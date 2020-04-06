The Destroyer EA

The Price will increase every 2 weeks. Final Price 999 USD

THE DESTROYER EA – Annihilate the Market. Conquer the Challenge.

(Battle Tested Logic)

THE MISSION

The market is a battlefield. Only the disciplined survive. The Destroyer EA was not built to "participate" in the market—it was built to dominate it.

Designed specifically for the grueling conditions of Prop Firm Challenges (FXIFY, FTMO, MFF, etc.), this algorithm combines the lethal precision of the "D-Strategy" (EMA 21/55 Cross) with an indestructible risk management shield. It hunts volatility, strikes with sniper precision, and protects your equity like a fortress.

Do not just trade. Destroy the target.

 THE ARSENAL (Features)

1. The "D-Strategy" Combat Engine

The Destroyer doesn't guess. It calculates. It uses a relentless Multi-Timeframe confirmation system:

  • The Radar: Scans the 21 EMA & 55 EMA for the perfect trend alignment.

  • The Trigger: Waits for the Retest of the Moving Average (Pullback). It never chases price; it lets the enemy come into the kill zone.

  • The Confirmation: Validates every entry with Heiken Ashi color changes and RSI momentum.

2. The Prop Firm Guardian (Equity Shield)

Your account is your lifeblood. The Destroyer includes a hard-coded Equity Guardian that watches your balance every millisecond.

  • Daily Loss Limit: If equity drops by 4% (adjustable), the Destroyer kills all trades immediately and locks the terminal for the day. You survive to fight tomorrow.

  • Hard Stop Loss: Every trade has a physical Stop Loss sent to the broker. No hidden risks.

3. The Recovery Protocol (Optional)

Sometimes, the market traps you. The Destroyer activates its Recovery Grid.

  • Instead of accepting defeat, it intelligently adds positions at calculated intervals.

  • It averages the price and closes the entire basket at Break Even. It turns a potential loss into a neutral exit.

  • (Note: Can be disabled for strict low-risk scouting missions).

4. ECN Stealth Execution

Brokers try to stop you with "Error 130" or "Invalid Stops." The Destroyer bypasses this by using a Two-Step-Execution protocol. It enters the market invisible (no SL/TP) and modifies the order milliseconds later. No rejection. No errors.

 COMBAT PARAMETERS (Settings Explained)

To pilot The Destroyer, you must understand your controls. Here is the manual:

A. PROP FIRM PROTECTION (The Shield)

  • MaxDailyLoss (4.0): The Fail-Safe. If you lose 4% in a day, the machine shuts down. Saves your Prop Account.

  • MaxTotalLoss (9.0): The Ejection Seat. Prevents total account blowout.

  • RiskPerTrade (1.0): The Ammo. How much % of the account do you fire per shot?

B. D-STRATEGY SETTINGS (The Weapon)

  • TimeFrame (M15): The tactical map. M15 is recommended for Daytrading.

  • FastEMA (21) / SlowEMA (55): The trend identifiers.

  • RetestPips (10): The Sniper Zone. How close must price get to the EMA to trigger a shot?

  • UseHeikenAshi : Activates the visual confirmation filter.

C. EXIT MANAGEMENT (The Extraction)

  • RewardRatio (2.0): The Victory condition. TP is 2x the Stop Loss.

  • UseTrailing : Activates the dynamic Stop Loss. It chases the price to lock in loot.

  • UseBreakEven : Moves SL to entry price once profitable. A risk-free trade is a good trade.

D. RECOVERY SYSTEM (The Counter-Attack)

  • UseRecovery : True = Fight back with Grids. False = One shot, one kill (Stop Loss only).

  • MaxTrades : How many reinforcements to send into battle.

E. TIME FILTER (Stealth Mode)

  • FridayExit : True = Closes all positions on Friday night. No holding over the weekend.

DEPLOYMENT INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Load Ammo: Copy Destroyer.ex4 to your MT4 Experts folder.

  2. Select Target: Open EURUSD, GBPUSD, or XAUUSD.

  3. Sync Time: Set Timeframe to M15.

  4. Engage: Drag the EA onto the chart.

    • Prop Firm Trader? Set UseRecovery = false and RiskPerTrade = 1.0 .

    • Personal Account? Set UseRecovery = true for maximum damage.

  5. Fire: Enable AutoTrading.

WARNING: This is a powerful tool. Used correctly, it conquers. Used recklessly, it destroys. Always test in the simulation chamber (Demo) before live combat.

The Destroyer is ready. Are you?


Рекомендуем также
Galaxy MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Эксперты
GALAXY  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. Architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions  GALAXY      It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.        NO INPUT TO SELECT FOR THE TRADER   ALL AUTO MATED THIS SYSTEM IS ALWAIS IN THE MARKET IN THE TWO DIRECCTION MAKE WINING CYCLES   GALAXY  . It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls
QuantumGuard Pro Safe Trading with Risk Panel
Nan Wang
Утилиты
QuantumGuard Pro - Intelligent Quantum Risk Management Trading System Core Features Five independent fund management groups for smart risk diversification Triple protection mechanism: profit target + drawdown protection + global risk control Professional trading panel for one-stop trade execution 24/7 real-time risk monitoring and protection Automatic display of average price lines for each group One-click close single group orders for precise control Order group highlighting for clear status o
Hubble
Marta Gonzalez
Эксперты
HUBBLE  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions HUBBLE  It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      HUBBLE  It is a 100% automatic system,  The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.     Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. You can download the demo and test it yo
Voyager MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Эксперты
Voyager    it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions   Voyager   have 10 neural net working in parallel.   Voyager           It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.       Voyager . It is a 100% automatic system,  The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.     Is a revolution in the 
Sputnik MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Эксперты
Sputnik  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions   Sputnik     It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      Sputnik     is a plug and play system   Sputnik     It is a 100% automatic system,  The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.       You can download the demo and test it y
Vostok
Marta Gonzalez
Эксперты
Vostok  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions   Vostok   Have a neural net to used the correct algoritm in the correct market situation   Vostok      It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.        Vostok   is a plug and play system Vostok     It is a 100% automatic system,  The system is sel
Turbo pivot levels
Ugur Oezcan
4.5 (2)
Эксперты
Советник основан на точках разворота. Пользователи могут сами выбирать уровни для входа. Для восстановления неудачных сделок используется система мартингейла. При получении просадки советник входит в режим, при котором старается держать весь набор сделок на одном устойчивом уровне. В режиме хеджирования советник удаляет все уровни тейк-профита и пытается закрыть всю корзину на уровне безубытка. Также может использовать обычный стоп-лосс. Протестируйте эксперт перед использованием стоп-лосса. Сов
Intelligent trend
Yang Pei Qin
Эксперты
1.Determine the trend size based on the chart cycle.   An uptrend near the highest price in a period of time.   A trend down near the lowest price in a period of time. 2.   short-term trends.   Oversold and long;   Overbought, short. 3. Unwind positions based on overbought and oversold and profit points. real-time signal： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1538661?source=Site+Signals+My EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range). The best performing symbol : E
EA Night Fox Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Эксперты
Советник использует скальпинг стратегию в ночное время, торговля состоит из   трёх алгоритмов и каждый алгоритм  работает в своём интервале времени. Советник использует множества умных фильтров для адаптации под практически любые экономические ситуации. Используется отложенные ордера для наименьшего проскальзывания при торговли скальпинга. Советник безопасный и не требует никаких настроек от пользователя, просто установить на график и готова. Советник устанавливает защитный стоп-приказ, поэтому
Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
5 (1)
Эксперты
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
Jupiter Mt4
Marta Gonzalez
Эксперты
JUPITER  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of    independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions    JUPITER        It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      JUPITER  . It is a 100% automatic system,  The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.     Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. You can dow
AutoManyToolsCCI14
Aleksander Chernov
Эксперты
Основная идея - распределение баланса для торговли на большом количестве валютных инструментов . Это позволяет отслеживать большее количество движений цены на рынке и извлекать из этого большую прибыль. Используется индикатор CCI (14) на таймфреймах H4 и M5 , фильтры: по минимальному лоту, по спреду. Встроена функция защиты депозита от потери ( ALARM_STOP_Eqyity ) и ограничивающие торговлю параметры ( Min_Proc_Sv_Sr и ALARM_Proc_Sv_Sr ). Автоматически рассчитывается для каждого инструмента: торг
Tradonator nextGen
Wolfgang Kuebel
4 (2)
Эксперты
Советник Tradonator nextGen: торгует не по индикатору или цене, а в начале каждой новой свечи (в зависимости от Timeframe). определяет направление сделки на основе встроенного индикатора, который способен измерять тренд и волатильность. создает отдельные серии для покупки и продажи и раздельно управляет ими. для каждой сделки каждой серии рассчитывает целевой уровень прибыли и закрывает серию только по общему профиту при достижении этой цели. работает с любой валютной парой, любым брокером и на
Fxraid EA for Intraday Trading
FXRaid UK Ltd
Эксперты
This is a Trend and Reverse based EA. No martingale or hedging strategy is used here. It works on MetaTrader 4 with all major pairs. Here you can see more details about our EA.   Entry Logic: Support resistance to determine the area of buying and selling. We don't enter market if its a ranging market.we filter ranging market with Bollinger band. Also we check the market trend. We use reverse trend strategy Exit Logic: Usually, we have a fixed stop loss which is very low according to the Take pro
Price Action Forex Trading Robot
FXRaid UK Ltd
Эксперты
This is a Price Action based EA. No martingale or hedging strategy is used here. The EA is for EURUSD Only. Entry Logic: Support resistance to determine the area of buying and selling. We don't enter market if its a ranging market.we filter ranging market with Bollinger band and ADX. Also we check the market trend.only enter for buy if its an uptrend and sell if its a sell market. Exit Logic: Usually, we have a fixed stop loss which is very low according to the Take profit. Also we have trailing
Booster for MT4
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Эксперты
BOOSTER FOR MT4 - это профессиональный скальперский советник для ежедневной работы на валютном рынке FOREX. В трейдинге, вместе с опытом к трейдерам обычно приходит понимание того, что значимую роль на рынке играют уровни скопления стоп-ордеров, цена и время. В этом ФОРЕКС советнике реализована данная стратегия, и Я надеюсь, что Вы получите не только удовольствие от использования данного продукта, но и примите участие в его развитии - оставив свой отзыв с пожеланиями здесь  https://www.mql5.com/
Destiny Master
Victor Adhitya
Эксперты
Your destiny is in your hand, This EA design to control your RISK PER TRADE so even you using the martingale system you can control your drawdown. Every failure of your entry will partial hedge with this ea, so the floating loss will reduce and the drawdown can be controlled. You need Broker with this requirement spesification : - Hedging Account (dont use Netting Account) - Big leverage  - NO SWAP  - NO COMMISION - NO Hidden Cost - Margin Hedge = 0 - Low spread  - Low slippage
Jarvis Meta 4
Marta Gonzalez
Эксперты
Jarvis it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions          Jarvis It is an advanced and professional trading system. This is a FULL configurable system.    Jarvis       is a professional system, Ready to personalized your profile.                                       You can download the demo and test it yourself.                 
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Эксперты
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
Orion MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Эксперты
ORION  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions ORION     It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      ORION . It is a 100% automatic system,  The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.     Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. You can download the demo and test it
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4 (1)
Эксперты
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Эксперты
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
Canadian Taiga
Charbel Abboud
Эксперты
CANADIAN TAIGA - это профессиональный портфельный советник, использующий систему торговли по тренду, основанную на принципах прорыва волатильности и прорыва уровней поддержки/сопротивления. Он работает на всех парах канадского доллара. Основной принцип Canadian Taiga заключается в захвате торговых возможностей на всех парах с канадским долларом, используя сложный модуль хеджирования. Скачайте CANADIAN TAIGA и протестируйте его на всех парах канадского доллара, как рекомендуется, и если он не д
Mir Station MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Эксперты
Mir Station MT4  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions Mir Station MT4     Have  neurals nets to used the correct algoritm in the correct market situation Mir Station MT4         It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      Mir Station MT4     is a plug and play system Mir Station MT4     It
ISS Station MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Эксперты
ISS Station MT4        it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions       ISS Station MT4         Have neurals nets to used the correct algoritm in the correct market situation       ISS Station MT4               It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.        ISS Station MT4     is a plug and play
Inside Candle EA
Hong Ling Mu
1 (1)
Эксперты
Based on my original trading strategy, it appears that this EA is programmed to use technical analysis to identify an inside candle pattern in the current candle and wait for a breakout in either direction. If the price breaks out higher, the EA will place a buy order, and if it breaks out lower, the EA will place a sell order. The take profit and stop loss levels are set at 50 pips each. Additionally, using a martingale strategy, which involves increasing the lot size after a losing trade, ca
FREE
Amazing Brain MT4
Amazing Traders
Эксперты
Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To create the strategy, we have used the history data with 99,9% quality for the last 15 years. The best signals had been selected and the false signals have been filtered out. The Expert Advisor performs technical analysis and considers only the breakouts that show the best result.   It uses a system of filtering false signals. The EA uses adaptive trailing stop. The EA uses a ver
Capitalrecover
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Эксперты
HFT  ZONE MOMENTUM RECOVERY EA_Name ค่า: HFT MTRADER ใช้สำหรับระบุชื่อของ EA เพื่อให้ง่ายต่อการจัดการหรือตรวจสอบในประวัติการเทรด (History) Lot_fix ค่า: 0.02 ใช้กำหนดขนาดของล็อตคงที่ (Fixed Lot Size) ที่ EA จะเปิดในแต่ละคำสั่งเทรด โดยไม่ขึ้นอยู่กับเงื่อนไขอื่น ๆ Lots_X ค่า: 1.5 ตัวคูณล็อต (Lot Multiplier) ซึ่งมักใช้ในการเพิ่มขนาดล็อตในลักษณะการ Martingale หรือ Hedging โดยเมื่อขาดทุนหรือเปิดคำสั่งถัดไป ระบบจะเพิ่มล็อตตามค่าที่กำหนดไว้ High_Low_end_candle ค่า: 10 จำนวนแท่งเทียนที่ใช้ในการคำนวณระ
Pulsar EA
Marta Gonzalez
Эксперты
Pulsar it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions  Pulsar    It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.        NO INPUT TO SELECT FOR THE TRADER ALL AUTO MATED THIS SYSTEM IS ALWAIS IN THE MARKET IN THE TWO DIRECCTION MAKE WINING CYCLES  PULSAR . It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls b
Golden City
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Эксперты
Советник Golden City действительно выглядит многообещающе благодаря своему комплексному подходу к автоматизации процесса принятия решений на рынке Форекс. Однако важно учитывать ряд факторов перед началом его использования: The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Ключевые особенности Golden City Автоматизация : Советник принимает решения самостоятельно, основываясь на сложных алгоритмах анализа рыночной ситуации. Это позволяет снизить эм
С этим продуктом покупают
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить   Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Эксперты
Технология на основе искусственного интеллекта с ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA — это продвинутый торговый экспертный советник, разработанный для GBPUSD и XAUUSD. Он ориентирован на безопасность, постоянную прибыль и бесконечную прибыльность. В отличие от многих других советников, которые полагаются на высокорисковые стратегии, такие как мартингейл или сеточная торговля. Infinity EA использует дисциплинированную, прибыльную стратегию скальпинга, основанную на нейронной сети, встроенной в машинное об
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT5:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT4, и вы сможете получить Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Правило  
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Эксперты
Goldex AI:  сегодняшний успех станет завтрашним плодом СУПЕРСКИДКА В ТЕЧЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОГО ВРЕМЕНИ! ПОСЛЕДНИЕ 2 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ЗА 299 USD ДО ПОВЫШЕНИЯ ЦЕНЫ. Живые сигналы > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Набор высокого риска Руководство и файлы конфигурации: Свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы конфигурации. Цена: Стартовая цена $899 и будет увеличиваться на $199 после каждых десяти продаж. Доступные копии: 2 Goldex AI - продвинутый торговый робот с нейронными сетями, т
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.85 (40)
Эксперты
Советник Trend Ai разработан для работы с индикатором Trend Ai, который выполняет собственный анализ рынка, сочетая определение тренда с оперативными точками входа и оповещениями о развороте, и автоматически обрабатывает все сигналы индикатора! Советник содержит ряд внешних параметров, которые полностью настраиваются и позволяют трейдеру настроить советник по своему усмотрению. Как только появится зеленая точка, советник будет готов к покупке. Как только восходящий тренд подтвердится синей стр
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Эксперты
Советник является системой, предназначенной для восстановления убыточных позиций. Авторский алгоритм локирует убыточную позицию, дробит ее на множество отдельных частей, и закрывает каждую из них отдельно. Простая настройка, отложенный запуск при просадке, локирование, отключение других советников, усреднение с фильтрацией тренда и частичное закрытие убыточной позиции встроенные в один инструмент Именно использование закрытия убытков частями позволяет уменьшать убытки с меньшей загрузкой депозит
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Эксперты
Scalp Unscalp — это краткосрочная двунаправленная скальпинг-система, которая стремится быстро извлечь прибыль за счёт точных входов. Сигнал Scalp Unscalp в реальном времени скоро появится! Текущая цена будет повышена. Ограниченная цена 99 USD Без сетки, без мартингейла. Каждая сделка открывается отдельно Доступен фиксированный стоп-лосс с виртуальной системой динамического трейлинг-стопа Интерактивная торговая панель и точные настройки размера лота Рекомендуется График: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF,
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Эксперты
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность уста
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Эксперты
AlphaCore System   - это профессиональный торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, использующий стратегию торговли на основе динамического анализа локальных экстремумов и статистического прогнозирования пробоев. === Купите AlphaCore System MT4, и вы сможете получить AlphaCore System для MT5 бесплатно! === За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Торговая концепция Советник работает по методологии   адаптивных ценовых коридоров . Система непрерывно отслеживает формирование локал
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
Эксперты
Введение в DCA CYCLEMAX Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Обзор DCA CYCLEMAX — это мощная полуавтоматическая программа торговли по сетке (EA), оптимизированная для активов с сильными однонаправленными трендами на рынке. Она особенно эффективна для активов с высокой волатильностью и устойчивыми трендами в одном направлении, таких как золото (GOLD), Nasdaq 100 (NS100) и криптовалюты. Используя стра
SNeox AI
Anastasiya Morozova
Эксперты
SNeox AI — автоматический мультивалютный торговый робот для стабильной долгосрочной торговли на рынке Forex. Советник разработан на базе проверенных алгоритмов анализа рыночной цены и волатильности и ориентирован на аккуратную торговлю с контролируемыми рисками. ВНИМАНИЕ! Новогодняя акция, первые 15 покупок - 99$ Следующие 15 - 159$ Финальная цена - 229$ Торопитесь воспользоваться предложением! MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/158518 Торговые инструменты: EURUSD GBPUSD NZDUS
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Эксперты
The Golden Way — это автоматическое торговое программное обеспечение для платформы MT4. Оно использует комплексную гибридную стратегию, которая работает благодаря совместному действию нескольких субстратегий. Это позволяет точно выявлять возможности для покупки (лонгов) и продажи (шортов) на рынке золота (XAUUSD), помогая вам своевременно воспользоваться торговыми моментами при различных рыночных условиях. Основываясь на продуманной торговой логике, The Golden Way обеспечивает профессиональные
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Эксперты
Ziwox Fundamental trader Ziwox Fundamental trader — это торговый помощник, который помогает трейдерам финансовых рынков принимать взвешенные решения на основе информационных данных советника. Этот советник использует онлайн-источники для сбора всей необходимой информации, такой как фундаментальное смещение валют, отношение розничных трейдеров в реальном времени к паре, прогноз банка и института, данные отчета COT и другие данные в сложной панели советника. Вкратце, это интегрированный источник
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (632)
Эксперты
HFT Prop Firm EA, также известный как Green Man из-за своего отличительного логотипа, является экспертом-советником (EA), специально созданным для преодоления проблем или оценок со стороны проприетарных торговых компаний (prop firms), которые разрешают стратегии высокочастотной торговли (HFT). На ограниченный период: бесплатные утилиты стоимостью $198 при покупке HFT Prop Firm EA Версия для MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Мониторинг производительности при прохождении HFT Ch
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Эксперты
Javier Gold Scalper: Наша технология на вашей стороне! Руководство и файлы конфигурации: свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы конфигурации Цена: Цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных лицензий Доступные копии: 5 Торговля золотом, одним из самых волатильных активов на финансовом рынке, требует высокой точности, тщательного анализа и крайне эффективного управления рисками. Javier Gold Scalper был разработан именно для объединения этих основ в надеж
GoldMiner mt4 pro
Van Hoa Nguyen
Эксперты
GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient d
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Эксперты
CyNera: Ваш трейдинг, наши технологии Руководство и файлы набора: свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы набора Цена: Цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных лицензий Доступно копий: 4 Торговля золотом, одним из самых волатильных инструментов на рынке, требует точности, глубокого анализа и эффективного управления рисками. Экспертный советник CyNera безупречно интегрирует все эти элементы в сложную систему, разработанную для оптимальной торговли золо
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
Cоветник AW Double Grids MT4 - это агрессивный, полностью автоматизированный сеточный советник, с информационно торговой панелью и простой настройкой. Стратегия заключается в одновременной двухсторонней работе, мультиплицируя объем одного направления. Встроенный автоматический расчет лота, реализованы разные вариации увеличения объема позиций, и другие функции.  Инструкция ->   ЗДЕСЬ   /  Решение проблем - >  ЗДЕСЬ  /  МТ5 версия  - >   ЗДЕСЬ   Как торгует советник: AW Double Grids ведет двухст
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Эксперты
KonokaSystemNEO - одна из трех сестер ( NEO, JOY, FUN ), основанных на KonokaSystem, с новой индивидуальностью и является оригинальным советником. Торговый стиль - дневная торговля с полуночи до середины дня по японскому времени. Валютная пара - "USDJPY", вход осуществляется по цене открытия M5. Каждая из трех сестер имеет свою логику и оснащена двумя типами входов и двумя типами выходов. Никакой логики сетки или мартингейла не используется. Внутренняя логика повторяет прибыль и убыток, проглат
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
Эксперты
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Infinity Trader EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Infinity Trader EA Live
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.6 (5)
Эксперты
ThraeX – скальпирование на M1. (DAX, XAU, etc) Вдохновлённый дисциплиной и точностью римской эпохи, ThraeX — это специализированный экспертный советник для MetaTrader 4, разработанный специально для высокочастотной торговли с использованием 1-минутного графика. Он предназначен для обработки быстрых колебаний рынка, стремясь выявлять и реагировать на краткосрочные ценовые движения с высокой скоростью и адаптивностью. Ключевые характеристики: ️ Логика скальпинга для M 1 – Предназначен для высокоч
Gold Zenith mt4
Marina Arkhipova
5 (1)
Эксперты
Gold Zenith — премиальный советник для золота (XAUUSD) Gold Zenith — премиальный советник для золота (XAUUSD) Gold Zenith — мощный и дисциплинированный алгоритм для XAUUSD (золото). Он не использует опасные методы (сетка, мартингейл и т. п.), а каждая сделка защищена стоп-лоссом. Логика: поиск трендового движения и работа на откатах, при этом открывается только одна сделка по сигналу. Никаких сложных настроек — по умолчанию всё готово к работе: добавьте советник на график и торгуйте. Почему это
Kaufman Smart Regime EA
Davit Beridze
Эксперты
Настройки по умолчанию для теста по золоту (Gold M15) с 2024 года Kaufman Smart Regime EA: Адаптивный Рыночный Интеллект СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ВСТУПИТЕЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: Мощь советника Smart Regime EA выпускается по цене, составляющей лишь часть его истинной ценности. Забронируйте свою лицензию прямо сейчас за $50 , прежде чем цена начнет поэтапно расти до финальной стоимости в $500 . Это инвестиция в беспрецедентную рыночную логику. Раскройте потенциал адаптивного алгоритмического трейдинга. Kaufman Smar
Другие продукты этого автора
The Destroyer EA MT5
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Эксперты
The Price will increase every 2 weeks. Final Price 999 USD THE DESTROYER EA – Annihilate the Market. Conquer the Challenge. THE MISSION The market is a battlefield. Only the disciplined survive.   The Destroyer EA   was not built to "participate" in the market—it was built to   dominate   it. Designed specifically for the grueling conditions of   Prop Firm Challenges (FXIFY, FTMO, MFF, etc.) , this algorithm combines the lethal precision of the   "D-Strategy"   (EMA 21/55 Cross) with an indestru
TiborsTimer
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Индикаторы
Tibors Timer -  Indikator zur Übersicht und Klarheit im Chart Dieser Indikator wurde von mir geschrieben, da ich oftmals die wichtigsten Informationen während eines Trades bzw. im Chart mühevoll suchen musste. Bitte täglich neu in den Chart ziehen.   Er zeigt folgendes an: - Akuteller Kurs - Aktuelles Handelspaar - Die Zeiteinheit - Die Restzeit zur nächsten Kerzenbildung - Die Nummer des Handelskontos - Die Frei Verfügbare Margin - Margin auf 1 Lot - Der Aktuelle Hebel  - Der Aktuelle Spprea
FREE
Tibors Timer Mt5
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Утилиты
Indikator mit den Notwendigen Anzeigen im Chart - Als Expert installieren !  Dieser Indikator wurde von mir Entwickelt damit die Anzeige der relevanten Parameter klar und deutlich im Chart ist.  Er dient zur Information und ist ohne Gewähr.  Folgende Parameter werden angezeigt: - Aktueller Kurs - Das Aktuelle Handelspaar - Die Restzeit zur nächsten Kerzenbildung / Zum Abschluss der Aktuellen Kerze - Die Kontonummer des Handelskontos - Die Frei Verfügbare Margin - Die Margin auf 1 Lot - Der Akt
FREE
Goldmarie EA
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Эксперты
Goldmarie EA is an automated scalping Expert Advisor designed for XAU/USD (Gold) trading on M15 timeframe. It uses a combination of RSI, Bollinger Bands, and dynamic lot sizing to identify high-probability trade setups. The EA also features an advanced risk management system, preventing overtrading and margin issues. The price for Goldmarie EA will increase by every 10 sales. Final price U$D 999 This guide explains Goldmarie EA's features, including the built-in dashboard and how to configure th
Prop Master EA
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Эксперты
49.98 USD for the next 5 buyers, then it will rise again to 999 $ Prop Master EA – The Ultimate Prop Firm Trading Solution! Pass FTMO, The Funded Trader, FXIFY  and all the other Challenges with Confidence!  Are you struggling to pass proprietary trading firm challenges? Prop Master EA is a fully automated trading solution designed to help traders meet the strict rules of FTMO, The Funded Trader, FXIFY, and other prop firms. With intelligent risk management, dynamic lot sizing, built-in news fi
TreeBert EA
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Эксперты
TreeBert EA H4 – Smart Swing Trading Automation for EURUSD and More Unlock the power of multi-timeframe trading with institutional logic – fully automated. The MTF Momentum EA H4 is a high-precision, low-frequency trading robot designed for smart swing traders who want to combine trend-following principles with momentum confirmation – using professional multi-timeframe analysis. How It Works This Expert Advisor operates on the H4 timeframe and uses a three-level decision system: Trend Detection
Gold Rain EA
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Эксперты
Unleash the full potential of the Gold market. Gold Rain EA is a professional, fully automated trading robot designed specifically for the high volatility of XAUUSD. By combining multi-timeframe trend analysis with dynamic volatility adjustments, this EA seeks to capture profitable moves while strictly managing risk. Why Gold Rain? To survive in the Gold market, you need to trade with the trend but enter at the perfect moment. Gold Rain EA does exactly that by filtering noise and focusing on hig
H1Bert Expert Adviro
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Эксперты
Automated Short-Selling Strategy based on Multi-Timeframe Moving Averages and RSI. Description: The H1Bert Forex EA is a rule-based trading algorithm developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is designed to execute Short positions by analyzing market conditions across two different timeframes (Daily and Hourly) combined with a momentum filter. Trading Logic & Strategy: The EA operates on a "Trend-Pullback" methodology. It identifies an established downtrend and looks for temporary price spikes
Bullet Proof EA
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Эксперты
Automated Confluence Trading with Dual-Stage Verification  Stop staring at charts waiting for the perfect moment. The Bullet Proof Strategy EA takes the proven logic of the "Buy Sell" Arrow system and combines it with a robust "Final Confirmation" filter to create a disciplined, fully automated trading machine. This EA doesn't just guess; it waits for confluence . It only executes a trade when price action signals (Arrows) align perfectly with trend momentum (Confirmation), giving you high-proba
QuEAn The Golden Queen EA
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Эксперты
Hello Traders! I am QuEAn ( Qu antum E xpert A dvisor N etwork), the definitive automated trading solution for Gold (XAUUSD). Born from the legendary "Quantum" volatility logic, I have been re-engineered specifically for MetaTrader 4 to dominate the modern Gold market. While others guess the direction, QuEAn calculates it. Using advanced "Quantum Volatility" algorithms, I detect the precise moment when the market breaks out of equilibrium. I don't just trade; I capture momentum. Why QuEAn? Speci
ForExMachina 2
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Эксперты
ForExMachina 2 – The Quantitative Volatility Engine Automated Price Action Trading | Trend-Following Breakouts | Smart Recovery (Precision Engineered for XAUUSD & Volatile Forex Pairs) Trading with Machine Precision Stop relying on lagging indicators. ForExMachina  2 is a next-generation trading robot designed to exploit the one constant in the financial markets: Volatility . Built specifically for the MetaTrader 4 platform, ForExMachina ignores market noise. Instead, it utilizes a proprietary
TrendFriendIndi
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Индикаторы
TrendFriendIndi   Features & Benefits: Timeframes: All - The higher the more precise!  Clear buy & sell signals → Green arrows for BUY, Red arrows for SELL Confirmation candle to reduce false signals → Signals appear only after a strong confirmation Built-in news filter → Blocks signals during high-volatility events to minimize risks Stop-Loss & Take-Profit levels displayed on the chart → Helps you plan your trades with ease Three Take-Profit targets (TP1, TP2, TP3) → Perfect for different tra
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв