EA is intended for personal and standard retail trading accounts only.
Recommended minimum balance: $1,000+ for stable operation.
Core Design Philosophy
Real Market First, Not Curve Fitting
-
No artificial equity smoothing
-
No over-optimization for backtests
-
Trades live volatility as it unfolds
Disciplined Risk Structure
-
Single-position exposure only
-
Strict internal risk and lot limits
-
Adaptive stops based on market conditions
Quality Over Quantity
-
Selective trade entries
-
High win-rate focus rather than high trade count
-
Designed to stay efficient during volatile Gold sessions
Key Characteristics
-
Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Works across trending, ranging, and volatile conditions
-
No martingale
-
No grid
-
No hedging
-
One trade at a time
-
Real tick tested
-
Volatility-adaptive risk management
-
Dynamic stop-loss and take-profit logic
-
Intelligent partial profit and trailing stop system
-
Momentum and trend strength filtering
-
Session-based trading protection
-
Lightweight and execution-efficient
Timeframe Requirement
Mandatory:
This Expert Advisor must be attached to the 1-minute (M1) chart only.
Using other timeframes is not supported and may lead to incorrect behavior.
Who This EA Is For
-
Traders seeking realistic and disciplined Gold trading
-
Users avoiding martingale and grid-based systems
-
Traders who prefer clean logic over flashy backtests
-
Retail traders running personal accounts
-
Anyone wanting a set-and-forget Gold scalper with controlled behavior
Final Note
XAU Precision Trader trades Gold as it actually behaves — not how it looks in over-fitted reports.
Attach it to an XAUUSD M1 chart, enable Auto-Trading, and let the EA execute with discipline and precision.