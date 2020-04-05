Gold Tarantula

GOLD TARANTULA EA v1.35

Live Signal

THIS WEEK ONLY

For a limited time, selected Expert Advisors are available for only $169.

After purchasing, feel free to send me a message. I will do my best to help you with the setup and provide all the support you need.

Professional XAUUSD Breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Gold Tarantula EA is an advanced multi-strategy automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe.

It combines nine independent breakout strategies (S1–S9) with advanced risk management, pending order execution, spread protection, GMT synchronization, high-impact news filtering, and professional risk controls designed to support traders operating under proprietary trading firm rules.

The EA automatically detects your broker's Gold symbol, including common prefixes and suffixes such as:

  • XAUUSD

  • XAUUSD+

  • XAUUSD.a

  • GOLD

Important Backtesting Information

Gold Tarantula is a large and sophisticated Expert Advisor, therefore backtesting may be slower than simpler trading systems.

For faster testing, it is recommended to optimize the Strategy Tester configuration and use 1 Minute OHLC mode whenever appropriate.

The dashboard is disabled by default during backtesting to improve testing speed and reduce resource consumption.

Main Features

  • Nine built-in breakout strategies

  • Automatic Gold symbol detection

  • Recommended timeframe: H1

  • Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending order execution

  • Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Break-even management

  • Multiple trailing stop systems

  • Fixed or automatic lot sizing

  • Maximum total drawdown protection

  • Maximum daily drawdown control

  • Maximum risk control per strategy

  • Spread and free margin protection

  • Trading session and Friday filters

  • Automatic or manual strategy selection

  • High-impact NFP news protection

  • Professional dashboard with S1–S9 statistics

  • Default Magic Number: 9191

Strategy Intensity and Lot Management

Gold Tarantula combines nine independent strategies (S1–S9), all enabled by default.

The EA starts with a Low Risk configuration using more selective market entries.

Traders can increase the trading intensity by selecting Medium, High, or more aggressive operating profiles, allowing the system to process additional setups and potentially open more trades.

Lot sizing can be configured using:

  • Fixed lot size

  • Automatic lot calculation

  • Lot calculation based on maximum allowed drawdown

  • Percentage risk per strategy

Risk settings should always be selected according to account balance, broker conditions, leverage, and personal risk tolerance.

Flexible Trading Modes

Choose the operating profile that best matches your preferred level of risk:

  • Ultra Conservative

  • Conservative

  • Moderate

  • Intensive

  • Extreme

  • Automatic

Manual Strategy Selection

In Manual Strategy Selection mode, every strategy from S1 to S9 can be enabled or disabled individually.

This allows traders to create fully customized trading configurations instead of running all strategies simultaneously.

Prop Firm Risk Controls

Gold Tarantula includes professional risk management features designed to help traders comply with common proprietary trading firm requirements.

Available controls include:

  • Maximum daily drawdown limit

  • Maximum total drawdown limit

  • Equity-based risk calculation

  • Free margin protection

  • Maximum risk per strategy

  • Maximum spread filter

  • Trading session control

  • Friday position management rules

No Expert Advisor can guarantee that a trader will successfully pass a proprietary trading firm challenge.

Always configure the EA according to your prop firm's specific trading rules, drawdown limits, restrictions, and account conditions.

GMT Synchronization and News Protection

Gold Tarantula includes automatic GMT synchronization and an integrated NFP news protection system.

When Auto GMT is enabled, add the following website inside MetaTrader 5:

https://www.worldtimeserver.com/

Navigate to:

Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → Allow WebRequest for listed URL

The WebRequest connection is used exclusively for GMT synchronization.

The EA can automatically block new entries before selected high-impact economic events and can optionally:

  • Close open positions

  • Remove pending orders

  • Pause new trade entries

These protections can be applied around Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) releases.

Professional Dashboard

The optional dashboard displays:

  • Account Balance

  • Account Equity

  • Realized Net Profit

  • Floating Profit and Loss

  • Daily Profit

  • Weekly Profit

  • Monthly Profit

  • Open Positions

  • Pending Orders

  • Individual status for strategies S1–S9

  • Individual performance statistics for strategies S1–S9

To maximize testing performance, the dashboard is disabled by default during backtesting.

Recommended Configuration

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold

Timeframe: H1

Account Type: Hedging

Default Magic Number: 9191

Dashboard during Backtesting: Disabled

Recommended First Use: Demo Account

Before trading with real funds, always test the EA using your broker's historical data and run it on a demo account.

Broker spreads, leverage, commissions, execution speed, slippage, liquidity, and Gold contract specifications can significantly affect trading performance.

Why Gold Tarantula Is Different

Gold Tarantula is not just another single-strategy trading robot.

It is a complete Gold breakout trading framework that combines:

  • Nine independent breakout strategies

  • Advanced configurable risk management

  • Intelligent trade management

  • Prop firm oriented risk controls

  • High-impact news protection

  • Automatic broker symbol recognition

  • Flexible strategy selection

  • Automatic GMT synchronization

One Expert Advisor. Nine Strategies. One Professional Gold Breakout Trading System.

Risk Warning

Trading Forex, CFDs, and Gold involves significant financial risk.

Historical results, backtests, and previous performance do not guarantee future results.

Always use responsible risk management, thoroughly test the EA, and begin with a demo account before trading with real money.


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Gennady Sergienko
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Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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