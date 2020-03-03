Valtoro Aurum EA MT5

Signals:

!!MYFXBOOK COMING SOON!!







!!CHRISTMAS SALE PRICE, AVAILABLE UNTIL 26.12.2025!!

!!ORIGINAL PRICE 1149$, NEW PRICE 799$!!







XAUUSD - Gold Only: Oficial signal in live conditions





Where there are community signals that are not included in the MQL5 product description, we do not guarantee their relevance.



Join to the MQL group Chat, where u can see under the hood and find answers for your questios

https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01ec8523106adc01

Discounted price!!! The price will increase by $100 with every 10 purchases.





Description of Valtoro Aurum EA



An automated trader designed for those who don't see trading as just a game.



The algorithm carefully monitors a defined market range, where controlled and precise entries are made without emotion, analysis paralysis, or mental fog.

Global capital speaks for itself.

Gold is becoming a strategic asset for central banks around the world, and we can see this happening in real time on the market – ONLY LONGS.



It's not about making a quick buck.

It's about making consistent, long-term profits.



💎 100% automation

💎 Entries only in precisely defined market areas

💎 Only trades with a high probability of success

💎 No indicator zoo

💎 Consistency instead of chaos

💎 Capital protection first

Future of gold

Valtoro Aurum

Minimum requirements and recommendations