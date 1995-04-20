Canal icare MT4

🦅 CANAL d'ICARE (Icarus Channel)

Master the art of flight and prudence. The ICARUS CHANNEL is the ultimate tool for identifying "Discount" buy zones and "Premium" sell zones in the market.

Inspired by the desire to reach new heights, this unique indicator dissects price action into strategic levels around its average. It empowers you to trade with professional discipline, clearly showing when the market is too expensive (Premium) or too cheap (Discount).

🚀 Key Features and Benefits

Base SMA (Thick White Line): Represents the Fair Value or Equilibrium of the asset.

Premium Channel (Orange Line): The zone where the price is significantly extended to the upside.

Discount Channel (Blue Line): The zone where the price is significantly extended to the downside.

Instant Visual Clarity: A clean design with distinct lines for immediate market assessment.

🎯 The ICARUS CHANNEL Strategy

The indicator uses a ±10% deviation (customizable) to plot extreme price boundaries, providing a simple decision-making framework:

Price Zone Color Interpretation Trader's Action (Institutional Strategy) Premium Zone Orange Price is EXPENSIVE relative to the average. IDEAL FOR SELLING (SHORT): The price has flown too high. Aim for a return to the White line. Discount Zone Blue Price is at a BARGAIN relative to the average. IDEAL FOR BUYING (LONG): The price is on sale. Aim for a return to the White line.

📉 The Accumulation Levels (Discount Zone)

The Discount Zone is where you should look to accumulate long positions. To pinpoint your entry, the ICARUS CHANNEL provides three precise accumulation levels between the Base SMA (White) and the lower Blue boundary:

25% (Aqua): First level of buying interest.

50% (DeepSkyBlue): The median check-point if the price continues lower.

75% (DodgerBlue): The deep accumulation level – your prime "Discount" entry before the Blue boundary.

These levels act as dynamic support boundaries to help you refine your limit orders or confirm the weakening of the downtrend.

✨ Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and/or MetaTrader 5 (MT5).

Core Indicator: Simple Moving Average (SMA).

Customization: MA Period, Shift, and Percentage Deviation are fully adjustable inputs.

Versatility: Works across all instruments (Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto) and all timeframes.

Don't burn your wings by buying too high (Premium) or selling too low (Discount). Let the ICARUS CHANNEL guide you to the market's true Fair Value.