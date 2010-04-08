XAU Precision Trader (M1)

Professional Gold Scalping EA Built for Real Market Conditions

XAU Precision Trader is a professional-grade Gold-only (XAUUSD) scalping Expert Advisor, engineered for traders who prioritize realistic performance, disciplined risk management, and long-term consistency over artificially smooth or over-optimized equity curves.

This EA is built to trade real market behavior, not idealized backtests.

It is tested using real tick data, reacts dynamically to volatility and momentum, and operates with strict exposure control at all times.

XAU Precision Trader is a true plug-and-play system — no optimization, curve fitting, or parameter tuning required.

Verified Backtest Performance Snapshot

(Realistic tick-based testing)

Initial Balance: $5,000

Net Profit: ~$11,590

Profit Factor: ~2.38

Expected Payoff: ~146

Win Rate: ~81%

Total Trades: 79

Average Profit Trade: ~$312

Max Consecutive Wins: 11

Drawdown Profile (Transparent & Realistic)

Max Balance Drawdown: ~17.5%

Max Equity Drawdown: ~15.1%

These results reflect realistic Gold volatility, not artificially suppressed drawdowns.

The EA is intentionally designed to trade fewer, higher-quality setups rather than excessive overtrading.

(Backtest screenshot attached for verification.)

Important Usage Notice (Please Read Carefully)

This Expert Advisor is NOT designed for prop firm or challenge-based accounts.

Prop firm rules such as:

Tight daily drawdown limits

Forced stop-outs

Execution restrictions

may conflict with the EA’s natural trade management and volatility-based logic.

This EA is intended for personal and standard retail trading accounts only.

Recommended minimum balance: $1,000+ for stable operation.

Core Design Philosophy

Real Market First, Not Curve Fitting

No artificial equity smoothing

No over-optimization for backtests

Trades live volatility as it unfolds

Disciplined Risk Structure

Single-position exposure only

Strict internal risk and lot limits

Adaptive stops based on market conditions

Quality Over Quantity

Selective trade entries

High win-rate focus rather than high trade count

Designed to stay efficient during volatile Gold sessions

Key Characteristics

Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

Works across trending, ranging, and volatile conditions

No martingale

No grid

No hedging

One trade at a time

Real tick tested

Volatility-adaptive risk management

Dynamic stop-loss and take-profit logic

Intelligent partial profit and trailing stop system

Momentum and trend strength filtering

Session-based trading protection

Lightweight and execution-efficient

Timeframe Requirement

Mandatory:

This Expert Advisor must be attached to the 1-minute (M1) chart only.

Using other timeframes is not supported and may lead to incorrect behavior.

Who This EA Is For

Traders seeking realistic and disciplined Gold trading

Users avoiding martingale and grid-based systems

Traders who prefer clean logic over flashy backtests

Retail traders running personal accounts

Anyone wanting a set-and-forget Gold scalper with controlled behavior

Final Note

XAU Precision Trader trades Gold as it actually behaves — not how it looks in over-fitted reports.

Attach it to an XAUUSD M1 chart, enable Auto-Trading, and let the EA execute with discipline and precision.