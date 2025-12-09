Valtoro Aurum EA MT5

Signals



XAUUSD - Gold Only: Oficial signal in live conditions





Where there are community signals that are not included in the MQL5 product description, we do not guarantee their relevance.



Join to the Discord group Chat, where u can see where you can see under the hood

Discounted price . The price will increase by $100 with every 6 purchases.





Description of Valtoro Aurum EA



An automated trader designed for those who don't see trading as just a game.



The algorithm carefully monitors a defined market range, where controlled and precise entries are made without emotion, analysis paralysis, or mental fog.

Global capital speaks for itself.

Gold is becoming a strategic asset for central banks around the world, and we can see this happening in real time on the market – ONLY LONGS.



It's not about making a quick buck.

It's about making consistent, long-term profits.



💎 100% automation

💎 Entries only in precisely defined market areas

💎 Only trades with a high probability of success

💎 No indicator zoo

💎 Consistency instead of chaos

💎 Capital protection first

Future of gold

Valtoro Aurum

Minimum requirements and recommendations

Recommended brokers: IC Markets or a broker with ECN/RAW/LOW spread for optimal performance.

Minimum initial deposit: $500 in accounts with 1:500 leverage.

Recommended initial deposit: $1000 in accounts with 1:500 leverage.

Leverage at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended

Account type: Hedging.

Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory).



After purchase, you will receive a video tutorial with the bot file.



