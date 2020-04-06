Gold Grid Quantum is a fully automated, intelligent trading system built exclusively for XAUUSD. It combines a structured grid-engine with adaptive scaling and real-time market awareness, enabling disciplined, hands-free execution under all market conditions.

The EA operates without traditional indicators or optimization-sensitive inputs, relying instead on a dynamic internal logic developed to withstand both high-volatility spikes and long directional trends.

The system has been extensively tested using real ticks, variable spreads, and realistic execution settings. Its internal risk framework includes daily loss limits, margin-aware execution, exposure caps, and position scaling controls—making it suitable for traders seeking steady algorithmic performance on personal accounts as well as those managing prop-firm style risk requirements.

Gold Grid Quantum is designed for traders who want an intelligent, self-adjusting, and stable automated system capable of generating consistent algorithmic activity with minimal oversight.

Fully automated trading system specifically optimized for XAUUSD

Intelligent grid-execution model with adaptive scaling

Real-tick, variable-spread backtested for realistic performance

No indicators, news filters, or external signals required

Margin-based order validation to prevent execution errors

Customizable daily risk limits and scaling behaviour

Supports hedging and netting account types

Designed for long-term stability across brokers and liquidity conditions

Zero optimization dependency; simple setup and configuration

Completely autonomous once deployed

General Settings

Magic Number – Unique ID for trade identification

Enable Buys / Enable Sells – Choose which direction the grid may trade

Position Sizing

Initial Lot Size – Starting lot for the first grid level

Lot Multiplier – Scaling factor for each subsequent grid level

Max Levels – Total number of buy/sell grid levels allowed per day

Max Lot Cap – Hard cap on order size to limit risk

Grid Logic

FirstLevelPercent – % move from daily open where the grid begins

StepPercent – % spacing between each grid level

ClosePercent – % retracement where the EA closes all positions and resets

Risk Control

DailyMaxLossPercent – Equity-based daily drawdown limit When reached: EA closes all trades and stops trading until next day

MaxSpreadPoints – Spread filter to avoid execution during poor conditions

Symbol

XAUUSD only (expert logic is built specifically around gold’s movement profile)

Timeframe

Any timeframe (logic is independent of chart timeframe)

Account Type

ECN / Raw Spread recommended

Supports hedging and netting modes

Broker Requirements

Low spread

Fast execution

Stable overnight liquidity

Recommended Settings

Leave defaults for stability

Increase Initial Lot or Lot Multiplier only if fully aware of grid risk

For prop-firm use: Set DailyMaxLossPercent between 8–12% Set MaxLotCap between 0.10–0.25



VPS

Recommended for continuous execution

1. Does the EA repaint, use indicators, or rely on optimization?

No. Gold Grid Quantum uses internal logic based on price movement relative to the daily open. No indicators are used.

2. Is the EA suitable for funded account challenges?

Yes, provided you configure conservative values for daily loss limits and max lot caps. The EA includes internal risk controls designed for disciplined behaviour.

3. Does the EA need news filters?

No. The system is designed to handle volatility using scaling and exposure management. However, tighter settings may be used during high-impact news periods.

4. What type of account leverage is required?

Leverage from 1:100 or higher is recommended.

Lower leverage may restrict the number of grid levels.

5. How many trades does the EA take per day?

It depends on market movement. Gold generally moves 1–2% daily, which may trigger multiple levels during active sessions.

6. Can I run the EA on multiple symbols?

Not recommended. This EA is calibrated specifically for XAUUSD behaviour.

7. How does the DailyMaxLoss feature work?

If equity drops below the allowed threshold:

All open positions are closed

The EA blocks trading for the rest of the day

This prevents margin stop-outs and ensures safe behaviour.

8. Does the EA hedge positions?

On hedging accounts, it can.

On netting accounts, it manages a single net position per direction according to platform rules.