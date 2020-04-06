Gold Grid Quantum
Overview
Gold Grid Quantum is a fully automated, intelligent trading system built exclusively for XAUUSD. It combines a structured grid-engine with adaptive scaling and real-time market awareness, enabling disciplined, hands-free execution under all market conditions.
The EA operates without traditional indicators or optimization-sensitive inputs, relying instead on a dynamic internal logic developed to withstand both high-volatility spikes and long directional trends.
The system has been extensively tested using real ticks, variable spreads, and realistic execution settings. Its internal risk framework includes daily loss limits, margin-aware execution, exposure caps, and position scaling controls—making it suitable for traders seeking steady algorithmic performance on personal accounts as well as those managing prop-firm style risk requirements.
Gold Grid Quantum is designed for traders who want an intelligent, self-adjusting, and stable automated system capable of generating consistent algorithmic activity with minimal oversight.Key Features
Fully automated trading system specifically optimized for XAUUSD
Intelligent grid-execution model with adaptive scaling
Real-tick, variable-spread backtested for realistic performance
No indicators, news filters, or external signals required
Margin-based order validation to prevent execution errors
Customizable daily risk limits and scaling behaviour
Supports hedging and netting account types
Designed for long-term stability across brokers and liquidity conditions
Zero optimization dependency; simple setup and configuration
Completely autonomous once deployed
General Settings
Magic Number – Unique ID for trade identification
Enable Buys / Enable Sells – Choose which direction the grid may trade
Position Sizing
Initial Lot Size – Starting lot for the first grid level
Lot Multiplier – Scaling factor for each subsequent grid level
Max Levels – Total number of buy/sell grid levels allowed per day
Max Lot Cap – Hard cap on order size to limit risk
Grid Logic
FirstLevelPercent – % move from daily open where the grid begins
StepPercent – % spacing between each grid level
ClosePercent – % retracement where the EA closes all positions and resets
Risk Control
DailyMaxLossPercent – Equity-based daily drawdown limit
-
When reached: EA closes all trades and stops trading until next day
-
MaxSpreadPoints – Spread filter to avoid execution during poor conditions
Symbol
XAUUSD only (expert logic is built specifically around gold’s movement profile)
Timeframe
Any timeframe (logic is independent of chart timeframe)
Account Type
ECN / Raw Spread recommended
Supports hedging and netting modes
Broker Requirements
Low spread
Fast execution
Stable overnight liquidity
Recommended Settings
Leave defaults for stability
Increase Initial Lot or Lot Multiplier only if fully aware of grid risk
For prop-firm use:
Set DailyMaxLossPercent between 8–12%
Set MaxLotCap between 0.10–0.25
-
Recommended for continuous execution
1. Does the EA repaint, use indicators, or rely on optimization?
No. Gold Grid Quantum uses internal logic based on price movement relative to the daily open. No indicators are used.
2. Is the EA suitable for funded account challenges?
Yes, provided you configure conservative values for daily loss limits and max lot caps. The EA includes internal risk controls designed for disciplined behaviour.
3. Does the EA need news filters?
No. The system is designed to handle volatility using scaling and exposure management. However, tighter settings may be used during high-impact news periods.
4. What type of account leverage is required?
Leverage from 1:100 or higher is recommended.
Lower leverage may restrict the number of grid levels.
5. How many trades does the EA take per day?
It depends on market movement. Gold generally moves 1–2% daily, which may trigger multiple levels during active sessions.
6. Can I run the EA on multiple symbols?
Not recommended. This EA is calibrated specifically for XAUUSD behaviour.
7. How does the DailyMaxLoss feature work?
If equity drops below the allowed threshold:
All open positions are closed
The EA blocks trading for the rest of the day
This prevents margin stop-outs and ensures safe behaviour.
8. Does the EA hedge positions?
On hedging accounts, it can.
On netting accounts, it manages a single net position per direction according to platform rules.