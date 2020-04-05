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GOLD TARANTULA EA v1.35

For a limited time, selected Expert Advisors are available for only $169.

After purchasing, feel free to send me a message. I will do my best to help you with the setup and provide all the support you need.

Professional XAUUSD Breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Gold Tarantula EA is an advanced multi-strategy automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe.

It combines nine independent breakout strategies (S1–S9) with advanced risk management, pending order execution, spread protection, GMT synchronization, high-impact news filtering, and professional risk controls designed to support traders operating under proprietary trading firm rules.

The EA automatically detects your broker's Gold symbol, including common prefixes and suffixes such as:

XAUUSD

XAUUSD+

XAUUSD.a

GOLD

Important Backtesting Information

Gold Tarantula is a large and sophisticated Expert Advisor, therefore backtesting may be slower than simpler trading systems.

For faster testing, it is recommended to optimize the Strategy Tester configuration and use 1 Minute OHLC mode whenever appropriate.

The dashboard is disabled by default during backtesting to improve testing speed and reduce resource consumption.

Nine built-in breakout strategies

Automatic Gold symbol detection

Recommended timeframe: H1

Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending order execution

Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit

Break-even management

Multiple trailing stop systems

Fixed or automatic lot sizing

Maximum total drawdown protection

Maximum daily drawdown control

Maximum risk control per strategy

Spread and free margin protection

Trading session and Friday filters

Automatic or manual strategy selection

High-impact NFP news protection

Professional dashboard with S1–S9 statistics

Default Magic Number: 9191

Main FeaturesStrategy Intensity and Lot Management

Gold Tarantula combines nine independent strategies (S1–S9), all enabled by default.

The EA starts with a Low Risk configuration using more selective market entries.

Traders can increase the trading intensity by selecting Medium, High, or more aggressive operating profiles, allowing the system to process additional setups and potentially open more trades.

Lot sizing can be configured using:

Fixed lot size

Automatic lot calculation

Lot calculation based on maximum allowed drawdown

Percentage risk per strategy

Risk settings should always be selected according to account balance, broker conditions, leverage, and personal risk tolerance.

Flexible Trading Modes

Choose the operating profile that best matches your preferred level of risk:

Ultra Conservative

Conservative

Moderate

Intensive

Extreme

Automatic

Manual Strategy Selection

In Manual Strategy Selection mode, every strategy from S1 to S9 can be enabled or disabled individually.

This allows traders to create fully customized trading configurations instead of running all strategies simultaneously.

Prop Firm Risk Controls

Gold Tarantula includes professional risk management features designed to help traders comply with common proprietary trading firm requirements.

Available controls include:

Maximum daily drawdown limit

Maximum total drawdown limit

Equity-based risk calculation

Free margin protection

Maximum risk per strategy

Maximum spread filter

Trading session control

Friday position management rules

No Expert Advisor can guarantee that a trader will successfully pass a proprietary trading firm challenge.

Always configure the EA according to your prop firm's specific trading rules, drawdown limits, restrictions, and account conditions.

GMT Synchronization and News Protection

Gold Tarantula includes automatic GMT synchronization and an integrated NFP news protection system.

When Auto GMT is enabled, add the following website inside MetaTrader 5:

https://www.worldtimeserver.com/

Navigate to:

Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → Allow WebRequest for listed URL

The WebRequest connection is used exclusively for GMT synchronization.

The EA can automatically block new entries before selected high-impact economic events and can optionally:

Close open positions

Remove pending orders

Pause new trade entries

These protections can be applied around Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) releases.

Professional Dashboard

The optional dashboard displays:

Account Balance

Account Equity

Realized Net Profit

Floating Profit and Loss

Daily Profit

Weekly Profit

Monthly Profit

Open Positions

Pending Orders

Individual status for strategies S1–S9

Individual performance statistics for strategies S1–S9

To maximize testing performance, the dashboard is disabled by default during backtesting.

Recommended Configuration

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold

Timeframe: H1

Account Type: Hedging

Default Magic Number: 9191

Dashboard during Backtesting: Disabled

Recommended First Use: Demo Account

Before trading with real funds, always test the EA using your broker's historical data and run it on a demo account.

Broker spreads, leverage, commissions, execution speed, slippage, liquidity, and Gold contract specifications can significantly affect trading performance.

Why Gold Tarantula Is Different

Gold Tarantula is not just another single-strategy trading robot.

It is a complete Gold breakout trading framework that combines:

Nine independent breakout strategies

Advanced configurable risk management

Intelligent trade management

Prop firm oriented risk controls

High-impact news protection

Automatic broker symbol recognition

Flexible strategy selection

Automatic GMT synchronization

One Expert Advisor. Nine Strategies. One Professional Gold Breakout Trading System.

Risk Warning

Trading Forex, CFDs, and Gold involves significant financial risk.

Historical results, backtests, and previous performance do not guarantee future results.

Always use responsible risk management, thoroughly test the EA, and begin with a demo account before trading with real money.