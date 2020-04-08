Kst pro tools

KST Pro Tools – Smart Momentum Indicator

✅ Overview

KST Pro Tools is an advanced momentum indicator based on Martin Pring’s classic Know Sure Thing (KST).
It has been redesigned to deliver a clean, instant, and unambiguous momentum reading, thanks to a smart and fully filtered histogram logic.

This indicator shows only meaningful momentum, exactly when it matters.

📊 Indicator Components

🔹 KST Line (blue)

  • Measures the true strength of market momentum

  • Built using 4 weighted and smoothed Rate of Change values

🔹 Signal Line (red)

  • Moving average of the KST

  • Used as a reference to determine momentum dominance

🔹 Smart Histogram (green / red)

  • Displays which line is currently dominant

  • Automatically filters out neutral market phases

🟢🔴 Simplified Bar Logic

✅ Display condition

Histogram bars appear only when:

  • Both KST and Signal are above zero (bullish context)

  • or both are below zero (bearish context)

Otherwise, no bars are shown.

🟢 Green Bars – Dominant Momentum

  • KST is stronger than the Signal

  • Main momentum is accelerating

  • The bar extends from 0 to the dominant value

🔴 Red Bars – Weakening Momentum

  • Signal dominates the KST

  • Momentum is slowing down or preparing to reverse

  • The bar extends from 0 to the dominant value

✅ One-Glance Interpretation

Market Context Histogram
Strong directional momentum 🟢 Green
Momentum losing strength 🔴 Red
Neutral / transition phase

🚀 Key Advantages

✔ Instant momentum clarity
✔ Zero unnecessary noise
✔ No misleading signals around zero
✔ Works on all markets
✔ Suitable for scalping, day trading, and swing trading
✔ Clear and intuitive visual design

🎯 Recommended Use

  • Confirm existing trends

  • Filter trade entries

  • Identify momentum acceleration or slowdown

  • Excellent synergy with:

    • Price Action

    • Support & Resistance

    • Moving Averages

    • Breakout and Pullback strategies

⚙ Adjustable Parameters

  • 4 ROC periods

  • 4 SMA smoothing periods

  • Signal line period

➡ Easily adaptable to any trading style

✅ Conclusion

KST Pro Tools turns the traditional KST into a modern, visual, and professional momentum tool.

When a bar appears, momentum is clear. When it disappears, you wait.


