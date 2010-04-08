Epic Sails Pro Session VWAP with Angle

Epic Sails PRO is a clean, session-anchored VWAP indicator designed to provide a clear institutional price framework — not trade signals.



It plots a stable VWAP with non-overlapping volatility bands and a real-time VWAP angle (in degrees) to help traders assess directional bias, slope strength, and market state.



This tool is ideal for traders who prefer structure, context, and mechanical confirmation over subjective indicators.

Key Features

Session-anchored VWAP (resets at user-defined session start)

Clean, non-overlapping volatility bands

Real-time VWAP angle (degrees)

Optional floating angle label that follows VWAP vertically

Auto-color and emphasis options for angle visualization

EA-readable buffers for algorithmic use

Optimized for dark charts

What This Indicator Is NOT

❌ Not a signal generator

❌ Not an automated trading system

❌ Not a “buy/sell arrows” indicator

Epic Sails PRO provides context, not decisions.

Typical Use Cases

Trend vs range identification

VWAP slope confirmation

Mean-reversion vs continuation context

Trade management reference

Algorithmic strategy input

Recommended Symbols & Timeframes

Forex indices, futures, and liquid instruments

M1–H1 (session-based logic)

Disclaimer

This indicator is a market analysis tool only and does not provide trading signals. Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.