Forex Invictus

FOREX INVICTUS MT5 – The Ultimate Next-Generation Forex Intelligence Engine

FOREX INVICTUS MT5 is a next-generation Expert Advisor developed exclusively for MetaTrader 5, engineered to deliver precision, stability, and intelligent automation across the Forex market.

Designed to dominate modern trading conditions, FOREX INVICTUS MT5 combines advanced market analysis, dynamic risk management, and adaptive execution logic to achieve high-quality entries and controlled exits, even in volatile environments.

Optimized for fast timeframes, this EA leverages MT5’s enhanced engine to process market data with extreme efficiency.
Its intelligent risk system automatically adapts exposure based on account balance, while the integrated StopLoss% engine, bar-count filtering, volatility detection, and multiple internal safeguards keep trading behavior stable, reactive, and highly accurate.

FOREX INVICTUS MT5 supports all Forex symbols, including majors, minors, and selected volatile pairs.
The more symbols you attach, the more market data the algorithm analyzes — increasing its overall effectiveness.
A unique MagicNumber system ensures clean, conflict-free operation, even when running multiple setups simultaneously.

Built for traders who demand power, resilience, and total control, FOREX INVICTUS MT5 represents the evolution of professional automated trading.


Optimal Setup (3 Parameters)

To get the best performance in Demo and Live, this EA requires a quick optimization of only 3 key inputs based on your broker conditions (spread, execution, symbol specification).

 After purchase, please message me directly via the MQL5 Market private chat and I will send you the recommended values for your account/broker.

Why this matters: Different brokers use different symbol formats, spreads, and execution rules. Adjusting these 3 inputs ensures the EA works smoothly and consistently.


🚀 What Makes FOREX INVICTUS MT5 Exceptional?

Ultra-Fast Multi-Currency Execution (MT5 Engine)
Processes and reacts to real-time price movements across multiple symbols with lightning speed.

🧠 Intelligent Risk Scaling & StopLoss% Control
Automatically adjusts risk based on account size, ensuring consistent exposure and capital protection.

🎛️ Advanced Entry & Market Filtering System
Includes bar-count logic, volatility scanning, precision triggers, and stability validation before execution.

🔁 Fully Integrated Protection Tools
Dynamic trailing stop, break-even logic, spread filters, session rules, and multiple internal safety modules.

🔒 Robust, Adaptive, Professional
Designed for modern Forex conditions with optimized decision-making and adaptive behavior.

💼 Supported Forex Symbols
EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, GBPJPY, and many more.

🛠️ Core Functionalities

  • Automatic risk scaling based on account balance

  • StopLoss% engine for controlled exposure

  • Bar-count entry scanner

  • Integrated volatility detector

  • Dynamic trailing & break-even system

  • MagicNumber for multi-instance usage

  • Spread & trading-session protection

  • Fast processing & ultra-light MT5 execution


📌 Important Setup Note (Demo & Live)

✅ For normal Demo / Live trading, set:
MarketValidationGuard = false

(Default behavior: Market validation = TRUE / Real trading = FALSE)


📊 Recommended Settings

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Timeframe: M1/M5 (optimized for precision)

  • Recommended Capital: 500 $/£ and above

  • Broker: Any (RAW / ECN recommended)

  • Leverage: Any

  • VPS: Strongly recommended for best performance

⚠️ Important Notice
FOREX INVICTUS MT5 is a professional-grade trading algorithm.
Although extremely powerful, it requires responsible use, proper money management, and risk awareness.
Always test on a demo account before live trading and adjust risk parameters according to your experience.


