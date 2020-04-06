ForExMachina 2

ForExMachina 2 – The Quantitative Volatility Engine

Automated Price Action Trading | Trend-Following Breakouts | Smart Recovery

(Precision Engineered for XAUUSD & Volatile Forex Pairs)


Trading with Machine Precision

Stop relying on lagging indicators.

ForExMachina 2 is a next-generation trading robot designed to exploit the one constant in the financial markets: Volatility.

Built specifically for the MetaTrader 4 platform, ForExMachina ignores market noise. Instead, it utilizes a proprietary "Quantum Impulse" algorithm (based on ATR & Candle Body Analysis) to identify the exact moment institutional money enters the market. It doesn't predict the future; it reacts to the undeniable reality of price momentum.

The Strategy: How ForExMachina Works

The EA operates on a logical, three-stage military-grade strategy directly hardcoded into its core:

1. The "Quantum Impulse" Entry (Volatility Scan)

The market ranges 70% of the time. ForExMachina sits on the sidelines and waits.

  • The Logic: Using an internal QuantumPer setting (default: 24 periods), the EA calculates the average market heartbeat (ATR).

  • The Trigger: It monitors every candle close. If a candle's body size exceeds the average volatility by a specific factor ( BreakoutFac ), it recognizes this as a Momentum Breakout—a clear sign of a directional move.

2. The "Trend Sentinel" (Directional Filter)

Momentum is nothing without direction.

  • The Filter: Before entering, ForExMachina checks the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

  • The Rule: It only buys if the price is above the EMA and only sells if it is below. This ensures you never trade against the major institutional trend.

3. The "Iron-Clad" Defense (Smart Recovery)

What if the breakout is a fake-out? This is where ForExMachina outperforms amateur bots.

  • Smart Grid Engine: If the price reverses, the EA activates its Recovery Mode. It places secondary trades at mathematically calculated intervals ( RecStep ).

  • The Goal: By averaging the entry price intelligently, the EA can close the entire basket of trades at a Breakeven or Small Profit point much sooner than a standard stop loss would allow. This turns potential losses into recovery wins.

 Key Features & Safety Mechanisms

  • Spread Protection: The integrated MaxSpread filter prevents the EA from trading during news spikes or when broker costs are too high.

  • Smart Trailing Stop: As soon as a trade moves into profit, ForExMachina secures it. The dynamic Stop Loss follows the price like a shadow, locking in profits step-by-step.

  • Time Management: Configurable StartHour and EndHour allow you to trade only during peak liquid sessions (e.g., London & New York) and avoid the dangerous Asian session stagnation.

  • Auto-Risk Management: No need to calculate lot sizes manually. The EA adjusts its position size dynamically based on your account balance ( RiskPercent ).

 Recommended Setup

  • Asset: Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold), but works on volatile Forex pairs (GBPUSD, USDJPY).

  • Timeframe: M15 (15-Minute Chart) is the sweet spot for capturing breakouts.

  • Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread account recommended for best execution.

  • Minimum Deposit:

    • $500+ for Standard Accounts (0.01 Lot start).

    • $50+ for Cent Accounts.

 Parameter Guide

  • UseRecovery : Set to true to enable the grid recovery engine (High win rate). Set to false for strict Stop-Loss trading (Prop Firm mode).

  • RiskPercent : Recommended 1.0% for stable growth.

  • QuantumPer : Controls how sensitive the breakout scanner is. Lower = More Trades, Higher = Safer Trades.


