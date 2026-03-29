Chrysos Unified MT5

Chrysos Unified MT5 is a professional multi-symbol automated trading system designed to manage XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD from a single chart.

The EA combines selective entry logic, intelligent market filters, dynamic trade management, and independent risk controls for each supported symbol within one unified trading framework.

Live Signal

THIS WEEK ONLY

For a limited time, selected Expert Advisors are available for only $69.

Prices will return to their regular value at the end of the week.

After purchasing, feel free to send me a message. I will do my best to help you with the setup and provide all the support you need.

One Expert Advisor – Multiple Markets

Chrysos Unified MT5 is normally attached to a XAUUSD M5 chart, while internally monitoring and managing all enabled symbols:

XAUUSD

EURUSD

GBPUSD

AUDUSD

Each symbol has its own independent configuration, including:

Lot size

Automatic lot scaling

Trailing Stop settings

Execution parameters

Symbol activation

Internal trade management

This allows traders to activate only the markets that best fit their account size, broker conditions, and personal risk profile.

Structured Trading Logic

The system is designed to identify high-quality trading opportunities using multiple internal market conditions rather than relying on aggressive recovery techniques.

Its internal trading engine includes:

Price action analysis

Candle structure evaluation

Volatility-based logic

Time filters

Internal stop management

Internal profit management

Dynamic trailing logic

Symbol-by-symbol basket management

Trade execution and position management are handled entirely by the Expert Advisor.

Risk Management Notice

Please pay close attention to your total account exposure.

Although Chrysos Unified MT5 supports multiple symbols simultaneously, it is recommended to trade only one symbol, or a maximum of two symbols at the same time, especially during periods of high volatility or strongly trending markets.

Recommended configurations include:

XAUUSD only

EURUSD only

EURUSD + GBPUSD

Using fewer symbols can help reduce overall portfolio exposure while improving risk management.

Always select an appropriate lot size and configure the Equity Stop according to your account balance and personal risk tolerance.

No Martingale or Grid

Chrysos Unified MT5 does not use traditional Martingale or Grid strategies.

The EA focuses on:

Selective entries

Intelligent market filtering

Structured trade management

Controlled execution

However, every automated trading system involves financial risk.

Always test the EA carefully before using real funds.

Broker Symbol Compatibility

The EA supports brokers using custom symbol names, prefixes, or suffixes.

Examples:

XAUUSD.ecn

EURUSD.a

GBPUSDm

AUDUSD.pro

Simply enter the exact symbol names used by your broker in the EA inputs.

Example:

Sym_XAUUSD = XAUUSD.ecn

Sym_EURUSD = EURUSD.ecn

Sym_GBPUSD = GBPUSD.ecn

Sym_AUDUSD = AUDUSD.ecn

This feature allows Chrysos Unified MT5 to operate correctly with virtually any broker naming convention.

Lot and Risk Configuration

Chrysos Unified MT5 supports:

Manual lot sizing

Automatic lot scaling

Independent settings for each symbol

Percentage-based Equity Stop protection

Adjustable Trailing Stop parameters

Individual symbol activation

These options allow traders to configure the EA conservatively or more aggressively according to their own trading style.

Recommended Conditions

Main Chart: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5

Supported Symbols:

XAUUSD

EURUSD

GBPUSD

AUDUSD

Recommended Broker Type: RAW or ECN

Recommended Starting Capital: From $500

Recommended Usage: One or two active symbols simultaneously.

Actual performance may vary depending on broker execution, spreads, commissions, slippage, leverage, market volatility, and individual risk settings.

MarketValidationGuard

MarketValidationGuard is a technical option intended exclusively for specific validation environments.

For normal trading, demo accounts, and strategy testing, keep this option disabled unless specific instructions are provided.

Recommended default setting:

MarketValidationGuard = false

Multi-symbol trading from a single chart

Support for XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD

Independent settings for each symbol

No traditional Martingale

No traditional Grid

Advanced market filters

Dynamic trade management

Configurable lot sizing

Automatic lot scaling

Broker prefix and suffix compatibility

Built-in monitoring panel

Percentage-based Equity Stop protection

Main FeaturesFinal Notes

Chrysos Unified MT5 is designed for traders looking for a flexible automated trading system capable of managing Gold and selected Forex pairs within one powerful Expert Advisor.

Before trading with real money:

Test the EA on a demo account.

Verify your broker's symbol names.

Use conservative lot sizes.

Activate only the symbols appropriate for your account balance.

Configure a suitable Equity Stop.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.