USDJPY Gopher Blitz

High-Frequency Scalping Expert Advisor for USDJPY (M5 Optimized)

USDJPY Gopher Blitz is a precision-built high-frequency trading (HFT) Expert Advisor designed specifically for the unique volatility and execution characteristics of USDJPY.

Engineered for speed, efficiency, and stability, this EA focuses on capturing rapid intraday price bursts while maintaining extremely tight risk control and broker-safe execution.

The system is fully optimized and intended to run exclusively on the M5 timeframe.

Proven Backtest Performance

Initial Balance: $5,000

Net Profit: ~$53,300

Maximum Drawdown: ~2.4%

Profit Factor: 2.4+

Total Trades: 10,000+

Win Rate: ~63%

Timeframe: M5 (Required)

Backtest results demonstrate exceptional capital growth combined with very low drawdown and high trade consistency.

(Performance screenshot attached for transparency.)

Key Features

Fully Optimized – Ready to Deploy

Internally tuned parameters

No external optimization required

Designed to perform consistently across market conditions

Automatic Broker Detection & Execution Adaptation

Automatically detects broker execution mode (FOK / IOC / RETURN)

Adapts dynamically to: Broker symbol extensions Spread conditions Stop-level limitations

Compatible with the majority of MT5 brokers

High-Speed Tick-Based Engine

Tick-driven execution for fast reaction time

Optimized for USDJPY’s tight spreads and rapid movements

Performs best during high-liquidity market sessions

Advanced Risk & Margin Controls

Pre-trade margin validation

Broker-compliant stop placement

Prevents execution under unsafe conditions

Trade Management Characteristics

Fixed, broker-safe Stop Loss and Take Profit logic

Spread filtering to avoid poor-quality entries

One active position per symbol for controlled exposure

No martingale, no grid, no recovery trading

Recommended Usage

Symbol: USDJPY

Timeframe: M5 (Mandatory)

Lot Size: Start conservatively and scale responsibly

Broker: Low-spread, low-latency MT5 broker recommended

VPS: Strongly recommended for best execution quality

Suitable For

Traders seeking high-frequency scalping with strict drawdown control

Users who prefer automated, pre-optimized trading systems

Prop firm or challenge traders prioritizing consistency

Traders focused on execution quality and statistical edge

Important Notes