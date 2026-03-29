Chrysos Unified

5
Chrysos Unified MT5

Chrysos Unified MT5 is a professional multi-symbol automated trading system designed to manage XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD from a single chart.

The EA combines selective entry logic, intelligent market filters, dynamic trade management, and independent risk controls for each supported symbol within one unified trading framework.

Live Signal


THIS WEEK ONLY

For a limited time, selected Expert Advisors are available for only $69.

Prices will return to their regular value at the end of the week.

After purchasing, feel free to send me a message. I will do my best to help you with the setup and provide all the support you need.

One Expert Advisor – Multiple Markets

Chrysos Unified MT5 is normally attached to a XAUUSD M5 chart, while internally monitoring and managing all enabled symbols:

  • XAUUSD

  • EURUSD

  • GBPUSD

  • AUDUSD

Each symbol has its own independent configuration, including:

  • Lot size

  • Automatic lot scaling

  • Trailing Stop settings

  • Execution parameters

  • Symbol activation

  • Internal trade management

This allows traders to activate only the markets that best fit their account size, broker conditions, and personal risk profile.

Structured Trading Logic

The system is designed to identify high-quality trading opportunities using multiple internal market conditions rather than relying on aggressive recovery techniques.

Its internal trading engine includes:

  • Price action analysis

  • Candle structure evaluation

  • Volatility-based logic

  • Time filters

  • Internal stop management

  • Internal profit management

  • Dynamic trailing logic

  • Symbol-by-symbol basket management

Trade execution and position management are handled entirely by the Expert Advisor.

Risk Management Notice

Please pay close attention to your total account exposure.

Although Chrysos Unified MT5 supports multiple symbols simultaneously, it is recommended to trade only one symbol, or a maximum of two symbols at the same time, especially during periods of high volatility or strongly trending markets.

Recommended configurations include:

  • XAUUSD only

  • EURUSD only

  • EURUSD + GBPUSD

Using fewer symbols can help reduce overall portfolio exposure while improving risk management.

Always select an appropriate lot size and configure the Equity Stop according to your account balance and personal risk tolerance.

No Martingale or Grid

Chrysos Unified MT5 does not use traditional Martingale or Grid strategies.

The EA focuses on:

  • Selective entries

  • Intelligent market filtering

  • Structured trade management

  • Controlled execution

However, every automated trading system involves financial risk.

Always test the EA carefully before using real funds.

Broker Symbol Compatibility

The EA supports brokers using custom symbol names, prefixes, or suffixes.

Examples:

  • XAUUSD.ecn

  • EURUSD.a

  • GBPUSDm

  • AUDUSD.pro

Simply enter the exact symbol names used by your broker in the EA inputs.

Example:

Sym_XAUUSD = XAUUSD.ecn

Sym_EURUSD = EURUSD.ecn

Sym_GBPUSD = GBPUSD.ecn

Sym_AUDUSD = AUDUSD.ecn

This feature allows Chrysos Unified MT5 to operate correctly with virtually any broker naming convention.

Lot and Risk Configuration

Chrysos Unified MT5 supports:

  • Manual lot sizing

  • Automatic lot scaling

  • Independent settings for each symbol

  • Percentage-based Equity Stop protection

  • Adjustable Trailing Stop parameters

  • Individual symbol activation

These options allow traders to configure the EA conservatively or more aggressively according to their own trading style.

Recommended Conditions

Main Chart: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5

Supported Symbols:

  • XAUUSD

  • EURUSD

  • GBPUSD

  • AUDUSD

Recommended Broker Type: RAW or ECN

Recommended Starting Capital: From $500

Recommended Usage: One or two active symbols simultaneously.

Actual performance may vary depending on broker execution, spreads, commissions, slippage, leverage, market volatility, and individual risk settings.

MarketValidationGuard

MarketValidationGuard is a technical option intended exclusively for specific validation environments.

For normal trading, demo accounts, and strategy testing, keep this option disabled unless specific instructions are provided.

Recommended default setting:

MarketValidationGuard = false

Main Features

  • Multi-symbol trading from a single chart

  • Support for XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD

  • Independent settings for each symbol

  • No traditional Martingale

  • No traditional Grid

  • Advanced market filters

  • Dynamic trade management

  • Configurable lot sizing

  • Automatic lot scaling

  • Broker prefix and suffix compatibility

  • Built-in monitoring panel

  • Percentage-based Equity Stop protection

Final Notes

Chrysos Unified MT5 is designed for traders looking for a flexible automated trading system capable of managing Gold and selected Forex pairs within one powerful Expert Advisor.

Before trading with real money:

  • Test the EA on a demo account.

  • Verify your broker's symbol names.

  • Use conservative lot sizes.

  • Activate only the symbols appropriate for your account balance.

  • Configure a suitable Equity Stop.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.


Отзывы 3
Paulo Pereira
65
Paulo Pereira 2026.07.27 10:11 
 

Hello just wanted to leave a review very good ea delivering wat it promisse also developer suport always very good trying to hellp trou out all process its a new purchace in the future i hope to put update review as pass the time and see the results at long term.

Vee
416
Vee 2026.07.23 17:00 
 

Giving it a go since it was on offer, and not regretting it. Using the default settings and it’s already made a profit. It’s mainly built for gold, but it’s fully customisable. Right now it’s only trading XAU and hasn’t opened anything else. Early impressions are positive — stable behaviour, profit so far, and a supportive developer.

Shoribear Ears
148
Shoribear Ears 2026.07.12 09:08 
 

I was able to generate solid profits. This developer’s EA performs very well even with the default settings, and the support is excellent. If I had to point out one area for improvement, it would be the ability to set custom trading hours — that would make it perfect.

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Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
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Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Эксперты
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Fan Yang
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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Фильтр:
Paulo Pereira
65
Paulo Pereira 2026.07.27 10:11 
 

Hello just wanted to leave a review very good ea delivering wat it promisse also developer suport always very good trying to hellp trou out all process its a new purchace in the future i hope to put update review as pass the time and see the results at long term.

Mose' Panizza
856
Ответ разработчика Mose' Panizza 2026.07.27 10:51
Thank you very much for taking the time to leave such a kind review.
I’m really happy to know that the EA is meeting your expectations and that you appreciated the support I provided during the setup process.
Your feedback means a lot to me and helps me continue improving both the EA and the support I offer to every customer.
Since this is still a recent purchase, I truly hope the EA continues to perform well for you over the long term. I’ll always be available if you need any help, adjustments, or clarification in the future.
Thank you again for your trust and support.
Vee
416
Vee 2026.07.23 17:00 
 

Giving it a go since it was on offer, and not regretting it. Using the default settings and it’s already made a profit. It’s mainly built for gold, but it’s fully customisable. Right now it’s only trading XAU and hasn’t opened anything else. Early impressions are positive — stable behaviour, profit so far, and a supportive developer.

Mose' Panizza
856
Ответ разработчика Mose' Panizza 2026.07.23 18:19
Thank you very much for sharing your experience! I’m really happy to hear that the EA is already generating profit with the default settings and that your first impressions are positive.
XAUUSD is the main instrument, while the other symbols are more selective and may take longer before opening a suitable trade. The internal logic waits for the right market conditions rather than forcing entries.
Thank you also for your kind words about my support. I’m always available if you need help with the settings or have any questions. I hope the EA continues to deliver excellent results for you!
Shoribear Ears
148
Shoribear Ears 2026.07.12 09:08 
 

I was able to generate solid profits. This developer’s EA performs very well even with the default settings, and the support is excellent. If I had to point out one area for improvement, it would be the ability to set custom trading hours — that would make it perfect.

Mose' Panizza
856
Ответ разработчика Mose' Panizza 2026.07.12 09:13
Thank you very much for trying and purchasing Chrysos Unified, and especially for taking the time to share your experience.
I am truly pleased to hear that you have achieved consistent profits and that the EA has performed well even with the default settings. I also greatly appreciate your kind words about the support.
I take your suggestion regarding customizable trading hours very seriously. It is a valuable improvement, and I will keep it in mind for future updates so that Chrysos Unified can become even more flexible and better suited to different trading preferences.
Thank you again for your trust and constructive feedback.
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