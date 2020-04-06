The Destroyer EA MT5

The Price will increase every 2 weeks. Final Price 999 USD

THE DESTROYER EA – Annihilate the Market. Conquer the Challenge.

THE MISSION

The market is a battlefield. Only the disciplined survive. The Destroyer EA was not built to "participate" in the market—it was built to dominate it.

Designed specifically for the grueling conditions of Prop Firm Challenges (FXIFY, FTMO, MFF, etc.), this algorithm combines the lethal precision of the "D-Strategy" (EMA 21/55 Cross) with an indestructible risk management shield. It hunts volatility, strikes with sniper precision, and protects your equity like a fortress.

Do not just trade. Destroy the target.

 THE ARSENAL (Features)

1. The "D-Strategy" Combat Engine

The Destroyer doesn't guess. It calculates. It uses a relentless Multi-Timeframe confirmation system:

  • The Radar: Scans the 21 EMA & 55 EMA for the perfect trend alignment.

  • The Trigger: Waits for the Retest of the Moving Average (Pullback). It never chases price; it lets the enemy come into the kill zone.

  • The Confirmation: Validates every entry with Heiken Ashi color changes and RSI momentum.

2. The Prop Firm Guardian (Equity Shield)

Your account is your lifeblood. The Destroyer includes a hard-coded Equity Guardian that watches your balance every millisecond.

  • Daily Loss Limit: If equity drops by 4% (adjustable), the Destroyer kills all trades immediately and locks the terminal for the day. You survive to fight tomorrow.

  • Hard Stop Loss: Every trade has a physical Stop Loss sent to the broker. No hidden risks.

3. The Recovery Protocol (Optional)

Sometimes, the market traps you. The Destroyer activates its Recovery Grid.

  • Instead of accepting defeat, it intelligently adds positions at calculated intervals.

  • It averages the price and closes the entire basket at Break Even. It turns a potential loss into a neutral exit.

  • (Note: Can be disabled for strict low-risk scouting missions).

4. ECN Stealth Execution

Brokers try to stop you with "Error 130" or "Invalid Stops." The Destroyer bypasses this by using a Two-Step-Execution protocol. It enters the market invisible (no SL/TP) and modifies the order milliseconds later. No rejection. No errors.

 COMBAT PARAMETERS (Settings Explained)

To pilot The Destroyer, you must understand your controls. Here is the manual:

A. PROP FIRM PROTECTION (The Shield)

  • MaxDailyLoss (4.0): The Fail-Safe. If you lose 4% in a day, the machine shuts down. Saves your Prop Account.

  • MaxTotalLoss (9.0): The Ejection Seat. Prevents total account blowout.

  • RiskPerTrade (1.0): The Ammo. How much % of the account do you fire per shot?

B. D-STRATEGY SETTINGS (The Weapon)

  • TimeFrame (M15): The tactical map. M15 is recommended for Daytrading.

  • FastEMA (21) / SlowEMA (55): The trend identifiers.

  • RetestPips (10): The Sniper Zone. How close must price get to the EMA to trigger a shot?

  • UseHeikenAshi : Activates the visual confirmation filter.

C. EXIT MANAGEMENT (The Extraction)

  • RewardRatio (2.0): The Victory condition. TP is 2x the Stop Loss.

  • UseTrailing : Activates the dynamic Stop Loss. It chases the price to lock in loot.

  • UseBreakEven : Moves SL to entry price once profitable. A risk-free trade is a good trade.

D. RECOVERY SYSTEM (The Counter-Attack)

  • UseRecovery : True = Fight back with Grids. False = One shot, one kill (Stop Loss only).

  • MaxTrades : How many reinforcements to send into battle.

E. TIME FILTER (Stealth Mode)

  • FridayExit : True = Closes all positions on Friday night. No holding over the weekend.

DEPLOYMENT INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Load Ammo: Copy Destroyer.ex4 to your MT4 Experts folder.

  2. Select Target: Open EURUSD, GBPUSD, or XAUUSD.

  3. Sync Time: Set Timeframe to M15.

  4. Engage: Drag the EA onto the chart.

    • Prop Firm Trader? Set UseRecovery = false and RiskPerTrade = 1.0 .

    • Personal Account? Set UseRecovery = true for maximum damage.

  5. Fire: Enable AutoTrading.

WARNING: This is a powerful tool. Used correctly, it conquers. Used recklessly, it destroys. Always test in the simulation chamber (Demo) before live combat.

The Destroyer is ready. Are you?


The Price will increase every 2 weeks. Final Price 999 USD THE DESTROYER EA – Annihilate the Market. Conquer the Challenge. (Battle Tested Logic) THE MISSION The market is a battlefield. Only the disciplined survive. The Destroyer EA was not built to "participate" in the market—it was built to dominate it. Designed specifically for the grueling conditions of Prop Firm Challenges (FXIFY, FTMO, MFF, etc.) , this algorithm combines the lethal precision of the "D-Strategy" (EMA 21/55 Cross) with an
