Account Guard Pro

Protect your capital and lock in profits automatically with Account Guard Pro. This indispensable account management Expert Advisor ensures strict adherence to your daily risk limits. Set a maximum daily loss and a daily profit target—once either is reached, Guardian Pro instantly closes all open positions and pending orders, and halts all trading activity until the start of the next day. Its integrated visual dashboard provides a clear, real-time view of your daily P/L and current status. A crucial tool for disciplined, automated trading.

  • Key Features:
    • Automated Risk Management: Instantly stops trading if the predefined daily percentage loss is hit.
    • Profit Lock-in: Automatically closes trades and stops the EA when the daily percentage profit goal is achieved.
    • Persistent Guard: Maintains the security stop/target status until the start of a new trading day.
    • Visual Dashboard: Real-time on-chart P/L, equity, and status monitoring.

