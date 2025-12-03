KS Trading Book With Performance Calendar

📊 Key Features

1. Visual Trading Book and Performance Calendar

  • Monthly grid showing every trading day
  • Color-coded: Green (profit), Red (loss), Gray (no trades)
  • Daily P/L and trade count on each cell
  • Month navigation with < > buttons

2. Performance Dashboard

  • Real-time metrics: Balance, Equity
  • Time-based P/L: Today, This Week, This Month, All History
  • Risk metrics: Win Rate, Max Drawdown, Recovery Factor
  • Records: Best Day, Worst Day

3. Smart UI

  • Toggle HIDE/SHOW button
  • Auto-refresh every 3 seconds
  • Fully customizable colors and layout
  • Always positioned from top-left corner

💡 Why It's Important

For All Traders:

  1. Pattern Recognition - Spot profitable/unprofitable days instantly
  2. Accountability - Every trade recorded visually
  3. Psychological Discipline - Visual feedback controls emotions
  4. Risk Management - Live monitoring of drawdown and metrics

For Professional Use:

  1. Strategy Testing - Compare different approaches month-by-month
  2. Client Reporting - Professional performance presentation
  3. Journal Integration - Built-in visual trading journal
  4. Prop Firm Challenges - Track progress toward targets

Key Advantages:

No manual entry - automatic data collection
Real-time updates - always current
On-chart display - no platform switching
Free - vs. $30-100/month journal software
Visual clarity - instant understanding

🎯 Real Impact

Sample Discoveries Users Make:

  • "I lose every Wednesday" → Stop trading mid-week
  • "Morning sessions profitable" → Focus on 8-11am only
  • "Red days after big wins" → Implement cool-down rules
  • "Over-trading" → Reduce from 20 to 5 trades/day

Bottom Line:
This indicator transforms invisible data into actionable insights that directly improve trading performance, discipline, and profitability.


