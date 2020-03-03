Valtoro Aurum

Valtoro Aurum EA MT5
Signals:
!!MYFXBOOK COMING SOON!!


!!CHRISTMAS SALE PRICE, AVAILABLE UNTIL 26.12.2025!!
!!ORIGINAL PRICE 1149$, NEW PRICE 799$!!


XAUUSD - Gold Only: Oficial signal in live conditions


Where there are community signals that are not included in the MQL5 product description, we do not guarantee their relevance.

Join to the MQL group Chat, where u can see under the hood and find answers for your questios
https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01ec8523106adc01


Discounted price!!! The price will increase by $100 with every 10 purchases.


Description of Valtoro Aurum EA

An automated trader designed for those who don't see trading as just a game.

The algorithm carefully monitors a defined market range, where controlled and precise entries are made without emotion, analysis paralysis, or mental fog.
Global capital speaks for itself.
Gold is becoming a strategic asset for central banks around the world, and we can see this happening in real time on the market – ONLY LONGS.

It's not about making a quick buck.
It's about making consistent, long-term profits.

💎 100% automation
💎 Entries only in precisely defined market areas
💎 Only trades with a high probability of success
💎 No indicator zoo
💎 Consistency instead of chaos
💎 Capital protection first

Future of gold
Valtoro Aurum 

 

Minimum requirements and recommendations

Recommended brokers: IC Markets or a broker with ECN/RAW/LOW spread for optimal performance.
Minimum initial deposit: $500 in accounts with 1:500 leverage.
Recommended initial deposit: $1000 in accounts with 1:500 leverage.
Leverage at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended
Account type: Hedging.
Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory).

