Pairs synthetique mt5

🚀 Pairs Synthétique Pro (Synthetic Pairs & Spread)

🚀 Unlock Correlation Trading Power!

Tired of tracking a single pair? Dive into the thrilling world of Pair Trading and Statistical Arbitrage with the Synthetic Pairs Pro indicator! This tool is more than just a ratio; it’s your personal radar for detecting price imbalances between TWO distinct assets before the market corrects itself. 🎯

📉 Picture this: Gold spikes ⬆️, but Silver lags ⬇️. The ratio diverges. Our indicator, framed by Intelligent Bollinger Bands, screams at you: "Opportunity! The spread is overextended, convergence is imminent!"

Why Synthetic Pairs PRO is a MUST-HAVE in Your Toolkit:

💎 Surgical Precision: We solved the nightmare of data gaps! Using strict time synchronization, the ratio is calculated based on exact candle timestamps. Say goodbye to the false signals and calculation errors that plague other ratio indicators! 🛠️ 💡 Crystal-Clear Signals: The Bollinger Bands act as powerful overbought/oversold thresholds for the spread itself. This is the perfect visual aid for an ultra-effective Mean Reversion strategy. 🌐 Universal Power: Works with ABSOLUTELY ANY assets. Brent/WTI, Gold/Silver, EURUSD/GBPUSD, or even your favorite stocks! If it’s in your Market Watch, you can track the spread.

🔥 Your Strategy Simplified:

  • Ratio hits Upper Band ➡️ Asset A is statistically too expensive. Sell A / Buy B. 💰

  • Ratio hits Lower Band ➡️ Asset A is statistically too cheap. Buy A / Sell B. 💸

Never trade in isolation again. Trade the Dynamics! Get Synthetic Pairs Pro and turn market correlations into pure profit! 📈

⚠️ IMPORTANT CAUTION ⚠️

Symbol naming conventions vary widely between brokers.

For the indicator to function, you must enter the symbol names ( BrentSymbol and WTISymbol ) EXACTLY as they appear in your 'Market Watch' window.

  • Example: Your broker might use UKOIL.pro instead of UKOIL , or EURUSDm instead of EURUSD .

  • Tip: Copy/paste the name directly from the Market Watch panel. If symbols are misspelled or not present in the Market Watch, the indicator will not be able to display data.

