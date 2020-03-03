Valtoro Aurum

Valtoro Aurum EA MT5
Signals:
!!MYFXBOOK COMING SOON!!


!!CHRISTMAS SALE PRICE, AVAILABLE UNTIL 26.12.2025!!
!!ORIGINAL PRICE 1149$, NEW PRICE 799$!!


XAUUSD - Gold Only: Oficial signal in live conditions


Where there are community signals that are not included in the MQL5 product description, we do not guarantee their relevance.

Join to the MQL group Chat, where u can see under the hood and find answers for your questios
https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01ec8523106adc01


Discounted price!!! The price will increase by $100 with every 10 purchases.


Description of Valtoro Aurum EA

An automated trader designed for those who don't see trading as just a game.

The algorithm carefully monitors a defined market range, where controlled and precise entries are made without emotion, analysis paralysis, or mental fog.
Global capital speaks for itself.
Gold is becoming a strategic asset for central banks around the world, and we can see this happening in real time on the market – ONLY LONGS.

It's not about making a quick buck.
It's about making consistent, long-term profits.

💎 100% automation
💎 Entries only in precisely defined market areas
💎 Only trades with a high probability of success
💎 No indicator zoo
💎 Consistency instead of chaos
💎 Capital protection first

Future of gold
Valtoro Aurum 

 

Minimum requirements and recommendations

Recommended brokers: IC Markets or a broker with ECN/RAW/LOW spread for optimal performance.
Minimum initial deposit: $500 in accounts with 1:500 leverage.
Recommended initial deposit: $1000 in accounts with 1:500 leverage.
Leverage at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended
Account type: Hedging.
Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory).

おすすめのプロダクト
Simo Professional
Maryna Shulzhenko
エキスパート
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
Engage Synthetic Scalper Neural Network
Toha Arekaatera Akutina Gage
エキスパート
!! IMPORTANT!, PLEASE REMEMBER TO RUN THIS EA ON THE 1 MINUTE TIME-FRAME AND BOOM1000 ASSET ONLY !! This wonderful piece of software is a super intelligent self learning algorithm made for mt5, checkout the examples at the bottom of the page Engage has had the pleasure of working with a very talented honest and good willed individual called Nardus van Staden to create this wonderful product, if you want something as awesome as this check him out at  This Link . The EA "Engage Synthetic Scalper
Neuro Genetic Expert
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
This system accepts a comma-separated list of symbols and iterates through them, creating a neural network with training for each symbol. These neural networks take values ​​from price action, Bollinger Bands, MACD, and RSI indicators. The number of neurons for each of the three layers of each network can be configured, and genetic training for the indicator parameters can be set up at specific intervals. Confidence levels for the neurons can be adjusted, and market trend analysis filters can be
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
エキスパート
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
AU 79 Gold EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (1)
エキスパート
AU 79 Gold EA は、金取引のために特別に設計された金取引エキスパートアドバイザーです。これは5分の時間枠のスキャルパーであり、その戦略はユニークであり、金融機関が金を取引するために使用しています。精度を最大化し、リスクを最小限に抑えるために、出来高が少なくニュースがない夜間に数時間取引します。 参加してください     MQL5グループ   リアルアカウントでEAをバックテストして実行するために必要な最新のセットファイルをダウンロードするため。 他のメンバー間で日々の最新情報やニュースについて話し合うプライベート グループにもぜひご参加ください。プライベートグループリンクを取得するには、私に連絡してください。 マーチンゲール、グリッド、その他の危険な戦略は使用されていません。 ライブアカウントモニタリング MT4のバージョン 期間限定価格はわずか999ドル 主な特長 夜間ゴールドマスタリー : 「AU 79 ゴールド EA」は、夜の静かで音量の少ない時間帯に活躍します。他のEAが休んでいる間、私たちのEAは最適な取引ウィンドウで金市場のユニークな特性を活用して懸命に働いて
DS Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (32)
エキスパート
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Quantum Index
Vladimir Mametov
5 (6)
エキスパート
Quantum Index — Expert Advisor for Index Trading Live Signal       Key Features: Supported Instruments: .US30Cash, .UsTechCash, JP225Cash Broker : RoboForex ( ECN or Prime account).    Average Monthly Activity: 100–200 orders Expected Profit: 10–20% per month Maximum Drawdown: Up to 20% with default lot settings Description: Quantum Index is a high-precision, reliable, and profitable expert advisor designed for automated trading on major stock indices. It is fully optimized for RoboForex broker
R trend sync robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
エキスパート
r-Trend Sync Robot is an expert advisor for extra volatility markets like XAUUSD with dynamic lot size. Main EA features : The advisor's algorithm is based on the analysis of an extensive array of historical data (from 1995 for EURUSD & EURJPY and from 2004 for XAUUSD), which ensured the identification of general patterns in the behavior of these pairs across a wide range of timeframes. The analysis of historical data helped the advisor learn to recognize market triggers for medium-term trends a
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
エキスパート
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
Imbalance HFT
Mei Yang
エキスパート
This strategy continuously monitors changes in price action, consuming all the liquidity in the market. It doesn't care where the asset's price goes; as long as there are price fluctuations, it will keep absorbing liquidity. Yes, it's that incredible.        The strategy performs better on gold.        When running on non-gold assets, the parameters need to be adjusted. Time: Best 5 minute Fixed stop loss: 800  point Fixed profit: 800  points Applied to markets with high liquidity Maximum capit
QuantReaper EA
Ville Alexander Hirvelae
エキスパート
This is not a grid, martingale, or gamble. QuantReaper  Mean Reversion applies pure statistics and disciplined logic to exploit market inefficiencies. It identifies stretched price conditions, quantifies volatility, and reverts trades toward equilibrium with defined risk and no averaging down. Every decision is systematic — no randomness, no emotion. QuantReaper Mean Reversion EA is a clean, data-driven Expert Advisor for H1 and M30 charts. It specializes in NZDCAD and AUDCAD , combining a 100-p
Atomic Advanced EA
Lucas Bremer Moinhos Dos Santos
エキスパート
Atomic Multi-Strategy EA: Your Ultimate Trading Toolkit Welcome to Atomic, the most versatile and powerful trading automaton for MetaTrader 5. I designed this Expert Advisor not just as a single tool, but as a complete trading framework. It's a multi-strategy, multi-symbol powerhouse built on a foundation of sophisticated trade and risk management. Whether you're a trend-follower, a scalper, or a grid trader, Atomic provides the features and flexibility to build, test, and deploy virtually any
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
エキスパート
NEXUS – 市場とともに進化する定量アダプティブ・グリッドシステム NEXUS は、リアルタイムでルールの組み合わせを生成し、それらを アウト・オブ・サンプル（out-of-sample）検証 でフィルタし、有効な市場環境で統計的優位性が検出されたときだけエントリーする 100％自動 売買システムです。 クイックスペック システムタイプ： OOS（アウト・オブ・サンプル）検証付きアダプティブ・グリッド。ニュース・ボラティリティ・セッション/曜日・オプションの出来高バリューエリアなどの環境フィルタを搭載。 対応銘柄： 主要通貨ペアおよびクロス通貨ペア（EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, EURJPY, AUDCHF, GBPCAD, AUDUSD）に加え、セットに応じて XAUUSD に対応。 リスクプロファイル： Conservative（保守）、Classic（標準）、Aggressive（攻撃）的の3種類を同梱。 時間足： 各セットをロードした際に 自動で設定 されます（チャートの時間足を手動で変更する必要はありません）。 セット検証： すべてのセッ
Gold Surge
Sergey Fateev
エキスパート
Gold Surge Gold Surge is a simple Expert Advisor trading on the XAUUSD instrument. There is no "artificial intelligence" in it, there is no rigged story, there is no guaranteed result that you will become a millionaire and the like. There is only a result here and now. live signal Recommendations Currency Pair : XAUUSD Time Frames : Any Minimum Deposit : $100 Account Type : ECN, Raw, or Razor with very low spreads. Brokers : Tickmill, Fusion Marketing To achieve the best results, it is cruc
Skeleton BTC
Miguel Felipe Orozco Velandia
エキスパート
This automated trading robot for MT5 has been developed with a conservative and realistic approach, focusing on risk management and capital preservation. Its operational structure is designed to maintain controlled drawdown, making it suitable for traders seeking a disciplined and long-term strategy. It implements a selective scalping strategy on the BTCUSD pair, operating on the M1 timeframe. Unlike other systems that open frequent trades without filters, this bot acts only when specific condit
GoldSky
Alno Markets Ltd
2.14 (7)
エキスパート
ようこそ     GoldSKY EAは、   XAUUSD（金）向けの高性能デイトレードプログラムです。当社チームによって開発され、…     当座預金口座、資金を入金したビジネス口座、ビジネス通話！     IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.  0 left at $499, 1 copy left at $599, next price $699, final price $1999 See all Performance here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmanagedforexltd/seller GoldSkyは 1分足チャートを使用しています。5年間および10年間のテスト結果はコメント欄でご覧いただけます。システムは長期間にわたり同じ構成で正常に動作しており、その信頼性と安定性を実証しています。 この自動取引システ
Analitic RSI MT5
Yvan Musatov
エキスパート
A professional expert analyzes the market using the relative strength index. The basic principle is that the bot takes the indicated prices for a certain period of time and calculates the strength and amplitude of the price. This can show when the trend will lose strength and reverse. The signal from the exit from the overbought/oversold zones is analyzed, the levels of these zones will be the levels with LEVEL_MAX and LEVEL_MIN values. We buy when the signal first falls below a certain level (
Gold Master Breakout
Massimiliano Tuzzolino
エキスパート
Gold Master Breakout is a professional algorithmic trading Expert Advisor developed in MQL5 for MetaTrader 5 for trading high-liquidity markets, specifically XAUUSD (Gold) , designed according to institutional principles of risk management, exposure control, and operational discipline. The system integrates daily Fibonacci-based pivot levels, structural price analysis, and a multi-confirmation breakout logic, drastically reducing overtrading and the false breakouts typical of volatile markets.
Spike Catcher Counter
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
エキスパート
EA Name : Spike Catcher Counter Timeframe: 1-minute Minimum Balance Each Asset : 200$ Indicators/Parameters: Volume: The number of trades executed during each 1-minute price bar. Envelopes: A technical indicator consisting of upper and lower bands around a moving average to identify potential overbought and oversold levels. Parabolic SAR: A trend-following indicator that provides potential entry and exit points by plotting dots above or below the price. RSI (Relative Strength Index): A momentum
GOLD Stone
Ken Iijima
エキスパート
GOLD Stone EA — The Ultimate Trend-Following Strategy for Gold DISCOUNT - Don't Miss Out! Original Price: $800 → Now: $150 LINE Signal Coming Soon! Stunning Results: 12x Return in 2 Years   Initial Deposit: $10,000 Final Balance: $122,532 Net Profit: $112,532 (+1,125%) Test Period: January 2024 – December 2025 (Approx. 2 Years) Outstanding Performance Metrics Metric Result Rating Profit Factor 19.48 Exceptional (1.5+ is considered good) Sharpe Ratio 2.41 Excellent (1.0
Rola Scalper
Luciano Cabral Rola Neto
エキスパート
Profitable Scalper EA - Rôla Scalper! Tested on EURUSDm Symbol on Micro Account created in XM Broker, but you can try it in any market or broker, any way I recommend that you use it on markets with volatility similar to EURUSD. This EA can open a lot of positions, so I recommend that you use a broker that don't have comission fee and provide low spread. You can use settings on 5 minutes timeframe, since I started to use it, and in tests, the maximum drawdown with this settings and M5 timefram
Accurate Shot MT5
Yurii Yasny
エキスパート
reguired set file  Live Siqnal - is a trading system based on the correlation of several classical indicators with certain parameters to achieve the necessary goals of market entry and exit control. The minimum number of parameters greatly simplifies the work with the Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on a classic overbought/oversold system with the possible influence of market strength on the price movement in a certain direction. Recommendations for trading: - TF H1GBPUSD - leverage 1:500
Green Hawk
Rashed Samir
エキスパート
Green Hawk  is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700 The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site MT4 Version  can be found here FEATURES Support thro
Market Cycles Order Flow
Thang Chu
4.33 (3)
エキスパート
シグナルアカウント （バランスリスク0.75%） お知らせ：多くのリクエストにより、レンタルおよび購入価格を25%割引するセールを実施することにしました。この期間中に購入またはレンタルすることで、割引を利用できます。セール期間は1〜2週間続き、その後価格は2400ドルに戻ります。この期間中にマーケットサイクルを購入すると、 Nexus Bitcoin Scalper および Nexus Indices も25%割引で購入でき、自分自身で非常に良い分散ポートフォリオを作成できます。 すべてのEAの購入に対して10%の特別割引を受けるには、PMを通じて私に連絡してください。 MT4バージョンが必要な場合やレンタル/購入が難しい場合は、代替ソリューションについて私に連絡してください。 Nexus コミュニティの公開チャットに参加しましょう mql5市場で最も優れた非マーチンゲール、グリッドまたは平均化EA。 このアルゴリズムは、2020年から3.5年以上にわたりプライベートアカウントでライブ運用され、26,000ピップス以上のリターンを達成し、リスクの安定性に優れています。現在、MT5プラッ
Sydney MT5
Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
3.26 (19)
エキスパート
シドニーは、人工知能を従来のテクニカル分析と組み合わせて使用し、 GBPUSDと USDJPYの シンボルの将来の市場の動きを予測する複雑で新しいアルゴリズムです。このExpert Advisorは、テクニカル分析指標からのデータを使用して訓練されたリカレントニューラルネットワーク、特にLong-Short-Term-Memoryセルを使用します。この方法によって、EAは将来の値動きに最も関連する指標を学習し、それに基づいて行動することができるのです。さらに、LSTMネットワークは、短期と長期の両方の履歴データを考慮することができるため、時系列分析に特に適しています。 注：本商品は 限定紹介 商品です：このEAを現在の価格で販売するのは、 10本中1本 のみです。次の価格： 799ドル このEAの価格は、このシステムで取引するユーザーを限定するために、着実に値上げされる予定です。 ライブ信号 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2223419 重要： 追加情報および特典を受け取るには、製品購入後、PMを通じて直接ご連絡ください。 メカニクス このExp
Universal MA EA
Heiko Kendziorra
エキスパート
Trade any currency, crypto, cfd or stock in any timeframe depending on 2 moving averages , from scalping to position trading. All parameters and functions can be modified and de/activated in the settings, there's no hidden algorithm. The  Universal Moving Average Expert Advisor ( UniMA EA ) trades a simple strategy that works well with dozens of profitable settings. All backtest results shown in the screenshots below and tradet in the signals can be tested with the provided set files in the com
Adam Smith AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
エキスパート
アダム スミス AI - 自動取引の革命 金融市場と古典的な経済理論を何年にもわたって徹底的に研究した結果、私たちは現代経済学の父の基本原理と人工知能および機械学習の最先端の技術を融合した革新的なソリューションを発表しました。 市場の見えざる手は、取引パターン、市場行動、価格構造をリアルタイムで分析する高度なニューラル ネットワークによって動かされています。当社のシステムは、スミスが理論で述べた非効率性を特定するために長年の履歴データでトレーニングされており、それが現代の市場に適用されています。 コア テクノロジー: 人工知能は、1 秒あたり数百万のデータを処理する専用サーバーを介して動作し、複数の時間枠を同時に分析します。このシステムは、以下の分析によって主要な市場構造を特定します: グローバル セッションでのブレイクアウト パターン -スマートなボラティリティ動作 -トレンド継続構造 -高度なボリューム分析 -複数の金融商品間の相関関係 特別発売価格: 599 ドル (3 つのライセンスが利用可能) 動作モード: 標準モード (推奨): -パーセンテージベ
Advanced Scalpers Club
Jaya Patel
エキスパート
Advanced Scalpers Club Grid Trading System This Expert Advisor supports grid trading for users who open initial positions manually. It manages grid positions with defined risk controls. Core Features Grid Management Detects manual trades and adds grid positions around them. Each manual position has its own grid with a set maximum number of levels (default: 10). Uses ticket numbers to separate grids for different base trades. Sets grid step as a percentage of price. Prevents duplicate positions
FREE
Status Auto m5
Yvan Musatov
エキスパート
Professional expert   Status   Auto     analyzes the market using a special algorithm. The basic principle is that the bot takes the indicated prices for a certain period of time and calculates the strength and amplitude of the price by checking it with its own indication system based on actual data. The moment is fixed when the trend loses strength and reverses, and then the previous series closes and a new one is prepared. The bot also analyzes its own overbought/oversold signals in its algor
Impuls Pro
Sergey Batudayev
エキスパート
EAの戦略はスウィングトレードに基づいており、iPumpインジケーターによって計算された鋭いインパルスの後のエントリーがあります。 前述のように、EAには自動サポートで手動取引を開始する機能があります。 -下降トレンドの場合↓価格が修正された後に取引を開始し、資産が買われ過ぎゾーンに入り、トレンドに沿って販売します。 -上昇トレンド↑の場合、価格が修正的に下落した後に取引を開始し、資産が売られ過ぎゾーンに分類され、トレンドに沿って購入します。 選択した資産で取引する場合、アドバイザーはトレンドを考慮し、現在のトレンドに従ってのみ取引を開始します。不採算の取引は、停止と平均化の両方を使用して閉じることができます。2番目のオプションは確かにより収益性が高く、リスクも高くなります。 利点 さまざまなTFのレベルを分析するための組み込みレベルインジケーター チャート上で手動で平均化のレベルを選択する機能 多くのピラミッド型注文を開くことによって利益を増やす能力（注文数は自分で制御できます） iPumpインジケーターのリバースシグナルに基づいて、TPを％で設定するためのより多くの基準 「ハン
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
エキスパート
Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
エキスパート
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
エキスパート
Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RemstoneX The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めまし
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
エキスパート
クォンタムバロンEA 石油が「黒い金」と呼ばれるのには理由があります。Quantum Baron EA を使用すれば、比類のない精度と信頼性で石油を活用できます。 M30 チャートの XTIUSD (原油) の高オクタン価の世界を支配するように設計された Quantum Baron は、レベルアップしてエリート精度で取引するための究極の武器です。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引   価格 。       10回購入するごとに価格が50ドルずつ上がります。最終価格は4999ドルです。 クォンタムバロンチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum Baron MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます！*** 詳細については、プライベートでお問い合わせください。 私はグリッドEAです。あなたのトレ
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.43 (7)
エキスパート
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 これまでで最も先進的なバージョンのEAです。 AIによる意思決定 、 マルチAI投票 、 ダイナミックな取引ロジック を完全に統合して再構築されました。 このEAは XAUUSD（ゴールド） のM1専用として設計されていただけでなく、現在は BTCUSD と ETHUSD も完全にサポートし、高頻度エントリー、スマートなリスク管理、そして高い適応性を備えています。 OpenRouter接続の無料AI と高度なフィルターを組み合わせ、市場のあらゆる状況で精密なトレードを実現します。 インタラクティブマニュアル V10.1 とプリセット: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143202/comments 公開チャンネル ライブシグナル付き）:   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea V10.1 の主なアップグレード: BTCUSD と ETHUSD の完全統合 V10.1では、EAはゴールド（XAUUSD）に限定されなくなりま
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
エキスパート
ブラックフライデー50%オフ - NANO MACHINE GPT 通常価格:$997 からブラックフライデー:$498.50 (割引価格はプロモーション期間中に反映されます。) セール開始:2025年11月27日 - 期間限定のブラックフライデーイベント。 ブラックフライデー抽選: ブラックフライデーイベント期間中にNano Machine GPTを購入されたすべての購入者は、以下の賞品の抽選に参加できます: 1 x Synaアクティベーション 1 x AiQアクティベーション 1 x Mean Machine GPTアクティベーション 参加方法: 1) 購入後、 プライベートメッセージを送信 してNano Machine GPTのマニュアルと推奨設定ファイルを受け取ってください。 2) 次に、 この製品ページにコメントを投稿 して購入を確認し、ブラックフライデー抽選に 正式に登録 されます。 メッセージとコメントの両方を行った適格なブラックフライデー購入者の中から、3名の独立した当選者がランダムに選ばれます。 ブラックフライデープロモーション終了後、Nano Machine
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
エキスパート
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : 不可能なことは何もありません。やり方を見つけ出すだけの問題です。 トップ MQL5 販売業者の 1 つによる最新の傑作、   Quantum Bitcoin EA で ビットコイン 取引の未来に足を踏み入れましょう。パフォーマンス、精度、安定性を求めるトレーダー向けに設計された Quantum Bitcoin は、不安定な暗号通貨の世界で何が可能かを再定義します。 重要！ 購入後、インストールマニュアルとセットアップ手順を受け取るために私にプライベートメッセージを送信してください。 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル Quantum Bitcoin/Queen チャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum Bitcoin EA を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! Quantum Bitcoin EA は H1 時間枠で成功し、市場の勢いの本質を捉える トレンドフォロー戦略 を
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.56 (25)
エキスパート
Aria Connector EA – V4 (学習マシン + XGBoost学習モデル +112個の有料・無料AI + 投票システム + 外部・編集可能プロンプト) 市場のほとんどのEAが「AI」や「ニューラルネットワーク」を使用していると主張しながら、実際には基本的なスクリプトのみを実行している中、 Aria Connector EA V4 は真のAI駆動トレーディングの意味を再定義します。 これは理論ではなく、マーケティングの誇大宣伝でもありません。あなたのMetaTrader 5プラットフォームと112の実際のAIモデルとの直接的で検証可能な接続であり、次世代XGBoostエンジン、編集可能プロンプト、マルチAI投票システムと組み合わされています。 初日から、Ariaは透明で進化するエコシステムとして設計されました：最初は直接GPT接続、次に自動化、そして戦略監査。 現在、V4において、Ariaは真の学習マシンとなります 。市場状況に適応し、リアルタイムで戦略を最適化し、外部の編集可能プロンプトでその知能を完全にカスタマイズできます。 60,000以上のライブ取引分析 、
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
エキスパート
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
エキスパート
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (136)
エキスパート
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
エキスパート
AIQ バージョン 5.0 - 機関投資家アーキテクチャによる自律的インテリジェンス ルールベースの自動化から真の自律的インテリジェンスへの進化は、アルゴリズム取引の自然な進歩を表しています。機関投資家の定量デスクが10年以上前から探求してきたものが、実用的な実装として成熟しました。AIQ バージョン 5.0 はこの成熟を体現しています:洗練されたマルチモデルAI分析、独立した検証アーキテクチャ、そして広範な本番展開を通じて洗練された継続学習システム。 これはAI機能を追加した自動化ではありません。これは基礎から構築された自律的インテリジェンスであり、機関投資家のトレーディングデスクがどのように意思決定の検証を構造化し、運用の信頼性を管理し、適応学習システムを実装するかについての長年の研究に基づいています。バージョン 5.0 は、この開発アプローチの集大成を表しています。 バージョン 5.0 は、55以上の無料統合モデルを含む300以上のAIモデルへのアクセス、独立した検証を提供する二重のAIアナリストとリスクマネージャーの役割、ゼロダウンタイム運用を保証する自動フェイルオーバー付き
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
エキスパート
Bonnitta EA は、保留ポジション戦略 (PPS) と非常に高度な秘密取引アルゴリズムに基づいています。 Bonnitta EA の戦略は、秘密のカスタム指標、トレンドライン、サポートおよびレジスタンス レベル (価格アクション)、および上記の最も重要な秘密の取引アルゴリズムを組み合わせたものです。 3 か月以上のリアルマネーテストなしで EA を購入しないでください。ボニッタ EA をリアルマネーでテストするのに 100 週間以上 (2 年以上) かかりました。結果は以下のリンクで確認してください。 BONNITTA EA は愛とエンパワーメントから作られています。 少数の購入者のみを対象とした価格設定と著作権侵害アルゴリズムの実装です。 Bonnitta EA は、22 年間で 99.9% の品質を持つ本物のティックを使用してテストされ、実際の市場状況に近いスリッページとコミッションでストレス テストに合格しました。 Expert Advisor には、完全な統計制御による統計収集およびスリッページ制御のアルゴリズムが含まれています。 この情報はブローカーのトリックか
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.83 (58)
エキスパート
Aura Neuron は、Aura シリーズのトレーディング システムを引き継ぐ独特のエキスパート アドバイザーです。高度なニューラル ネットワークと最先端のクラシック トレーディング戦略を活用することで、Aura Neuron は優れた潜在的パフォーマンスを備えた革新的なアプローチを提供します。完全に自動化されたこのエキスパート アドバイザーはXAUUSD (GOLD) などの通貨ペアを取引するように設計されています。1999 年から 2023 年まで、これらのペアで一貫した安定性が実証されています。このシステムは、マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルピングなどの危険な資金管理手法を回避しているため、あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。Aura Neuron は、多層パーセプトロン (MLP) ニューラル ネットワークを搭載しており、これを利用して市場のトレンドと動きを予測します。MLP はフィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) の一種で、特に単一の隠し層で構成されている場合は「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがよくあります。MLP には、入力層
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
エキスパート
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
エキスパート
Mean Machine GPT バージョン 11.0 - 日本語 Mean Machine GPT バージョン 11.0 - 機関投資家インテリジェンスと専門トレーディングの融合 アルゴリズムトレーディングにおける真のAI統合の先駆者として、私たちは複数の市場サイクル、経済体制、技術進化を通じてこのアプローチを洗練してきました。適応的機械学習が定量的トレーディングの自然な進歩を表すという私たちの確信として始まったものが、業界の方向性となりました。バージョン 11.0 は、これまでで最も洗練された実装を示します。 これはマーケティング用語としてのAIではありません。これは、変化する市場状況を通じて何年もの本番展開で洗練された、専門的なトレーディング戦略に機関投資家の厳格さで適用された計算インテリジェンスです。バージョン 11.0 をサポートするインフラストラクチャは、適応的ポジション管理、マルチモデルコンセンサスシステム、ニューラルネットワーク重み最適化における継続的な研究開発の集大成を表しています。 バージョン 11.0 は、55 以上の無料統合モデルを含む 300 以上の AI モ
KT Gold Nexus EA MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (2)
エキスパート
ICMarkets ライブシグナル： こちらをクリック KT Gold Nexus EAで成功するために必要なこと 忍耐。規律。時間。 KT Gold Nexus EAは、プロのトレーダーやプライベートファンドマネージャーが実際に採用している、現実的なトレーディング手法を基に構築されています。短期的な派手さや一時的な利益ではなく、長期にわたる安定性と一貫性を重視した設計となっています。 本EAは長期運用を前提として設計されています。その本来のポテンシャルを体感するためには、最低でも1年間の継続運用を推奨します。プロのトレーディングと同様に、損失が発生する週や、場合によっては数か月間のドローダウン期間が生じることもありますが、これは正常なプロセスです。重要なのは、より長い期間における累積パフォーマンスです。 多くのグリッド型やマーチンゲール型システムは、初期段階では急速な利益を示しますが、最終的に口座破綻へと至るケースがほとんどです。本EAはそのようなリスクを回避し、安定的かつコントロールされた成長を目的として開発されています。 イントロダクション KT Gold Nexus EAは、
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
エキスパート
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html#14 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Video Posts:   https://www.youtube.com/@MagmaSoftwareSolutions My Expert Advisors: ht
Avalut Gold X1
Danijel Plesa
エキスパート
Avalut X1 - Advanced Gold Expert Advisor (MT5) XAUUSD のための精密トレーディング Live Signal Avalut X1 は、MetaTrader 5 上で XAUUSD（ゴールド）の自動売買を行うプロフェッショナル向けエキスパートアドバイザーです。1 つの EA に 4 つの相補的な戦略を統合し、さまざまな相場局面に対応します。MT5 用に自己完結しており、外部 DLL やサードパーティーインストーラーは不要です。 主な機能 1 つの EA に 4 戦略: 連携する戦略でトレンド、レンジ、ボラティリティ局面に対応。 特化したリスク管理: すべての取引でハード・ストップロスとテイクプロフィットを設定；ダイナミック X トレーリングストップ。 高度なフィルター手法: 最適なエントリーのための高度な EZ フィルター。 自動タイムゾーン処理: 戦略は GMT+3 を前提に開発、ブローカーのオフセットを自動検出・調整。 豊富なパラメータ: 設定用の入力が充実；外部の set ファイルなしで既定値をそのまま利用可能。 EA パネ
Silicon Ex mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
エキスパート
" Silicon Ex ": Your Reliable Assistant in the World of Forex Silicon Ex is a modern trading bot, specially created for traders in the Forex market. This innovative tool serves as a reliable partner for those who strive for efficient and automated trading. Key Features of "Silicon Ex": Reliability and Stability: Created using advanced technologies that ensure stable and reliable operation in the market. Intelligent Risk Management: Built-in money management system (Money Management) allows you
Trend DCA
Pham Khanh Duy
5 (3)
エキスパート
ドルコスト平均法は非常に基本的で古い取引アルゴリズムですが、過去から現在に至るまで非常に便利です。 (注。DCA Pro Trend AI をレンタルおよび購入するすべてのユーザーは、取引前にユーザー ガイドを入手し、推奨セットアップを入手するにはメッセージを送信する必要があります) 私はトレーダーで、2009 年からトレードを始め、今ではトレードが私の人生です。 私は私のすべての知識、トレードの経験、ファンド管理の経験に基づいてこの EA をコーディングしました。 質問させてください。あなたにとってFXで最も重要なことは何ですか? あなたの答えは正確にはわかりませんが、「外国為替取引では証拠金が最も重要である」という私の答えは正確にわかっています。これには次のものが含まれます。 - アカウントのレバレッジ - 証拠金が必要です - 使用された証拠金 - マージンフリー - 証拠金レベル - ストップアウトレベル 数年間負け続けた後（今は違いますが）、「確率」に特化した数学がトレードに非常に役立つことに気づきました。 私たちはすべてを「確率」で計算することができ、それによって報
Quant Fleet MT5
Timo Roth
エキスパート
Quant Fleet MT5 2.0 のご紹介 Quant Fleet は USDJPY（ドル円）にて動作し、5つの独立した戦略によって広範な分散を実現しています。前バージョンの Quant Fleet MT5 1.0 との違いは、パフォーマンスを補強する6つのサブ戦略が追加されている点です。 発売記念プロモーション： 最初の20本が販売された後、価格は引き上げられます。 公開グループ：  Join ドキュメントおよびプリセット：  click here シグナル：  click here 主な特長 簡単なインストール：数ステップで完了。アルゴリズムをUSDJPYチャートにドラッグして、セットファイルを読み込むだけです。 安全なリスク管理：マーチンゲールやグリッドなどのリスクの高い資金管理手法は一切使用していません。取引ごとのリスクは、口座残高に対する固定のパーセンテージで設定されています。 安定した成長：長期的な安定性を追求しており、ポートフォリオに追加するアルゴリズムとして最適です。 prop firm にも対応：日次ドローダウンが低く、過去の最大ド
Gold Trend X
Thang Chu
5 (2)
エキスパート
Gold Trend X  Live Signal  (trading 1.5% Balance Risk) Nexus EA mql5 public channel:   Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management Looking for a fully diversified portfolio solution across multiple assets and timeframes ? Check out   Nexus Portfolio   for the best long term diversified portfolio. This portfolio runs 90+ strategies across 20+ assets and 7+ timefra
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信