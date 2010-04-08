Solar Abyss Twinforge AI
- Experts
- Huu Loc Nguyen
- 버전: 1.0
- 활성화: 5
Product Name: Solar Abyss Twinforge AI (MT5)
[Subtitle: Hybrid Volatility System | Mean-Reversion & Trend | Silent Fortress Core]
Introduction Solar Abyss Twinforge AI is a dual-engine trading system that adapts to market states instantly. It is built to solve the oldest problem in trading: "Trend bots fail in ranging markets, and Range bots fail in trending markets." The Twinforge Sensor monitors volatility in real-time. If the market is quiet, it activates "The Abyss" (Mean Reversion). If volatility explodes, it switches to "The Solar" (Trend Following).
Version 1.00: Silent Fortress Core This version is equipped with the "Silent Fortress" safety architecture. It features a robust Trailing Stop mechanism that calculates a dynamic "Safety Wall" (Max of 400 points or 2x Spread), ensuring your trades are never choked by noise or rejected by broker limits during news events.
Trading Strategy (Dual-Engine Logic)
Twinforge Sensor: Uses Standard Deviation to measure market heat.
Low Volatility (< Threshold): Engages The Abyss.
High Volatility (> Threshold): Engages The Solar.
Engine 1: The Abyss (Range): Exploits price exhaustion using Envelopes. It buys at the lower band and sells at the upper band when the market is calm.
Engine 2: The Solar (Trend): Rides momentum using MACD. It identifies "Golden Crosses" and "Death Crosses" to capture explosive moves when the market wakes up.
Key Features
Hybrid Adaptability: One EA for all market conditions. It seamlessly switches logic without user intervention.
Silent Fortress Trailing: A smart exit system that maintains a massive safety buffer (400+ Points). It protects your profits from stop-hunting and spread spikes.
Institutional Risk Management: Built-in Dynamic Lot Sizing. Input your risk percentage (e.g., 2.0%), and the EA calculates the precise volume based on your Stop Loss.
Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade is independent and protected by a hard Stop Loss.
Recommendations
Timeframes: H1 (Best balance for Hybrid Logic).
Symbols: Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD) and Gold (XAUUSD).
Account Type: ECN or Standard.
Minimum Deposit: $100.
Input Parameters
=== TWINFORGE SENSOR ===
InpVolThreshold : The volatility level that triggers the strategy switch.
=== THE ABYSS (RANGE) ===
InpEnvPeriod / Deviation : Envelopes settings for quiet markets.
=== THE SOLAR (TREND) ===
InpMacdFast / Slow / Signal : MACD settings for active markets.
=== SILENT FORTRESS (SAFETY) ===
InpStopLoss / InpTakeProfit : Hard targets in Points.
InpTrailStart / Dist : Trailing settings (Min 400 Points recommended).
=== RISK MANAGEMENT ===
InpUseDynamicLot : Enable auto-risk calculation.
InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade.
Installation Guide
Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder.
Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh.
Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: H1).
Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite.
Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.
🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT
✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2025. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.