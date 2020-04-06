Bullet Proof EA

Automated Confluence Trading with Dual-Stage Verification

 Stop staring at charts waiting for the perfect moment. The Bullet Proof Strategy EA takes the proven logic of the "Buy Sell" Arrow system and combines it with a robust "Final Confirmation" filter to create a disciplined, fully automated trading machine.

This EA doesn't just guess; it waits for confluence. It only executes a trade when price action signals (Arrows) align perfectly with trend momentum (Confirmation), giving you high-probability entries day and night.

The Strategy – How It Works: The "Bullet Proof" logic is built on a strict 2-step validation process:

  1. Step 1: The Signal. The EA monitors the market using the sophisticated "Buy Sell" algorithm. It waits for a clear Arrow signal indicating a potential reversal or trend continuation.

  2. Step 2: The Confirmation. A signal alone is not enough. The EA instantly cross-checks the signal with the "Final Confirmation" indicator (based on advanced momentum or Ehlers logic).

  3. Execution: Only if both indicators agree, the trade is taken. This filters out weak signals and whipsaws, keeping your capital safer.

Why Choose Bullet Proof EA?

  • Filters Out Noise: By requiring a secondary confirmation, this EA avoids many of the false signals common in volatile markets.

  • Emotion-Free Trading: Fear and greed are removed. The EA executes the strategy flawlessly, 24/5.

  • Precision Risk Management: Never trade without a safety net. The EA comes with built-in Auto-Lot calculation (Risk % per trade) and hard Stop Loss / Take Profit levels.

Key Features:

  • No Martingale / No Grid: This is a safe, single-entry strategy. It respects your account balance.

  • Buffer-Based Logic: Directly reads the indicator buffers for the fastest possible reaction time.

  • Fully Customizable: Adjust the indicator periods, deviations, and risk settings to fit your trading style (Scalping, Day Trading, or Swing).

  • Money Management: Simply set your risk (e.g., 1% or 2%), and the EA calculates the lot size automatically based on your Stop Loss.

Recommendations:

  • Pairs: Optimized for major pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD) and Gold (XAUUSD).

  • Timeframe: M15, H1, or H4 (Higher timeframes generally offer more reliable trend confirmation).


Рекомендуем также
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Эксперты
Magic Grid   - безындикаторный советник, использующий сеточную стратегию. Стратегия основана на автоматическом переоткрытии сетевых отложенных ордеров, после закрытия их рыночных позиций (по тейк-профит, стоп-лосс или вручную). Отложенные ордера размещаются с заданным шагом от исходных цен, которые могут вводиться вручную или генерироваться автоматически (1 раз в начале торговли) . Робот может торговать на любом тайм-фрейме, на любой валютной паре, на нескольких валютных парах, на любом количес
FREE
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Эксперты
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Dynamic Trader EA MT4
Jamal El Alama
Эксперты
Elevate your trading experience with   Dynamic Trader EA MT4 , a cutting-edge trading robot designed to optimize your investment strategy. This advanced algorithm harnesses the power of four key indicators:   RSI   ( Relative Strength Index ),   Stochastic Oscillator ,   MACD   ( Moving Average Convergence Divergence ) and   ATR   ( Average True Range ) to make informed and precise trading decisions. ATR is used to dynamically set stop-loss and take-profit levels based on market volatility. IMP
Goal Time
Mourad Ezzaki
Эксперты
Советник GOAL TIME основан на понятии времени. Он анализирует изменение цены в зависимости от времени и определяет лучшее время для успешной установки ордера. Этот советник основан на индикаторе, который рисует кривую цены по времени. Эта кривая рассчитывается при помощи алгоритма, который анализирует прошлые данные. После этого советник использует полученную кривую и устанавливает правильный ордер. В случае неправильного выбора задачей советника становится ограничение убытков. После тщательного
Forex Daily Scalping EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
Santa Scalping
Morten Kruse
2.84 (19)
Эксперты
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
Reef Scalper
Charles Crete
Эксперты
Reef Scalper   is an aggressive scalping EA. It primarily uses the   Bollinger Bands and the Parabolic SAR indicator , which quickly detects small trend changes over short timeframes. The bot places pending orders to react swiftly when taking profits. Its recovery method relies on a grid system with an optional martingale , and it can open up to 15 recovery positions with a lot size multiplier . Using a tick counter , the bot is not sensitive to spread . It aims for quick profits , preferably se
Moon Touch EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Moon Touch EA – A Customizable Bollinger Bands Trading Solution Moon Touch EA is a fully automated expert advisor designed to help traders leverage Bollinger Bands for dynamic market entries. This EA is built with flexibility in mind, allowing users to fine-tune its settings according to their unique trading style. It is not optimized—this means it is created for you to optimize based on your strategy and preferences. How It Works Moon Touch EA monitors price movements relative to the Bollinger
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Эксперты
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Grid and MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Эксперты
Сеточный советник. Имеет несколько торговых стратегий основанных на индикаторе MACD. Установка виртуальных уровней трейлинг-стоп, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит могут быть в пипсах, в валюте депозита или процентах от баланса. В зависимости от настроек могут быть открыты разнонаправленные ордера для диверсификации рисков, закрытие которых может быть как и разнонаправленной так и однонаправленной корзиной ордеров. Сетка ордеров адаптивная, ведется рыночными ордерами. Если цена ушла в противоположную стор
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Эксперты
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Mk R
Can Pei Pu
Эксперты
MK_R It is based on contrary patterns for EURUSD.  Basically, it will entry using the condition of 1 buy wave and 6 sell wave of Granville's law. The EA does not use indicators, grid, martingale, arbitrage.  The EA has been proven to be profitable in the six months of 2020 and is particularly suitable for the current EURUSD market since mid-December 2020. Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/789229 Timeframe is M5. EA needs M1 chart,M5 chart,M15 Chart,H1 chart,H4 chart. Maxium Spread
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.82 (65)
Эксперты
!! ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, ОБНОВИТЕ ДО ПОСЛЕДНЕЙ ВЕРСИИ 2.05 ДЛЯ ЕЩЕ БОЛЕЕ БЫСТРОЙ РАБОТЫ!! УМНОЕ ФИНАНСИРОВАНИЕ HFT ТОЛЬКО ЧТО ПРОШЛО ИСПЫТАНИЕ НА 100К KORTANA FX В ДЕНЬ ОТКРЫТИЯ РЫНКА 29.01.2024 НЕСМОТРЯ НА ТАКУЮ НИЗКУЮ ВОЛАТИЛЬНОСТЬ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, ПРОВЕРЬТЕ РАЗДЕЛ СКРИНШОТОВ, Я ТАМ РАЗМЕСТИЛ ДОКАЗАТЕЛЬСТВА ВАЖНО НЕ УПУСТИТЕ ЭКСКЛЮЗИВНУЮ СКИДКУ KORTANA FX %40 ДЛЯ КРИПТОВАЛЮТНЫХ ПЛАТЕЖЕЙ ДО 29.01.2024. Раскройте свой торговый потенциал с помощью Smart Funded HFT EA!   НЕТ НЕОБХОДИМОСТИ В VPS / НЕТ НАСТРОЕК /
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Эксперты
Советник Infinity является скальпером, сделки совершаются при пробитии уровней сопротивления и поддержки в сторону движения цены. Управление открытыми позициями осуществляется по нескольким сценариям / алгоритмам в зависимости от ситуации на рынке (фиксированный стоп-лосс и тейк-профит, трейлинг-стоп, удержание позиции, в случае индикации тренда и др.). Требования к брокеру Cоветник чувствителен к спреду, проскальзываниям и скорости исполнения сделок. Не рекомендуется использовать советник при
Golden Magic
Tran Thanh Tuyen
3 (1)
Эксперты
Golden Magic is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold.  The Expert Advisor does not use aggressive and dangerous trading methods and therefore is as stable as possible when using certain settings. For safe and the most stable trading, you should always use SL. With its unique filtering algorithm for false market entry signals, Golden Magic recognizes the best possible entry point to generate potentially more profit.  Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period
Zigzag Hedging EA
Samir Arman
Эксперты
he expert works on the Zigzag levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Bro
Ea Kogoro Trend
Pham Xuan Can
Эксперты
EA KOGORO TREND PROFITABLE HIGHER, FLEXIBLE AND SAFER EA KOGORO is a robot that operates on the most basic principle of the market: "Trend is Friend" combined with the improved Martingale principle with many times more safety than conventional Martingale. - EA KOGORO is a fully automatic EA robot for established pairs. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Opening and closing orders is really flexible. - Safer, high profit. - Manage b
Market Maestro MM4
Andriy Sydoruk
Эксперты
Market Maestro: Ваш Идеальный Партнер для Автоматизированной Торговли на Форекс Если вы ищете надежного помощника для торговли на валютном рынке, Market Maestro — это именно то, что вам нужно. Этот современный Forex-бот создан с использованием самых передовых технологий и алгоритмов, что позволяет ему эффективно анализировать рыночные данные и принимать обоснованные торговые решения в режиме реального времени. Основные Характеристики Market Maestro 1. Мультивалютность для Широких Возможностей Ma
LL Grid EA MT4
Leopoldo Licari
Эксперты
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectable
FDM Strategy
Paranchai Tensit
Эксперты
Советник FDM Strategy основан на фракталах и методе пяти измерений. Система Five Dimensions разработана на основе теории, объединяющей Теорию Хаоса с торговой психологией и последствиями, которые каждый из них оказывает на движение рынка. Также имеется фильтр сделок на основе индикатора ADX (измерение силы тренда при помощи индекса среднего направленного движения). Торговые сигналы на покупку и продажу: Если фрактал на покупку находится выше зубов Аллигатора (красная линия), отложенный ордер Sel
Multi Universal Robot
Oleksandr Klochkov
5 (1)
Эксперты
Хочу предоставить вашему вниманию уникальный, единственный и неповторимый в своем роде советник. Где вы можете создать свою собственную стратегию из 18 индикаторов, 12 свечных паттернов, 2 направления регрессии (тренда) и различных настраиваемых функций (сетка, трейлинг, повторный ход и т.д.). Функции советника: 1. Возможность включения одного из направлений buy/sell/buy_sell 2. Фиксированный лот или процент от депозита 3. ТР - в пипсах или волновой индикатор  4. SL - в пипсах или волновой индик
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Red Hawk EA
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (17)
Эксперты
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Red Hawk is a "mean reversion" trading system, that trades during the quiet times of the market. It runs on 9 pairs currently: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUCAD, AUDJPY, EURAUD and USDCAD. Recommended timeframe: M5 Since this kind of strategy works best with low spread and fast execution, I advise using an good ECN broker. IMPORTANT F
HMA Trend Expert
Alexander Fedosov
5 (1)
Эксперты
Робот для профессиональных трейдеров HMA Trend работает с набором скользящих средними Халла(Hull Moving Average - HMA).  Параметры советника Use Trade Panel — Использовать визуальную панель для настройки и торговли советника. Lot — Размер лота для входа в рынок. Take Profit(points) — Тейк-профит для открытого ордера. Stop Loss(points) — Стоп-Лосс для открытого ордера. Max Spread(0 - disabled) — Максимально допустимый спред, при котором можно входить в рынок. 0 — отключено. Magic number — Магичес
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Эксперты
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Reversal PRO EA
Nguyen Tran Ha
Эксперты
Reversal PRO EA  is developed base on the PipFinite Reversal PRO  Indicator, one of the best indicator on the market so far. Reversal PRO effectively combines price action, ideal location and reliable statistics in one smart algorithm.  This EA open order when the indicator has buy/sell signals and set SL/TP follow the indicator rules. You can read more information about PipFinite   Reversal PRO  indicator  here . Important Information   This EA will only work if you purchased  PipFinte Revers
Super Grid Nineth Generation
Syarif Nur Arief
Эксперты
Super grid nineth (ninth) generation is another grid type EA on this huge forex system population, this EA not using any indicator to avoid any fake signaling to open or closing position orders. This EA will open pending order stop and limit in the first time EA run, then maintain all opened order with unique way to balancing account free margin and make equity growth. This EA have unique system not like anyother grid EA, with correct setup and run on max 3 pairs in one account, this EA capable
Gold 10Pip Sell Scalper
Shivanand Abzal
Эксперты
10pip Gold Scalper for small accounts is the perfect Scalper for Gold trading with advanced algorithm to protect your capital. Once it is deployed on the charts it will automatically place a sell trade with stop loss and take profit and once take profit is hit it will automatically open another with the same criteria. So drop it at the high of the week, high of the day, high of the session and see the magic....  also with additional features to ensure safety :- Places a sell order with the speci
PS Gold Miner
Nabeel Zafar
2.33 (3)
Эксперты
Hello, >>>>>    Download  ** FREE TRIAL** from here (You can now perform forward test on DEMO account before Purchase)   <<<<<< Discord group for updates and discussion here Telegram channel here Contact Directly here For Live Results of the EA please visit here . PS Gold Miner is an automatic trading system for MT4 which uses markets fundamentals and trends to open, manage and close trades. With the use of advanced recovery strategy it ensure that it can recover from negative trades with hedg
С этим продуктом покупают
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить   Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Эксперты
Технология на основе искусственного интеллекта с ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA — это продвинутый торговый экспертный советник, разработанный для GBPUSD и XAUUSD. Он ориентирован на безопасность, постоянную прибыль и бесконечную прибыльность. В отличие от многих других советников, которые полагаются на высокорисковые стратегии, такие как мартингейл или сеточная торговля. Infinity EA использует дисциплинированную, прибыльную стратегию скальпинга, основанную на нейронной сети, встроенной в машинное об
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT5:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT4, и вы сможете получить Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Правило  
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Эксперты
Goldex AI:  сегодняшний успех станет завтрашним плодом СУПЕРСКИДКА В ТЕЧЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОГО ВРЕМЕНИ! ПОСЛЕДНИЕ 2 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ЗА 299 USD ДО ПОВЫШЕНИЯ ЦЕНЫ. Живые сигналы > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Набор высокого риска Руководство и файлы конфигурации: Свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы конфигурации. Цена: Стартовая цена $899 и будет увеличиваться на $199 после каждых десяти продаж. Доступные копии: 2 Goldex AI - продвинутый торговый робот с нейронными сетями, т
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.85 (40)
Эксперты
Советник Trend Ai разработан для работы с индикатором Trend Ai, который выполняет собственный анализ рынка, сочетая определение тренда с оперативными точками входа и оповещениями о развороте, и автоматически обрабатывает все сигналы индикатора! Советник содержит ряд внешних параметров, которые полностью настраиваются и позволяют трейдеру настроить советник по своему усмотрению. Как только появится зеленая точка, советник будет готов к покупке. Как только восходящий тренд подтвердится синей стр
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Эксперты
Советник является системой, предназначенной для восстановления убыточных позиций. Авторский алгоритм локирует убыточную позицию, дробит ее на множество отдельных частей, и закрывает каждую из них отдельно. Простая настройка, отложенный запуск при просадке, локирование, отключение других советников, усреднение с фильтрацией тренда и частичное закрытие убыточной позиции встроенные в один инструмент Именно использование закрытия убытков частями позволяет уменьшать убытки с меньшей загрузкой депозит
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Эксперты
Scalp Unscalp — это краткосрочная двунаправленная скальпинг-система, которая стремится быстро извлечь прибыль за счёт точных входов. Сигнал Scalp Unscalp в реальном времени скоро появится! Текущая цена будет повышена. Ограниченная цена 99 USD Без сетки, без мартингейла. Каждая сделка открывается отдельно Доступен фиксированный стоп-лосс с виртуальной системой динамического трейлинг-стопа Интерактивная торговая панель и точные настройки размера лота Рекомендуется График: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF,
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Эксперты
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность уста
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Эксперты
AlphaCore System   - это профессиональный торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, использующий стратегию торговли на основе динамического анализа локальных экстремумов и статистического прогнозирования пробоев. === Купите AlphaCore System MT4, и вы сможете получить AlphaCore System для MT5 бесплатно! === За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Торговая концепция Советник работает по методологии   адаптивных ценовых коридоров . Система непрерывно отслеживает формирование локал
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
Эксперты
Введение в DCA CYCLEMAX Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Обзор DCA CYCLEMAX — это мощная полуавтоматическая программа торговли по сетке (EA), оптимизированная для активов с сильными однонаправленными трендами на рынке. Она особенно эффективна для активов с высокой волатильностью и устойчивыми трендами в одном направлении, таких как золото (GOLD), Nasdaq 100 (NS100) и криптовалюты. Используя стра
SNeox AI
Anastasiya Morozova
Эксперты
SNeox AI — автоматический мультивалютный торговый робот для стабильной долгосрочной торговли на рынке Forex. Советник разработан на базе проверенных алгоритмов анализа рыночной цены и волатильности и ориентирован на аккуратную торговлю с контролируемыми рисками. ВНИМАНИЕ! Новогодняя акция, первые 15 покупок - 99$ Следующие 15 - 159$ Финальная цена - 229$ Торопитесь воспользоваться предложением! MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/158518 Торговые инструменты: EURUSD GBPUSD NZDUS
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Эксперты
The Golden Way — это автоматическое торговое программное обеспечение для платформы MT4. Оно использует комплексную гибридную стратегию, которая работает благодаря совместному действию нескольких субстратегий. Это позволяет точно выявлять возможности для покупки (лонгов) и продажи (шортов) на рынке золота (XAUUSD), помогая вам своевременно воспользоваться торговыми моментами при различных рыночных условиях. Основываясь на продуманной торговой логике, The Golden Way обеспечивает профессиональные
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Эксперты
Ziwox Fundamental trader Ziwox Fundamental trader — это торговый помощник, который помогает трейдерам финансовых рынков принимать взвешенные решения на основе информационных данных советника. Этот советник использует онлайн-источники для сбора всей необходимой информации, такой как фундаментальное смещение валют, отношение розничных трейдеров в реальном времени к паре, прогноз банка и института, данные отчета COT и другие данные в сложной панели советника. Вкратце, это интегрированный источник
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (632)
Эксперты
HFT Prop Firm EA, также известный как Green Man из-за своего отличительного логотипа, является экспертом-советником (EA), специально созданным для преодоления проблем или оценок со стороны проприетарных торговых компаний (prop firms), которые разрешают стратегии высокочастотной торговли (HFT). На ограниченный период: бесплатные утилиты стоимостью $198 при покупке HFT Prop Firm EA Версия для MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Мониторинг производительности при прохождении HFT Ch
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Эксперты
Javier Gold Scalper: Наша технология на вашей стороне! Руководство и файлы конфигурации: свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы конфигурации Цена: Цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных лицензий Доступные копии: 5 Торговля золотом, одним из самых волатильных активов на финансовом рынке, требует высокой точности, тщательного анализа и крайне эффективного управления рисками. Javier Gold Scalper был разработан именно для объединения этих основ в надеж
GoldMiner mt4 pro
Van Hoa Nguyen
Эксперты
GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient d
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Эксперты
CyNera: Ваш трейдинг, наши технологии Руководство и файлы набора: свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы набора Цена: Цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных лицензий Доступно копий: 4 Торговля золотом, одним из самых волатильных инструментов на рынке, требует точности, глубокого анализа и эффективного управления рисками. Экспертный советник CyNera безупречно интегрирует все эти элементы в сложную систему, разработанную для оптимальной торговли золо
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
Cоветник AW Double Grids MT4 - это агрессивный, полностью автоматизированный сеточный советник, с информационно торговой панелью и простой настройкой. Стратегия заключается в одновременной двухсторонней работе, мультиплицируя объем одного направления. Встроенный автоматический расчет лота, реализованы разные вариации увеличения объема позиций, и другие функции.  Инструкция ->   ЗДЕСЬ   /  Решение проблем - >  ЗДЕСЬ  /  МТ5 версия  - >   ЗДЕСЬ   Как торгует советник: AW Double Grids ведет двухст
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Эксперты
KonokaSystemNEO - одна из трех сестер ( NEO, JOY, FUN ), основанных на KonokaSystem, с новой индивидуальностью и является оригинальным советником. Торговый стиль - дневная торговля с полуночи до середины дня по японскому времени. Валютная пара - "USDJPY", вход осуществляется по цене открытия M5. Каждая из трех сестер имеет свою логику и оснащена двумя типами входов и двумя типами выходов. Никакой логики сетки или мартингейла не используется. Внутренняя логика повторяет прибыль и убыток, проглат
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
Эксперты
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Infinity Trader EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Infinity Trader EA Live
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.6 (5)
Эксперты
ThraeX – скальпирование на M1. (DAX, XAU, etc) Вдохновлённый дисциплиной и точностью римской эпохи, ThraeX — это специализированный экспертный советник для MetaTrader 4, разработанный специально для высокочастотной торговли с использованием 1-минутного графика. Он предназначен для обработки быстрых колебаний рынка, стремясь выявлять и реагировать на краткосрочные ценовые движения с высокой скоростью и адаптивностью. Ключевые характеристики: ️ Логика скальпинга для M 1 – Предназначен для высокоч
Gold Zenith mt4
Marina Arkhipova
5 (1)
Эксперты
Gold Zenith — премиальный советник для золота (XAUUSD) Gold Zenith — премиальный советник для золота (XAUUSD) Gold Zenith — мощный и дисциплинированный алгоритм для XAUUSD (золото). Он не использует опасные методы (сетка, мартингейл и т. п.), а каждая сделка защищена стоп-лоссом. Логика: поиск трендового движения и работа на откатах, при этом открывается только одна сделка по сигналу. Никаких сложных настроек — по умолчанию всё готово к работе: добавьте советник на график и торгуйте. Почему это
Kaufman Smart Regime EA
Davit Beridze
Эксперты
Настройки по умолчанию для теста по золоту (Gold M15) с 2024 года Kaufman Smart Regime EA: Адаптивный Рыночный Интеллект СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ВСТУПИТЕЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: Мощь советника Smart Regime EA выпускается по цене, составляющей лишь часть его истинной ценности. Забронируйте свою лицензию прямо сейчас за $50 , прежде чем цена начнет поэтапно расти до финальной стоимости в $500 . Это инвестиция в беспрецедентную рыночную логику. Раскройте потенциал адаптивного алгоритмического трейдинга. Kaufman Smar
Другие продукты этого автора
The Destroyer EA MT5
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Эксперты
The Price will increase every 2 weeks. Final Price 999 USD THE DESTROYER EA – Annihilate the Market. Conquer the Challenge. THE MISSION The market is a battlefield. Only the disciplined survive.   The Destroyer EA   was not built to "participate" in the market—it was built to   dominate   it. Designed specifically for the grueling conditions of   Prop Firm Challenges (FXIFY, FTMO, MFF, etc.) , this algorithm combines the lethal precision of the   "D-Strategy"   (EMA 21/55 Cross) with an indestru
The Destroyer EA
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Эксперты
The Price will increase every 2 weeks. Final Price 999 USD THE DESTROYER EA – Annihilate the Market. Conquer the Challenge. (Battle Tested Logic) THE MISSION The market is a battlefield. Only the disciplined survive. The Destroyer EA was not built to "participate" in the market—it was built to dominate it. Designed specifically for the grueling conditions of Prop Firm Challenges (FXIFY, FTMO, MFF, etc.) , this algorithm combines the lethal precision of the "D-Strategy" (EMA 21/55 Cross) with an
TiborsTimer
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Индикаторы
Tibors Timer -  Indikator zur Übersicht und Klarheit im Chart Dieser Indikator wurde von mir geschrieben, da ich oftmals die wichtigsten Informationen während eines Trades bzw. im Chart mühevoll suchen musste. Bitte täglich neu in den Chart ziehen.   Er zeigt folgendes an: - Akuteller Kurs - Aktuelles Handelspaar - Die Zeiteinheit - Die Restzeit zur nächsten Kerzenbildung - Die Nummer des Handelskontos - Die Frei Verfügbare Margin - Margin auf 1 Lot - Der Aktuelle Hebel  - Der Aktuelle Spprea
FREE
Tibors Timer Mt5
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Утилиты
Indikator mit den Notwendigen Anzeigen im Chart - Als Expert installieren !  Dieser Indikator wurde von mir Entwickelt damit die Anzeige der relevanten Parameter klar und deutlich im Chart ist.  Er dient zur Information und ist ohne Gewähr.  Folgende Parameter werden angezeigt: - Aktueller Kurs - Das Aktuelle Handelspaar - Die Restzeit zur nächsten Kerzenbildung / Zum Abschluss der Aktuellen Kerze - Die Kontonummer des Handelskontos - Die Frei Verfügbare Margin - Die Margin auf 1 Lot - Der Akt
FREE
Goldmarie EA
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Эксперты
Goldmarie EA is an automated scalping Expert Advisor designed for XAU/USD (Gold) trading on M15 timeframe. It uses a combination of RSI, Bollinger Bands, and dynamic lot sizing to identify high-probability trade setups. The EA also features an advanced risk management system, preventing overtrading and margin issues. The price for Goldmarie EA will increase by every 10 sales. Final price U$D 999 This guide explains Goldmarie EA's features, including the built-in dashboard and how to configure th
Prop Master EA
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Эксперты
49.98 USD for the next 5 buyers, then it will rise again to 999 $ Prop Master EA – The Ultimate Prop Firm Trading Solution! Pass FTMO, The Funded Trader, FXIFY  and all the other Challenges with Confidence!  Are you struggling to pass proprietary trading firm challenges? Prop Master EA is a fully automated trading solution designed to help traders meet the strict rules of FTMO, The Funded Trader, FXIFY, and other prop firms. With intelligent risk management, dynamic lot sizing, built-in news fi
TreeBert EA
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Эксперты
TreeBert EA H4 – Smart Swing Trading Automation for EURUSD and More Unlock the power of multi-timeframe trading with institutional logic – fully automated. The MTF Momentum EA H4 is a high-precision, low-frequency trading robot designed for smart swing traders who want to combine trend-following principles with momentum confirmation – using professional multi-timeframe analysis. How It Works This Expert Advisor operates on the H4 timeframe and uses a three-level decision system: Trend Detection
Gold Rain EA
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Эксперты
Unleash the full potential of the Gold market. Gold Rain EA is a professional, fully automated trading robot designed specifically for the high volatility of XAUUSD. By combining multi-timeframe trend analysis with dynamic volatility adjustments, this EA seeks to capture profitable moves while strictly managing risk. Why Gold Rain? To survive in the Gold market, you need to trade with the trend but enter at the perfect moment. Gold Rain EA does exactly that by filtering noise and focusing on hig
H1Bert Expert Adviro
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Эксперты
Automated Short-Selling Strategy based on Multi-Timeframe Moving Averages and RSI. Description: The H1Bert Forex EA is a rule-based trading algorithm developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is designed to execute Short positions by analyzing market conditions across two different timeframes (Daily and Hourly) combined with a momentum filter. Trading Logic & Strategy: The EA operates on a "Trend-Pullback" methodology. It identifies an established downtrend and looks for temporary price spikes
QuEAn The Golden Queen EA
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Эксперты
Hello Traders! I am QuEAn ( Qu antum E xpert A dvisor N etwork), the definitive automated trading solution for Gold (XAUUSD). Born from the legendary "Quantum" volatility logic, I have been re-engineered specifically for MetaTrader 4 to dominate the modern Gold market. While others guess the direction, QuEAn calculates it. Using advanced "Quantum Volatility" algorithms, I detect the precise moment when the market breaks out of equilibrium. I don't just trade; I capture momentum. Why QuEAn? Speci
ForExMachina 2
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Эксперты
ForExMachina 2 – The Quantitative Volatility Engine Automated Price Action Trading | Trend-Following Breakouts | Smart Recovery (Precision Engineered for XAUUSD & Volatile Forex Pairs) Trading with Machine Precision Stop relying on lagging indicators. ForExMachina  2 is a next-generation trading robot designed to exploit the one constant in the financial markets: Volatility . Built specifically for the MetaTrader 4 platform, ForExMachina ignores market noise. Instead, it utilizes a proprietary
TrendFriendIndi
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Индикаторы
TrendFriendIndi   Features & Benefits: Timeframes: All - The higher the more precise!  Clear buy & sell signals → Green arrows for BUY, Red arrows for SELL Confirmation candle to reduce false signals → Signals appear only after a strong confirmation Built-in news filter → Blocks signals during high-volatility events to minimize risks Stop-Loss & Take-Profit levels displayed on the chart → Helps you plan your trades with ease Three Take-Profit targets (TP1, TP2, TP3) → Perfect for different tra
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв