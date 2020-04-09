Zigzag Price Arrows 1

The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through:

 Directional arrows: Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions.
 Price labels: Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart.
 Improved visual clarity: Makes it easier to identify support and resistance levels.

Key Features:

  • Traditional Zigzag line drawing

  • Arrow signals indicating upward and downward movements

  • Real-time price display at pivot points

  • Customizable settings (Depth, Deviation, Back Step)

  • Adjustable text colors and font sizes

How to Use:

  • Green downward arrows: Indicate potential buying opportunities at formed swing lows.

  • Magenta upward arrows: Indicate potential selling points at formed swing highs.

  • Price labels: Help identify important support and resistance levels.

Input Parameters:

  • Ext Depth: Zigzag depth setting (default: 12)

  • Ext Deviation: Minimum price deviation (default: 5)

  • Ext Back Step: Back-step setting (default: 3)

  • Label Color: Text color for price labels

  • Label Font Size: Font size for price readings

  • Arrow Offset: Vertical offset for arrows (in points)

Dear trader, I would be very happy to receive your feedback and suggestions about this indicator.

Disclaimer: This indicator is an analytical tool only. Trading decisions are your sole responsibility, and there is a possibility of losing capital.


Рекомендуем также
Close Trades Premium MT5
Obiajulu Chukwudi Nwosa
Утилиты
Like you when I first started trading, It was overwhelming...learning about indicators, about lotsize, leverage and many more things. Its been almost 3 years. I am more knowledgeable in trading. My trading continues to improve as I work on my strategy, technical analysis, trading psychology and trade management. One thing I am not worried about though is being able to close my trades quicky if a trade goes against me or if the trade has reached my take profit level with the help of my Close Trad
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Утилиты
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Эксперты
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Индикаторы
Версия MT4   |   FAQ Индикатор Owl Smart Levels – это полноценная торговая система внутри одного индикатора, которая включает в себя такие популярные инструменты анализа рынка как усовершенствованные фракталы Билла Вильямса , Valable ZigZag, который строит правильную волновую структуру рынка, а также  уровни Фибоначчи, которые   отмечают точные уровни входа в рынок и места взятия прибыли. Подробное описание стратегии Инструкция по работе с индикатором Советник-помошник в торговле Owl Helper При
MSnR Lines
Pierre Paul Amoussou
Индикаторы
MSnR Lines - это пользовательский индикатор, предназначенный для отображения уровней поддержки и сопротивления на графике. Эти уровни основаны на теории малайзийской поддержки и сопротивления, которая определяет уровни не как области, а как конкретные ценовые уровни, происходящие из пиков и впадин линейного графика. Особенности: Три типа уровней: A-Level, V-Level и уровень разрыва. Индикация свежести для уровней: свежие уровни более значимы, чем незаполненные уровни. Настраиваемый цвет и стиль д
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Утилиты
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Утилиты
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Утилиты
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Индикаторы
Устали от построения линий поддержки и сопротивления? Сопротивление поддержки - это мульти-таймфреймовый индикатор, который автоматически обнаруживает и отображает линии поддержки и сопротивления на графике с очень интересным поворотом: поскольку ценовые уровни тестируются с течением времени и его важность возрастает, линии становятся более толстыми и темными. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Повысьте технический анализ в одноч
Turtle BTC Trend H4 Pro
Xin Yue
Эксперты
СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: $99 (Цена вырастет до $199 после первых 10 продаж) Turtle Six Pattern Pro: Эволюция трендовой торговли для Bitcoin Этот советник (EA) — не просто копия правил "Черепах". Это полная адаптация легендарной системы для высокорискового рынка Bitcoin (BTCUSD) . Мы объединили классический пробой канала Дончиана (Donchian Channel) с уникальным фильтром шести паттернов (Six-Pattern Filter) , чтобы решить главную проблему трендовой торговли — ложные пробои. ОСНОВНАЯ ЛОГИКА Б
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Индикаторы
Индикатор SMC Venom Model BPR — профессиональный инструмент для трейдеров, работающих в рамках концепции Smart Money (SMC). Он автоматически идентифицирует на графике цены два ключевых паттерна:  FVG   (Fair Value Gap) — комбинация их трёх свечей, в которой имеется разрыв между первой и третьей свечой. Формирует зону между уровнями, где отсутствует поддержка объемов, что часто приводит к коррекции цены. BPR   (Balanced Price Range)— комбинация двух FVG-паттернов, образующих «мост»  — зону пробо
Support and Resistance Levels on AZZD and EF MT5
Sergey Efimenko
5 (1)
Индикаторы
МТФ-индикатор уровней поддержки и сопротивления, построенных на экстремумах индикаторов Advanced ZigZag Dynamic и/или Extended Fractals с отключаемым ценовым значением в виде меток. Для режима МТФ можно выбрать все более старшие ТФ. По умолчанию уровни строятся на основе точек индикатора "Зигзаг", можно также использовать для построения точки индикатора Фракталов совместно с Зигзагом или вместо него. Для упрощения работы и экономии процессорного времени расчёт происходит один раз на каждом баре
Auto Optimized RSI MT5
Davit Beridze
Индикаторы
Auto Optimized RSI   — это умный и простой в использовании стрелочный индикатор, созданный для точной торговли. Он автоматически определяет наиболее эффективные уровни покупки и продажи по RSI для выбранного символа и таймфрейма, используя симуляции на основе исторических данных. Индикатор может использоваться как самостоятельная торговая система, так и как часть вашей существующей стратегии. Особенно полезен для внутридневной торговли. В отличие от классических индикаторов RSI, которые использу
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator
Kulvinder Singh
Индикаторы
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Unlock effortless risk-reward mastery with the RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator —a sleek, professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that automates TP/SL calculations and delivers crystal-clear visual setups directly on your chart. No more tedious manual math or miscalculations: it instantly computes precise dollar amounts based on your lot size and position direction (buy/sell), displaying interactive lines for TP, SL, half-price targets, and open levels. Perfect for traders
ParitySnap
Kazutaka Yamamoto
Индикаторы
ParitySnap — Triad Z-Score Reversion Non-Repaint / Hedge-Fund-Inspired Mean Reversion / NY-Close Pivot-SL Holiday Promo (until Dec 25, JST): Lifetime $199 / Rental $30 - Standard after promo: Lifetime $209- / Rental $40 - WHAT IT DOES ParitySnap detects tri-currency parity distortions (e.g., GOLD: XAUUSD–AUDUSD–XAUAUD ) and prints non-repainting entries on the just-closed bar when a Z-score mean-reversion edge is present. Built for traders who value transparency and statistical rigor , it bring
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Premium level - это уникальный индикатор с точностью правильных прогнозов  более 80%!  Данный индикатор тестировался более двух месяцев лучшими Специалистами в области Трейдинга!  Индикатор авторский такого вы больше не где не найдете!  По скриншотах можете сами увидеть точностью данного инструмента!  1 отлично подходит для торговли бинарными опционами со временем экспирации на 1 свечу. 2 работает на всех валютных парах, акциях, сырье, криптовалютах Инструкция: Как только появляется красная стре
Advanced Wave Statistics Scanner
Rong Bin Su
Утилиты
Advanced Wave Statistics Scanner The Advanced Wave Statistics Scanner is an enhanced MQL5 tool for MetaTrader 5 that combines traditional price volatility analysis with ATR(Average True Range)indicator analysis.This sophisticated tool provides deeper insights into market volatility patterns by comparing standard price wave measurements with ATR-based volatility metrics,enabling traders to identify abnormal market conditions and potential trading opportunities with greater precision. #Key Feat
Risk management Telegram Alerts and more
Bashar Isam Wadeea Kagaa
Утилиты
Watch your account Protect your capital with precision alerts for Balance, Equity, Margin, Margin level . Introducing: Balance, Equity, Margin, Margin level, Telegram Alerts and more expert advisor, A smart Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 5 that monitors your account in real time and sends instant alerts when critical thresholds are breached. What Makes This EA Different? Balance 1 Alerts: When your balance drops to 75% or 50% or any percent you want. Balance 2 Alerts:   When your balance drops t
WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT5
Wissam Hussein
Индикаторы
Добро пожаловать в индикатор распознавания Ultimate Harmonic Patterns Этот индикатор обнаруживает паттерн Гартли, паттерн Летучая мышь и паттерн Сайфер на основе HH и LL ценовой структуры и уровней Фибоначчи, и когда определенные уровни Фибоначчи встречаются, индикатор показывает паттерн на графике, Этот индикатор представляет собой комбинацию трех других моих индикаторов, которые обнаруживают сложные паттерны. Функции : Усовершенствованный алгоритм обнаружения паттерна с высокой точностью. Обна
DG trade scalper
Xuan Long Hoang
Утилиты
EA автоматический тейк-профит, автоматическая покупка/продажа, менеджер объема, боковая торговля, следящая точка открытия 1 — Автоматическое открытие покупки/продажи EA автоматически открывает покупку или продажу в соответствии с настройками: прибыль, стоп-лосс, объем. Управление объемом: общее количество ордеров и фиксированный размер 2 — Автоматический тейк-профит: тейк-профит с минимальной прибылью в соответствии с настройками, кнопка тейк-профит в соответствии с минимальной и максимальной п
Trailinator Pro
Christian Opperskalski
Утилиты
TRAILINATOR  is a unique Solution to use different Trailing-Stop Variants and change your Tradesetup via Remotecontrol. You configure your Tradesetup for a specified Symbol only once. This setting will be used for all your Positions of the same Symbol. Currently we support these Features: different Trailing-Stops: Standard: works like you use in Metatrader Terminal, starts trailing if your profit is greater than trailing stop Start after points: trailing stop will start after your defined poin
Support and Resistance
Pavel Gotkevitch
Индикаторы
Индикатор Support & Resistance - это модификация стандартного индикатора Fractals Билла Вильямса. Индикатор работает на любых временных интервалах. Он отображает на графике уровни поддержки и сопротивления и позволяет установить уровни стоп-лосса и тейк-профита (их точные числовые значения вы можете узнать, наведя на уровни указатель мышки). Синие пунктирные линии - уровни поддержки. Красные пунктирные линии - уровни сопротивления. По желанию вы можете изменить вид и цвет этих линий. Если цена п
Double HMA MTF for MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (4)
Индикаторы
Усовершенствованная Мультитаймфреймовая версия скользящей средней Хала (Hull Moving Average - HMA). Особенности Две линии индикатора Халла разных таймфреймов на одном графике. Линия HMA старшего таймфрейма определяет тренд, а линия HMA текущего таймфрейма - краткосрочные ценовые движения. Графическая панель с данными индикатора HMA на всех таймфреймах одновременно. Если на каком-либо таймфрейме HMA переключил свое направление, на панели отображается вопросительный или восклицательный знак с текс
FusionPro EA
Bram Van De Vooren
Эксперты
FusionPro v1.1 Beta - Multi-Strategy News-Aware EA ️ CONSERVATIVE Multi-Pair Trading System with Advanced Risk Protection LIMITED BETA RELEASE - $299 (Price increases +$100 after every 10 sales - Secure your copy now!) ️ SAFETY-FIRST TRADING APPROACH Conservative Risk Management - Maximum 0.1%-2.0% risk per pair, never risky martingale News Event Protection - Automatically blocks trades during high-impact volatile events Smart Position Limits - Maximum open trades cap prevents o
Position Manager TP SL
Felix Bowi
Утилиты
!! BLACK FRIDAY !!  FOR LIFETIME !! ================== == 35$ ONLY !! == ================== BOOK YOURS NOW !! The Position Manager Contains A Lot of Functions such as; (How to Operate) 1. Adjustable Volume per Trade (You could change the volume as you wish per trade). 2. Adjustable Risk : Reward Ratio (1RR means sacrifice 1 Risk : 1 Reward, 1.5RR, 2RR etc. as you wish) 3. Adjustable Stop Loss Points (Calculated Points as Stop Loss and Automatically adjusted the Risk Reward Ratio) 4. Buy Button
FREE
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
Утилиты
Многофункциональный торговый помощник для MT5 Более 66 профессиональных функций для умной, быстрой и точной торговли — всё в одном инструменте. Этот продвинутый торговый ассистент объединяет управление рисками, автоматизацию ордеров, технический анализ и контроль портфеля в одном мощном и интуитивно понятном интерфейсе. Он помогает трейдерам сократить рутину, минимизировать ошибки и принимать более уверенные решения. Почему трейдеры выбирают этот инструмент Открывайте, управляйте и закрывайте сд
Trendline Trade Panel MT5
Sugianto
Эксперты
The Trendline Trade Panel was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines with the push of a button. This ea is perfect for beginners who want to learn to trade manually because all of its features are equipped with basic tools for trading forex. Other uses for Trendline Trade Panel: + Can be used to perform recovering loss positions made by other EA or positions that open manually. Fill in magic number
С этим продуктом покупают
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Утилиты
Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке - Инструкция к приложению - Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характеристики пе
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (578)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Утилиты
Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT5 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные по
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (145)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Внимание приложение не работает в тестере стратегий. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Демоверсия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим расчетом риска. Открыть несколько ордер
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Утилиты
Бета-версия Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader почти готов к официальному альфа-релизу. Некоторые функции все еще находятся в разработке, и вы можете столкнуться с небольшими ошибками. Если вы заметите проблемы, пожалуйста, сообщите о них, ваша обратная связь помогает улучшать программное обеспечение для всех. Цена увеличится после 20 продаж. Оставшиеся копии по $90:   2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader — мощный инструмент, который автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из каналов и групп Telegr
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Утилиты
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Утилиты
Lazy Trader — это ваш личный помощник по управлению рисками, который самостоятельно находит лучшие точки входа в рынок, управляет позициями и помогает извлечь максимальную прибыль из каждой торговой идеи! Он контролирует графики от   M1 до W1 , ищет оптимальные точки входа по заданным условиям, управляет позициями без вашего участия: -  Есть идея на дневке?   Не нужно ждать, когда младшие таймфреймы нарисует вход — Lazy Trader сам все проверит и откроет все нужные позиции пока вы занимаетесь жи
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Утилиты
Smart Stop Scanner – многоактивный интеллектуальный сканер стоп-лоссов Общее описание Smart Stop Scanner предоставляет профессиональный контроль стоп-лоссов на любом рынке. Он анализирует рыночную структуру, определяет значимые пробои и формирует ключевые защитные уровни по Forex, Золоту, Индексам, Металлам, Криптовалютам и другим инструментам. Все данные отображаются в одном чистом, информативном и DPI-адаптивном панели для максимальной ясности и скорости принятия решений. Как определяется с
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Утилиты
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider — это простой в использовании полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять определённые сигналы в чат, канал или группу Telegram, превращая вашу учётную запись в провайдера сигналов . В отличие от большинства конкурирующих продуктов, он не использует импорт DLL. [ Демо ]   [ Руководство ] [ Версия MT4 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Канал в Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Доступно пошаговое руководство пользователя . Никаких знаний A
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Утилиты
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Копи-Кот MT5) — это локальный торговый копировщик и полная система управления рисками и исполнения, разработанная для современных торговых задач. От испытаний проп-фирм до управления личным портфелем, он адаптируется к любой ситуации с сочетанием надежного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает как в режиме Мастер (отправитель), так и в режиме Слейв (получатель), с синхронизацией в реальном времени рыночны
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Smart Stop Manager – автоматизированное управление стоп-лоссами с профессиональной точностью Обзор Smart Stop Manager — это исполнительный модуль линейки Smart Stop, созданный для трейдеров, которым требуется структурированное, надежное и полностью автоматизированное управление стоп-лоссами по нескольким открытым позициям одновременно. Панель непрерывно отслеживает активные сделки, рассчитывает оптимальный уровень стоп-лосса на основе рыночной структуры Smart Stop и автоматически обновляет сто
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Утилиты
Trade copier for MT5 - копировщик позиций/СДЕЛОК/ордеров для МetaТrader 5  из МТ4/МТ5) Для копирования на терминал MetaTrader 5 между терминалами МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5  для версии COPYLOT MT5 ( или МТ4 - МТ4 МТ5 - МТ4 для версии COPYLOT MT4). Версия МT4 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить    Как получить файлы журналов   Как тестировать и оптимизировать    Все продукты от Expforex Вы также можете копировать сделки в терминал МТ4 (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):    COPYLOT CLIENT for M
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Утилиты
Торговая панель для торговли в один клик.  Работа с позициями и ордерами!  Торговля с  графика  или  клавиатуры  . Используя нашу торговую панель, вы можете торговать в один клик с графика и совершать торговые операции в 30 раз быстрее, чем стандартное управление MetaTrader. Автоматические расчеты параметров и функций, которые облегчают жизнь трейдеру и помогают трейдеру вести торговую деятельность намного быстрее и удобнее. Графические подсказки и полная информация о торговых сделках на графике
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Утилиты
HINN MAGIC ENTRY - лучший инструмент для входа и менеджмента позиций! Выставляет ордера через выбор уровня на графике! Основные функции: - Рыночные, лимитные и отложенные ордера -  Автоматический подсчет лоттажа  -  Автоматический учет спреда и комиссий -  Неограниченное количество промежуточных тейков для позиций - Перевод в безубыток и трейлинг стоп-лосса - Интуитивно понятный,  адаптивный, настраиваемый интерфейс - Визуализация сессий и сильных алгоритмических уровней - Любые активы и тип
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Утилиты
HYT (Help Your Trading) — это инструмент, который поможет вам усреднить ваши убыточные позиции, используя две основные техники: Стандартное усреднение. Хеджирование с последующим открытием позиций в направлении тренда. Этот инструмент позволяет разрулить несколько позиций, открытых в разных направлениях как на покупку, так и на продажу. HYT позволяет автоматически рассчитать размер следующей позиции, цену ордера, направление для усреднения и закрытия позиции с заданным уровнем тейк-профита. Этот
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Утилиты
Grid Manual — это торговая панель для работы с сеточными стратегиями. Утилита универсальная, имеет гибкие настройки и понятный интерфейс. Работает с сеткой ордеров не только в сторону усреднения убытков, но и в сторону наращивания прибыли. Трейдеру не нужно создавать и сопровождать сетку ордеров, это сделает утилита. Достаточно открыть ордер и Grid manual автоматически создаст ему сетку ордеров и будет сопровождать его до самого закрытия. Полная инструкция и демо-версия здесь . Основные особенно
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Утилиты
Seconds Chart — уникальный инструмент для создания секундных графиков в MetaTrader 5 . С помощью Seconds Chart вы можете построить график с таймфреймом, заданным в секундах, получая идеальную гибкость и точность анализа, недоступную на стандартных минутных или часовых графиках. Например, таймфрейм S15 обозначает график со свечами продолжительностью 15 секунд. Вы можете использовать любые индикаторы и советники с поддержкой пользовательских символов. Работать с ними так же удобно, как и на станда
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Утилиты
DashPlus – это продвинутое средство для управления торговлей, разработанное для повышения эффективности и результативности торговли на платформе MetaTrader 5. Оно предлагает широкий набор функций, включая расчет рисков, управление ордерами, продвинутые системы сеток, инструменты на основе графиков и аналитику производительности. Основные функции Восстановительная Сетка Внедряет систему усреднения и гибкую сетку для управления сделками в неблагоприятных рыночных условиях. Позволяет стратегически
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Утилиты
Советник Риск Менеджер для МТ5, очень важная и по моему мнению необходимая программа для каждого трейдера. С помощью данного советника вы сможете контролировать  риск на вашем торговом счету. Контроль риска и прибыли может осуществляться как в  денежном $ эквиваленте так и в % процентном. Для работы советника просто прикрепите его на график валютной пары и выставите значения допустимого риска в валюте депозита или в % от текущего баланса.   [ Инструкция с описанием настроек ] Функции советника
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5: Идеальное решение для копирования сигналов Упростите свою торговлю с Telegram to MT5 — современным инструментом, который копирует торговые сигналы прямо из каналов и чатов Telegram на вашу платформу MetaTrader 5, без необходимости использования DLL. Это мощное решение обеспечивает точное исполнение сигналов, широкие возможности настройки, экономит время и повышает вашу эффективность. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Ключевые возможности Прямая интеграция с Telegram API Аутентификация ч
Uber Trade Manager
Meelis Hynninen
4.88 (16)
Утилиты
UTM Manager — это интуитивно понятный и простой в использовании инструмент, предлагающий быстрое и эффективное исполнение сделок. Одной из выдающихся функций является режим «Игнорировать спред», который позволяет вам торговать по цене свечей, полностью игнорируя спреды (например, позволяет торговать парами с более высокими спредами на LTF, избегая выхода из сделок из-за спреда). Еще одним ключевым аспектом UTM Manager является его уникальный локальный копировщик сделок, позволяющий гибко запуска
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Утилиты
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (7)
Утилиты
Риск-менеджер позволяет контролировать свою торговую активность и защищать от убытков. Настройки теперь организованы в логические группы, что упрощает конфигурацию различных параметров риска. При превышении любого лимита риск-менеджер может принудительно закрыть открытые позиции, остановить работу других советников и даже полностью закрыть терминал, чтобы предотвратить эмоциональную торговлю, не соответствующую вашей торговой стратегии. Настройки Risk Manager Защита Счета Check min equity limit
AI Trade Analyzer
Sergey Batudayev
Утилиты
AI Trade Analyzer — интеллектуальный инструмент рыночного анализа, реализованный в формате индикатора. Программа визуализирует сигналы на графике и помогает трейдеру оценивать рыночную ситуацию на основе технических индикаторов и новостного фона. Поддерживаемые модели: Совместимо с новейшими версиями ChatGPT — GPT-5.1 , GPT-4o , GPT-4o-mini , O1 и GPT-3.5-turbo . Модель GPT-5.1 обеспечивает максимально точный анализ, расширенное понимание контекста и сложных торговых ситуаций. GPT-4o — сбаланси
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Утилиты
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Утилиты
Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки   The News Filter   вам больше не придется полагаться на встроен
EasyTrade MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (2)
Утилиты
Easy Trade – Умное, простое и мощное управление сделками Easy Trade — это универсальное решение для управления сделками в MetaTrader для тех, кто хочет держать риск под контролем и обеспечить максимально плавное исполнение ордеров. Созданный с нуля на основе обратной связи от трейдеров, Easy Trade позволяет легко открывать, отслеживать и управлять сделками по множеству символов — без лишней сложности. Независимо от того, скальпируете ли вы вручную или управляете несколькими позициями, Easy Tra
Другие продукты этого автора
FREE
Digital RSI and ADX
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Индикаторы
A lightweight digital indicator that combines the most important momentum tools directly on the chart. It displays real-time values of RSI, ADX, +DI, −DI, and DI Spread in a clean and compact format, without drawing any lines or graphical objects on the chart. Designed to provide fast insight into trend strength and the balance between buyers and sellers, without the need to open additional indicator windows. Fully customizable—font, size, and screen position can be adjusted easily.
FREE
MTF RSI with Regression Channels Ar
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Индикаторы
Note:  The inputs of this indicator are in the Arabic language An   advanced RSI indicator   that displays dynamic linear regression channels in both the indicator window and the price chart, with predefined horizontal levels to detect overbought and oversold zones. Main Features (Summary): Synchronized linear regression channels on both price and RSI Multitimeframe support Smart and ready-to-use horizontal levels Professional design with optimized performance Feedback & Support We value your ex
FREE
MTF RSI with Regression Channels
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Индикаторы
An advanced RSI indicator that displays dynamic linear regression channels in both the indicator window and the price chart, with predefined horizontal levels to detect overbought and oversold zones. Main Features (Summary): Synchronized linear regression channels on both price and RSI Multi–timeframe support Smart and ready-to-use horizontal levels Professional design with optimized performance Feedback & Support We value your experience! If you have any questions, suggestions, or encounter any
FREE
Auto Smart Trade Manager EA
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Утилиты
Note:   All   inputs of this EA   are designed in Arabic for easier configuration and management Auto Smart Trade Manager EA Ar   automatically manages trades on MetaTrader 5. Sets   Stop Loss (SL)   and   Take Profit (TP) , supports   Trailing Stop   to secure profits, and includes   Equity Protection . Smart management for all trades or by Magic Number and symbol, with full control over slippage and risk. Trading involves high risk and you may lose part or all of your capital. Use this EA cau
FREE
MTF Linear Regression Channel
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Индикаторы
Linear Regression Channel (MTF) Indicator The Linear Regression Channel MTF is an advanced technical indicator that uses statistical analysis to plot a linear regression channel on the price chart, with the capability to display data from a different time frame (Multi Time Frame) for enhanced trend accuracy and analysis. Key Features of the Indicator: Main Line (Linear Regression Line): Represents the overall price trend over the selected period, allowing traders to easily observe the general s
FREE
Auto Smart Trade Manager EA Ar
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Утилиты
Note: All inputs of this EA are designed in Arabic for easier configuration and management Auto Smart Trade Manager EA Ar automatically manages trades on MetaTrader 5. Sets Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) , supports Trailing Stop to secure profits, and includes Equity Protection . Smart management for all trades or by Magic Number and symbol, with full control over slippage and risk. Trading involves high risk and you may lose part or all of your capital. Use this EA cautiously, and set Sto
FREE
MTF Dual Linear Regression Channel
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Индикаторы
This indicator plots two linear regression channels on the chart for any currency pair or financial instrument, supporting the use of two different timeframes. The first channel uses a shorter period to identify local trends. The second channel uses a longer period to identify overall trends. Each channel displays a main regression line and two lines representing the deviation range. Users can adjust the period of each channel and select the desired timeframe. The indicator helps monitor price m
FREE
Macd MTF 1
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Индикаторы
MACD MTF 1 – Multi-Timeframe MACD A professional MACD indicator supporting all timeframes! Displays the histogram and signal line clearly in a separate window, helping you to: Identify current market momentum. Track market reversals easily. Choose optimal entry and exit points without switching timeframes. Adjustable Settings: Timeframe for any strategy. Fast and Slow Moving Averages. Signal line sensitivity. Perfect for all trading styles: scalping, daily, and long-term trading.
FREE
TPSL Panel
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Утилиты
TradePanel v1.0 A professional trading panel that displays essential trade information directly on the chart, including the total number of open positions, overall profit/loss, and real-time details for each trade. The panel updates automatically using a smart timer and features a clean, minimalistic design that helps traders monitor performance without distraction. An ideal tool for tracking active trades and improving trading efficiency.
FREE
